ຄຳສັບ ແລະສຳນວນພາສາ ອັງກິດແບບ ອາເມຣິກັນ - ບົດຮຽນທີ 14: Rattle On & Third Degree

ວິທະຍຸກະຈາຍສຽງແຫ່ງຊາດລາວ ຮ່ວມກັບ ວີໂອເອ ພາກພາສາລາວ ພູມໃຈສະເໜີລາຍການ​ສອນພາສາອັງກິດ Popular American Slangs and Idioms ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນບົດ​ສົນທະນາ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ​ ລະຫວ່າງ​ເພື່ອ​ນນັກ​ສຶກສາຄົນລາວ ກັບຄົນອາ​ເມຣິກັນ ເພື່ອອະທິບາຍຄໍາສັບ ​ແລະ ສໍານວນພາ​ສາ​ອັງກິດ​ຕ່າງໆ ທີ່​ຄົນອາ​ເມຣິກັນ ນິຍົມ​ໃຊ້​ກັນ.

ສະບາຍດີ ທ່ານຜູ້ຟັງທີ່ເຄົາລົບ ແລະ ນ້ອງໆນັກສຶກສາທີ່ຮັກແພງ ທັງຫລາຍ. ຂໍຕ້ອນຮັບບັນດາທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ ລາຍການສອນພາສາອັງກິດ Popular American Slangs and Idioms ຂອງວິທະຍຸກະຈາຍສຽງແຫ່ງຊາດລາວ ທີ່​ນະຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ວຽງ​ຈັນ ສປປ ລາວ ຮ່ວມ​ກັບ ວີໂອເອ ພາກພາສາລາວ (Voice of America) ທີ່​ນະຄອນຫລວງ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ດີ​ຊີ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ​. ມື້ນີ້ ພວກເຮົາຈະພາທ່ານຮຽນສຳນວນ to rattle on ກັບ third degree ຊຶ່ງທ່ານຈະໄດ້ຮັບຟັງໃນບົດສົນທະນາ ລະຫວ່າງເພື່ອນນັກສຶກສາສອງຄົນ Ly ກັບ Larry. ເຊີນບັນດາທ່ານ ເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການໄດ້ເລີຍ.

Larry and Ly are trying to decide which movie to see. Ly wants to see a new French movie, but Larry would rather see something else.

ແລຣີ ກັບ ລີ ພວມພະຍາຍາມຕັດສິນໃຈວ່າຈະໄປເບິ່ງຮູບເງົາເລື່ອງໃດດີ. ລີຢາກເບິ່ງ ຮູບເງົາຝຣັ່ງເລື່ອງໃໝ່ ແຕ່ແລຣີ ຜັດຢາກເບິ່ງເລື່ອງອື່ນ. ລາວບໍ່ມັກ ຮູບເງົາຝຣັ່ງ ເພາະລາວເວົ້າວ່າ The characters always rattle on and on about philosophy. ແປວ່າ ແນວໃດ ໄປຟັງແລຣີ ອະທິບາຍກັນ.

Ly: Please, Larry, I really want to see this French movie!

LL: I’m sorry, Li Hua, but I don’t like French movies. The characters always rattle on and on about philosophy and nothing interesting ever happens.

Ly: What do mean they “rattle on” about philosophy?

LL: To rattle on about something means to talk about it for a long time without really saying anything interesting or important.

Ly: That’s not true! In fact, the reason that I like French movies is because the characters discuss important things. They don’t just rattle on.

LL: I think they do.

Ly: Do you like British movies better? There’s a new British movie out.

LL: Sorry, but I think British movies are the same as French movies. The characters rattle on about fashion, manners, and society and don’t really do anything.

Ly: So you would prefer an action movie that’s all guns and explosions?

LL: No, but I do prefer a movie in which people act on their beliefs rather than just rattling on about them.

Ly: Well, I’m tired of listening to you rattle on about the movies that you don’t like. What movie would you like to see?

LL: I wasn’t rattling on. I was just expressing my opinion. How about this movie about the American Revolution? Is that okay with you?

Ly: That sounds okay. Are the characters going to rattle on about patriotism?

LL: Maybe a little, but there should be a lot of action, too.

