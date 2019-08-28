ປໍໂຕ​ຣິ​ໂກ ຊຶ່ງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ດິ້ນ​ລົນ​ກັບ​ການປົວ​ແປງ​ຈາກພະ​ຍຸປີ 2017 ບັດ​ນີ້​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຢູ່​ພາຍ

​ໃຕ້​ການ​ສິ້ງ​ຊອມ​ເບິ່ງ​ເຮີ​ຣິ​ເຄນ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ພາຍຸ​ລະ​ດູ​ຮ້ອນ ໂດ​ຣຽນ ກຳ​ລັງຜັດເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ສູ່​ດິນ​

ແດນ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ພະຍາ​ກອນ​ອາ​ກາດ ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ ພາຍຸໂດ​ຣ​ຽນ​ ຈະກາຍ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເຮີ​ຣິ​ເຄນ ​ທີ່​ມີ​

ຄວາມ​ແຮງສູງ ເວ​ລາ​ພັດຜ່ານ​ກາຍພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ແລະ​ພາກ​ກາງ​ຂອງ​ປໍ​ໂຕ​ຣິ​ໂກ ໃນ​

ວັນ​ພຸດ​ມື້​ນີ້.

ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ເກາະໂປ​ເອ​ໂຕ​ຣິ​ໂກ ທ່ານ​ນາງວານ​ດາ ວາ​ສ​ເກ​ສ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ພາ​ວະ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ

ເຕືອນ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ຂອງ​ດິນ​ເຈື່ອນ ນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມ ແລະ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ມອດ. ທ່ານ​ນາງ

ວາ​ສ​ເກ​ສ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ຂອບ​ໃຈ​ແກ່​ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດ​

ການ​ປະ​ກາດ​ພາ​ວະ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ ໂດຍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ.

ທ່ານ​ນາ​ງຂຽນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ທາງ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ​ວ່າ​ “ນີ້​ຈະ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ

​ເຫຼືອ​ຈາກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ ມາ​ເຖິງ​ໄວ​ຂຶ້ນ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກພາ​ຍຸ​ໂດ​ຣຽນ​ຜ່ານ​ໄປ​ຈາກ​ເຂດ​

ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.”

ເຮືອນ​ຊານ​ຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຫຼັງ ​ຍັງ​ຂາດ​ເຂີນ​ຫຼັງ​ຄາ ແລະ​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ຫຼາຍ​ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ ​ຍັງ​ເພ​ພັງ​

ຈາກ​ເຮີ​ຣິ​ເຄນ​ມາ​ເຣຍ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັ​ນ​ພາ​ຍຸ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ທຳ​ລ​າຍ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວເກາະ​ປ​ໍ​ໂຕ​ຣິ​ໂກ​ ໃນ​ປີ

2017 ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ແກ່​ເກາະ ແລະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ 3,000 ຄົນ.

ສູນ​ກາງ​ພາ​ຍຸ​ແຮງ​ຊາດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ໂດ​ຣ​ຽນ​ໄດ້​ຢຸດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ລົມ​ແຮງ​ເຖິງ 85 ກິ​ໂລ

​ແມັດ​ ຕໍ່​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງໃນ​ຕອນ​ຂ້າມ​ຄືນ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ ຈະ​ເພີ້ມ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຂື້ນ​ອີກ​ໜ້ອຍ​ນຶ່ງ​

ລະຫວ່າງ ຕອນ​ກາງ​ເວັນ​ຂອງ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ມື້​ນີ້.

ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ພະ​ຍາ​ກອນ​ອາ​ກາດ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ ປູ​ເອ​ໂຕ​ຣິ​ໂກ ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ນ້ຳ​ຝົນ 10 ຫາ 15

ຊັງ​ຕີ​ແມັດ. ນ້ຳ​ຝົນຈະເພີ້ມຂື້ນ​ເຖິງເຈັດ​ຊັງ​ຕີ​ແມັດ​ ແລະອາດ​ຈະຕົກລົງໃສ່​ ສາ​ທາ​ລະ-

​ນະ​ໂດ​ມີ​ນິ​ກາ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພາ​ຍຸ​ຜ່ານ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງວັນ​ພຸດ.

ໂດ​ຣຽນຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ເຄື່ອນ​ຍ້າຍ​ໃກ້​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ເກາະ​ເທີກ​ສ໌ ແລະ​ເກາະ​ໄກ​ໂກ​ສ ໃນ

​ຕອນ​ແລງວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ ແລະ​ເກາະ​ບາ​ຮາ​ມາ​ສ ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ນີ້.

ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ພະ​ຍາ​ກອນ​ອາ​ກາດ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ໂດ​ຣຽນ ອາດ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ແຜ່ນ​ດິ​ນ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ສະ​

ຫະ​ລັດ​ ໃນ​ລັດ​ຟ​ລໍ​ຣິ​ດາ ໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້ ເປັນ​ເຮີ​ຣິ​ເຄນ​ທຳ​ມະ​ດາ.

ພາ​ຍຸ​ໄດ້​ພັດ​ເອົາ​ບັນ​ດາ​ໝູ່ເກາະ​ວິນ​ວາດ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ເທ​ນ້ຳ​ຝົນ​ລົງ​ມາ​

ເຖິງ 20 ຊັງ​ຕີ​ແມດ ໃສ່​ເກາະ​ແຊນ ລູ​ເຊຍ ມາ​ຣ​ຕີ​ນິກ ແລະ​ແຊນ ວິນ​ເສີນ.



Puerto Rico, which is still struggling to recover from a 2017 storm, is under a hurricane watch as Tropical Storm Dorian makes its way toward the U.S. territory.



Forecasters expect Dorian to be near hurricane strength when it passes over western and central Puerto Rico on Wednesday.



Puerto Rican Governor Wanda Vazquez has already declared a state of emergency, warning of possible landslides, flash floods, and power outages.



Vazquez also expressed appreciation to President Donald Trump for approving a federal emergency declaration.



"This will allow federal aid to arrive more quickly after the passage of Dorian through our area," she wrote on Twitter.



Thousands of homes still lack roofs and kilometers of roads are still a wreck from Hurricane Maria -- the powerful storm that tore across Puerto Rico in 2017, devastating the island and killing as many as 3,000 people.



The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Dorian had top sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour overnight and was expected to strengthen slightly during the day Wednesday.



The forecasters expect Puerto Rico will get 10 to 15 centimeters of rain. Up to seven centimeters of rain could fall on the Dominican Republic as the storm passes by late Wednesday.



Dorian is expected to move near the Turks and Caicos Islands late Thursday and the Bahamas on Friday.



Forecasters believe Dorian could threaten the U.S. mainland in Florida by the weekend as a minimal hurricane.



The storm lashed the Windward Islands Tuesday, dumping as much as 20 centimeters of rain on St. Lucia, Martinique, and St. Vincent.

