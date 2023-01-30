ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບໂດ​ຣນຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ໄດ້​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ລົດ​ບັນ​ທຸກຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ຊິ​ເຣຍ ໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ບໍ່​ນານ ຫ​ລັງ​ຈາກໄດ້​ຂ້າມ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ຈາກ​ອີ​ຣັກເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ແລະ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນີ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງທີ່ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​.​ ​ບໍ່​ມີລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້ ​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ.

​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ທ່າ​ມ​ກາງ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕືງ​ທີ່​ເພີ້ມ​ທະ​ວີ​ຂຶ້ນ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຄູ່​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ.

ຍັງບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທີ່ຈະ​ແຈ້ງໃນ​ທັນ​ໃດ​ເທື່ອ​ວ່າ ໃຜ​ຢູ່​ເບື້ອງ​ຫລັງການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ ໃສ່​ຂະ​ບວນ​ລົດ​ບັນ​ທຸກ ໃນ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ຢູ່ເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ບູ​ກາ​ມາ​ລ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ໝັ້ນອັນເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ​ຂອງພວກທະ​ຫານ​ບ້ານ ທີ່ອີ​ຣ່ານໜູນ​ຫລັງ.​

​ອົງ​ການ​ສິ້ງ​ຊອ​ມ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ໃນ​ຊິ​ເຣຍ ທີ່​ມີ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ອັງ​ກິດ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ການ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານກ່ຽວ​ກັບສົງ​ຄາມ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ​ ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ແນວ​ໂຮມ ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ນຳ​ພາ​ຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ແລະ​ກ່າວ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ​ເຂົາເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ໃສ່​ລົດ​ຕູ້​ເຢັນ​ຫົກ​ຄັນ. ກຸ່ມດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ​ມີ​ການ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ແລະ​ລົດ​ໂຮງໝໍ ​ໄດ້​ຮີບ​ຮ້ອນ​ໄປ​ບ່ອນ​ເກີດ​ເຫດ.

​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ອີກ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໄດ້​ຖືກຂະ​ບວນ​ລົດ​ບັນ​ທຸກ​ຂອງ​ ພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ​ບ້ານທີ່ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ໜູນ​ຫລັງ​. ​ທ່ານ​ໂອ​ມາ ອາ​ບູ ເລ​ລາ ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວຈາກ ເຂດ ເດຍ ແອ​ລ-ຊົວ ຜູ້ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້ຕິດ​ຕາມການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວຢ່າງ​ໃກ້​ຊິດ ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ທາງ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ຜ່ານ​ທາງ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ​ວ່າ ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໃນ​ທັນທີ​ເທື່ອ.

​ສະ​ຖານ​ນີ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ​ Sham FM ​ທີ່ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ​ກໍ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ລົດ​ຕູ້ເຢັນ​ຫົກ​ຄັນ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ.

​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ແບັກ​ແດດ ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ທີ່​ໜູນ​ຫລັງ​ກັ​ບ​ທະ​ຫານ​ບ້ານ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ໃຫ້​ການ​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ມີ​ການແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ໃສ່​ລົດ​ບັນ​ທຸກ​ແຕ່​ພຽງ​ຄັນດຽວ. ​ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ບອກ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ.

Drones attacked a convoy of trucks in eastern Syria Sunday night shortly after it crossed into the country from Iraq, Syrian opposition activists and a pro-government radioເຂດ station said. There was no immediate word on casualties.

The strike comes amid heightening tension between Iran and its rivals in the region.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack on the convoy in the Syrian border region of Boukamal, which is a stronghold of Iran-backed militias.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the drones appear to have been from the U.S.-led coalition, adding that they targeted six refrigerated trucks. The group said there were casualties and ambulances rushed to the area.

Another activist said the strike hit a convoy of trucks of Iran-backed militiamen. Omar Abu Layla, a Europe-based activist from Deir el-Zour who runs a group that monitors developments, tweeted that there was no immediate word on casualties.

The pro-government Sham FM radio station also reported that six refrigerated trucks were hit.

In Baghdad, an official with an Iran-backed militia confirmed there was a strike saying it only targeted one truck. He gave no word on casualties.