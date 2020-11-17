ການຄາດການ ສຳລັບ ເສດຖະກິດ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນ ພາຍໃຕ້ລັດຖະບານ ຂອງທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ແລະ ທ່ານນາງ ແຮຣິສ

ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ, ຜູ້ທີ່ຄາດວ່າຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ, ຈະໄດ້ສືບທອດເສດຖະກິດທີ່ຖືກທຳລາຍໂດຍໂຣກລະບາດ ທີ່ໄດ້ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນສັນຍານຂອງການຟື້ນຕົວ. ດັ່ງທີ່ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ທ່ານ ຄີທ໌ ໂຄຊິນສກີ ລາຍງານນັ້ນ, ແຜນການເສດຖະກິດທີ່ມີຄວາມກະຕືລືລົ້ນຂອງທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ຈະປະເຊີນກັບອຸປະສັກໃນລັດຖະສະພາທີ່ມີຄວາມແຕກແຍກກັນ ໃນທາງການເມືອງ. ພຸດທະສອນ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.





ຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຂະຫຍາຍຕົວຫຼັງຈາກທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ສັງກັດພັກ ເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຖືກຄາດ ວ່າໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ 2020. ບັນດານັກການເງິນກ່າວວ່າ ນັກລົງທຶນທັງຫຼາຍຈະມີຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈຂຶ້ນ ຖ້າພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຍັງສາມາດຮັກສາສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນສະ ພາສູງໄວ້ຄືເກົ່າ.

ທ່ານ ແດນ ແກລທຣູດ, ອາຈານສອນການເງິນທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລລັດ ມົງແຄຼ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນມັກລັດຖະບານທີ່ຂັດແຍ້ງກັນ. ຍ້ອນຫຍັງ? ຍ້ອນວ່າມັນມີ ສິ່ງທີ່ສາມາດຄາດເດົາໄດ້. ຍ້ອນຫຍັງ? ຍ້ອນວ່າມັນຈະບໍ່ມີຫຼາຍຢ່າງປ່ຽນແປງ ເວລາທີ່ເຈົ້າມີລັດຖະບານທີ່ຂັດແຍ້ງກັນ.”

ການສືບຕໍ່ຟື້ນຟູເສດຖະກິດຂອງ ອາເມຣິກາ ແມ່ນຜູກມັດກັບຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າ ໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບໂຣກລະບາດ. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກໍລະນີ COVID-19 ໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ, ມັນກໍໄດ້ມີລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຜົນການທົດ ລອງຢາວັກຊີນທີ່ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍຄວາມ ຫວັງ. ບັນດານັກເສດຖະສາດເວົ້າວ່າ ການກັບຄືນໄປສະ ພາບເສດຖະກິດກ່ອນ ໂຣກລະບາດຈະເປັນສິ່ງທ້າທາຍສຳລັບລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ.

ທ່ານ ເຈມສ ຮິວສ໌, ອາຈານສອນເສດຖະສາດຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຣັດເກີສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຍັງຄາຢູ່ໃນຂຸມເສດຖະກິດທີ່ເລິກ. ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງຟື້ນຟູປະມານ 10 ລ້ານໜ້າວຽກ ເພື່ອເກັບຄືນໄປສະພາບທີ່ພວກເຮົາເປັນໃນເດືອນ ກຸມພາ ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ຄວາມຄາດຫວັງສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນມັນຈະບໍ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນຈົນຮອດປີ 2022.”

ໃນລະຫວ່າງການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ, ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ສະເໜີຂຶ້ນພາສີຕໍ່ບັນດາບໍລິສັດ ແລະ ຄົນຮັ່ງມີ ເພື່ອເປັນທຶນໃຫ້ແກ່ໂຄງການຕ່າງໆໃນດ້ານການປິ່ນປົວ ສຸຂະພາບ, ການສຶກສາ, ສິ່ງແວດ ລ້ອມ ແລະ ໂຄ່ງລ່າງພື້ນຖານ. ການຄັດຄ້ານ ຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຕໍ່ການຂຶ້ນພາສືແມ່ນເກືອບວ່າຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນພາກສີຢ່າງແນ່ນອນ.

ທ່ານ ແດນ ແກລທຣູດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດສຳລັບເສດຖະກິດ ແຕ່ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ ສິ່ງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າຈະເປັນການຊົດເຊີຍໃຫ້ນັ້ນ ຈະເປັນແຜນການສຳລັບໂຄງລ່າງພື້ນຖານ ແລະ ໂຄງລ່າງພື້ນຖານຈະນຳເອົາປະຊາຊົນກັບມາເຮັດວຽກຄືນ.”

ພາຍໃຕ້ລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນຄາດວ່າຈະເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສະພາບອາ ກາດ ປາຣີ ຄືນ. ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ສັນຍາ “ການປະຕິວັດ ພະລັງງານສະອາດ” ທີ່ຈະນຳເອົາ ສະຫະ ລັດ ເຂົ້າສູ່ເສັ້ນທາງຂອງການປ່ອຍອາຍຄາບອນສະເລ່ຍສູນເປີເຊັນພາຍໃນປີ 2050.

