ພວກປະທ້ວງຊາວນາ ອິນເດຍ ທຳລາຍສະຖານທີ່ ສຳຄັນດ້ານປະຫວັດສາດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າບຸກເຂົ້າໄປ ນະຄອນຫຼວງ

ໃນປະເທດ ອິນເດຍ, ການປະທ້ວງໂດຍພວກຊາວນາ ຫຼາຍສິບພັນຄົນ ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນການຈະລາ ຈົນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກປະທ້ວງຫຼາຍຄົນໄດ້ບຸກເຂົ້າໄປໃນຄ້າຍ Red Fort ທີ່ເປັນສັນຍາລັກສຳຄັນຂອງປະເທດ. ດັ່ງທີ່ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ອາຈານາ ປາຣິສຈາ ລາຍງານນັ້ນ, ພວກຊາວນາດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຕັ້ງຄ້າຍພັກຢູ່ຕາມ ທາງຫຼວງຢູ່ເຂດນອກຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງ ນິວ ເດລີ ເປັນເວລາເກືອບສອງເດືອນ ເພື່ອຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຖອນກົດໝາຍການເຮັດນາສາມອັນທີ່ມີການຂັດແຍ້ງກັນ. ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ການຈະລາຈົນໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງຂອງປະເທດ ອິນເດຍ ຫຼາຍຊົ່ວໂມງໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຫຼັງຈາກພວກຊາວນາໄດ້ພາກັນບຸກເຂົ້າໄປໃນໃຈກາງຂອງຕົວເມືອງ ແລະ ໄດ້ປີນຂຶ້ນໄປເທິງຄ້າຍ Red Fort ທີ່ເປັນສັນຍາລັກແຫ່ງປະຫວັດສາດຂອງປະເທດ.

ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ຍິງແກັສນໍ້າຕາ, ສີດນໍ້າ ແລະ ໃຊ້ໄມ້ຄ້ອນ ເພື່ອຂັບໄລ່ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງ.

ພວກຊາວນາໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຈັດການຊຸມນຸມພິເສດ ແລະ ໄດ້ຂີ່ລົດຕັກເຕີຫຼາຍພັນຄັນຢູ່ເຂດນອກຂອງຕົວເມືອງ ເພື່ອຈັດການປະທ້ວງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານກົດໝາຍການເຮັດນາໃໝ່. ແຕ່ບາງກຸ່ມໄດ້ທຳລາຍສິ່ງກີດຂວາງຂອງຕຳຫຼວດ ແລະ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນໃຈກາງນະຄອນຫຼວງ ນິວ ເດລີ.

ຢູ່ຄ້າຍ Red Fort, ພວກປະທ້ວງໄດ້ໂບກທຸງສະຫະພັນຊາວນາ ແລະ ທຸງ ສາສະໜາໄກວແກວ່ງໄປມາ ແລະ ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງໄດ້ຫ້ອຍທຸງດັ່ງກ່າວໃສ່ຂ້າງທຸງຊາດນຳດ້ວຍ. ຕຶກອາຄານປະຫວັດສາດນີ້ ແມ່ນສັນຍາລັກທີ່ສຳຄັນເຊິ່ງເປັນບ່ອນທີ່ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ກ່າວຄຳປາໄສວັນເອກະລາດປະ ຈຳປີຂອງທ່ານ.

ດ້ວຍການຮ້ອງຄຳຂວັນຕໍ່ຕ້ານນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ນາເຣັນດຣາ ໂມດີ, ຄົນອື່ນໆໄດ້ທຳລາຍສິ່ງກີດ ຂວາງການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ເພື່ອເດີນຂະບວນເຂົ້າໄປໃນໃຈກາງນະຄອນຫຼວງ ນິວ ເດລີ ບ່ອນທີ່ຕຶກອາຄານລັດຖະບານຫຼາຍຫຼັງຕັ້ງຢູ່.

ຜູ້ນຳຊາວນາທີ່ສຳຄັນຫຼາຍຄົນໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ທຳລາຍສິ່ງກີດຂວາງຂອງຕຳຫຼວດບໍ່ໄດ້ເປັນຄົນສ່ວນຫຼາຍ. ຜູ້ນຳຊາວນາທ່ານ ໂຢເກັນດຣາ ຢາດາຟ ໄດ້ຂໍຮ້ອງໃຫ້ພວກຊາວນາກັບອອກມາ.

ທ່ານ ໂຢເກັນດຣາ ຢາດາຟ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາມີແຕ່ຈະຊະນະໄດ້ ຖ້າພວກເຮົາດຳເນີນການປະ ທ້ວງຢ່າງສະຫງົບ. ເປັນເວລາສອງເດືອນແລ້ວທົ່ວປະເທດ ແລະ ໂລກໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມແຂງແກ່ນຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແມ່ນຄວາມສັນຕິ. ຖ້າ ພວກເຮົາລະເມີດມັນ, ພວກເຮົາກໍຈະທຳລາຍຄວາມແຂງແກ່ນຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 1 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດຫຼາຍຄົນໄດ້ ຮັບບາດເຈັບ. ລົດບັສ ແລະ ລົດຕຳຫຼວດແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍໂດຍຖືກ ພວກປະທ້ວງແກວ່ງກ້ອນຫີນໃສ່.

ການຈະລາຈົນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນວັນສາທາລະນະລັດ, ເຊິ່ງສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງດ້ວຍການເດີນຂະ ບວນທະຫານເພື່ອເປັນຂີດໝາຍວັນຄົບຮອບການຮັບຮອງເອົາລັດຖະທຳມະນູນຂອງ ອິນເດຍ.

ຜູ້ນຳສະຫະພັນຊາວນາ, ທ່ານ ບານູ ປຣາຕັບ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ອົງປະກອບການຕໍ່ຕ້ານສັງຄົມ” ໄດ້ຊຶມເຂົ້າໄປໃນການປະທ້ວງ.

ຊາວນາທີ່ໂມໂຫຫຼາຍສິບພັນຄົນໄດ້ຕັ້ງຄ້າຍຢູ່ເຂດຊາຍແດນຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງ ນິວ ເດລີ ນັບຕັ້ງ ແຕ່ທ້າຍເດືອນພະຈິກປີກາຍນີ້ ເພື່ອຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຍົກເລີກກົດໝາຍສາມຢ່າງນັ້ນ. ລັດຖະບານເວົ້າວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະປະຕິຮູບພາກສ່ວນກະສິກຳ ແຕ່ພວກຊາວນາຢ້ານວ່ າຊີວິດການເປັນຢູ່ຂອງເຂົາ ເຈົ້າຈະຖືກຜົນກະທົບ.

ການນອນຢູ່ໃນລົດຕັກເຕີ, ລົດບັນທຸກ ແລະ ຕູບທີ່ເຮັດຂຶ້ນມາເອງ ແລະ ການປຸງແຕ່ອາຫານຢູ່ແຄມຖະໜົນນັ້ນ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ປ່ຽນທາງຫຼວງເຂົ້າສູ່ຕົວເມືອງໃຫ້ເປັນສະຖານທີ່ການປະທ້ວງຂະ ໜາດໃຫຍ່.

ການເຈລະຈາລະຫວ່າງຊາວນາກັບລັດຖະບານແມ່ນຍັງບໍ່ໄປບໍ່ມາ. ລັດຖະບານໄດ້ສະເໜີທີ່ຈະຢຸດກົດໝາຍນັ້ນໄວ້ເຖິງ 18 ເດືອນ, ແຕ່ພວກຜູ້ນຳສະຫະພັນຍັງຄົງຢືນຢັດວ່າ ມັນຕ້ອງຖືກຍົກເລີກ.

In India, a protest by tens of thousands of farmers erupted into chaos as many protestors breached the iconic Red Fort complex. As Anjana Pasricha reports, the farmers have been camped along highways on the outskirts of New Delhi for nearly two months demanding the rollback of three contentious farm laws.

Mayhem gripped the Indian capital for hours on Tuesday after farmers swarmed into the heart of the city and clambered on to the ramparts of the historic Red Fort.

Police fired tear gas shells, water cannons and used batons to disperse the protestors.

The farmers had been allowed to hold a unique rally and ride on thousands of tractors on the city’s outskirts to mark their protest against three new farm laws. But some groups broke police barricades and entered central Delhi.

At Red Fort, the protestors waved flags of farm unions and religious flags and even hoisted one alongside the national flag. The historic building is of symbolic significance – this is from where the prime minister gives his annual Independence Day address.

Shouting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, others tore through security barriers to march into central Delhi where many government buildings are housed.

Several prominent farm leaders said those who had breached the police barricades did not represent the majority. Farm leader Yogendra Yadav appealed to the farmers to return.

YOGENDRA YADAV IN HINDI:

He said “We will only win if we conduct the protest peacefully. For two months the entire nation and world has said that our strength is our peace. If we break this, we break our strength.”



At least one protestor died and several police personnel were injured. Buses and police vehicles were damaged by protestors hurling stones.

The chaos unfolded on Republic Day, which is marked with a military parade to mark the anniversary of India adopting its constitution.

One farm union leader, Bhanu Pratap Singh, said “anti-social” elements had infiltrated the protests.

Tens of thousands of angry farmers have been camped on Delhi’s borders since late November demanding the rollback of the three laws. The government says it will reform the agricultural sector but farmers fear their livelihoods will be hurt.

Sleeping in tractors, trucks and makeshift tents, and cooking on the roadside, they have turned highways leading into the city into gigantic protest sites.

Negotiations between the farmers and the government remain deadlocked. The government has offered to put the laws on hold for up to 18 months, but union leaders remain adamant that they must be repealed. (( Anjana Pasricha for VOA News, New Delhi))