To rattle on about something ແມ່ນເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບ ເລື່ອງໃດເລື່ອງໜຶ່ງເປັນເວລາດົນນານ ໂດຍທີ່ ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ ມັນກໍ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ ແມ່ນອັນໃດທີ່ໜ້າສົນໃຈ ຫລືວ່າ ສຳຄັນເລີຍ ຄືກັນກັບ ແລຣີ ທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າ ລາວບໍ່ມັກຮູບເງົາຝຣັ່ງ ບໍ່ມັກຮູບເງົາອັງກິດ ຍ້ອນຕົວລະຄອນເວົ້າລາມໄປ ທົ່ວ. ໄປຟັງກັນອີກວ່າ ແລຣີເວົ້າ ວ່າແນວໃດ?

Ly: Please, Larry, I really want to see this French movie!

ໄດ້ໂປດເຖີດ ແລຣີ. ຂ້ອຍຢາກເບິ່ງຮູບເງົາຝຮັ່ງ ເລື່ອງນີ້ແທ້ໆ!

LL: I’m sorry, Ly, but I don’t like French movies. The characters always rattle on and on about philosophy and nothing interesting ever happens.

ເສຍໃຈ ລີ ແຕ່ວ່າຂ້ອຍບໍ່ມັກ ຮູບເງົາຝຣັ່ງ. ພວກຕົວລະຄອນໃນເລື່ອງຍາມໃດ ກໍ່ມີແຕ່ rattle on and on ກ່ຽວກັບຫລັກປັດຊະຍາຢູ່ຫັ້ນແຫລະ ແລະ ກໍ່ບໍ່ມີຫຍັງໜ້າສົນ ໃຈ ເກີດຂຶ້ນເລີຍ.

Ly: What do mean they “rattle on” about philosophy?

ເຈົ້າໝາຍຄວາມວ່າແນວໃດ ເຂົາເຈົ້າ “rattle on” ກ່ຽວກັບປັດຊະຍາ?

LL: To rattle on about something means to talk about it for a long time without really saying anything interesting or important.

To rattle on ກ່ຽວກັບສິ່ງໃດສິ່ງໜຶ່ງ ແມ່ນເວົ້າກ່ຽວ ກັບ ເລື່ອງນັ້ນເປັນເວລາດົນນານ ເວົ້າຢູ່ຫັ້ນແຫລະ ໂດຍທີ່ ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ ກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ແມ່ນອັນໃດທີ່ໜ້າສົນໃຈ ຫລືວ່າ ສຳຄັນເລີຍ.

Ly: That’s not true! In fact, the reason that I like French movies is because the characters discuss important things. They don’t just rattle on.

ນັ້ນບໍ່ແມ່ນຄວາມ ຈິງ! ຄວາມຈິງແລ້ວ ເຫດຜົນທີ່ຂ້ອຍມັກຮູບເງົາຝຣັ່ງ ກໍ່ເພາະວ່າ ພວກ ຕົວລະຄອນໃນເລື່ອງ ເວົ້າກັນແຕ່ເລື່ອງທີ່ສຳຄັນໆ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ເວົ້າ ລາມໄປທົ່ວດອກ.

LL: I think they do.

ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າເວົ້າໄດ໋.

Ly: Do you like British movies better? There’s a new British movie out.

ເຈົ້າມັກຮູບເງົາອັງກິດ ຫລາຍກ່ວາຫວະ? ມີຮູບ ເງົາອັງກິດເລື່ອງໃໝ່ອອກມາໄດ໋.

LL: Sorry, but I think British movies are the same as French movies. The characters rattle on about fashion, manners, and society and don’t really do anything.

ເສຍ ໃຈ ແຕ່ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ຮູບເງົາອັງກິດ ກໍ່ຄືກັນກັບຮູບເງົາຝຣັ່ງ ຫັ້ນແຫລະ.ພວກຕົວລະຄອນມີແຕ່ເວົ້າລາມໄປທົ່ວທີບ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື່ອງແຟຊັ່ນ ເລື່ອງ ມາລະຍາດ ແລະ ສັງຄົມ ແຕ່ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ ກໍ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດຫຍັງເປັນເລື່ອງ ເປັນລາວເລີຍ.

