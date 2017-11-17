ການປາບປາມ ໃນການໃຊ້ ອິນເຕີແນັດ ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ ສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ ໃຫ້ແກ່ ປະຊາທິປະໄຕ

ອົງການສືບລັບ ສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍ ເຂົ້າແຊກແຊງໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທາ

ນາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ປີ 2016 ສ່ວນນຶ່ງແມ່ນຜ່ານການໂຄສະນາຊວນເຊື່ອທາງອອນ

ໄລນ໌. ແຕ່ລາຍງານຄັ້ງໃໝ່ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ບໍ່ແມ່ນເປົ້າໝາຍພຽງຜູ້

ດຽວ. ອີງຕາມລາຍງານ “ເສລີພາບໃນການໃຊ້ອິນເຕີແນັດ” ປີ 2017 ນັ້ນ, ການໂຄ

ສະນາຫາສຽງດ້ວຍການໃຫ້ຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ຜິດ ແມ່ນໄດ້ເພີ່ມສູງຂຶ້ນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເສລີພາບ

ໃນການໃຊ້ອິນເຕີແນັດໄດ້ຫຼຸດລົງໃນທົ່ວໂລກ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ເຮຊຸສເມັນ ໂອນີ ມີຂໍ້

ມູນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຄົ້ນພົບຂອງລາຍງານນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາ

ສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ລັດຖະບານຫຼາຍແຫ່ງໄດ້ທຳການຄວບຄຸມການນຳໃຊ້ສື່ສັງຄົມ, ຫ້າມຖ່າຍວິດີໂອສົດ

ແລະ ປາບປາມເຄືອຂ່າຍສ່ວນຕົວຢ່າງສິ້ນເຊີງ ທີ່ມັກຈະຖືກໃຊ້ເພື່ອຫຼີກລ່ຽງການກວດ

ກາທາງອິນເຕີແນັດ, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານວ່າດ້ວຍ “ເສລີພາບໃນການໃຊ້ອິນເຕີແນັດ”

ປີ 2017.

ທ່ານນາງ ຊານຈາ ແຄລລີ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການໂຄງການ “ເສລີພາບໃນການໃຊ້ອິນເຕີ

ແນັດ” ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນເມື່ອກ່ອນມັນເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ລັດຖະບານຫຼາຍແຫ່ງ ໄດ້ອາໄສການຈັບ

ກຸມ, ກົດໝາຍການລົງໂທດ, ການກີດກັ້ນ ແລະ ການປິດບັງ, ແຕ່ມັນເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ໃນຈຸດ

ໃດນຶ່ງ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຮູ້ວ່າ ວິທີການນັ້ນແມ່ນບໍ່ພຽງພໍ. ແລະ ຕອນນີ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຫັນໄປຫາ

ອິນເຕີແນັດເອງເປັນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ເພື່ອຜັກດັນຂໍ້ຄວາມຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະ ໃນກໍລະນີ

ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂໍ້ຄວາມນັ້ນ ຍຶດແໜ້ນໃນຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ຜິດ.”

ລາຍງານປະຈຳປີຂອງອົງການ Freedom House ໄດ້ປະເມີນຜົນ 87 ເປີເຊັນຂອງ

ປະຊາກອນຜູ້ທີ່ໃຊ້ອິນເຕີແນັດທົ່ວໂລກ ແລະ ໄດ້ພົບວ່າ ເສລີພາບໃນການໃຊ້ອິນເຕີ

ແນັດໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງເປັນປີທີ 7 ລຽນຕິດ ໂດຍ ຈີນ ຢູ່ໃນລາຍຊື່ຜູ້ລ່ວງລະເມີດ ທີ່ຮ້າຍ

ແຮງທີ່ສຸດ.

ເທີກີ, ຟີລິບປິນ ແລະ ເວເນຊູເອລາ ກໍແມ່ນບັນດາ 30 ປະເທດທີ່ລັດຖະບານໄດ້ໃຊ້

ກອງທັບໃນລະບົບດິຈິຕອລ ເພື່ອຜັກດັນແນວຄິດ ສະໜັບສະໜູນລັດຖະບານ.

ນອກນັ້ນຍັງມີການປາບປາມໃນລະບົບເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ໂທລະສັບຢ່າງກວ້າງ ຂວາງ ໃນຂົງ

ເຂດຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍ ເຊັ່ນຂົງເຂດທິເບດ ໃນ ຈີນ ແລະ ໂອໂຣໂມ

ໃນປະເທດ ເອທິໂອເປຍ.

ບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານກ່າວວ່າ ກົນລະຍຸດນີ້ ໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຕໍ່ປະຊາທິປະໄຕ.

