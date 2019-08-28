ປໍໂຕຣິໂກ ຊຶ່ງກຳລັງດິ້ນລົນກັບການປົວແປງຈາກພະຍຸປີ 2017 ບັດນີ້ກຳລັງຢູ່ພາຍ
ໃຕ້ການສິ້ງຊອມເບິ່ງເຮີຣິເຄນ ທີ່ເປັນພາຍຸລະດູຮ້ອນ ໂດຣຽນ ກຳລັງຜັດເຂົ້າມາສູ່ດິນ
ແດນຂອງສະຫະລັດ.
ບັນດານັກພະຍາກອນອາກາດ ຄາດວ່າ ພາຍຸໂດຣຽນ ຈະກາຍມາເປັນເຮີຣິເຄນ ທີ່ມີ
ຄວາມແຮງສູງ ເວລາພັດຜ່ານກາຍພາກຕາເວັນຕົກ ແລະພາກກາງຂອງປໍໂຕຣິໂກ ໃນ
ວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້.
ຜູ້ປົກຄອງເກາະໂປເອໂຕຣິໂກ ທ່ານນາງວານດາ ວາສເກສ ໄດ້ປະກາດພາວະສຸກເສີນ
ເຕືອນເຖິງຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ຂອງດິນເຈື່ອນ ນ້ຳຖ້ວມ ແລະໄຟຟ້າມອດ. ທ່ານນາງ
ວາສເກສ ຍັງໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມຂອບໃຈແກ່ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ທີ່ໄດ້ອະນຸມັດ
ການປະກາດພາວະສຸກເສີນ ໂດຍລັດຖະບານກາງ.
ທ່ານນາງຂຽນຢູ່ໃນການສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມທາງທວິດເຕີວ່າ “ນີ້ຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍ
ເຫຼືອຈາກລັດຖະບານກາງ ມາເຖິງໄວຂຶ້ນ ຫຼັງຈາກພາຍຸໂດຣຽນຜ່ານໄປຈາກເຂດ
ຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”
ເຮືອນຊານຫຼາຍພັນຫຼັງ ຍັງຂາດເຂີນຫຼັງຄາ ແລະຖະໜົນຫຼາຍກິໂລແມັດ ຍັງເພພັງ
ຈາກເຮີຣິເຄນມາເຣຍ ຊຶ່ງເປັນພາຍຸທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງທຳລາຍຢູ່ທົ່ວເກາະປໍໂຕຣິໂກ ໃນປີ
2017 ສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍແກ່ເກາະ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ 3,000 ຄົນ.
ສູນກາງພາຍຸແຮງຊາດສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ ໂດຣຽນໄດ້ຢຸດທີ່ມີລົມແຮງເຖິງ 85 ກິໂລ
ແມັດ ຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງໃນຕອນຂ້າມຄືນ ແລະໄດ້ຄາດວ່າ ຈະເພີ້ມກຳລັງຂື້ນອີກໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ
ລະຫວ່າງ ຕອນກາງເວັນຂອງວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້.
ບັນດານັກພະຍາກອນອາກາດຄາດວ່າ ປູເອໂຕຣິໂກ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບນ້ຳຝົນ 10 ຫາ 15
ຊັງຕີແມັດ. ນ້ຳຝົນຈະເພີ້ມຂື້ນເຖິງເຈັດຊັງຕີແມັດ ແລະອາດຈະຕົກລົງໃສ່ ສາທາລະ-
ນະໂດມີນິກາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພາຍຸຜ່ານໄປໃນຕອນແລງວັນພຸດ.
ໂດຣຽນຄາດວ່າຈະເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍໃກ້ເຂົ້າໄປຫາເກາະເທີກສ໌ ແລະເກາະໄກໂກສ ໃນ
ຕອນແລງວັນພະຫັດ ແລະເກາະບາຮາມາສ ໃນວັນສຸກຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.
ບັນດານັກພະຍາກອນອາກາດເຊື່ອວ່າ ໂດຣຽນ ອາດຂົ່ມຂູ່ແຜ່ນດິນໃຫຍ່ຂອງສະ
ຫະລັດ ໃນລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ໃນທ້າຍອາທິດນີ້ ເປັນເຮີຣິເຄນທຳມະດາ.
ພາຍຸໄດ້ພັດເອົາບັນດາໝູ່ເກາະວິນວາດ ໃນວັນອັງຄານຜ່ານມາ ເທນ້ຳຝົນລົງມາ
ເຖິງ 20 ຊັງຕີແມດ ໃສ່ເກາະແຊນ ລູເຊຍ ມາຣຕີນິກ ແລະແຊນ ວິນເສີນ.
Puerto Rico, which is still struggling to recover from a 2017 storm, is under a hurricane watch as Tropical Storm Dorian makes its way toward the U.S. territory.
Forecasters expect Dorian to be near hurricane strength when it passes over western and central Puerto Rico on Wednesday.
Puerto Rican Governor Wanda Vazquez has already declared a state of emergency, warning of possible landslides, flash floods, and power outages.
Vazquez also expressed appreciation to President Donald Trump for approving a federal emergency declaration.
"This will allow federal aid to arrive more quickly after the passage of Dorian through our area," she wrote on Twitter.
Thousands of homes still lack roofs and kilometers of roads are still a wreck from Hurricane Maria -- the powerful storm that tore across Puerto Rico in 2017, devastating the island and killing as many as 3,000 people.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Dorian had top sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour overnight and was expected to strengthen slightly during the day Wednesday.
The forecasters expect Puerto Rico will get 10 to 15 centimeters of rain. Up to seven centimeters of rain could fall on the Dominican Republic as the storm passes by late Wednesday.
Dorian is expected to move near the Turks and Caicos Islands late Thursday and the Bahamas on Friday.
Forecasters believe Dorian could threaten the U.S. mainland in Florida by the weekend as a minimal hurricane.
The storm lashed the Windward Islands Tuesday, dumping as much as 20 centimeters of rain on St. Lucia, Martinique, and St. Vincent.