ຈີນ ແມ່ນກຳລັງໃຊ້ອຳນາດທາງເສດຖະກິດ ແລະ ການທູດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເພື່ອປິດປາກບັນດານັກວິຈານ ຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດ ແລະ ທຳລາຍລະບົບສິດທິມະນຸດສາກົນ, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານໂລກປີ 2020 ຂອງກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດ Human Rights Watch.ລາຍງານດັ່ງກ່າວ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ທຳການສຳຫຼວດໃນປະມານ 100 ປະເທດນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ອ້າງວ່າ ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງ ປັກກິ່ງ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ກົດຂີ່ສິດທິປະເທດຊາຊົນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເທົ່ານັ້ນແຕ່ຍັງໄດ້ຂະຫຍາຍຂ້າມເຂດ ຊາຍແດນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າດ້ວຍ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ເຈຊູເຊເມ ໂອນີ ມີລາຍງານເພີ່ມເຕີມ ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ຫຼັງຈາກນັກເຕບານ ພຣີເມຍ ລີກ ອັງກິດ ຄົນນຶ່ງ, ໄດ້ຂຽນຂໍ້ຄວາມໃນອິນເຕີແນັດ ຕຳໜິວິຈານນະໂຍບາຍຂອງ ຈີນ ຕໍ່ພວກຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍຊາວມຸສລິມເຜົ່າວີເກີ ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້ານັ້ນ, ປັກກິ່ງ ກໍໄດ້ຍົກເລີກການອອກອາກາດການແຂ່ງຂັນຂອງທີມລາວ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນການເຕືອນຈາກຕະຫຼາດທີ່ສ້າງລາຍໄດ້ຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດຂອງ ລີກເຕະບານນັ້ນ.
ມັນແມ່ນພຽງອີກນຶ່ງວິທີ ທີ່ ຈີນ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ອຳນາດທາງເສດຖະກິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເພື່ອກົດຂີ່ເສລີພາບໃນການປາກເວົ້າທົ່ວໂລກ, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການສິ້ງຊອມສິດທິມະນຸດ.
ທ່ານນາງ ຢາຈິບ ຫວັງ ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ຈີນ ຂອງອົງການປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດ Human Rights Watch ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຈີນ ໄດ້ຮາວີລົບກວນ ແລະ ຂົ່ມຂູ່ກິດຈະກຳທຸກປະເພດ ແລະ ການເວົ້າທີ່ຕຳໜິວິຈານສະຖິຕິສິດທິມະນຸດຂອງ ຈີນ ໃນອົງການ ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ. ໃນປະເທດຕ່າງໆຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ, ຈີນ ໄດ້ກວດກາຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ຕຳໜິວິຈານລັດຖະບານ ຈີນ ດ້ວຍການໃຊ້ອຳນາດທາງເສດຖະກິດ ແລະ ການທູດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ອີງຕາມລາຍງານໂລກ ປີ 2020 ຂອງອົງການ Human Rights Watch, ຈີນ, ພາຍໃຕ້ການນຳພາຂອງປະທານ ສີ ຈິ່ນຜິງ ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ຮັດກຸມການຄວບຄຸມຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນພາກສ່ວນຂອງສັງຄົມ ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າພົບວ່າເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ເຊັ່ນ ອິນເຕີແນັດ, ນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ແລະ ກຸ່ມສາສະໜາ.
ທ່ານ ເຄັນເນັດ ຮັອທ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການໃຫຍ່ ຂອງອົງການ Human Rights Watch ກ່າວວ່າ “ນີ້ແມ່ນໄລຍະຂອງການກົດຂີ່ທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ສຸດ, ທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນໃນຮອບຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດໃນ ຈີນ, ຄົງຈະຢ້ອນກັບຄືນໄປການປະຕິວັດດ້ານວັດທະນະທຳ ຫຼື ຍຸກທີ່ຄືແນວນັ້ນ. ແຂວງ ຊິນຈຽງ ແມ່ນຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ສຸດ, ບ່ອນທີ່ ເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ່, ຊາວ ວີເກີ ນຶ່ງລ້ານຄົນ ຫຼື ຫຼາຍກວ່ານັ້ນ ແລະ ຊາວ ມຸສລິມ ເຜົ່າເຕີກີ ໄດ້ຖືກກັກຂັງ ສຳລັບການບັງຄັບສັ່ງສອນ ໂດຍພື້ນຖານແລ້ວເພື່ອກົດດັນເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຫ້ກ່າວປະນາມສາສະໜາ ອິສລາມ ແລະ ວັດທະນະທຳພື້ນເມືອງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະ ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງພາສາຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”
ທ່ານ ເຄັນເນັດ ຣັອທ , ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການໃຫຍ່ຂອງກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຖືກຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າໄປໃນ ຮົງກົງ ໃນວັນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານມີແຜນຈະເປີດຕົວລາຍງານຂອງປີນີ້ ທີ່ລັດຖະບານ ຈີນ ເອີ້ນມັນວ່າເປັນການລົງໂທດສຳລັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນຜູ້ປະທ້ວງ ສະໜັບສະໜູນປະຊາທິປະໄຕໃນ ຮົງກົງ.
