ອົບພະຍົບຊາວຊູດານ ຕົກເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍ ຂອງການສູ້ລົບກັນ ໃນລະຫວ່າງທີ່ພະຍາຍາມຫຼົບໜີ ໄປເຂດດາຟົວ ຕາເວັນຕົກ

ກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດຕ່າງໆກ່າວວ່າ ການສູ້ລົບລະຫວ່າງ​ພັກຝ່າຍ ຂອງຊູດານ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການບໍ່ເອົາໃຈໃສ່ແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດເລີຍຕໍ່ພົນລະເຮືອນຢູ່ໃນເຂດດາຟົວ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກ ທີ່ເປັນສູນກາງ ຂອງສົງຄາມກາງເມືອງຂອງຊູດານ. ເຮັນຣີ ວີລກິນສ໌ ໂອ້ລົມກັບພວກອົບພະຍົບ ໃນເມືອງໂບໂຣຕາ ຂອງປະເທດຊາດ ຜູ້ທີ່ສາມາດຫລົບໜີຈາກຂົງເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ ແຕ່ກ່າວວ່າ ກຸ່ມຕິດອາວຸດຕ່າງໆ ທັງແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ ກົດຂີ່ຂົ່ມເຫັງ ແລະບາງເທື່ອກີດກັນບໍ່ໃຫ້ຄົນອື່ນອອກໄປ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ່ານອາລີ ອາເບດ ອາລາ ຢາຄູບ ອົບພະຍົບຊາວຊູດານ ກ່າວວ່າ ລູກຊາຍອາຍຸ 32 ປີຂອງທ່ານ ແມ່ນຍັງຕິດຄ້າງຢູ່ໃນເມືອງເຈນີນາ ເມືອງເອກຂອງແຂວງດາຟົວຕາເວັນຕົກ ທີ່ເປັນຈຸດໃຈກາງຂອງສົງຄາມກາງເມືອງຂອງຊູດານ.

ວີດີໂອອັນນີ້ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກນຳລົງໃນສື່ສັງຄົມໂດຍນັກຂ່າວຂອງຊູດານ ປາກົດວ່າ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັນ. ລາຍງານຕ່າງໆ, ແມ່ນຍາກຫຼາຍທີ່ຈະຢັ້ງຢືນໄດ້ ເນື່ອງຈາກການບໍ່ສາມາດເຂົ້າໄປຫາເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້, ທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ ອາດໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັນຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ຕະຫຼອດໄລຍະທ້າຍສັບປະດານີ້.

ທ່ານຢາຄູບ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານເປັນຫ່ວງເປັນໃຍຕໍ່ຊີວິດລູກຊາຍຂອງທ່ານ.

ທ່ານຢາຄູບ ເວົ້າພາສາອາຣັບວ່າ “ຖ້າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າພະຍາຍາມຈະຫລົບໜີ ພວກກຸ່ມຕິດອາວຸດ ອາດຈະທຳຮ້າຍຮ່າງກາຍລາວ ຫຼືແມ່ນກະທັງຂ້າລາວ. ຍ້ອນເຫດຜົນນັ້ນແຫຼະ ລາວບໍ່ສາມາດອອກມາ. ແມ່ນແຕ່ພວກອົບພະຍົບບາງສ່ວນ ຜູ້ທີ່ສາມາດຫຼົບໜີອອກມາທີ່ນີ້ໄດ້ ກໍໄດ້ຖືກທຳຮ້າຍຮ່າງກາຍ.”

