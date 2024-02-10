ຜູ້ລີ້ໄພຊາວອັຟການິສຖານພົບກັບຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັນດາປະເທດຕ່າງໆ ມີທ່າທີໃກ້ຊິດກັບກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ

ບັນດາຜູ້ຂໍລີ້ໄພ ຢູ່ໃນຄຸ້ມບ້ານໃໝ່ “Little Kabul” ຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງ

ນິວເດລີ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍາລັງຕໍ່ສູ້ ເພື່ອການດໍາລົງຊີວິດຢູ່ໃນອິນເດຍ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນສະຖານທີ່ທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຮູ້ສຶກວ່າຕິດຢູ່ກັບຄວາມລໍາບາກ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກຕາລີບານຍັງຄົງກໍາອຳນາດ ຢູ່ໃນບ້ານເກີດອັຟການິສຖານຂອງພວກເຂົາ ເຈົ້າ. ການຍອມຮັບຂອງສາກົນ ທີ່ກໍາລັງຂະຫຍາຍໂຕ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ບັນດາປະ ເທດສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງໂລກຕ້ອງປະຕິບັດຕາມ​ເງື່ອນ​ໄຂ​ຂອງ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ ຂອງ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ເຄັ່ງ​ຄັດ​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງກາບູລ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຊີວິດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າສະບາຍຂຶ້ນແນວໃດເລີຍ. ເຮັນຣີ ວີລກິນສ໌ ມີລາຍງານຈາກ ນະ ຄອນຫຼວງນິວເດລີ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງນິວເດລີ, ປະຊາຊົນ ຢູ່​ທີ່ "Little Kabul", ເຊິ່ງເປັນເຂດໃຈ ກາງຂອງຊຸມຊົນຜູ້ຊອກຫາບ່ອນລີ້ໄພອັຟການິສຖານໃນອິນເດຍ, ມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກເຖິງຜົນກະທົບກ່ຽວກັບການພົວພັນທີ່ກໍາລັງເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ກັບບັນດາປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນ.

ມາ​ຮອດ​ທ້າຍ​ປີ 2023, ສະຖານທູດ​ອັຟການິສຖານ​ປະຈຳ​ນະຄອນ​ຫຼວງນິວເດລີ​ໄດ້​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ໂດຍ​ພະນັກງານ ​ຈາກ​ລະບອບການປົກຄອງເກົ່າ ແບບ​ປະຊາທິປະ​ໄຕ​, ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ ພາຍຫຼັງ​ນັກ​ການ​ທູດ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ​ ໄດ້​ຂໍ​ລີ້​ໄພໄປ​ຢູ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ອື່ນ, ພະນັກງານຂອງກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານກໍ​ໄດ້​ມາຮັບ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ແທນ. ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ບັນດາຜູ້ຂໍລີ້ໄພບໍ່ມີທາງເລືອກ ແຕ່ຕ້ອງພົວພັນກັບອໍານາດການປົກຄອງທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໜີມາ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ໜັງສືຜ່ານແດນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ທ້າວມູຮໍາມາດ ຊາລີມ (Muhammad Saleem), ຜູ້ຂໍລີ້ໄພຊາວອັຟການິສຖານ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາດາລີວ່າ:

"ເພາະວ່າຖ້າພວກເຈົ້າບໍ່ມີຫນັງສືຜ່ານແດນ, ພວກເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງບໍ່ມີເອກະສານປະຈໍາໂຕ. ມັນຈະ​ມີ​ຫຼາຍ​ບັນ​ຫາ. ຖ້າບໍ່ມີໜັງສືຜ່ານແດນ, ຕຳຫຼວດສາມາດເນລະເທດພວກເຈົ້າອອກນອກປະເທດໄດ້.”

ລາວ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ​ເຂົ້າ​ຢຶດ​ເອົາ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທູດ, ພວກ​ເຂົາກໍໄລ່​ຄ່າ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການດ້ານກົງ​ສຸນ​ແພງຂຶ້ນ​ອີກ.

