ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ໄດ້​ປະ​ສົບ​ກັບ​ວັນ​ທີ່​ຮ້ອນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ການ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ແລະ ອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມ​ອາດ​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ສູງ​ອີກ​ໃນ​ໄວໆ​ນີ້, ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸ​ດ​ວານນີ້.

ກົມ​ອຸ​ຕຸ​ນິ​ຍົມ​ຂອງ ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມ​ສະ​ເລ່ຍ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ໄດ້​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຮອດ 40.9 ອົງ​ການ​ແຊ​ລ​ຊຽ​ດ, ສູງກວ່າ​ສະ​ຖິ​ຕິ 40.2 ແຊ​ລ​ຊຽດ ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 7 ມັງ​ກອນ​ປີ 2013.

​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອຸ​ຕຸ​ນິ​ຍົມ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ຂອງ​ກົມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ໄດ​ແອນ​ນາ ອີ​ດີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ “ອາຍ​ຮ້ອນ​ມີ​ແຕ່​ຊິ​ຮ້ອນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ໃນ​ມື້ນີ້.”

ກົມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ ແລະ ພາກ​ກາງ​ຂອງ ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ອາດ​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເຖິງ 16 ອົງ​ສາ​ ສູງກວ່າ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້ນີ້, ເປັນ​ການເພີ່ມ​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ໄຟ​ໃໝ້​ປ່າ​ຕື່ມ​ອີກ ເຊິ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເຜົາ​ຜານ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາຫຼາຍ​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ມີ​ໄຟ​ໃໝ້​ປະ​ມານ 100 ຄັ້ງ​ໃນ​ວັ​ນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້​ໃນ​ລັດ ນິວ ຊາວ ແວ​ລສ໌ ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ສຽງ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ, ເຊິ່ງ​ເຄິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ໄຟ​ໃໝ້​ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກມອດ.

ໄຟ​ໃໝ້​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ນັ້ນ​ໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ 6 ຄົນ ແລະ ໄດ້​ໃໝ້​ເຮືອນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 700 ຫຼັງ ແລະ ທີ່​ດິນ​ເກືອບ ນຶ່ງ​ລ້ານ​ສອງ​ແສນ ເຮັກ​ຕາ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່.

ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ສາດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພາ​ວະ​ໂລກ​ຮ້ອນ ແລະ ສະ​ພາບ​ໄພ​ແຫ້ງ​ແລ້ງ​ທີ່​ແກ່​ຍາວ ໄດ້​ຊ່ວຍ​ໃຫ້​ໄຟ​ໃໝ້​ຂຶ້ນ​ໄວ້​ກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ ແລະ ມີ​ຄວາມຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຕື່ມ.

ໄຟ​ໃໝ່​ທັງຫຼາຍ​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຫົວ​ອະ​ນຸ​ລັກ​ນິ​ຍົມ, ເຊິ່ງ​ໄດ້​ສືບ​ຕໍ່ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ການ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ໃຫ້​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ສາ​ເຫດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ​ຮ້ອນ ເພື່ອ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ​ຖ່ານ​ຫີນ​ທີ່​ສ້າງ​ຜົນ​ກຳ​ໄລ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ.

Australians experienced their hottest day on record Tuesday and temperatures could soon climb even higher, authorities said Wednesday.



The Australian Bureau of Meteorology said the average temperature in the country Tuesday reached 40.9 degrees Celsius, topping the record high of 40.2 Celsius set on January 7, 2013.



Bureau meteorologist Diana Eadie said Wednesday the "heat will only intensify further today."



The bureau said temperatures in the southern and central parts of Australia could rise up to 16 degrees higher than normal on Thursday, increasing the risk of more brush fires that have ravaged eastern parts of the country for weeks.



Authorities said there were some 100 fires Wednesday in the southeastern state of New South Wales, half of which were not contained.



The fires have killed six people and torched more than 700 homes and nearly 1.2 million hectares of land, officials said.



Scientists said global warming and prolonged drought conditions have helped the fires erupt earlier and with more intensity.



The fires have led to protests against the conservative government, which continues to resist pressure to address the causes of global warming in order to protect the country's lucrative coal industry.



