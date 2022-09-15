ຫລາຍ​ສິບ​ພັນຄົນ​ພາ​ກັນ​ລຽນ​ແຖວເພື່ອ​ຢ້ຽມພະ​ບໍ​ລົມ​ມະສົບ ຂອງ​ມື້​ລາງ​ ພະຣາຊີນີ ເອລີຊາແບັດ ທີ II ແຫ່ງອັງກິດ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ສົບ​ຂອງ​ພະ​ອົງ ຖືກ​ນຳ​ໄປດອຍ​ໄວ້​ໃນ​ຫໍ​ສະ​ພາແວັ​ສມິນ​ສເຕີ ກ່ອນ​ພິ​ທີ​ປົງ​ພະ​ສົບຂອງ​ພະ​ອົງໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້.

​ພະ​ສົບ​ຂອງ​ພະ​ອົງ​ໄດ້​ຖືກແຫ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພິ​ທີ​ງຽບໆ ຈາກ​ພະຣາດ​ຊະ​ວັງ​ບັກ​ກິ່ງ​ແຄມ ​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ພະ​ອົງ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ໄວ້​ຂ້າມ​ຄືນ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ອັງ​ກິດ ຈາກ​ສະ ​ກັອດ​ແລນ ໄປຫາ​ແວັ​ສ​ມິນ​ສ​ເຕີ. ​ພະ​ບໍ​ລົມ​ມະ​ສົບ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ດັບ​ດ້ວຍມົງ​ກຸດ​ແຫ່ງ​ອາ​ນາ​ຈັກ ແລະ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ກະ​ສັດ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ນຳ​ພາ​ໂດຍ​ລົດ​ມ້າ​ແກ່​ປືນ​ໃຫຍ່ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ແກ່​ ​ພະ​ບໍ​ລົມ​ມະ​ສົບ ​ຂອງ​ພະມານ​ດາ ແລະ​ພະ​ບິ​ດາ​ຂອງ​ພະ​ອົງ.

ກະ​ສັດຊາ​ລ​ສ໌ ທີ​ສາມ ​ຊົງພະ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ດ້ວຍ​ພະ​ບາດ​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ຫລັງ​ຂອງ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ແຫ່ ​ພະ​ບໍ​ລົມ​ມະ​ສົບ ຮ່ວມ​ດ້ວຍ ພະ​ຣາ​ຊະໂອລົດຂອງພະອົງ ຄື ​ເຈົ້າ​ຊາຍ ວີລລຽມ ແລະແຮຣີ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍບັນດາພີ່ນ້ອງຂອງພະອົງ ຄື ເຈົ້າຍິງແອນ​ ເຈົ້າຊາຍແອນດຣູ ແລະເຈົ້າ​ຊາຍເອັດ​ເຫວີດ.

ຫລາຍ​ສິບ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ພາ​ກັນ​ຢືນຢູ່​ຕາມ​ແຄມຖະ​ໜົນ ເພື່ອ​ເບິ່ງ​ພະ​ຣາ​ຊີ​ນີເປັນ​ຄັ້ງ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍເປັນ​ການ​ສັ່ງ​ລາ ແລະ​ເປັນ​ພິ​ຍານ​ດ້ວຍ​ຕົນ​ເອງ ອັນ​ເປັນ​ຊິ້ນ​ສ່ວນ​ເປີດ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ເຖິງປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຄ່ອຍ​ມີ. ຜູ້​ເບິ່ງ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫ​ຍ່​ພາ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ຫງົບ. ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ແກວ່ງດອກ​ໄມ້. ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງເຊັດ​ນ້ຳ​ຕາຢ່າງງຽບໆ. ​ທັງ​ໝົດໄດ້ພາ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ແບ່ງ​ປັນ​ຄວາມເສົ້​າ​ສະຫລົດ​ໃຈ.

​ນາງ​ຊິ​ລ​ເວີ ຄ​ເລນ​ເຊັກ ສັນ​ຊາດ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ລອນດອນ​ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ພິ​ທີ​ແຫ່​ຜ່ານ​ໄປ​ວ່າ.

“​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ເຄົາ​ລົບ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຮູ້​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ເວົ້າ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ດີ ແຕ່​ພິ​ທີ ແລະ​ເຫດ​ການ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ນີ້ ໄດ້​ດຶງ​ເອົາ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ຫາ​ກັນ​ແທ້ໆ. ​ແລະ​ເປັນ​ກຽດ​ຢ່າງ​ແທ້​ຈິງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວ​ມ” ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ທີ່​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ.

​ສຽງຍິງປືນສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ເຄົາ​ລົບ​ໄດ້​ດັງ​ກ້ອງ​ໄປ​ທົ່ວ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງ. ​ຢູ່​ສວນ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ Hyde Park ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລ​ວງ​ລອນດອນ ​ມີອີກ​ຫລາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ພາ​ກັນ​ເບິ່ງ​ພິ​ທີແຫ່ ​ຢູ່​ໜ້າ​ຈໍໂທ​ລະ​ພາບໃຫຍ່.

Tens of thousands of people have lined up to view the coffin of Britain’s late Queen Elizabeth II, as she lies in state in Westminster Hall ahead of her funeral next week.

Her body was taken in a solemn procession from Buckingham Palace, where it had remained overnight after being transported to England from Scotland, to Westminster. The coffin, adorned with the imperial state crown and the royal standard, was carried by the same horse-drawn gun carriage that had borne the bodies of her mother and father.

King Charles III walked behind the coffin, joined by his sons, William and Harry, and his siblings, Anne, Andrew and Edward.

Tens of thousands of people watched from the roadside to catch a final glimpse of the monarch, offer a last goodbye and witness firsthand an extraordinary piece of history unfolding. Most watched in silence. Some threw flowers. Some quietly wept. All were moved in the moment of shared mourning.

U.S. citizen Silver Klajnscek, who lives in London, spoke to VOA after the procession passed by.

“There’s such a respect for — I don’t know a better way to put it, but pomp and circumstance in this country — that really pulls people together. And it’s really an honor to be a part of it,” she said.

Gun salutes echoed across the capital. In London’s Hyde Park, thousands more people watched the procession on big screens.