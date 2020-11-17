ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

ການຄາດການ ສຳລັບ ເສດຖະກິດ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນ ພາຍໃຕ້ລັດຖະບານ ຂອງທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ແລະ ທ່ານນາງ ແຮຣິສ

Biden Economy
Biden Economy

ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ, ຜູ້ທີ່ຄາດວ່າຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ, ຈະໄດ້ສືບທອດເສດຖະກິດທີ່ຖືກທຳລາຍໂດຍໂຣກລະບາດ ທີ່ໄດ້ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນສັນຍານຂອງການຟື້ນຕົວ. ດັ່ງທີ່ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ທ່ານ ຄີທ໌ ໂຄຊິນສກີ ລາຍງານນັ້ນ, ແຜນການເສດຖະກິດທີ່ມີຄວາມກະຕືລືລົ້ນຂອງທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ຈະປະເຊີນກັບອຸປະສັກໃນລັດຖະສະພາທີ່ມີຄວາມແຕກແຍກກັນ ໃນທາງການເມືອງ. ພຸດທະສອນ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຟັງລາຍງານ ການຄາດການ ສຳລັບ ເສດຖະກິດ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນ ພາຍໃຕ້ລັດຖະບານ ຂອງທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ແລະ ທ່ານນາງ ແຮຣິສ໌
by ສຽງອາເມຣິກາ - ວີໂອເອ

ຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຂະຫຍາຍຕົວຫຼັງຈາກທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ສັງກັດພັກ ເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຖືກຄາດ ວ່າໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ 2020. ບັນດານັກການເງິນກ່າວວ່າ ນັກລົງທຶນທັງຫຼາຍຈະມີຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈຂຶ້ນ ຖ້າພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຍັງສາມາດຮັກສາສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນສະ ພາສູງໄວ້ຄືເກົ່າ.

ທ່ານ ແດນ ແກລທຣູດ, ອາຈານສອນການເງິນທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລລັດ ມົງແຄຼ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນມັກລັດຖະບານທີ່ຂັດແຍ້ງກັນ. ຍ້ອນຫຍັງ? ຍ້ອນວ່າມັນມີ ສິ່ງທີ່ສາມາດຄາດເດົາໄດ້. ຍ້ອນຫຍັງ? ຍ້ອນວ່າມັນຈະບໍ່ມີຫຼາຍຢ່າງປ່ຽນແປງ ເວລາທີ່ເຈົ້າມີລັດຖະບານທີ່ຂັດແຍ້ງກັນ.”

ການສືບຕໍ່ຟື້ນຟູເສດຖະກິດຂອງ ອາເມຣິກາ ແມ່ນຜູກມັດກັບຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າ ໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບໂຣກລະບາດ. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກໍລະນີ COVID-19 ໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ, ມັນກໍໄດ້ມີລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຜົນການທົດ ລອງຢາວັກຊີນທີ່ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍຄວາມ ຫວັງ. ບັນດານັກເສດຖະສາດເວົ້າວ່າ ການກັບຄືນໄປສະ ພາບເສດຖະກິດກ່ອນ ໂຣກລະບາດຈະເປັນສິ່ງທ້າທາຍສຳລັບລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ.

ທ່ານ ເຈມສ ຮິວສ໌, ອາຈານສອນເສດຖະສາດຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຣັດເກີສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຍັງຄາຢູ່ໃນຂຸມເສດຖະກິດທີ່ເລິກ. ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງຟື້ນຟູປະມານ 10 ລ້ານໜ້າວຽກ ເພື່ອເກັບຄືນໄປສະພາບທີ່ພວກເຮົາເປັນໃນເດືອນ ກຸມພາ ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ຄວາມຄາດຫວັງສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນມັນຈະບໍ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນຈົນຮອດປີ 2022.”

ໃນລະຫວ່າງການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ, ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ສະເໜີຂຶ້ນພາສີຕໍ່ບັນດາບໍລິສັດ ແລະ ຄົນຮັ່ງມີ ເພື່ອເປັນທຶນໃຫ້ແກ່ໂຄງການຕ່າງໆໃນດ້ານການປິ່ນປົວ ສຸຂະພາບ, ການສຶກສາ, ສິ່ງແວດ ລ້ອມ ແລະ ໂຄ່ງລ່າງພື້ນຖານ. ການຄັດຄ້ານ ຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຕໍ່ການຂຶ້ນພາສືແມ່ນເກືອບວ່າຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນພາກສີຢ່າງແນ່ນອນ.