ທ່ານ ແດນ ແກລທຣູດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າມັນຖືກປະຕິບັດໃນທັນທີ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າພວກເຮົາຈະເຫັນບາງບັນຫາທີ່ສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງໃນເສດຖະກິດ ເພາະວ່າອຸດສາຫະກຳນໍ້າມັນສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ທຸກຢ່າງ.”

ທ່ານ ເຈມສ໌ ຮີວສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສະຫະລັດ ບໍ່ຄວນຢູ່ໃນຖານະຜູ້ຕາມຫຼັງ. ພວກເຮົາຄວນຢູ່ໃນຕຳແໜ່ງຜູ້ນຳຂອງໂລກໃນແງ່ຂອງການພັດທະນາພະລັງງານ, ການລົງທຶນໃນເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ແລະ ການປ່ຽນ ແປງເສດຖະກິດ.”

ທ່າມກາງຄວາມມືດໝົ່ນຂອງໂຣກລະບາດ, ບາງຄົນແມ່ນໄດ້ແນມເຫັນເສດຖະກິດທີ່ແຈ່ມໃສໃນອະນາຄົດ.

ທ່ານ ເຈມສ໌ ຮີວສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຍຸກຂອງການຄົ້ນພົບແມ່ນຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ຈົບລົງເທື່ອ. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການພັດ ທະນາເສດຖະກິດຍັງສືບຕໍ່ໄປ, ພວກເຮົາຈະໄດ້ເຫັນຫຼາຍພາກສ່ວນຂອງເສດຖະກິດເຕີບໂຕແລະ ຂະຫຍາຍຕົວ ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາ ມາດທີ່ຈະຄາດຫວັງໃນເວລານີ້.”

ທ່ານ ແດນ ແກລທຣູດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ນອກຈາກລັດຖະບານຈະເຮັດບາງຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງ ແລະ ໃຫ້ປະຊາ ຊົນໃຊ້ເງິນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຍ້ອນເຂົາເຈົ້າເຫັນວ່າມັນດີທີ່ສຸດນັ້ນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າຊ່ວງເວລາດີໆແມ່ນຢູ່ຕໍ່ໜ້າພວກເຮົາທຸກຄົນ.”

ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ວ່າຈະເພັ່ງເລັງໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນໃສ່ການກະຕຸ້ນເສດຖະກິດ ແລະ ມາດຕະການຟື້ນຟູຕ່າງໆ. ກ່ອນໂຣກລະບາດ, ອາເມຣິກາ ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນປະໂຫຍດຈາກການຂະ

ຫຍາຍຕົວທາງເສດຖະກິດຕະຫຼອດທົດສະວັດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄ່າຈ້າງແຮງງານເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ອັດ ຕາການຫວ່າງງານຕົກລົງຕໍ່າທີ່ສຸດ ໃນປະຫວັດສາດ.

Joe Biden, the projected winner of the U.S. presidential election, will inherit a pandemic-ravaged economy that shows signs of recovery. As Keith Kocinski reports, Biden’s ambitious economic agenda would face hurdles in a politically divided Congress.



U.S. stock markets rose after Democrat Joe Biden was projected to have won the 2020 presidential contest. Financial analysts say investors will be reassured if Republicans retain their Senate majority.



“The stock market loves divided government. Why? Because things are predictable. Why? Because not a lot of things will change when you have divided government.”



America’s continued economic recovery is closely tied to progress in combatting the pandemic. While COVID-19 cases have spiked, promising vaccine trial results have also been reported. Economists say getting back to pre-pandemic economic conditions will be a challenge for the Biden administration.



“We are still in a deep economic hole. We still have to recover about 10 million jobs to get to where we were in February and I think most expectations are that won’t take place until 2022.”



During the campaign, Biden proposed raising taxes on corporations and the wealthy to fund initiatives in health care, education, the environment and infrastructure. Lockstep Republican opposition is all but assured to any tax hike.



“That is not necessarily the best thing for the economy however what I believe will offset that will be plans for infrastructure and infrastructure will get people back to work.”



Under a Biden administration the U.S. is expected to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement. Biden has promised a “clean energy revolution” that would put the United States on a path to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.



“If it is done immediately, I think we could see some specific issues in economy because the oil industry impacts everything.”



“The U.S. should not be in a lagging position. We should be a global leading position in terms of developing the technology, investing in the technologies and transforming the economy.”



Amid the pandemic gloom, some see a bright economic future.



“The age of discovery is not yet over. As technological advances continue, we are going to see parts of the economy grow and explode that we can’t even anticipate right now.”



“Unless the government does something extreme and just let the people spend their money because they see best I think good times are ahead for all of us.”



Biden is likely to focus initially on economic stimulus and recovery measures. Before the pandemic, America enjoyed a decade-long economic expansion that saw wages rise and unemployment plunge to historic lows.