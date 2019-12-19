ປະຊາຊົນ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໄດ້ປະສົບກັບວັນທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດເປັນປະຫວັດການຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແລະ ອຸນຫະພູມອາດເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນສູງອີກໃນໄວໆນີ້, ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້.
ກົມອຸຕຸນິຍົມຂອງ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ອຸນຫະພູມສະເລ່ຍໃນປະເທດເມື່ອວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຮອດ 40.9 ອົງການແຊລຊຽດ, ສູງກວ່າສະຖິຕິ 40.2 ແຊລຊຽດ ໃນວັນທີ 7 ມັງກອນປີ 2013.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອຸຕຸນິຍົມວິທະຍາຂອງກົມດັ່ງກ່າວ ທ່ານນາງ ໄດແອນນາ ອີດີ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ວ່າ “ອາຍຮ້ອນມີແຕ່ຊິຮ້ອນຂຶ້ນຕໍ່ໄປໃນມື້ນີ້.”
ກົມດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ອຸນຫະພູມໃນພາກໃຕ້ ແລະ ພາກກາງຂອງ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ອາດເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນເຖິງ 16 ອົງສາ ສູງກວ່າປົກກະຕິໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້, ເປັນການເພີ່ມຄວາມສ່ຽງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ໄຟໃໝ້ປ່າຕື່ມອີກ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ເຜົາຜານພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງປະເທດເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍອາທິດແລ້ວ.
ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນມີໄຟໃໝ້ປະມານ 100 ຄັ້ງໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ໃນລັດ ນິວ ຊາວ ແວລສ໌ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດ, ເຊິ່ງເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງໄຟໃໝ້ນັ້ນແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກມອດ.
ໄຟໃໝ້ທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນໄດ້ສັງຫານປະຊາຊົນ 6 ຄົນ ແລະ ໄດ້ໃໝ້ເຮືອນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 700 ຫຼັງ ແລະ ທີ່ດິນເກືອບ ນຶ່ງລ້ານສອງແສນ ເຮັກຕາ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່.
ບັນດານັກວິທະຍາສາດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພາວະໂລກຮ້ອນ ແລະ ສະພາບໄພແຫ້ງແລ້ງທີ່ແກ່ຍາວ ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ໄຟໃໝ້ຂຶ້ນໄວ້ກວ່າເກົ່າ ແລະ ມີຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ.
ໄຟໃໝ່ທັງຫຼາຍໄດ້ນຳໄປສູ່ການປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານຫົວອະນຸລັກນິຍົມ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ຄັດຄ້ານການກົດດັນໃຫ້ແກ້ໄຂສາເຫດຕ່າງໆຂອງໂລກຮ້ອນ ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະປົກປ້ອງອຸດສາຫະກຳຖ່ານຫີນທີ່ສ້າງຜົນກຳໄລຂອງປະເທດ.
Australians experienced their hottest day on record Tuesday and temperatures could soon climb even higher, authorities said Wednesday.
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology said the average temperature in the country Tuesday reached 40.9 degrees Celsius, topping the record high of 40.2 Celsius set on January 7, 2013.
Bureau meteorologist Diana Eadie said Wednesday the "heat will only intensify further today."
The bureau said temperatures in the southern and central parts of Australia could rise up to 16 degrees higher than normal on Thursday, increasing the risk of more brush fires that have ravaged eastern parts of the country for weeks.
Authorities said there were some 100 fires Wednesday in the southeastern state of New South Wales, half of which were not contained.
The fires have killed six people and torched more than 700 homes and nearly 1.2 million hectares of land, officials said.
Scientists said global warming and prolonged drought conditions have helped the fires erupt earlier and with more intensity.
The fires have led to protests against the conservative government, which continues to resist pressure to address the causes of global warming in order to protect the country's lucrative coal industry.