ທ່ານ ແດນ ແກລທຣູດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດສຳລັບເສດຖະກິດ ແຕ່ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ ສິ່ງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າຈະເປັນການຊົດເຊີຍໃຫ້ນັ້ນ ຈະເປັນແຜນການສຳລັບໂຄງລ່າງພື້ນຖານ ແລະ ໂຄງລ່າງພື້ນຖານຈະນຳເອົາປະຊາຊົນກັບມາເຮັດວຽກຄືນ.”

ພາຍໃຕ້ລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນຄາດວ່າຈະເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສະພາບອາ ກາດ ປາຣີ ຄືນ. ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ສັນຍາ “ການປະຕິວັດ ພະລັງງານສະອາດ” ທີ່ຈະນຳເອົາ ສະຫະ ລັດ ເຂົ້າສູ່ເສັ້ນທາງຂອງການປ່ອຍອາຍຄາບອນສະເລ່ຍສູນເປີເຊັນພາຍໃນປີ 2050.

ທ່ານ ແດນ ແກລທຣູດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າມັນຖືກປະຕິບັດໃນທັນທີ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າພວກເຮົາຈະເຫັນບາງບັນຫາທີ່ສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງໃນເສດຖະກິດ ເພາະວ່າອຸດສາຫະກຳນໍ້າມັນສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ທຸກຢ່າງ.”

ທ່ານ ເຈມສ໌ ຮີວສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສະຫະລັດ ບໍ່ຄວນຢູ່ໃນຖານະຜູ້ຕາມຫຼັງ. ພວກເຮົາຄວນຢູ່ໃນຕຳແໜ່ງຜູ້ນຳຂອງໂລກໃນແງ່ຂອງການພັດທະນາພະລັງງານ, ການລົງທຶນໃນເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ແລະ ການປ່ຽນ ແປງເສດຖະກິດ.”

ທ່າມກາງຄວາມມືດໝົ່ນຂອງໂຣກລະບາດ, ບາງຄົນແມ່ນໄດ້ແນມເຫັນເສດຖະກິດທີ່ແຈ່ມໃສໃນອະນາຄົດ.

ທ່ານ ເຈມສ໌ ຮີວສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຍຸກຂອງການຄົ້ນພົບແມ່ນຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ຈົບລົງເທື່ອ. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການພັດ ທະນາເສດຖະກິດຍັງສືບຕໍ່ໄປ, ພວກເຮົາຈະໄດ້ເຫັນຫຼາຍພາກສ່ວນຂອງເສດຖະກິດເຕີບໂຕແລະ ຂະຫຍາຍຕົວ ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາ ມາດທີ່ຈະຄາດຫວັງໃນເວລານີ້.”

ທ່ານ ແດນ ແກລທຣູດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ນອກຈາກລັດຖະບານຈະເຮັດບາງຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງ ແລະ ໃຫ້ປະຊາ ຊົນໃຊ້ເງິນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຍ້ອນເຂົາເຈົ້າເຫັນວ່າມັນດີທີ່ສຸດນັ້ນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າຊ່ວງເວລາດີໆແມ່ນຢູ່ຕໍ່ໜ້າພວກເຮົາທຸກຄົນ.”

ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ວ່າຈະເພັ່ງເລັງໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນໃສ່ການກະຕຸ້ນເສດຖະກິດ ແລະ ມາດຕະການຟື້ນຟູຕ່າງໆ. ກ່ອນໂຣກລະບາດ, ອາເມຣິກາ ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນປະໂຫຍດຈາກການຂະ
ຫຍາຍຕົວທາງເສດຖະກິດຕະຫຼອດທົດສະວັດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄ່າຈ້າງແຮງງານເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ອັດ ຕາການຫວ່າງງານຕົກລົງຕໍ່າທີ່ສຸດ ໃນປະຫວັດສາດ.

