ມີການປະທ້ວງ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ກ່ຽວກັບການຍົກຍ້າຍເດັກນ້ອຍຊາວຢູເຄຣນ ໄປ ຣັດເຊຍ

ຢູ່ທົ່ວສະຫະລັດໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້, ບັນດາຜູ້ປະທ້ວງ ໄດ້ພາກັນປະທ້ວງກ່ຽວກັບການຍົກຍ້າຍເດັກນ້ອຍຊາວຢູເຄຣນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ໄປດິນແດນທີ່ຖືກຢຶດຄອງໂດຍ ຣັດເຊຍ. ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ນາຕາຊາ ໂມສໂກວາຢາ (Natasha Mozgovaya) ມີລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້ ຈາກນະຄອນຊີອາໂຕ້, ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຜູ້ຊຸມນຸມປະທ້ວງ​ພາກັນຮ້ອງໂຮອອກມາວ່າ: ຣັດເຊຍ ແມ່ນພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ຣັດເຊຍຄືຜູ້ກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ!

ນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວຊາວຢູເຄຣນຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຊີອາໂຕ້ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຊຸມນຸມໃນຫົວຂໍ້ ນໍາເອົາເດັກນ້ອຍຂອງພວກເຮົາກັບຄືນບ້ານ ຫຼື Bring Our Kids Home, ເຊິ່ງເປັນການປະທ້ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບການຍົກຍ້າຍເດັກນ້ອຍຊາວຢູເຄຣນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນໄປຣັດເຊຍ ຫຼື ໄປດິນແດນທີ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການປົກຄອງຂອງຣັດເຊຍ. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງຢູເຄຣນກ່າວວ່າ ເດັກນ້ອຍປະມານ 20,000 ຄົນຖືກຍົກ ຍ້າຍແບບຜິດກົດໝາຍ, ແລະມີໜ້ອຍກວ່າ 400 ຄົນ ໄດ້ກັບຄືນບ້ານ ນັບຕັ້ງ ແຕ່ການເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຮຸກຮານຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ.

ທ່ານວາເລີຣີ ໂກໂລໂບໂຣດໂຄ (Valeriy Goloborodko) ກົງສຸນກິດຕິມະສັກຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ໃນນະຄອນຊີອາໂຕ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ້ອງຟ້າກໍາລັງຮ້ອງໄຫ້ຢູ່ໃນມື້ນີ້, ພໍ່ແມ່ຊາວຢູເຄຣນ ກໍາລັງຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຫາລູກໆຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ບັນດາເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ຖືກລັກພາໂຕໂດຍພວກນັກຕົ້ມຊາວມົສກູ, ໂດຍລັດຖະບານຜະເດັດການຜີສາດ ທີ່ຕ້ອງການທໍາລາຍລ້າງປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ລັກພາໂຕເດັກນ້ອຍຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ພວກເຂົາພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະລ້າງສະໝອງພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ, ປູກຝັງຈິດສໍານຶກພວກເຂົາ ເຈົ້າ ແລະປ່ຽນພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນໃຫ້ກາຍເປັນພວກທີ່ນິຍົມຣັດເຊຍ, ແຕ່ບໍ່ປະສົບຜົນສໍາເລັດ.”

ການຣັບ​ຟັງ​ຄຳ​ໃຫ້​ການຕໍ່ມົສກູ ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ຢູ່ທີ່ສານອາຍາສາ ກົນ. ຣັດເຊຍກ່າວວ່າ ບັນດາເດັກນ້ອຍເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ຖືກຍົກຍ້າຍອອກຈາກຢູເຄຣນ ຍ້ອນພື້ນຖານທາງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທໍາເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແລະດ້ວຍການຍິນຍອມຈາກຄອບຄົວຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕະຫຼອດເວລາ, ຍົກເວັ້ນ ຄອບຄົວຂອງພວກເຂົາເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນຫາກຫາຍສາບສູນ. ນາງແອນນາ ຄາຍເລັງໂຄ (Anna Kyryienko), ຜູ້ອົບພະຍົບຊາວຢູເຄຣນ ມາອາໄສຢູ່ໃນລັດວໍຊິງຕັນປະມານນຶ່ງປີຜ່ານມານີ້ ໂດຍມາຈາກເມືອງມາລີນ (Malyn), ເຊິ່ງນາງກ່າວເປັນພາສາຢູເຄຣນວ່າ:

“ເດັກນ້ອຍຫຼາຍໆຄົນຖືກຣັດເຊຍ ຈັບໄປ. ແລະເດັກນ້ອຍຈໍານວນຫຼາຍກໍມີຜົນກະທົບທາງຈິດໃຈຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດນອນຫຼັບຢ່າງສະຫງົບໄດ້ເລີຍ.”

