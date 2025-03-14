ທ່ານ ປູຕິນກ່າວວ່າ ຢູເຄຣນ ຕ້ອງ “ຍອມຈຳນົນ ຫຼືຕາຍ” ໃນຂະນະ ຣັດເຊຍ ກຳລັງເຂົ້າໃກ້ເມືອງເຄີຣກ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ວລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ກ່າວເມື່ອວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ວ່າຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ກັກຂັງທະຫານຢູເຄຣນທີ່ເຫຼືອຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນເຄີຣກ ທາງຕາເວນຕົກຂອງປະເທດ ຊຶ່ງພວກເຂົາຍຶດຄອງໄວ້ໄດ້ດົນເຖິງ 7 ເດືອນເຊິ່ງເປັນນຶ່ງໃນສະ ໜາມຮົບທີ່ສຳຄັນທີ່ສຸດຂອງສົງຄາມ.

ທ່ານ ປູຕິນ ກ່າວກັບນັກຂ່າວໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງມົສກູ ວ່າ ສະຖານະການໃນພາກພື້ນເຄີຣກ “ ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມຂອງພວກເຮົາໂດຍສົມບູນ ແລະກຸ່ມທີ່ບຸກລຸກດິນແດນຂອງເຮົາຢູ່ໂດດດ່ຽວ” ຕາມການລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີສ.

ຢູເຄຣນເປີດສາກບຸກໂຈມຕີເຂົ້າໃນພາກພື້ນເຄີຣກ ຢ່າງກະທັນຫັນເມື່ອເດືອນສິງຫາທີ່ຜ່ານມາເພື່ອຂັບໄລ່ກອງກຳລັງຣັດເຊຍ ອອກຈາກແນວໜ້າແລະຍຶດຄອງດິນແດນເພື່ອແລກປ່ຽນກັບດິນແດນທີ່ຢູເຄຣນຍຶດຄອງໄວ້ ຜູ້ບັນຊາການລະດັບສູງຂອງຢູເຄຣນປະຕິເສດ ໃນອາທິດນີ້ວ່າ ທະຫານຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກປິດລ້ອມ.

ເມື່ອວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ທ່ານ ປູຕິນ ໄດ້ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມກອງກຳລັງໃນພາກພື້ນເຄີຣກທາງຕາເວນຕົກຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ແບບບໍ່ໄດ້ແຈ້ງໃຫ້ຊາບ ໂດຍສັ່ງໃຫ້ທະຫານຍຶດພຶ້ນທີ່ຄືນຈາກກອງກຳລັງຢູເຄຣນໂດຍໄວທີ່ສຸດ.

“ ຫາກເກີດການປິດລ້ອມດ້ວຍກອງກຳລັງທະຫານ ໃນບໍ່ພໍເທົ່າໃດວັນຕໍ່ໜ້າ ຈະບໍ່ມີໃຜສາມາດລອດອອກໄປໄດ້ເລີຍ ຈະມີພຽງສອງທາງເລືອກເທົ່ານັ້ນ ຍອມຈຳນົນຫຼືເສຍຊີວິດ” ທ່ານປູຕິນກ່າວ ໃນການຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວເມື່ອວັນພະຫັດຕາມການລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີສ.

ຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວ ທ່ານ ປູຕິນຍັງໄດ້ສະເໜີໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນແຜນການຢຸດຍິງຂອງສະຫະລັດຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່.

ຄວາມຄິດເຫັນຂອງ ທ່ານ ປູຕິນ ມີຂຶ້ນຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ຣັດເຊຍໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດເມື່ອຄືນນີ້ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 2 ຄົນ ໃນເມືອງ ເຄີຊອນ ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້.

ຜູ້ປົກຄອງເມືອງ ເຄີຊອນ ທ່ານ ໂອເລັກຊານເດີ ໂປຣກູດິນ (Oleksandr Prokudin) ກ່າວໃນ ເທເລແກຣມວ່າ ພາກພື້ນຂອງທ່ານຖືກໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍໂດຣນ ແລະ ລູກປືນໃຫຍ່ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ແລະມີຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບອີກ 1 ຄົນ.

ໃນເຂດພາກພື້ນ ດນີໂປຣເປຕຣອຟ ທີ່ຢູ່ໄກ້ຄຽງ ເຈົ້າເມືອງ ທ່ານ ເຊີຮີ ລີຊາກ ກ່າວວ່າ ມີຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 3 ຄົນໄດ້ຮັບາດເຈັບ ແລ້ວເຂົ້າໂຮງໝໍຫຼັງຈາກຣັດເຊຍໂຈມຕີ ເມືອງ ດນີໂປຣ.

ທ່ານ ລີຊາກ ກ່າວໃນເທລເແກຣມວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍໃຫ້ກັບອາຄານ ອາພາຕເມັ້ນຫຼາຍແຫ່ງ ລວມເຖິງປ່ອງຢ້ຽມຫຼາຍບານແຕກ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນພາກພຶ້ນ ຊູມີ ລາຍງານເມື່ອວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ວ່າ ໂດຣນຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ຕົກລົງມາໃສ່ໂຮງລົດຊຸດນຶ່ງ ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດໄຟໄໝ້ໃນໂຮງລົດປະມານ 20 ແຫ່ງ.

ກອງທັບຢູເຄຣນກ່າວເມື່ອວັນພະຫັດຜ່ານມາວ່າໄດ້ຍິງໂດຣນຕົກ 74 ລຳຈາກທັງໝົດ 117 ລໍາທີ່ກອງທັບຣັດເຊຍຍິງຕົກເມື່ອຄືນນີ້.

ອ່ານຂ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia had trapped the remaining Ukrainian soldiers in its western Kursk region, where they have held on for more than seven months in one of the most important battles of the war.

Putin told reporters in Moscow that the situation in Kursk was “completely under our control, and the group that invaded our territory is in isolation,” according to Reuters.

Ukraine launched a surprise incursion into Kursk last August to divert Russian forces away from the front lines and grab land to trade for its own occupied territory. Ukraine’s top commander denied this week that his men were being encircled.

Putin on Wednesday made a surprise visit to troops in Russia’s western Kursk region Wednesday, ordering soldiers to swiftly retake the region from Ukrainian forces.

“If a physical blockade occurs in the coming days, then no one will be able to leave at all, there will be only two ways — to surrender or die,” Putin said at the Thursday press conference, according to Reuters.

At the press conference, Putin also offered his qualified support for a U.S. ceasefire plan.

Putin’s comments came after Russian aerial attacks overnight killed at least two people in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, officials said Thursday.

Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram his region came under attack by Russian drones and shelling, and that one other person was injured.

In the neighboring Dnipropetrovsk region, Governor Serhiy Lysak said at least three people were hospitalized after a Russian attack hit the city of Dnipro.

Lysak said on Telegram the attack damaged multiple apartment buildings, including blowing out windows.

Officials in the Sumy region reported Thursday that Russian drones fell on a set of garages, setting about 20 of them on fire.

Ukraine’s military said Thursday it shot down 74 of the 117 drones that Russian forces launched overnight.