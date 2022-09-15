ຫລາຍສິບພັນຄົນພາກັນລຽນແຖວເພື່ອຢ້ຽມພະບໍລົມມະສົບ ຂອງມື້ລາງ ພະຣາຊີນີ ເອລີຊາແບັດ ທີ II ແຫ່ງອັງກິດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສົບຂອງພະອົງ ຖືກນຳໄປດອຍໄວ້ໃນຫໍສະພາແວັສມິນສເຕີ ກ່ອນພິທີປົງພະສົບຂອງພະອົງໃນອາທິດໜ້ານີ້.
ພະສົບຂອງພະອົງໄດ້ຖືກແຫ່ຢູ່ໃນພິທີງຽບໆ ຈາກພະຣາດຊະວັງບັກກິ່ງແຄມ ບ່ອນທີ່ພະອົງໄດ້ຖືກຮັກສາໄວ້ຂ້າມຄືນ ຫລັງຈາກໄດ້ສົ່ງໄປຫາອັງກິດ ຈາກສະ ກັອດແລນ ໄປຫາແວັສມິນສເຕີ. ພະບໍລົມມະສົບໄດ້ປະດັບດ້ວຍມົງກຸດແຫ່ງອານາຈັກ ແລະພື້ນຖານກະສັດ ໄດ້ຖືກນຳພາໂດຍລົດມ້າແກ່ປືນໃຫຍ່ ທີ່ໄດ້ແກ່ ພະບໍລົມມະສົບ ຂອງພະມານດາ ແລະພະບິດາຂອງພະອົງ.
ກະສັດຊາລສ໌ ທີສາມ ຊົງພະດຳເນີນດ້ວຍພະບາດຢູ່ທາງຫລັງຂອງຂະບວນແຫ່ ພະບໍລົມມະສົບ ຮ່ວມດ້ວຍ ພະຣາຊະໂອລົດຂອງພະອົງ ຄື ເຈົ້າຊາຍ ວີລລຽມ ແລະແຮຣີ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍບັນດາພີ່ນ້ອງຂອງພະອົງ ຄື ເຈົ້າຍິງແອນ ເຈົ້າຊາຍແອນດຣູ ແລະເຈົ້າຊາຍເອັດເຫວີດ.
ຫລາຍສິບພັນຄົນພາກັນຢືນຢູ່ຕາມແຄມຖະໜົນ ເພື່ອເບິ່ງພະຣາຊີນີເປັນຄັ້ງສຸດທ້າຍເປັນການສັ່ງລາ ແລະເປັນພິຍານດ້ວຍຕົນເອງ ອັນເປັນຊິ້ນສ່ວນເປີດໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງປະຫວັດສາດທີ່ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍມີ. ຜູ້ເບິ່ງສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ພາກັນຢູ່ໃນຄວາມສະຫງົບ. ຈຳນວນນຶ່ງໄດ້ແກວ່ງດອກໄມ້. ຈຳນວນນຶ່ງເຊັດນ້ຳຕາຢ່າງງຽບໆ. ທັງໝົດໄດ້ພາກັນຢູ່ໃນເວລາແບ່ງປັນຄວາມເສົ້າສະຫລົດໃຈ.
ນາງຊິລເວີ ຄເລນເຊັກ ສັນຊາດອາເມຣິກັນ ຜູ້ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫລວງລອນດອນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ ວີໂອເອ ຫລັງຈາກພິທີແຫ່ຜ່ານໄປວ່າ.
“ເປັນທີ່ໜ້າເຄົາລົບ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າຈະເວົ້າຢ່າງໃດດີ ແຕ່ພິທີ ແລະເຫດການຢູ່ໃນປະເທດນີ້ ໄດ້ດຶງເອົາຄົນເຂົ້າມາຫາກັນແທ້ໆ. ແລະເປັນກຽດຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງທີ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ນາງໄດ້ກ່າວ.
ສຽງຍິງປືນສະແດງຄວາມເຄົາລົບໄດ້ດັງກ້ອງໄປທົ່ວນະຄອນຫລວງ. ຢູ່ສວນສາທາລະນະ Hyde Park ຂອງນະຄອນຫລວງລອນດອນ ມີອີກຫລາຍພັນຄົນພາກັນເບິ່ງພິທີແຫ່ ຢູ່ໜ້າຈໍໂທລະພາບໃຫຍ່.
Tens of thousands of people have lined up to view the coffin of Britain’s late Queen Elizabeth II, as she lies in state in Westminster Hall ahead of her funeral next week.
Her body was taken in a solemn procession from Buckingham Palace, where it had remained overnight after being transported to England from Scotland, to Westminster. The coffin, adorned with the imperial state crown and the royal standard, was carried by the same horse-drawn gun carriage that had borne the bodies of her mother and father.
King Charles III walked behind the coffin, joined by his sons, William and Harry, and his siblings, Anne, Andrew and Edward.
Tens of thousands of people watched from the roadside to catch a final glimpse of the monarch, offer a last goodbye and witness firsthand an extraordinary piece of history unfolding. Most watched in silence. Some threw flowers. Some quietly wept. All were moved in the moment of shared mourning.
U.S. citizen Silver Klajnscek, who lives in London, spoke to VOA after the procession passed by.
“There’s such a respect for — I don’t know a better way to put it, but pomp and circumstance in this country — that really pulls people together. And it’s really an honor to be a part of it,” she said.
Gun salutes echoed across the capital. In London’s Hyde Park, thousands more people watched the procession on big screens.