ລາຍງານບລອກສົດ! ຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ 2020

ລາຍງານບລອກສົດ! ການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ປີ 2020

ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີິສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນບຸກຄົນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນດີໃນວົງການເມືອງຂອງນະຄອນ ຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ເກືອບເຄິ່ງສັດຕະວັດແລ້ວນັ້ນ ຄາດຄະເນກັນວ່າ ຈະເປັນຜູ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈະໄດ້ສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງໃນວັນທີ 20 ມັງກອນຈະມາ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ມີອາຍຸແກ່ທີ່ສຸດ ໃນປະຫວັດສາດ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເປັນສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງມາ 36 ປີ ແລະ 8 ປີ ເປັນຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນສະໄໝປະທານາທິບໍດີບາຣັກໂອບາມາ ແມ່ນຄາດກັນໂດຍອົງການຂ່າວຕ່າງໆ ໄດ້ເອົາຊະນະປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ທີ່ລົງສະໝັກແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ ໃນການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງທີ່ຂົມຂື່ນ ແລະຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ມີການນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງຫຼັງຈາກການເລືອກຕັ້ງມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍມື້ແລ້ວ. ຄະແນນສຽງແມ່ນຍັງຈະໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ແລະພວມໄດ້ຮັບການທ້າທາຍຢູ່ໃນສານ ແຕ່ກໍຄາດກັນວ່າ ຈະຜ່ານຜ່າໄປໄດ້. ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 270 ຄະແນນ ຂອງຈຳນວນທັງໝົດ 538 ຄະແນນ. ການໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣຳເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນທີ 3 ໃນຮອບສີ່ທົດສະວັດ ທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດໄດ້ຮັບເລືອກ ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຂຶ້ນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ 4 ປີແລ້ວ.

00:30 8.11.2020

ລາຍງານຂ່າວຫຼ້າສຸດ ໃນເຊົ້າວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ແຈ້ງວ່າ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະທ່ານນາງຄາມາມາ ແຮຣິສ ຜູ້ສະໝັກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນ 273 ຄະແນນສຽງຂອງຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າລັດແລ້ວ ເຊີນເບິ່ງແຜນທີ່ການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນສະຫະລັດຂອງເຮົາຕື່ມ!

23:51 7.11.2020

ມາຮອດເຊົ້າວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ ຕາມເວລາໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຄະແນນສຽງກໍຍັງບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ ຈາກທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍງານໄປແລ້ວ ຄື ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 214 ຄະແນນ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນ ຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາ ແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນຈຶ່ງຈະຮອດ 270 ຄະແນນເພື່ອຈະເຂົ້າກຳຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ 4 ປີ. ເວລານີ້ຫຼາຍລັດຍັງສືບຕໍ່ນັບຄະແນນກັນຢູ່ ແລະລັດຈໍເຈຍ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນສຸກມື້ວານນີ້ວ່າ ຕົນຈະນັບຄະແນນ ຄືນໃໝ່ທັງໝົດ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຜູ້ສະໝັກຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ແລະຜູ້ທ້າຊິງ ຫຼືຄູ່ແຂ່ງຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ມີຄະແນນໃກ້ຄຽງກັນຫຼາຍ.

18:52 7.11.2020

ໃນຕອນຄ່ຳຂອງວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງ ໂດຍບໍ່ມີຫຼັກຖານວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກສໍ້ໂກງ ໃຫ້ອອກຈາກຕໍາແໜ່ງ ໃນສະໄໝທີສອງ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າທ່ານນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ປ່ອນແບບຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະໄດ້ຊະນະຢ່າງງ່າຍໆ.” ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປອີກວ່າ "ຖ້າທ່ານນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ, ພວກເຂົາສາມາດພະຍາຍາມລັກເອົາການເລືອກຕັ້ງໄປ ຈາກພວກເຮົາໄດ້." ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາ 16 ນາທີ ຢືນກ່າວຄໍາປາໄສ ຢູ່ຫ້ອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງຂ່າວ ໃນທຳນຽບຂາວ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ຄະແນນນຳໜ້າຂອງທ່ານທີ່ມີຢູ່ໃນລັດຕ່າງໆກຳລັງຖືກ "ລັກເອົາອອກໄປຢ່າງລັບໆ ເທື່ອລະເລັກລະນ້ອຍ" ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີການນັບຄະແນນສຽງຍັງສືບຕໍ່ດໍາເນີນໄປຢູ່ນັ້ນ. ມາຮອດວັນສຸກ ຄະແນນສຽງກໍຍັງບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ ຈາກທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 214. ຂະນະນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາແໜ່ງໄວ້ ໃນອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ.

19:29 6.11.2020

ໃນຕອນບ່າຍວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ຕາມເວລາໃນເຂດພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ປາກົດຕົວເປັນເວລາສັ້ນໆ ທີ່ນະຄອນວິລມິງຕັນ ໃນລັດເດລາແວ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ "ບັດທຸກໆບັດຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ຖືກນັບ." ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ "ມັນແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນໃນປະເທດນີ້ ໄດ້ສະແດງອອກເຖິງການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າແບບໃດ ແລະມັນເປັນຄວາມປະສົງຂອງຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດ ບໍ່ມີໃຜ ແລະບໍ່ມີສິ່ງໃດທັງໝົດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເລືອກເອົາປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ."

