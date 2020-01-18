ຈີນ ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ໃຊ້​ອຳ​ນາດ​ທາງ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ແລະ ການ​ທູດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເພື່ອ​ປິດ​ປາກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ວິ​ຈານ ​ຢູ່​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະ ທຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ບົບ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສາ​ກົນ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານໂລກ​ປີ 2020 ​ຂອງກຸ່ມປົກ​ປ້ອງສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ Human Rights Watch.ລາຍ​ງານ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ, ເຊິ່ງ​ໄດ້ທຳ​ການ​ສຳຫຼວດ​ໃນ​ປະ​ມານ 100 ປະ​ເທດນັ້ນ, ໄດ້​ອ້າງວ່າ ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂອງ ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ກົດ​ຂີ່​ສິດ​ທິ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນແຕ່​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ຂ້າມເຂດ​ ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ດ້ວຍ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ເຈ​ຊູ​ເຊ​ເມ ໂອ​ນີ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ເພີ່ມ​ເຕີມ ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດ​ທະ​ສອນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.



ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ນັກ​ເຕ​ບານ ພ​ຣີ​ເມຍ ລີກ ອັງ​ກິດ ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ, ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ໃນ​ອິນ​ເຕີ​ແນັດ ຕຳ​ໜິ​ວິ​ຈານ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ຂອງ ຈີນ ຕໍ່ພວກ​ຊົນກຸ່ມ​ນ້ອຍ​ຊາວມຸ​ສ​ລິມ​ເຜົ່າວີ​ເກີ ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້ານັ້ນ, ປັກ​ກິ່ງ​ ກໍໄດ້​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ການ​ອອກ​ອາ​ກາດ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ຂອງ​ທີມ​ລາວ, ​ເຊິ່ງເປັນ​ການ​ເຕືອນ​ຈາກ​ຕະຫຼາດ​ທີ່​ສ້າງ​ລາຍ​ໄດ້ຫຼາຍທີ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງ ລີກ​ເຕະ​ບານ​ນັ້ນ.

ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ພຽງ​ອີກ​ນຶ່ງວິ​ທີ ​ທີ່ ຈີນ ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ອຳ​ນາດ​ທາງ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ເພື່ອ​ກົດ​ຂີ່​ເສ​ລີ​ພາບ​ໃນ​ການ​ປາກ​ເວົ້າ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ສິ້ງ​ຊອມ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ຢາ​ຈິບ ຫວັງ ນັກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ ຈີນ ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ Human Rights Watch ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຈີນ ໄດ້​ຮາ​ວີ​ລົບ​ກວນ ແລະ ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ກິດ​ຈະ​ກຳ​ທຸ​ກ​ປະ​ເພດ ແລະ ການ​ເວົ້າ​ທີ່​ຕຳ​ໜິ​ວິ​ຈານ​ສະ​ຖິ​ຕິ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ຂອງ ຈີນ​ ໃນ​ອົງ​ການ ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ. ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ, ຈີນ ໄດ້​ກວດ​ກາ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ທີ່​ຕຳ​ໜິ​ວິ​ຈານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ຈີນ ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ອຳ​ນາດ​ທາງ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ແລະ ການ​ທູດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ໂລກ ​ປີ 2020 ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ Human Rights Watch, ຈີນ, ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ນຳ​ພາ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທານ ສີ​ ຈິ່ນ​ຜິງ ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້​ຮັດ​ກຸມ​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ຂອງ​ສັງ​ຄົມ ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ພົບ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ເຊັ່ນ ອິນ​ເຕີ​ແນັດ, ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ ແລະ ກຸ່ມ​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ.

ທ່ານ ເຄັນ​ເນັດ ຮັອ​ທ ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການ​ໃຫຍ່ ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ Human Rights Watch ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ຂອງ​ການ​ກົດ​ຂີ່​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ, ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ໃນ​ຮອບຫຼາຍ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​ໃນ ຈີນ, ຄົງ​ຈະ​ຢ້ອນ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ໄປ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ວັດ​ດ້ານ​ວັດ​ທະ​ນະ​ທຳ ຫຼື ຍຸກ​ທີ່​ຄື​ແນວ​ນັ້ນ. ແຂວງ ຊິນ​ຈຽງ ແມ່​ນ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ, ບ່ອນ​ທີ່ ເຈົ້າ​ຮູ້​ບໍ່, ຊາວ​ ວີ​ເກີ ນຶ່ງ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນ ຫຼື ຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ນັ້ນ​ ແລະ ຊາວ ມຸສ​ລິມ ເຜົ່າເຕີກີ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກັກ​ຂັງ ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການບັງ​ຄັບ​ສັ່ງ​ສອນ ໂດຍ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ແລ້ວ​ເພື່ອ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃຫ້​ກ່າວ​ປະ​ນາມ​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ ອິ​ສ​ລາມ ແລະ ວັດ​ທະ​ນະ​ທຳ​ພື້ນ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ແລະ ແມ່ນ​ກະ​ທັ້ງ​ພາ​ສາ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.”