ພວກອົບພະຍົບຊາວຊູດານຫຼາຍໆຄົນ ທີ່ວີໂອເອ ໄດ້ລົມນຳ ຢູ່ໃນຊາດ ຕ່າງກໍໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າອອກມາດ້ວຍທາງເລືອກທີ່ເກືອບວ່າ ເປັນໄປບໍ່ໄດ້ເລີຍ- ຖ້າຢູ່ໃນເມືອງເຈນີນາ ຕໍ່ໄປ ແລ້ວຈະຖືກລູກຫຼົງໃນລະຫວ່າງການຍິງຕອບໂຕ້ກັນ ຫຼືວ່າ ມີຄວາມກ້າຫານພໍທີ່ຈະໄປຊາດທາງລົດ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກກຸ່ມຕິດອາວຸດ ອາດຈະໂຈມຕີ ຫຼື ຂ້າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ຜູ້ອົບພະຍົບຄົນນີ້ ທີ່ປະຕິເສດຈະບອກຊື່ຂອງນາງ ເພາະຢ້ານຄອບຄົວຂອງນາງຈະບໍ່ປອດໄພ ກ່າວວ່າ ນາງໄດ້ໜີອອກມາຈາກສະມາຊິກຄອບຄົວຂອງນາງ ທີ່ຍັງຢູ່ໃນເມືອງເຈນີນາ ກໍຍ້ອນເຫດຜົນອັນນັ້ນ.

ນາງໄດ້ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອາຣັບວ່າ “ສະມາຊິກຄອບຄົວຂອງຂ້ອຍບາງຄົນ ຍັງອາໄສຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ແຕ່ມັນບໍ່ປອດໄພ. ພວກເຂົາລາຍງານໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍຮູ້ວ່າ ແມ່ນຫຍັງເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ. ພວກເຂົາບອກຂ້ອຍວ່າ ພວກຄົນແມ່ນສິ້ນຫວັງຍ້ອນການເຂັ່ນຂ້າຄົນ. ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ຂ້າອ້າຍນ້ອງຂອງຂ້ອຍສາມຄົນ.”

ອົງການສິດທິມະນຸດ Human Rights Watch ກ່າວວ່າ ທັງສອງຝ່າຍໃນສົງຄາມຂອງຊູດານ ແມ່ນສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຄວາມບໍ່ເອົາໃຈໃສ່ແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດເລີຍສຳລັບຊີວິດຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນ ໂດຍການນຳໃຊ້ອາວຸດລະເບີດ ແລະການທຳລາຍໂຮງໝໍຫຼາຍແຫ່ງ.

ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງກ່າວອີກວ່າ ແມ່ນກະທັງອັນນີ້ ປະຊາຊົນກໍຢ້ານທີ່ຈະໜີອອກໄປ.

ທ່ານໂມຮຳເມດ ອອສມານ ຈາກ​ກຸ່ມ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດ Human Rights Watch ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງຊູມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດວ່າ “ພົນລະເມືອງທັງຫຼາຍທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ລົມນຳ ເມື່ອອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ໄດ້ບອກຢ່າງຈະແຈ້ງກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າປະເຊີນກັບ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ຜົນກະທົບຂອງການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັນເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແມ່ນແຕ່ການພັດພາກຈາກຖິ່ນຖານ, ການທຳລາຍສະຖານທີ່ແຫ່ງຕ່າງໆທີ່ມີການເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນ, ແມ່ນແຕ່ດ່ານກວດທັງຫຼາຍນຳດ້ວຍ, ມີການຂົ່ມຂູ່ເອົາເງິນ ແລະການໂຈນລະກຳຊັບສິນໃນລະຫວ່າງການເດີນທາງ ສະນັ້ນຫຼາຍໆຄົນແມ່ນຕິດຄ້າງຢູ່ຫັ້ນ ແລະບໍ່ສາມາດອອກໄປໄດ້ ເພາະພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢ້ານສຳລັບຊີວິດຂອງພວກເຂົາ, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດເຂົ້າຫາການຮັກສາສຸຂພະພາບ ຫຼືການບໍລິການໃດໆເລີຍ.”

ທ່ານຢາຄູບ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ສູນເສຍການຕິດຕໍ່ກັບລູກຊາຍຂອງທ່ານ ເມື່ອອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກເຄືອຂ່າຍໂທລະສັບມືຖື ໃນເມືອງເຈນີນາ ໄດ້ຖືກຕັດໄປ.

