ບັນດາຜູ້ສະໝັກທີ່ນິຍົມປັກກິ່ງ ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງເພື່ອປັບປຸງສະພານິຕິບັນຢັດຢູ່ໃນຮົງກົງ ທີ່ໃຫ້ມີແຕ່ຜູ້ຮັກຊາດເທົ່ານັ້ນ ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນໄດ້ ທີ່ພວກນັກວິຈານກ່າວວ່າ ຖອຍຄືນຫຼັງ ໂດຍມີຜູ້ໄປປ່ອນບັດ ຕ່ຳສຸດເປັນປະຫວັດການທ່າມກາງທີ່ມີການປາບປາມສິດເສລີພາບຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນດັ່ງກ່າວໂດຍຈີນ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ້.
ມີຜູ້ໄປປ່ອນບັດ 30.2 ເປີເຊັນ ຊຶ່ງເກືອບປະມານເຄິ່ງຂອງພວກທີ່ໄປປ່ອນບັດໃນເທື່ອກ່ອນເມື່ອປີ 2016 ຊຶ່ງຜົນການປ່ອນບັດເທື່ອຫຼ້າສຸດນີ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ເກືອບທຸກບ່ອນນັ່ງທັງໝົດແມ່ນຜູ້ສະໝັກທີ່ນິຍົມປັກກິ່ງແລະຜູ້ສະໝັກນິຍົມການຈັດຕັ້ງໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະ.
ຜູ້ສະໝັກບາງຄົນພາກັນກ່າວຊົມເຊີຍ ຢູ່ເທິງເວທີ ທີ່ສູນກາງນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງແລະຮ້ອງຂຶ້ນວ່າ “ຄ້ຳປະກັນໄຊຊະນະ.”
ທ່ານນາງສແຕຣີ ລີ (Starry Lee) ຫົວໜ້າພັກພັນທະມິດປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ເພື່ອປັບປຸງແລະກ້າວໜ້າສຳລັບຮົງກົງ ທີ່ນິຍົມປັກກິ່ງ ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄວາມສຳຄັນຕໍ່ການຕ້ອງຕິຕໍ່ພັກຂອງທ່ານນາງ ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການມອບໝາຍໃຫ້ເປັນໂຕແທນຈາກປະຊາຊົນ ແລະກ່າວຢ້ຳວ່າ ການປ່ຽນແປງໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ແມ່ນເພື່ອຄ້ຳປະກັນໃຫ້ “ຜູ້ທີ່ຮັກຊາດ” ເປັນຜູ້ບໍລິຫານງານເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວປັບປຸງການປົກຄອງ.
ທ່ານນາງກ່າວຕໍ່ພວກນັກຂ່າວ ຢູ່ສູນກາງການນັບບັດວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ເຊື່ອວ່າ (ການໄປປ່ອນບັດບໍ່ຫຼາຍ) ມີການພົວພັນໂດຍກົງວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມກັບລະບົບການປ່ອນບັດໃໝ່. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຊື່ອວ່າ ມັນຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາເພື່ອໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນມີຄວາມລຶ້ງເຄີຍກັບລະບົບນີ້.”
Pro-Beijing candidates swept to victory in an overhauled "patriots"-only legislative election in Hong Kong that was deemed regressive by critics, with turnout hitting a record low amid a crackdown on the city's freedoms by China.
The turnout of 30.2%, was almost half that of the previous legislative poll in 2016, with the latest results showing almost all of the seats being taken by pro-Beijing and pro-establishment candidates.
Some of these candidates cheered on stage at the central vote counting center and chanted "guaranteed win."
Starry Lee, the head of the pro-Beijing The Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB) party, dismissed criticism that her party lacked a public mandate, and stressed the electoral revamp to ensure only "patriots" administer the city would improve governance.
"I do not believe this (the low turnout) is directly related to citizens not agreeing with this electoral system. I believe it needs some time for people to get adapted to this system,” she told reporters at the vote counting center.
ເບິ່ງຄວາມເຫັນ
ໂຫລດຄວາມເຫັນ ຕື່ມອີກ