Ly: So you would prefer an action movie that’s all guns and explosions?

ສະຫລຸບແລ້ວ ແມ່ນເຈົ້າຢາກເບິ່ງຮູບເງົາປະເພດບູ້ ທີ່ມີແຕ່ສຽງປືນ ກັບ ສຽງລະເບີດຫັ້ນຫວະ?

LL: No, but I do prefer a movie in which people act on their beliefs rather than just rattling on about them.

ບໍ່... ແຕ່ຂ້ອຍຢາກຈະເບິ່ງຮູບເງົາເລື່ອງທີ່ຜູ້ຄົນປະຕິບັດຕາມຄວາມເຊື່ອຖືຂອງ ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແທນທີ່ຈະເວົ້າລາມໄປຊື່ໆ.

Ly: Well, I’m tired of listening to you rattle on about the movies that you don’t like. What movie would you like to see?

ໂອ້ຍ ຂ້ອຍກະເມື່ອຍຟັງເຈົ້າເວົ້າລາມໄປທົ່ວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຮູບເງົາທີ່ເຈົ້າບໍ່ມັກແລ້ວ. ຄັນຊັ້ນ ເຈົ້າຢາກເບິ່ງຮູບເງົາເລື່ອງໃດຊັນ?

LL: I wasn’t rattling on. I was just expressing my opinion. How about this movie about the American Revolution? Is that okay with you?

ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ໄດ້ເວົ້າລາມນ່າ. ຂ້ອຍພຽງແຕ່ສະແດງຄວາມຄິດເຫັນຂອງຂ້ອຍເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ຄັນຊັ້ນ ເອົາຮູບ ເງົາເລື່ອງນີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບການປະຕິວັດຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ເປັນແນວໃດ? ເຈົ້າຕົກລົງບໍ່?

Ly: That sounds okay. Are the characters going to rattle on about patriotism?

ຟັງເບິ່ງ ກະຄືຊິໂອເຄຢູ່. ແຕ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນ ພວກຕົວລະຄອນຈະເວົ້າລາມໄປທົ່ວ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື່ອງຄວາມຮັກຊາດບໍ່ລ່ະ?

LL: Maybe a little, but there should be a lot of action, too.

ອາດຈະມີແດ່ໜ້ອຍໜຶ່ງ ແຕ່ກໍ່ໜ້າຈະມີບົດບູ້ຫລາຍຢູ່ ຄືກັນ.

When Larry and Ly arrive at the theater, Larry’s phone rings and he asks her to go buy the tickets while he answers the phone. ເວລາແລຣີ ກັບ ລີ ໄປຮອດໂຮງສາຍຮູບ ເງົາ ໂທລະສັບຂອງແລຣີ ກໍ່ດັງຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ລາວກໍ່ເລີຍຂໍໃຫ້ລີໄປຊື້ປີ້ຖ້າ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລາວຮັບໂທລະສັບ. When Ly returns with the tickets Larry is not there. She has to wait for 20 minutes before he comes back. ບາດລີກັບຄືນມາ ພ້ອມກັບ ປີ້ຮູບເງົາ ແລຣີ ຜັດບໍ່ຢູ່ຫັ້ນຊ້ຳ. ລາວຕ້ອງໄດ້ ລໍຖ້າຮອດ 20 ນາທີ ແລຣີຈຶ່ງກັບຄືນມາ. Ly is upset and questions him, and Larry tells her not to give him the third degree. ລີ ຢາກ ຮ້າຍ ແລະ ຖາມລາວວ່າ ໄປໃສມາ ເປັນຫຍັງຄືມາຊ້າແທ້? ແລຣີ ບອກລາວວ່າ ຢ່າມາ third degree ກັບຂ້ອຍໄດ໋? What does it mean to give somebody the third degree? ໄປຟັງກັນເລີຍວ່າ ມັນແປວ່າຫຍັງ.

Ly: Why are you so late? Where were you? I’ve been waiting here with the tickets for 20 minutes!

LL: Hey, don’t give me the third degree! I’m a little late because my mom called, that’s all.

Ly: What’s the third degree?

LL: To give someone the third degree means to question that person aggressively in order to get him/her to confess to something.