ທ່ານ ເຄັນ​ເນັດ ຣັອ​ທ , ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຫ້າມບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປໃນ ຮົງ​ກົງ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ມີ​ແຜນ​ຈະ​ເປີດ​ຕົວ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ປີນີ້ ທີ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ຈີນ ເອີ້ນ​ມັນ​ວ່າ​ເປັນການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ໃນ ຮົງ​ກົງ.

ທ່ານ ເກັງ ຊວາງ, ໂຄ​ສົກ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ຈີນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ກຸ່ມ​ພວກ​ນີ້ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທຸກ​ຮູບ​ແບບ​ ເພື່ອຍົວະ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ໃນ​ອະ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ທີ່​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ, ຍຸ​ແຍ່ ຮົງ​ກົງ ໃຫ້​ແຍກ​ຕົວ​ເປັນ​ເອ​ກະ​ລາດ ແລະ ກິດ​ຈະ​ກຳ​ການ​ແຍກ​ຕົວ​ຕ່າງໆ. ອົງ​ການ​ພວກນີ້​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຄວາມ​ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍ​ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ໃນ ຮົງ​ກົງ ແລະ ຄວນ​ຖືກ​ລົງ​ໂທດ ແລະ ຮັບ​ກຳ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.”

ຫຼາຍ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວິ​ຈານ ຈີນ ຢ່າງ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ຢຸດ​ໃນ​ການ​ເອົາ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ທີ່​ໜັກ​ແໜ້ນໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ ຕໍ່ ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ລວມ​ທັງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຄື ເບ​ຣັກ​ຊິດ ໄດ້​ຫັ​ນ​ປ່ຽນ​ຄວາມ​ສົນ​ໃຈ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ຢາ​ຈິວ ຫວັງ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ປະ​ເທ​ດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່​ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ​ຕໍ່​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າຫຼາຍ​ພໍ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ໃນ ຈີນ ແລະ ປະ​ເທດ​ອື່ນໆ​ທີ່​ມີ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ການປົກ​ຄອງແບບ​ຜະ​ເດັດ​ການ​ເອງ, ຍ້ອນ​ດັ່ງ​ທີ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໄປ​ນັ້ນ, ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ທີ່​ມີຂໍ້​ຜູກ​ມັດ​ກັບ ຈີນ, ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ປາບ​ປາມ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ໃນ​ແຂວງ ຊິນ​ຈຽງ ແລະ ການ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ອື່ນໆ​ໃນ ຈີນ.”

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ວາງ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ໃສ່​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຈີນ ບາງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ແລະ ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ທີ່​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ການ​ປາບ​ປາມ​ຂອງ ຈີນ ນັ້ນ, ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການຍອ​ມ​ຮັບ​ປະ​ທານ​ປະ​ເທດ ສີ ຈິ່ນ​ຜິງ ແລະ ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ແຍກ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຢູ່​ເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ-ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ​ ໂດຍ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ນັ້ນ​ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ໜ້າ​ເຊື່ອ​ຖື​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ບັນ​ຫາ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມຸດ​ຂອງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

China is using its economic and diplomatic leverage to silence critics abroad and undermine international human rights systems, according to the 2020 Human Rights Watch world report. The report, which examines about 100 countries, claims that Beijing's efforts not only suppress the rights of its citizens but extend far beyond it's borders. VOA's Jesusemen (Jay-sue-seh-meh) Oni has more.



After an English premier league player, posted messages online criticizing China's policy toward its minority Uighur Muslims, Beijing canceled the broadcast of his team's matcha warning shot from the league's most lucrative market.



It's just one of the ways China is using its economic influence to suppress free speech worldwide, according to a Human Rights Watch report.



"China has been harassing and intimidating any kind of activities and speech that criticize China's human rights record in the UN. Around the World in different countries, China has been censoring speech that criticize the Chinese government using its economic and diplomatic leverage."



According to the Human Rights Watch 2020 World Report, China, under president Xi Jinping's leadership, has tightened its grip over sectors of society it found threatening such as the internet, activists and religious groups.



"This is the most severe period of repression, that we've seen in decades in China probably going back to the Cultural Revolution or an era like that. Xinjang is the worst, where, you know, a million or more Uighur and Turkic Muslims are in detention for forced indoctrination basically to pressure them to renounce Islam and their cultural traditions and even their language."



Kenneth Roth, executive director of the group was barred, Sunday, from entering Hong Kong where he planned to release this year's reportthe Chinese government called it punishment for the group's support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.



"These groups tried by all means to instigate people to engage in extreme violent crimes, incite 'Hong Kong independence' and separatist activities. These organizations are held responsible for the current unrest in Hong Kong and should be punished and pay their due prices."



Several countries have publicly criticized China for human rights violations but stopped short of taking concrete measures against Beijing including the West where domestic issues like Brexit have diverted attention.



"Countries that have been strong human rights have not said enough about the human race situations in China and other countries who are authoritarian autocratic of themselves, because as I said, the economic ties with China, they have been mum about the severe repression in Xinjiang and other human rights violations in China."



While the United States has imposed sanctions on some Chinese companies and officials tied to Chinese repression, rights advocates say U.S. President Donald Trump's embrace of President Xi Jingping and the U.S. policy of separating families at the U.S.Mexico border have damaged U.S. credibility on human rights issues.