ທ່ານນາງ ແຊລລີ ເວັ້ນເວີທ ຮອງປະທານພະແນກພັດທະນານະ ໂຍບາຍທົ່ວໂລກ

ທີ່ອົງການສັງຄົມອິນເຕີແນັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເຫັນໄດ້ຊັດວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບຕາມ

ທີ່ລັດຖະບານຕ້ອງການ ໃນການປິດການສົນທະນາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເມືອງ ຫຼືສິ່ງທີ່ລັດ

ຖະບານເຫັນວ່າ ໜ້າເປັນຫ່ວງ. ແຕ່ໃນອີກດ້ານນຶ່ງ ສິ່ງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຮັດ ກໍຍັງແມ່ນ

ການສ້າງຄວາມບໍ່ໝັ້ນຄົງຢ່າງຍິ່ງໃນເສດຖະກິດທ້ອງຖິ່ນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຕໍ່ຄວາມສາມາດໃນການປະກອບການເພື່ອດຶງດູດເອົາການ

ລົງທຶນ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ທຳລາຍຄວາມໜ້າເຊື່ອຖືຂອງການບໍລິການຕ່າງໆ, ການບໍລິ

ການທາງອອນໄລນ໌ ທີ່ທຸລະກິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າອາດສະໜອງໃຫ້, ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ທຳລາຍ

ຄວາມເຊື່ອຖືຂອງເທັກໂນໂລຈີຫຼາກຫຼາຍ ທີ່ປະເທດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ອາດພະຍາຍາມ

ທີ່ຈະສົ່ງອອກ.”

ອົງການ Freedom House ລາຍງານວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ກໍໄດ້ປະສົບກັບການຫຼຸດລົງ

ໃນເສລີພາບດ້ານການໃຊ້ອິນເຕີແນັດເຊັ່ນກັນ ຍ້ອນການແຜ່ຫຼາຍຂອງຂ່າວປອມ

ໃນລະຫວ່າງການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງປະ ທານາທິບໍດີປີ 2016 ແລະ ການຮາວີລົບ

ກວນບັນດານັກຂ່າວທາງອອນໄລນ໌ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຄັດຄ້ານທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໃນເວລາທີ່

ທ່ານເປັນຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ.

ອີງຕາມລາຍງານແລ້ວ, ຜູ້ໃຊ້ໜ້ອຍກວ່າ 25 ເປີເຊັນໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ອາ ໄສຢູ່ໃນບັນດາ

ປະເທດ ທີ່ບໍ່ມີການຫ້າມດ້ານເນື້ອຫາສາລະ, ການລ່ວງລະເມີດສິດທິຂອງຜູ້ໃຊ້ ຫຼື

ຜົນສະທ້ອນທີ່ຮຸນແຮງສຳລັບຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ຖືກ ຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ.

U.S. intelligence agencies say that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election in part through online propaganda. But a new report shows the United States was not the only target.According to the 2017 "Freedom on the Net" report, disinformation campaigns are increasing as Internet freedom declines globally. VOA's Jesusemen Oni has the findings of the report.



More governments are manipulating social media, restricting live video streaming and cracking down on Virtual private networks that are often used to bypass Internet censorship, according to the 2017 "Freedom on the Net" report.



((Sanja Kelly, director of Freedom on the Net ))

"In the past it seemed that many governments had relied on arrests, on punitive laws, on blocking and censoring but it seems like that at some point they realized that those methods are not enough. And they are now turning to essentially the Internet itself to push their own message and in most cases that message is rooted in false information."



The annual report by Freedom House assessed 87 percent of the global online population and saw a decline in Internet freedom for the 7th consecutive year with China listed as the worst abuser.

Turkey, the Philippines and Venezuelawere among 30 countries where governments used digital armies to push pro-government ideas.

There was also greater crackdown on mobile connectively in areas populated by minority ethnic groups such as Tibetan areas in China and Oromo areas in Ethiopia.

Experts say these tactics undermine democracy .



((Sally Wentworth, vice president of global policy development at the Internet Society))

"They obviously have the government's desired effect of shutting down political discourse or something that the government finds troubling. But on the other hand what they've also done is create a tremendous instability in their own local economy. They've hurt the ability of entrepreneurs to attract investment, they have undermined the reliability of the services, the online services that their businesses may be providing, they have harmed the reliability of various technologies that their country may be trying to export."



Freedom House reports the United States also experienced a minor decline in Internet freedom due to the proliferation of fake news during the 2016 presidential campaign and online harassment of journalists who challenged then-candidate Donald Trump.



According to the report, less than one-quarter of users across the globe reside in countries where there are no burdensome restrictions on content, violations of user rights or violent repercussions for legitimate speech.