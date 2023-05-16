ໄຊຊະນະໂດຍເສລີ ບັນດາພັກຊາວໜຸ່ມຮຽນການເມືອງໃນອາທິດຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງແຫ່ງຊາດ ອາດສາມາດ ກ້ວາງໄກອອກໄປທີ່ຈະຕິດຕາມມາຕໍ່ເອເຊຍອາຄະເນ ກ່ຽວກັບບັນຫາຕ່າງໆເລີ້ມຈາກສິດທິມະນຸດ ໄປຫາວິກິດການໃນ ມຽນມາ.

ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍດີ ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະໄດ້ເນັ້ນໜັກໂອກາດແກ່ບັນດາພັນທະມິດ ລະຫວ່າງ ພັກກ້າວ​ໄກ​ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍຜູ້ນຳ ທ່ານພິ​ທາ ລິ້ມ​ຈະ​ເ​ຣີນ​ຣັດ ໃນນາມນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ແລະພັກເພື່ອໄທ ຍັງຕ້ອງໄດ້ເອົາຊະນະທະການທີ່ໜູນຫັລງສະພາສູງ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ບັນຍັດໄວ້ຫລັງຈາກເຮັດລັດຖະປະຫານປີ 2014 ເຮັດໃຫ້ນາຍພົນປຣະຍຸດ ຈັນໂອຊາ ຢູ່ໃນອຳນາດ.

ອີງຕາມຜົນການເລື້ອຕັ້ງພັກກ້າວໄກໄດ້ທຳນາຍນຳຄະແນນ ຊະນະ 151 ຂອງ 500 ບ່ອນນັ່ງ ທີ່ມີການແຂ່ງຂັນກັນຢູ່ສະພາຕໍ່າ. ພັກເພື່ອໄທ ໄດ້ນຳໂດຍາ ນາງ ແພ​ທອງ​ທານ ຊິນ​ນະ​ວັດ ລູກສາວຂອງອະດີດນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ທັກສິນ ຊິນນະວັດ ໄດ້ 141 ບ່ອນນັ່ງ.

ພັກ​ລວມ​ໄທ​ສ້າງ​ຊາດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານປ​ຣະ​ຢຸດ ໄດ້ພຽງ 15 ເປີເຊັນຂອງບ່ອນນັ່ງ.

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ມັນສະແດງວ່າປະຊາຊົນຂອງປະເທດໄທ ໄດ້ພາກັນຕື່ນໂຕຂຶ້ນມາແທ້ໆ ແລະເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການຕໍ່ພື້ນຖານການປ່ຽນແປງແທ້ໆ ໃນທິດທາງທີ່ປະເທດຈັດຕັ້ງ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການລັດຖະບານປະຊາທິປະໄຕ” ທີ່ທ່ານຊາກສ ແຊນຕີອາໂກ ຈາກສະພາອາຊຽນ ສຳລັບສິທິມະນຸດໄດ້ກ່າວ (APHR)

A victory by liberal, youth leaning political parties in Sunday’s Thai national elections could have wider ramifications for Southeast Asia on issues ranging from human rights to the crisis in Myanmar.

However, analysts stressed a potential alliance between Move Forward – with its leader Pita Limjaroenrat as prime minister – and the Pheu Thai Party still had to overcome a military-backed senate, which was instituted after the 2014 coup put Thai General Prayut Chan-o-cha in power.

According to election results, Move Forward exceeded forecasts, winning 151 of the 500 seats contested in the lower house. Pheu Thai, led by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, held 141 seats.

Prayut’s United Thai Nation Party held just 15 percent of the seats.

“I think it shows that the people of Thailand really have woken up and they really want a fundamental change in the way the country is organized, they want a democratic government,” said Charles Santiago, from the ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR).