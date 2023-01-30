ເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບໂດຣນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ໂຈມຕີຂະບວນລົດບັນທຸກຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງຊິເຣຍ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ບໍ່ນານ ຫລັງຈາກໄດ້ຂ້າມຊາຍແດນຈາກອີຣັກເຂົ້າສູ່ຊີເຣຍ ນັ້ນຄືລາຍງານຂອງພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວຝ່າຍຄ້ານຊີເຣຍ ແລະສະຖານີວິທະຍຸແຫ່ງນຶ່ງທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນລັດຖະບານ. ບໍ່ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນເວລານີ້ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.
ການໂຈມຕີມີຂຶ້ນທ່າມກາງຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕືງທີ່ເພີ້ມທະວີຂຶ້ນ ລະຫວ່າງອີຣ່ານ ແລະບັນດາຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂັນຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ.
ຍັງບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງໃນທັນໃດເທື່ອວ່າ ໃຜຢູ່ເບື້ອງຫລັງການໂຈມຕີ ໃສ່ຂະບວນລົດບັນທຸກ ໃນຊີເຣຍ ຢູ່ເຂດຊາຍແດນບູກາມາລ ຊຶ່ງເປັນທີ່ໝັ້ນອັນເຂັ້ມແຂງຂອງພວກທະຫານບ້ານ ທີ່ອີຣ່ານໜູນຫລັງ.
ອົງການສິ້ງຊອມສິດທິມະນຸດໃນຊິເຣຍ ທີ່ມີຫ້ອງການຕັ້ງຢູ່ອັງກິດ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຜູ້ສັງເກດການຝ່າຍຄ້ານກ່ຽວກັບສົງຄາມ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບ ປາກົດວ່າເປັນຂອງກຸ່ມແນວໂຮມ ພາຍໃຕ້ການນຳພາຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ລົດຕູ້ເຢັນຫົກຄັນ. ກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວເວົ້າວ່າ ມີການເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະລົດໂຮງໝໍ ໄດ້ຮີບຮ້ອນໄປບ່ອນເກີດເຫດ.
ນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວອີກຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີໄດ້ຖືກຂະບວນລົດບັນທຸກຂອງ ພວກທະຫານບ້ານທີ່ອີຣ່ານໜູນຫລັງ. ທ່ານໂອມາ ອາບູ ເລລາ ນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວຈາກ ເຂດ ເດຍ ແອລ-ຊົວ ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານຄົນນຶ່ງທີ່ມີຫ້ອງການຢູ່ໃນຢູໂຣບ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຕິດຕາມການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດ ໄດ້ສົ່ງທາງຂໍ້ຄວາມຜ່ານທາງທວິດເຕີວ່າ ຍັງບໍ່ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບການເສຍຊີວິດໃນທັນທີເທື່ອ.
ສະຖານນີວິທະຍຸ Sham FM ທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນລັດຖະບານ ກໍລາຍງານວ່າ ລົດຕູ້ເຢັນຫົກຄັນ ໄດ້ຖືກໂຈມຕີ.
ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນແບັກແດດ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຄົນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ໜູນຫລັງກັບທະຫານບ້ານອີຣ່ານ ໃຫ້ການຢືນຢັນກ່ຽວກັບການໂຈມຕີ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ມີການແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ລົດບັນທຸກແຕ່ພຽງຄັນດຽວ. ທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ບອກເຖິງການເສຍຊີວິດ.
Drones attacked a convoy of trucks in eastern Syria Sunday night shortly after it crossed into the country from Iraq, Syrian opposition activists and a pro-government radioເຂດ station said. There was no immediate word on casualties.
The strike comes amid heightening tension between Iran and its rivals in the region.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack on the convoy in the Syrian border region of Boukamal, which is a stronghold of Iran-backed militias.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the drones appear to have been from the U.S.-led coalition, adding that they targeted six refrigerated trucks. The group said there were casualties and ambulances rushed to the area.
Another activist said the strike hit a convoy of trucks of Iran-backed militiamen. Omar Abu Layla, a Europe-based activist from Deir el-Zour who runs a group that monitors developments, tweeted that there was no immediate word on casualties.
The pro-government Sham FM radio station also reported that six refrigerated trucks were hit.
In Baghdad, an official with an Iran-backed militia confirmed there was a strike saying it only targeted one truck. He gave no word on casualties.