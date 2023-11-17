ບັນດາປະເທດໃນຂົງເຂດ ພວມພິຈາລະນາ ການຮັບຮູ້ ລະບອບການປົກຄອງຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ນັກການທູດພິເສດ ຂອງປາກິສຖານ ກ່າວ

ບັນດາປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານ ຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍຣັດເຊຍ ກຳລັງຈະ​ຮັກສາຄວາມສຳພັນແບບ​ຍືນ​ຍົງກັບລັດຖະບານກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ພາຍໃຕ້ “ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ” ທີ່ວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຈະໃຫ້ການຮັບຮູ້ຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ລັດຖະບານດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ຖ້າຫາກເງື່ອນໄຂບາງຢ່າງ ໄດ້ຖືກປະຕິບັດ, ນັກການທູດທ່ານນຶ່ງຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້.

ທ່ານອາຊີຟ ດູຣານີ ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າພິເສດຂອງປາກິສຖານປະຈຳອັຟການິສຖານ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນການສຳມະນາລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ ວ່າ ວິທີທາງພາຍໃນຂົງເຂດທີ່ໄດ້ຄິດຄົ້ນຂຶ້ນມາ ໄດ້ຊ່ອຍຮັກສາສະຖານະພາບປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ທີ່ໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບວິກິດການດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ.

“ມີຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈພາຍໃນບັນດາປະເທດບ້ານໃກ້ຄຽງຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ ແລະຣັດເຊຍ ວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະຮັບຮູ້ລະບອບການປົກຄອງກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ໃນເວລາດຽວກັນ ແລະບໍ່ຮັບຮູ້ແຕ່ພຽງຝ່າຍດຽວ” ທ່ານດູຣານີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ທີ່ ການສົນທະນາປະຈຳປີ ມາຣກາລາ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຈັດຂຶ້ນໂດຍ ສະຖາບັນການຄົ້ນຄວ້ານະໂຍບາຍຂອງ ອິສລາມາບັດ ທີ່ດຳເນີນການໂດຍລັດ.

ທ່ານໄດ້ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດວ່າ ຄວາມເຫັນທີ່ເປັນເອກະພາບຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ ອຳນວຍໃຫ້ບັນດາປະເທດເຫຼົ່ານີ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ “ການຄ້າສອງຝ່າຍ, ການແລກປ່ຽນເງິນຕາ, ແລະສັນຍາຕົກລົງແລກປ່ຽນການຄ້າຕ່າງໆ” ໂດຍອຳນາດການປົກຄອງໃນປັດ ຈຸບັນຂອງອັຟການິຖານ. ທ່ານດີຣານີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຖ້າຫາກບໍ່ແມ່ນກໍລະນີນີ້ແລ້ວ ມີແນວໂນ້ມສູງທີ່ປະຊາຊົນ 10 ລ້ານຄົນ ຈະພາກັນຫລົບໜີຈາກອັຟການິສຖານທີ່ໄດ້ປະສົບກັບຄວາມທຸກຍາກ ແລະຫາທາງອົບພະຍົບໄປປາກິສຖານ.

Afghanistan’s neighbors, along with Russia, are sustaining ties with its Taliban government under an “understanding” that they will grant it formal recognition simultaneously if certain conditions are met, a regional diplomat said Thursday.

Asif Durrani, Pakistan’s special representative on Afghanistan, told an international seminar that the regionally developed approach has helped sustain the crisis-hit country economically.

“There is an understanding among the immediate neighbors of Afghanistan and Russia that we will recognize the Taliban regime simultaneously and not unilaterally,” Durrani said at the annual Margalla Dialogue organized by the state-run Islamabad Policy Research Institute.

He noted that the regional consensus enabled these countries to enter into “bilateral trade, currency swap, and barter trade agreements” with de facto Afghan authorities. Durrani said if this were not the case, there would likely be 10 million people fleeing poverty-stricken Afghanistan and seeking refuge in Pakistan.