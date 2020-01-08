ເກີດແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວຂະໜາດແຮງ ທີ່ເປີໂຕຣິໂກ (Puerto Rico) ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເທື່ອຫລ້າສຸດຂອງແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ ທີ່ມີມາຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງຢູ່ໃນດິນແດນຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຫວ່າງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້.
ແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວທີ່ມີຄວາມແຮງ 6.4 ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບເມືອງພອນສ໌ (Ponce) ຊຶ່ງເປັນເມືອງແຄມທະເລໃນພາກໃຕ້ເປີໂຕຣິໂກ ອີງຕາມຫ້ອງການສຳຫຼວດທໍລະນີວິທະຍາຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໂດຍໄດ້ປ່ຽນຈາກໃນຕອນທຳອິດທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ມີຄວາມແຮງ 6.6 ນັ້ນ. ໄດ້ເກີດແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວຕິດຕາມມາຫຼາຍໆຄັ້ງ ຫຼັງຈາກເກີດແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວຂະໜາດແຮງແລ້ວ ຮວມທັງເທື່ອນຶ່ງນັ້ນ ແຮງເຖິງ 6.0.
ສູນກາງເຕືອນໄພສຸນາມິ ໄດ້ອອກຄຳເຕືອນໃນທັນທີຫຼັງຈາກມີລາຍງານເກີດແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ ແຕ່ໃນເວລາຕໍ່ມາ ໄດ້ມີການຍົກເລີກ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄຟຟ້າເປີໂຕຣິໂກ ກ່າວວ່າ ໂຮງໄຟຟ້າໄດ້ຖືກປິດລົງຢູ່ທົ່ວເກາະດັ່ງກ່າວທັງໝົດ ຫຼັງຈາກລະບົບປ້ອງກັນອັດຕະໂນມັດ ຢູ່ໃນໂຮງໄຟຟ້າ ທັງໝົດຂອງຕົນເລີ້ມເຮັດວຽກ. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ໂຮງໄຟຟ້າໃຫຍ່ແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ໆກັບຈຸດສູນກາງຂອງແຜນດິນໄຫວ ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ ແຕ່ກໍຄາດວ່າ ຈະສາມາດແຈກຈ່າຍກະແສໄຟຟ້າຄືນອີກຢູ່ທີ່ເກາະດັ່ງກ່າວໃນເວລາຕໍ່ມາ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້.
ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ 1 ຄົນ ໃນເຫດແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວວານນີ້. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເມືອງພອນສ໌ກ່າວວ່ວາ ຜູ້ຊາຍອາຍຸ 77 ປີ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢູ່ທີ່ເຮືອນຂອງລາວ ເວລາຝາເຮືອນພັງລົງມາທັບ.
ເຫດແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຮ້າຍແຮງຢູ່ໃນບາງເຂດ. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນເມືອງພອນສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ ຕຶກອາຄານຫຼາຍຫຼັງໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ. ທີ່ເມືອງກາຢານິລລາ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເມືອງແຄມທະເລທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງເປີໂຕຣິໂກ ວັດແຫ່ງນຶ່ງທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃຈກາງເມືອງ ໄດ້ພັງລົງມາ ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງເຈົ້າເມືອງ ທີ່ກ່າວໃນການໃຫ້ສຳພາດແກ່ວິທະຍຸໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ.
ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ ທ່ານນາງວານດາ ວາສເກສ (Wanda Vazquez) ກ່າວວ່າ ບັນດາພະນັກງານລັດຖະບານທັງໝົດ ທີ່ບໍ່ມີໜ້າທີ່ສຸກເສີນໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ພັກການ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຄາດກັນວ່າ ຈະມີແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວຂະໜາດນ້ອຍຕິດຕາມອີກ.
ເກາະດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຖືກສັ່ນສະເທືອນຈາກແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວຫຼາຍຄັ້ງ ໃນລະດັບທີ່ຕ່າງກັນ ນັບແຕ່ຕອນຄ່ຳຂອງ ວັນທີ 28 ທັນວາ ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ. ແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ ທີ່ມີແຮງສັ່ນສະເທືອນ 5.8 ໃນວັນຈັນ
ຜ່ານມາ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຮືອນຫັກພັງຫຼາຍຫຼັງ ຢູ່ເມືອງກວນນິກາ (Guanica) ໃນເຂດຊາຍຝັ່ງທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງເກາະ ແລະໄດ້ທຳລາຍກ້ອນຫີນທີ່ລຽນກັນຢູ່ຕາມຊາຍຝັ່ງ ຮູ້ກັນໃນຊື່ ປຸນຕາ ເວັນຕານາ (Punta Ventana) ທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບເມືອງກົວຢານິລລາ (Guayanilla.) ກ້ອນຫີນທີ່ລຽນກັນນັ້ນ ມີຮູບຮ່າງ ຄືກັບປະຕູປ່ອງຢ້ຽມມົນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນທີ່ນິຍົມດຶງດູດເອົາພວກນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວ.
A strong earthquake struck Puerto Rico early Tuesday morning, the latest in a series of quakes to hit the U.S. territory in recent days.
The 6.4-magnitude quake was located near the southern coastal city of Ponce, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, revising its initial reading of 6.6-magnitude.
A number of powerful aftershocks followed the quake, including one measure 6.0.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an alert immediately after the quake was reported, but it was later canceled.
The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority says power was been shut off across the the entire island after automatic protection systems at all of its power plants were activated. The authority said one of the country's primary power plants near the quake's epicenter had been damaged but that power was expected to be restored to the island later Tuesday.
At least one person was killed in Tuesday's quake. A Ponce city official said a 77-year-old was killed in his home after a wall fell on him.
The quakes have caused heavy damage in some areas. The Ponce official said many buildings were damaged. In the southern coastal town of Guayanilla, the church in the public plaza collapsed, the mayor said in an interview on a local radio station.
Governor Wanda Vazquez says all non-essential government employees have been given the day off, as more aftershocks are anticipated throughout the day.
The island has been shaken by numerous quakes of varying degrees since the night of December 28. A 5.8-magnitude quake on Monday leveled several homes in the southern coastal town of Guanica and destroyed a coastal rock formation known as Punta Ventana in nearby Guayanilla. The formation, shaped like a round stone window, was a popular tourist attraction.