ຢູ່ໃນການປະທ້ວງທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນດີຊີ, ນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວຊາວເຕີກເມັນ ເຊິ່ງເປັນຊາວພື້ນເມືອງອັຟການິສຖານ ທ່ານນາງເຊເມັນ ໂອເຣ (Chemen Ore) ບອກກັບ VOA ພາກພາສາຣັດເຊຍວ່າ: ປະຫວັດສາດ ກໍາລັງຊໍ້າຮອຍອີກຄັ້ງຢູ່ໃນ ຢູເຄຣນ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການ ໃຫ້ເດັກນ້ອຍເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ກັບຄືນບ້ານເກີດ ຂອງພວກເຂົາ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເປັນເດັກນ້ອຍຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ, ເດັກນ້ອຍທຸກໆຄົນ. ບັນດາເດັກ ນ້ອຍທີ່ຖືກພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າສັງຫານໄປແລ້ວນັ້ນ, ມັນເຮັດໃຫ້ຫົວໃຈແຕກສະຫຼາຍ, ມັນເປັນຄວາມໂສກເສົ້າທີ່ສຸດຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ມັນເປັນຄວາມທຸກໃຈທີ່ສຸດຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ຢູ່ບ່ອນປະທ້ວງໃນນະຄອນ ລອສແອລເຈີ​ລິ​ສ, ຜູ້ອົບພະຍົບຊາວຢູເຄຣນ ນາງອີຣີນາ ເດມຊິສຊີນາ (Irina Demchishina) ກ່າວຕໍ່ VOA ພາກພາສາຢູເຄຣນວ່າ ຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງລູກສາວຂອງນາງ ແມ່ນເຫດຜົນຫຼັກທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໜີອອກຈາກປະເທດ, ເຊິ່ງນາງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ບາງຄົນຄິດບໍ່ອອກເລີຍວ່າ ແມ່ນຫຍັງກໍາລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນ, ຫຼື ຖ້າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຍິນກ່ຽວກັບສົງຄາມໃນບາງບ່ອນ, ມັນເປັນເລື້ອງທົ່ວໄປ, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍບໍ່ຮູ້ຂະໜາດຂອງຄວາມຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ກໍາລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນ ຢູເຄຣນ, ແລະກໍາລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ໃນເດືອນມີນາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ສານອາຍາສາກົນ ປະກາດອອກໝາຍຈັບປະທານາ ທິບໍດີຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານວລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ ແລະກໍາມາທິການໃຫຍ່ຣັດເຊຍ ເພື່ອສິດທິຂອງເດັກ ທ່ານນາງມາເຣຍ ລະໂວວາ ເບໂລວາ (Maria Lvova Belova) ສໍາລັບໜ້າທີ່ຮັບຜິດຊາບຂອງພວກເຂົາ ທີ່ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກໍາສົງຄາມ ເນື່ອງຈາກການເນລະເທດ ແລະການຍົກຍ້າຍເດັກນ້ອຍອອກຈາກ ຢູເຄຣນ.

Across the United States this past weekend, demonstrators protested the transfer of thousands of Ukrainian children to territories occupied by Russia. VOA Correspondent Natasha Mozgovaya has our story from Seattle.

Russia is a terrorist! Russia is a terrorist!

Hundreds of Ukrainian activists in Seattle joined the Bring Our Kids Home rally, protesting the transfer of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia or territories under Russian control. Ukrainian authorities say about 20,000 children have been unlawfully transferred – and less than 400 returned – since the start of the Russian invasion. Valeriy Goloborodko is Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Seattle.

Valeriy Goloborodko, Honorary Consul of Ukraine, English

As the sky is crying today, Ukrainian mothers and fathers are crying for their children. Children that were kidnapped by Ruscists, Moscovians, by evil regime that wanted to exterminate our nation. They were kidnaping our children, they were trying to brainwash, indoctrinate them and turn them into Ruscists – but that wasn’t successful.

Hearings against Moscow began last week at the International Court of Justice. Russia says children have only been removed from Ukraine on humanitarian grounds and always with the consent of their families, unless those families were missing. Anna Kyryenko came to Washington state about a year ago from the Ukrainian city of Malyn.

Anna Kyryienko, Ukrainian Refugee, Ukrainian

“Many, many children were taken away by Russia. Even more kids have psychological trauma. They cannot sleep peacefully.”

At a similar protest in Washington, D.C., Turkmen activist Chemen Ore told VOA Russian that history is repeating itself in Ukraine.

Chemen Ore, Turkmen Activist, female, speaking in English

“We want those children to be returned home. They belong to Ukraine. They belong to their parents. Every child. The children they killed already – it’s heartbreaking. It’s our sadness. It’s our grief.

At a demonstration in Los Angeles, Kyiv refugee Irina Demchishina told VOA Ukrainian that her daughter’s safety was the main reason they left their country.

Irina Demchishina, Ukrainian Refugee, Ukrainian

“Some people have no idea what is happening, or if they have heard about the war somewhere, it is so general, and they simply do not know the scale of the tragedy that is happening in Ukraine, that is happening to our people.”

Back in March, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova for their alleged responsibility for the war crime of unlawful deportation and transfer of children from Ukraine.