06:13 6.11.2020

ໃນເວລາ 12 ໂມງເຄິ່ງຂອງວັນພະຫັດ, ທີ 5 ພະຈິກ (ຕາມເວລາວໍຊິງຕັນ) ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຄູ່ແຂ່ງຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຍັງມີຄະແນນເທົ່າເດີມ ຕາມທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື 253 ແຕ່ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບຕື່ມອີກນຶ່ງຄະແນນ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເປັນ 214. ຂະນະນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນຊຶ່ງຄາດໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້. ລາຍງານຂ່າວແຈ້ງວ່າ ມາຮອດວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນແມ່ນນຳໜ້າ ໃນຄະແນນສຽງຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ຄືໄດ້ 71 ລ້ານ 6 ແສນຄົນ ປຽບທຽບໃສ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບ​ແຕ່ 68​ ລ້ານ 1 ແສນຄົນ ອີງຕາມອົງການຄົ້ນຄວ້າເອດີສັນແລະອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.

00:38 6.11.2020

ມາຮອດ 7:00 ຕອນເຊົ້າຂອງວັນພະຫັດ, ທີ 5 ພະຈິກ (ຕາມເວລາວໍຊິງຕັນ) ທັງທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຍັງມີຄະແນນເທົ່າເດີມ ຕາມທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື 253 ຕໍ່ 213 ຄະແນນ. ຂະນະນີ້ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 57 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້ ແຕ່ພວກທ່ານກໍສາມາດຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງໜ້າເວັບໄຊຂອງພວກເຮົາ ກ່ຽວກັບຄະແນນຫລ້າສຸດ.

19:20 5.11.2020

ມາຮອດ 9:00 ຕອນຄໍ່າຂອງວັນພຸດ, ທີ 4 ພະຈິກ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນໄດ້ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດຕື່ມອີກສອງລັດ ຄືມິຊິແກນ ແລະວິສຄັນຊິນ ຈຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານນໍາໜ້າ ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໂດຍມີ 253 ຕໍ່ 213 ຄະແນນ. ຂະນະນີ້ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 57 ຄະແນນຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້!

ທ. ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະ ປ. ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 213 ຄະແນນ
ທ. ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະ ປ. ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 213 ຄະແນນ

08:42 5.11.2020
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະໃນ 3 ລັດ ເທັກຊັສ ມອນຕານາ ແລະ ໄອໂອວາ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະໃນ 3 ລັດ ເທັກຊັສ ມອນຕານາ ແລະ ໄອໂອວາ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ
ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ມິນເນໂຊຕາ
ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ມິນເນໂຊຕາ

ມາເຖິງປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນ ຂອງທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແລະທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ສູສີກັນ 213 ຕໍ່ 220 ໃນຂະນະນີ້ ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 9 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນສຽງເທື່ອ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດ ເມນ ເພັນຊີລເວເນຍ ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ ຈໍເຈຍ ມິຊິແກນ ວິສຄັນຊິນ ເນວາດາ ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ ຄາດກັນວ່າ ຜົນການນັບບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ທີ່ສົ່ງເຂົ້າໄປທາງໄປສະນີ ຈະເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນຕອນເຊົ້າ ວັນທີ 4 ພະຈິກນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈະໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍສົມຄວນ ບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າ ຈະແລ້ວເສັດໃນມື້ນີ້ຫຼືບໍ່!

16:01 4.11.2020

ລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບການນັບຄະແນນສຽງໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນຈາກລັດຕ່າງໆທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກ ທີ່ໄດ້ປິດໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງ

ມື້ນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາທີ່ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ ແລະຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂອງ ທ່ານກໍຄື ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນຫລາຍລັດ ແລ້ວ ຂະນະທີ່ຜົນຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງກໍາລັງອອກມາເລື້ອຍໆຢູ່ ແລະຊາວອາເມຣິ ກັນຕັດສິນໃຈວ່າໃຜຈະບໍລິຫານປະເທດຈາກທໍານຽບຂາວໃນນຶ່ງສະໄໝກໍຄື 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ ຊຶ່ງເລີ້ມຈາກເດືອນມັງກອນຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.

ໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງບັນດາລັດຢູ່ໃນເຂດແຄມຝັ່ງທະເລທາງຕາເວັນອອກ ແລະ ຫລາຍໆລັດໃນເຂດພາກໃຕ້ ແລະພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຕອນກາງ ຂອງປະເທດ ໄດ້ປິດລົງ ແລະກໍໄດ້ເລີ້ມນັບຄະແນນສຽງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນບັນດາລັດໃນພາກຕາເວັນ ຕົກຂອງປະເທດກໍກໍາລັງປິດໜ່ວຍປ່ອນບັດລົງ ແລະກໍຈະເລີ້ມນັບບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນໄວໆນີ້.

ໃນຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ຄວນເອົາໃຈໃສ່ຕິດຕາມການນັບຄະແນນສຽງໃນລັດທີ່ຕັ້ງແຄມມະຫາສະໝຸດແອດແລນຕິກ ຄືລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ແລະ ຄາໂລໄຣນາເໜືອ- ເຊິ່ງທັງສອງລັດນີ້ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນປີ 2016 ແລະບ່ອນທີ່ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງທ້າຍປີນີ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າທ່ານທຣໍາ ແລະທ່ານໄບເດັນມີ ຄະແນນສູສີກັນ. ລັດເພັນໂຊວາເນຍ ທີ່ເປັນລັດຍາດແຍ່ງກັນ ກໍ່ແມ່ນຈຸດສຸມຂອງຄວາມສົນໃຈອີກແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ແຕ່ອາດຈະບໍ່ລາຍງານຜົນເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົມບູນເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍມື້. ນັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າທັງສາມລັດແມ່ນມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນ ສຳລັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ຖ້າເພິ່ນຕ້ອງການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ ເປັນສະໄໝທີສອງແລະຫລີກລ້ຽງການເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ຄົນທີສາມໃນສີ່ທົດສະວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາທີ່ຈະເສຍໄຊຢູ່ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຄືນ.

ສຳລັບທ່ານໄບເດັນແລ້ວ ການໄດ້ໄຊຊະນະໃນລັດໃດກໍ່ຕາມໃນ 3 ລັດນັ້ນແມ່ນຈະເພີ່ມໂອກາດໃຫ້ທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີໃນການພະຍາຍາມຄັ້ງທີສາມຂອງທ່ານ. ທ່ານໄດ້ສູນເສຍການແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນປີ 1988 ແລະ 2008 ມາແລ້ວ.

ໃນການເລືອກເອົາຜູ້ນໍາປະເທດນັ້ນສະຫະລັດແມ່ນໃຊ້ລະບົບປະຊາທິປະໄຕແບບທາງອ້ອມ ຊຶ່ງບໍ່ໄດ້ເອົາຕາມຄະແນນນິຍົມຂອງປະຊາຊົນທັງຊາດ. ຜົນຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງແມ່ນຖືກຕັດສິນໂດຍການເລືອກຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນແຕ່ລະລັດໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ທີ່ມີ 50 ລັດ ແລະນະຄອນຫລວງວໍຊິງຕັນ. ເພື່ອຈະໃຫ້ໄດ້ໄຊຊະນະ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ, ຜູ້ສະໝັກປະທານາທິບໍດີຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບ 270 ຄະແນນສຽງ ຈາກຜູ້ແທນໃນລັດ ທີ່ມີສະມາຊິກທັງໝົດ 538 ຄົນ ກໍຄື 538 ສຽງນັ້ນ.

ການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນທຸກໆ 4 ປີໃນວັນອັງຄານທໍາອິດຂອງເດືອນພະຈິກ ຊຶ່ງປີນີ້ກໍກົງກັບວັນທີ 3 ກໍຄືມື້ນີ້ເອງ. ຕາມປົກກະຕິແລ້ວປະຊາຊົນອາເມຣິກັນພາກັນໄປປ່ອນບັດດ້ວຍຕົວເອງຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ບ່ອນບັດຕ່າງໆ. ແຕ່ວ່າໃນປີນີ້ຍ້ອນການລະບາດຂອງໄວຣຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຫລາຍໆ ລັດແມ່ນຈັດໃຫ້ມີການປ່ອນບັດກ່ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຊຶ່ງຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດ ເລືອກຕັ້ງ ສາມາດສົ່ງບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງຂອງຕົນໄປທາງໄປສະນີ ຫລືໄປປ່ອນບັດດ້ວຍ ຕົວເອງກ່ອນວັນເລືອກຕັ້ງຕາມສະຖານທີ່ທີ່ຈັດໄວ້ໃຫ້ໃນເມືອງ ແລະເຂດເລືອກ ຕັ້ງຕ່າງໆ ອີງຕາມກົດລະບຽບຂອງແຕ່ລະລັດ.

10:47 4.11.2020