ອິນ​ເດຍ ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ດຽວ ​ທີ່​ນັກ​ການ​ທູດ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຢືນ​ຢັນ ​ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ​ສາ​ກົນ​ບໍ່​ຍອມ​ຮັບ​ຮູ້​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ກໍຕາມ. ​ໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ເດືອນ​ມັງກອນ​ນີ້, ຈີນຮັບສານຕາຕັ້ງຈາກ​ທູດຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ​ຢູ່​ນະຄອນຫຼວງປັກ​ກິ່ງ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ເທດສໍາຄັນແຫ່ງນີ້ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດທຳ​ອິດ​ທີ່​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຮູ້​ໄປໃນໂຕແກ່​ກຸ່ມ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ເຊັ່ນກັນ ໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ເດືອນ​ມັງກອນ​ນີ້ ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ທີ່​ຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໂດຍ​ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ​ຢູ່​ນະຄອນຫຼວງກາ​ບູລ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຮ່ວມ​ມືຢູ່​ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ ມີບັນດານັກການ​ທູດ​ຈາກຣັດ​ເຊຍ, ຈີນ, ອີຣ່ານ, ປາ​ກີ​ສະຖານ​ ແລະ ​ເທີກີ ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ, ໃນບົດ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ສະບັບ​ໃໝ່​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ວິ​ກິດ​ການ​ສາກົນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ປະ​ເທດ​ເພື່ອນ​ບ້ານ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ຂອງ​ອັຟກາ​ນິ​ສຖານ​ ຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງ​ມີ​ການ​ພົວພັນ​ກັບ​ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ.

ທ່ານແກຣມ ສມິດທ໌ (Graeme Smith), ຈາກກຸ່ມວິກິດການສາກົນ ກ່າວຜ່ານຊູມວ່າ:

“ບັນດາປະເທດຕ່າງໆຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນບໍ່ມີທາງເລືອກໃນການຖອນໂຕ. ທຸກສິ່ງທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ພວກເຂົາໂດຍກົງ, ທັງທາງດ້ານການຄ້າ ແລະຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ, ມັນເປັນສິ່ງສໍາຄັນຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງທີ່ພາກພື້ນຈະດໍາເນີນການຮ່ວມມືກັບກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ, ເຊິ່ງມັນມີຄວາມຍາກດັ່ງທີ່ມັນເປັນຢູ່."

ຢູ່ນອກ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ, ບັນດາປະ​ເທດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຕໍ່​ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ ແລະ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ຄົງ​ຖືກ​ປິດ​ຈາກ​ລະ​ບົບ​ການ​ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ​ສາ​ກົນ, ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ແມ່ນ ​ຍ້ອນ​ບັນ​ທຶກ​ອັນ​ໜ້າ​ຕົກ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ສິດທິໂດຍລວມ​ຂອງພວກ​ແມ່​ຍິງ ແລະ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ.

ສຳລັບປະ​ເທດ​ປະຊາທິປະ​ໄຕ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ເຊັ່ນ ​ອິນ​ເດຍ, ທີ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້ທຶນ​ສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ​ອາຄານ​ຫໍລັດຖະສະພາ ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານກັບ​ຄືນ​ສູ່​ອຳນາດ​ ໃນ​ປີ 2021 ​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ບໍ່ມີ​ການ​ນຳ​ໃຊ້ ຢູ່​ນະຄອນຫຼວງກາບູລ, ນັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າ ​ການ ເປັນພາຄີກັບກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ​ແມ່ນ​ບໍ່​ສະດວກສະບາຍເລີຍ, ​ແຕ່​ກໍ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບຜົນໃນທາງທີດີ.

ທ່ານມູນີບ ອາເມັດ (Muneeb Ahmed), ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຈາເມຍ ມີລເລຍ ອິສລາເມຍ (Jamia Millia Islamia) ກ່າວຜ່ານຊູມວ່າ:

“ອິນ​ເດຍ​ຢາກ​ເຂົ້າເຖິງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດໃນຂົງເຂດ​ເອເ​ຊຍ​ກາງ ​ເນື່ອງຈາກ​ຊັບ​ພະ​ຍາ​ກອນ ເຊັ່ນນ້ຳ​ມັນ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານເຮັດໃຫ້ອັຟການິສຖານເປັນພື້ນທີ່ສໍາລັບກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ, ເຊິ່ງຕໍ່​ໄປຈະແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ ນິວເດລີ."

ທ່ານແກຣມ ສມິດທ໌ ກ່າວຜ່ານຊູມວ່າ:

“ມີການຫຍັບໃກ້ເຂົ້າມາໄວຂຶ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນຂອບເຂດໄລຍະກາງ ທີ່ທຸກ​ຄົນ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ

ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ​ແມ່ນ​ອຸ​ດົມ​ສົມ​ບູນ​ດ້ວຍ​ແຮ່​ທາດ​ຢ່າງ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ, ແລະ​ທຸກ​ຄົນ​ຮູ້​ ວ່າອະນາທາງເສດຖະກິດຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນແມ່ນການເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ກັນ.”

