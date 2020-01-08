ເກີດແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ແຮງ ທີ່ເປີ​ໂຕ​ຣິ​ໂກ (Puerto Rico) ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເທື່ອຫລ້າ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ ​ທີ່ມີ​ມາ​ຢ່າງ​ຕໍ່​ເນື່ອງຢູ່​ໃນ​ດິນ​ແດນ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ ຫວ່າງ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ມື້​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້.

​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ແຮງ 6.4 ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ກັບ​ເມືອງ​ພອ​ນ​ສ໌ (Ponce) ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເມືອງ​ແຄມ​ທະ​ເລ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ເປີ​ໂຕ​ຣິ​ໂກ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ສຳ​ຫຼວດທໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໂດຍໄດ້​ປ່ຽນ​ຈາກ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມີຄວາມ​ແຮງ 6.6 ນັ້ນ. ໄດ້ເກີດ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວຕິດ​ຕາມ​ມາ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ຄັ້ງ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ເກີດ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ແຮງແລ້ວ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ເທື່ອ​ນຶ່ງນັ້ນ ແຮງ​ເຖິງ 6.0.

ສູນ​ກາງ​ເຕືອນ​ໄພ​ສຸ​ນາ​ມິ ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຄຳ​ເຕືອນ​ໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກມີ​ລາຍ​ງານເກີດ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ ແຕ່​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຕໍ່​ມາ ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ຍົກ​ເລີກ.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ເປີ​ໂຕ​ຣິ​ໂກ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ໂຮງ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ໄດ້ຖືກ​ປິດ​ລົງຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ເກາະ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ທັງ​ໝົດ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ລະ​ບົບ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ອັດ​ຕະ​ໂນ​ມັດ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂຮງໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ ທັງ​ໝົດ​ຂອງ​ຕົນເລີ້ມ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ. ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ໂຮງ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ໃຫຍ່​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃກ້ໆ​ກັບ​ຈຸດ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ຂອງ​ແຜນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ ແຕ່​ກໍ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ສາ​ມາດ​ແຈກຈ່າຍ​ກະ​ແສ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ຄືນ​ອີກ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ເກາະ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຕໍ່​ມາ ໃນວັນ​ອັງ​ຄ​ານ​ວານນີ້.

ມີ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ 1 ຄົນ ໃນ​ເຫດ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ​ວານນີ້. ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເມືອງ​ພອນ​ສ໌​ກ່າວ​ວ່​ວາ ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ອາ​ຍຸ 77 ປີ ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ເຮືອນ​ຂອງ​ລາວ ເວ​ລາ​ຝາ​ເຮືອນ​ພັງ​ລົງ​ມາ​ທັບ.

ເຫດ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ​ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບາງ​ເຂດ. ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໃນ​ເມືອງ​ພອນ​ສ໌ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕຶກ​ອາ​ຄານ​ຫຼາຍ​ຫຼັງ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ. ທີ່​ເມືອງ​ກາ​ຢາ​ນິ​ລ​ລາ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເມືອງ​ແຄມ​ທະ​ເລ​ທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ເປີ​ໂຕ​ຣິ​ໂກ ວັດ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ໃຈ​ກາງ​ເມືອງ ໄດ້​ພັງ​ລົງ​ມາ ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ເຈົ້າ​ເມືອງ ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ການ​ໃຫ້ສຳ​ພາດ​ແກ່​ວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ​ໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ.

ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ນາງວານ​ດາ ວາ​ສ​ເກ​ສ (Wanda Vazquez) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ບັນ​ດາ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທັງ​ໝົດ ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ສຸກ​ເສີນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ພັກ​ການ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຄາດກັນ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ມີ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ນ້ອຍ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ອີກ.

ເກາະດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ຖືກສັ່ນ​ສະ​ເທືອນ​ຈາກ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ​ຫຼາຍ​ຄັ້ງ ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ທີ່​ຕ່າງ​ກັນ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ຕອນ​ຄ່ຳ​ຂອງ ວັນ​ທີ 28 ທັນ​ວາ ເປັນ​ຕົ້​ນ​ມາ. ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ ​ທີ່​ມີແຮງ​ສັ່ນ​ສະ​ເທືອນ 5.8 ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ

ຜ່ານ​ມາ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເຮືອນ​ຫັກ​ພັງ​ຫຼາຍ​ຫຼັງ ຢູ່​ເມືອງ​ກວນ​ນິ​ກາ (Guanica) ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ຝັ່ງ​ທາງພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ເກາະ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ກ້ອນ​ຫີນ​ທີ່​ລຽນ​ກັນ​ຢູ່ຕາມຊາຍ​ຝັ່ງ ຮູ້​ກັນໃນ​ຊື່ ປຸນ​ຕາ ເວັນ​ຕາ​ນາ (Punta Ventana) ທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້​ກັບ​ເມືອງກົວ​ຢາ​ນິ​ລ​ລາ (Guayanilla.) ກ້ອນ​ຫີນ​ທີ່​ລຽນ​ກັນ​ນັ້ນ ມີ​ຮູບຮ່າງ ​ຄື​ກັບ​ປະ​ຕູ​ປ່ອງຢ້ຽມ​ມົນ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນທີ່​ນິ​ຍົມດຶງ​ດູດ​ເອົາ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ.

A strong earthquake struck Puerto Rico early Tuesday morning, the latest in a series of quakes to hit the U.S. territory in recent days.



The 6.4-magnitude quake was located near the southern coastal city of Ponce, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, revising its initial reading of 6.6-magnitude.



A number of powerful aftershocks followed the quake, including one measure 6.0.



The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an alert immediately after the quake was reported, but it was later canceled.



The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority says power was been shut off across the the entire island after automatic protection systems at all of its power plants were activated. The authority said one of the country's primary power plants near the quake's epicenter had been damaged but that power was expected to be restored to the island later Tuesday.



At least one person was killed in Tuesday's quake. A Ponce city official said a 77-year-old was killed in his home after a wall fell on him.



The quakes have caused heavy damage in some areas. The Ponce official said many buildings were damaged. In the southern coastal town of Guayanilla, the church in the public plaza collapsed, the mayor said in an interview on a local radio station.



Governor Wanda Vazquez says all non-essential government employees have been given the day off, as more aftershocks are anticipated throughout the day.



The island has been shaken by numerous quakes of varying degrees since the night of December 28. A 5.8-magnitude quake on Monday leveled several homes in the southern coastal town of Guanica and destroyed a coastal rock formation known as Punta Ventana in nearby Guayanilla. The formation, shaped like a round stone window, was a popular tourist attraction.