ທ່ານຢາຄູບ ເວົ້າເປັນພາສາອາຣັບວ່າ “ເທື່ອສຸດທ້າຍທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລົມກັນ ພວກເຂົາບອກຂ້ອຍວ່າ ລາວບໍ່ສາມາດໜີອອກໄປ ແລະໄດ້ປິດລັອກຢູ່ແຕ່ພາຍໃນ. ມັນອັນຕະລາຍຫຼາຍທີ່ຈະອອກໄປຈາກປະຕູໜ້າບ້ານ ແລະແມ່ນແຕ່ ຖ້າລາວສາມາດອອກໄປຈາກເມືອງເຈນີນາ ໄດ້, ລາວກໍຍັງຢູ່ໃນໄພອັນຕະລາຍຢູ່.”

ການຕົກລົງກັນລະຫວ່າງຝ່າຍສູ້ລົບກັນ ຄືກອງທັບຂອງຊູດານ ແລະກຸ່ມກອງກຳລັງສະໜັບສະໜຸນເຄື່ອນທີ່ວ່ອງໄວ ທີ່ໄດ້ບັນລຸເມື່ອອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ໄດ້ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ພວກອົບພະຍົບຊ່ອງທາງຜ່ານທີ່ປອດໄພ ເພື່ອໜີອອກໄປຈາກຊູດານ. ການສູ້ລົບກັນກໍຍັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ ເຖິງຢ່າງນັ້ນກໍຕາມ ແລະຍັງມີໂອກາດພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍທີ່ຈະຫລົບໜີອອກໄປຈາກປະເທດໄດ້ ຢ່າງປອດໄພ.

Rights groups say Sudan's warring sides are showing a reckless disregard for civilians in Western Darfur, the other epicenter of Sudan’s civil war. Henry Wilkins speaks to refugees in Borota, Chad, who have managed to escape the region but say armed groups are targeting, harassing and sometimes preventing others from leaving.

Ali Abed Allah Yakoub, a Sudanese refugee, says his 32-year-old son is stuck in Geneina, the capital of West Darfur province, at the heart of Sudan’s civil war.

This video posted by a Sudanese journalist on social media purports to show the fighting. Reports, which are difficult to verify due to a lack of access to the city, say hundreds may have been killed in fighting there over the weekend.

Yakoub says he fears for his son’s life.

(Ali Abed Allah Yakoub, Sudanese Refugee (in Arabic))

"If they try to run away, [the armed groups] might beat him up or even kill him. That's why he can't come. Even some of the refugees who managed to escape here have been beaten up."

Many Sudanese refugees VOA spoke to in Chad said they were left with a near impossible choice — stay in Geneina and get caught in the crossfire or brave the road to Chad, where armed groups may attack or kill them.

This refugee, who declined to give her name out of fear for her family’s safety, says she left family members in Geniena for that reason.

(Sudanese Refugee (in Arabic))

"Some of my family members remained there, but it is not safe. They report to me what happened there. They told me that people are desperate because of the killings. They killed three of my brothers."

The nonprofit Human Rights Watch says both sides in Sudan's war are showing a reckless disregard for civilian lives by using explosives and destroying hospitals.

They also say that despite this, people are afraid to leave.

(Mohamed Osman, Human Rights Watch (in English)) ((Zoom))

"Residents I talked with in the last weeks were very explicit about the risks they are facing, not only the impact of the fighting, but the displacement, the destruction of gathering sites, but also checkpoints, extortion and looting on the way, so people are stranded and can’t leave because they’re afraid for their lives, they can’t have access to healthcare or services."

Yakoub says he lost contact with his son last week after the cell phone network in Geneina was cut.

(Ali Abed Allah Yakoub, Sudanese Refugee (in Arabic))

“The last time we talked, they told me that he couldn't escape and was locked in. It is too dangerous to leave the front door, and even if he could [get out of Geneina], he would still be in danger.”

An agreement between the warring Sudanese army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces was reached last week to allow safe passage for refugees leaving Sudan. Fighting has continued, however, and there are still few opportunities to get out of the country safely.