Ly: I wasn’t trying to give you the third degree. I’m just upset because I had to wait here for so long.

LL: Sorry. I didn’t expect my mom to call. My mom gave me the third degree, too. She wanted to know why I haven’t called her in so long.

Ly: What did you tell her?

LL: I just told her that I’ve been really busy. The truth is that I avoid calling her, because every time I do call her, she gives me the third degree about something.

Ly: She’s just concerned about you. I’m sure she doesn’t mean to make you feel as though she’s giving you the third degree.

LL: You’re probably right, but sometimes she asks so many questions that it really feels like I’m getting the third degree.

Ly: Maybe if you call her more often, she won’t worry so much and she won’t ask you so many questions.

LL: You know, Ly, that’s a good idea!

So to give someone the third degree means to question him or her aggressively in order to get a confession to something. ສະຫລຸບແລ້ວ ສຳນວນ to give someone the third degree ກໍ່ຄື ອົງສາທີສາມ ແປວ່າຖາມສໍ້ແບບ ຄາດຄັ້ນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຜູ້ກ່ຽວສາລະພາບອອກມາ. ໄປຟັງບົດສົນທະນາເມື່ອ ກີ້ນີ້ອີກ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ເຂົ້າໃຈຄັກໆ.

Ly: Why are you so late? Where were you? I’ve been waiting here with the tickets for 20 minutes!

ເປັນຫຍັງເຈົ້າຄືມາຊ້າແທ້? ເຈົ້າໄປຢູ່ໃສມາ? ຂ້ອຍຖ້າຢູ່ນີ່ ພ້ອມກັບປີ້ ເປັນເວລາຮອດ 20 ນາທີແລ້ວ.

LL: Hey, don’t give me the third degree! I’m a little late because my mom called, that’s all.

ໂອ້ຍ ຢ່າມາ third degree ກັບຂ້ອຍເຖາະ! ຂ້ອຍມາຊ້າໜ້ອຍໜຶ່ງ ເພາະວ່າແມ່ຂ້ອຍ ໂທລະສັບມາ ກໍ່ເທົ່ານັ້ນແຫລະ.

Ly: What’s the third degree? ແມ່ນຫຍັງ third degree?

LL: To give someone the third degree means to question that person aggressively in order to get him/her to confess to something. -

To give someone the third degree ແປວ່າ ສໍ້ຖາມຄົນຜູ້ນັ້ນແບບຄາດຄັ້ນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຜູ້ກ່ຽວຍອມ ສາລະພາບອກມາ ໃນເລື່ອງໃດເລື່ອງໜຶ່ງ.

Ly: I wasn’t trying to give you the third degree. I’m just upset because I had to wait here for so long.

ຂ້ອຍ ບໍ່ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມຈະສໍ້ເຈົ້າ ຂ້ອຍພຽງແຕ່ໂມໂຫທີ່ຂ້ອຍຕ້ອງໄດ້ຖ້າຢູ່ບ່ອນນີ່ ເປັນເວລາດົນນານ.

LL: Sorry. I didn’t expect my mom to call. My mom gave me the third degree, too. She wanted to know why I haven’t called her in so long.

ຂໍໂທດ ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ໄດ້ຄິດວ່າ ແມ່ຂ້ອຍຈະໂທມາ. ແມ່ຂ້ອຍກໍ່ສໍ້ຂ້ອຍຄືກັນ. ເພິ່ນຢາກຮູ້ວ່າ ເປັນຫຍັງ ຂ້ອຍຈຶ່ງບໍ່ໂທລະສັບຫາເພິ່ນ ດົນແລ້ວ.

Ly: What did you tell her?

ແລ້ວເຈົ້າບອກເພິ່ນວ່າແນວໃດ?

LL: I just told her that I’ve been really busy. The truth is that I avoid calling her, because every time I do call her, she gives me the third degree about something.