ທ່ານ ເກັງ ຊວາງ, ໂຄສົກກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ຈີນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ກຸ່ມພວກນີ້ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມທຸກຮູບແບບ ເພື່ອຍົວະໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າພົວພັນໃນອະຊະຍາກຳທີ່ຮຸນແຮງທີ່ສຸດ, ຍຸແຍ່ ຮົງກົງ ໃຫ້ແຍກຕົວເປັນເອກະລາດ ແລະ ກິດຈະກຳການແຍກຕົວຕ່າງໆ. ອົງການພວກນີ້ເປັນຜູ້ຮັບຜິດຊອບສຳລັບຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍໃນປັດຈຸບັນໃນ ຮົງກົງ ແລະ ຄວນຖືກລົງໂທດ ແລະ ຮັບກຳຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”
ຫຼາຍປະເທດໄດ້ກ່າວວິຈານ ຈີນ ຢ່າງເປີດເຜີຍສຳລັບການລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດ ແຕ່ໄດ້ຢຸດໃນການເອົາມາດຕະການທີ່ໜັກແໜ້ນໃນທັນທີ ຕໍ່ ປັກກິ່ງ ລວມທັງປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ ບ່ອນທີ່ບັນຫາຄື ເບຣັກຊິດ ໄດ້ຫັນປ່ຽນຄວາມສົນໃຈ.
ທ່ານນາງ ຢາຈິວ ຫວັງ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ປະເທດຕ່າງໆທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງຕໍ່ສິດທິມະນຸດບໍ່ໄດ້ເວົ້າຫຼາຍພໍ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສະຖານະການສິດທິມະນຸດໃນ ຈີນ ແລະ ປະເທດອື່ນໆທີ່ມີອຳນາດການປົກຄອງແບບຜະເດັດການເອງ, ຍ້ອນດັ່ງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ກ່າວໄປນັ້ນ, ເສດຖະກິດທີ່ມີຂໍ້ຜູກມັດກັບ ຈີນ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການປາບປາມທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງໃນແຂວງ ຊິນຈຽງ ແລະ ການລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດອື່ນໆໃນ ຈີນ.”
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ວາງມາດຕະການລົງໂທດໃສ່ບໍລິສັດຈີນ ບາງບໍລິສັດ ແລະ ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທີ່ພົວພັນກັບການປາບປາມຂອງ ຈີນ ນັ້ນ, ບັນດາຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນສິດທິມະນຸດກ່າວວ່າ ການຍອມຮັບປະທານປະເທດ ສີ ຈິ່ນຜິງ ແລະ ນະໂຍບາຍ ສະຫະລັດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການແຍກຄອບຄົວຢູ່ເຂດຊາຍແດນ ສະຫະລັດ-ເມັກຊິໂກ ໂດຍປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ນັ້ນໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຕໍ່ຄວາມໜ້າເຊື່ອຖື ກ່ຽວກັບ ບັນຫາສິດທິມຸດຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ.
China is using its economic and diplomatic leverage to silence critics abroad and undermine international human rights systems, according to the 2020 Human Rights Watch world report. The report, which examines about 100 countries, claims that Beijing's efforts not only suppress the rights of its citizens but extend far beyond it's borders. VOA's Jesusemen (Jay-sue-seh-meh) Oni has more.
After an English premier league player, posted messages online criticizing China's policy toward its minority Uighur Muslims, Beijing canceled the broadcast of his team's matcha warning shot from the league's most lucrative market.
It's just one of the ways China is using its economic influence to suppress free speech worldwide, according to a Human Rights Watch report.
"China has been harassing and intimidating any kind of activities and speech that criticize China's human rights record in the UN. Around the World in different countries, China has been censoring speech that criticize the Chinese government using its economic and diplomatic leverage."
According to the Human Rights Watch 2020 World Report, China, under president Xi Jinping's leadership, has tightened its grip over sectors of society it found threatening such as the internet, activists and religious groups.
"This is the most severe period of repression, that we've seen in decades in China probably going back to the Cultural Revolution or an era like that. Xinjang is the worst, where, you know, a million or more Uighur and Turkic Muslims are in detention for forced indoctrination basically to pressure them to renounce Islam and their cultural traditions and even their language."
Kenneth Roth, executive director of the group was barred, Sunday, from entering Hong Kong where he planned to release this year's reportthe Chinese government called it punishment for the group's support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.
"These groups tried by all means to instigate people to engage in extreme violent crimes, incite 'Hong Kong independence' and separatist activities. These organizations are held responsible for the current unrest in Hong Kong and should be punished and pay their due prices."
Several countries have publicly criticized China for human rights violations but stopped short of taking concrete measures against Beijing including the West where domestic issues like Brexit have diverted attention.
"Countries that have been strong human rights have not said enough about the human race situations in China and other countries who are authoritarian autocratic of themselves, because as I said, the economic ties with China, they have been mum about the severe repression in Xinjiang and other human rights violations in China."
While the United States has imposed sanctions on some Chinese companies and officials tied to Chinese repression, rights advocates say U.S. President Donald Trump's embrace of President Xi Jingping and the U.S. policy of separating families at the U.S.Mexico border have damaged U.S. credibility on human rights issues.