ແຕ່ສໍາລັບຊາວເມືອງ "Little Kabul" ຈໍານວນນຶ່ງ, ແນວຄວາມຄິດຂອງການເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ຄືນໃຫມ່ ກັບອັຟການິສຖານ ແມ່ນຍັງຄົງບໍ່ສາມາດຄິດອອກໄດ້, ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າຊີວິດການເປັນຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງນິວເດລີ ຈະມີຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກກໍຕາມ.

ທ້າວອາເມັດ ປາວິສ (Ahmed Parwiz) ເຄີຍເຮັດວຽກເປັນຄູຝຶກແອບກິລາກ່ອນທີ່ລາວຈະຫນີອອກຈາກອັຟການິສຖານ ກ່າວວ່າ

"ພວກເຮົາທຸກຄົນມີບັນຫາ ເພາະວ່າພວກເຮົາບໍ່ມີວຽກເຮັດງານທໍາ. ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ມີເງິນຊື້ອາຫານ, ບໍ່ມີເງິນຈ່າຍຄ່າບ່ອນພັກເຊົາ, ແລະ ບໍ່ມີເງິນຄ່າເຊົ່າ. ພວກເຮົາຢູ່ໃນສະຖານະພາບທີ່ຊຶມເສົ້າຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງ.”

ລາວ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລາວ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຂົ່ມຂູ່​ຈາກ​ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານເລື້ອຍໆຍ້ອນ​ບໍ່​ຈົ່ງຫນວດ​ຈົ່ງ​ເຄົາ ເຊິ່ງລາວບໍ່​ສາມາດ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ເມືອ​ໄດ້ອີກແລ້ວ.

Asylum-seekers in New Delhi’s “Little Kabul” neighborhood say they are struggling to make a living in India, where they feel trapped as long as the Taliban remain in power their Afghan homeland. Growing international acceptance that the rest of the world must come to terms with the fundamentalist regime in Kabul is not making their lives any easier. Henry Wilkins reports from New Delhi.

In New Delhi, the residents of “Little Kabul,” a neighborhood at the heart of India’s Afghan asylum-seeker community, are feeling the effects of the Taliban’s shifting relationships with its regional neighbors.

Until late 2023, Afghanistan’s embassy in Delhi had been run by staff from the old democratic regime, but after all the diplomats working there claimed asylum in other countries, Taliban staff took over. Now the asylum-seekers have no choice but to engage with the regime they fled to renew their passports.

Muhammad Saleem, Afghan Asylum-Seeker, in Dari.

“Because if you don’t have a passport, you don’t have an identity document. There’ll be many problems. Without a passport, the police can deport you.”

He said that since the Taliban took over the embassy, they have been charging more for consulate services, too.

India is not the only country where Taliban diplomats are gaining a foothold in spite of the international community’s refusal to grant formal recognition to their government. In late January, China received the credentials of the Taliban’s envoy in Beijing, making it the first major nation to give tacit recognition to the group.

Also in late January, a Taliban-organized meeting in Kabul on regional cooperation was attended by diplomats from Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey, among others, and a new report by the International Crisis Group says Afghanistan’s regional neighbors must engage with the Taliban.

Graeme Smith, International Crisis Group, in English, Zoom.

“Regional countries don’t have an option of disengaging. Everything that happens in Afghanistan affects them intimately, so both on trade and on security, it’s absolutely vital that the region cooperate with the Taliban, as difficult as that is.”

Outside the region, Western countries have implemented sanctions on the Taliban and Afghanistan remains locked out of the international banking system, in

part due to the Taliban’s appalling record on women’s rights and human rights, more generally.

For regional democratic countries like India, which funded Kabul’s now-unused parliament building before the Taliban returned to power in 2021, partnership

with the Taliban is uncomfortable, say analysts, but there are gains to be made.

Muneeb Ahmed, Jamia Millia Islamia University, in English, Zoom.

“India wants to reach out to Central Asian countries for resources, for oil. It does not want the Taliban to make Afghanistan as a ground for terrorist groups, which would later come to target New Delhi.”

Graeme Smith, International Crisis Group, in English, Zoom.

“There’s a fast-approaching, medium-term horizon where everybody knows that Afghanistan is tremendously rich with mineral deposits, and everybody knows that

the economic future of the region is connectivity.”

But for some residents of “Little Kabul,” the idea of reconnecting with Afghanistan remains unthinkable, even though life in Delhi is hard.

Ahmed Parwiz worked as a sports coach before he fled Afghanistan.

Ahmed Parwiz, Afghan Asylum-Seeker, in English.

“We all have problems because we don’t have jobs. We don’t have money for food, for home, rent. We are in deep depression in this situation.”

He says he was regularly threatened by the Taliban for not growing a beard and cannot return.