ຂ້ອຍກໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ບອກເພິ່ນວ່າ ຂ້ອຍຫຍຸ້ງນຳວຽກຫລາຍອີ່ຫລີ. ຄວາມຈິງກໍ່ ຄືວ່າຂ້ອຍຫລີກລ່ຽງບໍ່ໂທຫາເພິ່ນ ກໍ່ເພາະວ່າທຸກໆຄັ້ງທີ່ຂ້ອຍໂທຫາເພິ່ນ ເພິ່ນກໍ່ມີແຕ່ສໍ້ຂ້ອຍກ່ຽວກັບເລື່ອງໃດເລື່ອງໜຶ່ງຢູ່ສະເໝີ.

Ly: She’s just concerned about you. I’m sure she doesn’t mean to make you feel as though she’s giving you the third degree.

ເພິ່ນພຽງແຕ່ເປັນຫ່ວງເຈົ້າເທົ່ານັ້ນແຫລະ. ຂ້ອຍແນ່ໃຈວ່າ ເພິ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ຕັ້ງໃຈທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ເຈົ້າ­ຮູ້ສຶກ ຄືກັນກັບວ່າເພິ່ນ ກຳລັງສໍ້ເຈົ້າດອກ.

LL: You’re probably right, but sometimes she asks so many questions that it really feels like I’m getting the third degree.

ຄົງຈະແມ່ນຄວາມເຈົ້າຫັ້ນແຫລະ ແຕ່ວ່າ ບາງຄັ້ງ ເພິ່ນ ກໍ່ຖາມຫລາຍໆຄຳຖາມ ຈົນຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ເພິ່ນກຳລັງສໍ້ຂ້ອຍຫັ້ນແຫລະ.

Ly: Maybe if you call her more often, she won’t worry so much and she won’t ask you so many questions.

ບາງທີ ຖ້າເຈົ້າໂທຫາເພິ່ນເລື້ອຍຂຶ້ນ ເພິ່ນກໍ່ຈະບໍ່ເປັນຫ່ວງຫລາຍປານນັ້ນ ແລະ ເພິ່ນກໍ່ຈະບໍ່ຖາມເຈົ້າ ຫລາຍຄຳຖາມປານນັ້ນ.

LL: You know, Ly, that’s a good idea! ເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ່ ລີ ນັ້ນເປັນ ຄວາມຄິດທີ່ດີເລີຍແຫລະ!

ແລະ ນັ້ນກໍ່ຄືລາຍການບົດຮຽນພາສາອັງກິດ Popular American Slangs and Idioms ທີ່ວິທະຍຸກະຈາຍສຽງແຫ່ງຊາດ ລາວ ຢູ່ນະຄອນຫລວງ​ວຽງ​ຈັນ ສປປ ລາວ ຮ່ວມກັບ ວີໂອເອ ພາກ ພາສາລາວ ທີ່​ນະຄອນຫລວງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ດີ​ຊີ ສະຫະລັດອາ​ເມຣິກາ ນຳມາ ສະເໜີທ່ານເປັນປະຈໍາ ທາງສະຖານີແຫ່ງນີ້ ໃນລະບົບ AM ທຸກໆວັນ ອັງຄານ ແລະ ວັນເສົາ ເວລາ 9.30 ໂມງ ຫາ 9:45 ໂມງ ຕອນເຊົ້າ ແລະ ໃນລະບົບ FM 103.7 Mhz (ຮ້ອຍສາມຈຸດເຈັດເມກາເຮີ້ສ) ເວລາບ່າຍ 14.00 ໂມງ ຫາ 14.15 ໂມງ ທຸກໆວັນເສົາ ແລະ ວັນ ອາທິດ. ໂປດຕິດຕາມບົດຮຽນໃໝ່ຂອງພວກເຮົາໄດ້ໃນຄັ້ງຕໍ່ໄປ. ສຳລັບ ມື້ນີ້ ທິມງານຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ດາຣາ ກັບ ສຸກພະໃສ ແລະ ເພັດສະໝອນ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍນາຍຊ່າງເຕັກນິກອັດສຽງ ສົມຄິດ ວິໄລເງິນ ແລະ ອັດສະລາ ຂໍຂອບໃຈທຸກໆທ່ານທີ່ໃຫ້ກຽດຕິດຕາມຮັບຟັງແຕ່ຕົ້ນຈົນ ຈົບ. ພົບກັນໃໝ່ໃນໂອກາດໜ້າ - ສະບາຍດີ!