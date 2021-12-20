ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກ​ທີ່​ນິ​ຍົມ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ໄດ້​ຮັ​ບ​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ​ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງເພື່ອ​ປັບ​ປຸງ​ສະ​ພາ​ນິ​ຕິ​ບັນ​ຢັດຢູ່​ໃນ​ຮົງ​ກົງ ທີ່​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ແຕ່​ຜູ້​ຮັກ​ຊາດ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ລົງ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນໄດ້ ທີ່​ພວກ​ນັກ​ວິ​ຈານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ຖອຍ​ຄືນ​ຫຼັງ ໂດຍ​ມີ​ຜູ້​ໄປ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ ​ຕ່ຳ​ສຸດ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ການທ່າມ​ກາງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ປາບ​ປາມ​ສິດ​ເສ​ລີ​ພາບ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໂດຍ​ຈີນ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຣອຍ​ເຕີ້.

ມີ​ຜູ້​ໄປ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ 30.2 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ຊຶ່ງ​ເກືອບ​ປະ​ມານ​ເຄິ່ງ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ໄປ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ໃນ​ເທື່ອ​ກ່ອນເມື່ອ​ປີ 2016 ຊຶ່ງ​ຜົນ​ການ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ເທື່ອ​ຫຼ້າ​ສຸດນີ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ​ເກືອບ​ທຸກ​ບ່ອນ​ນັ່ງ​ທັງ​ໝົດແມ່ນ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກ​ທີ່​ນິ​ຍົມ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ​ແລະ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກ​ນິ​ຍົມ​ການ​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ.

ຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກ​ບາງ​ຄົນ​ພາ​ກັນ​ກ່າວຊົມ​ເຊີຍ ​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ເວ​ທີ ທີ່​ສູນ​ກາງ​ນັບ​ບັດ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ແລະ​ຮ້ອງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ວ່າ “ຄ້ຳ​ປະ​ກັນ​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ.”

ທ່ານ​ນາງສ​ແຕ​ຣີ ລີ (Starry Lee) ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ພັກ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ​ເພື່ອ​ປັບ​ປຸງ​ແລະກ້າວ​ໜ້າ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຮົງ​ກົງ ທີ່​ນິ​ຍົມ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຕ້ອງ​ຕິ​ຕໍ່​ພັກ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ ທີ່​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບການມອບ​ໝາຍ​ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ໂຕ​ແທນ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ແລະ​ກ່າວ​ຢ້ຳ​ວ່າ ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງໃນການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ ​ແມ່ນ​ເພື່​ອ​ຄ້ຳ​ປະ​ກັນ​ໃຫ້ “​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຮັກ​ຊາດ” ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ງານ​ເມືອງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ປັບ​ປຸງ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ ຢູ່​ສູນ​ກາງ​ການ​ນັບ​ບັດ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ (ການ​ໄປ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ບໍ່​ຫຼາຍ​) ມີ​ການ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ໂດຍ​ກົງ​ວ່າ ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ກັບລະ​ບົບ​ການ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ໃໝ່. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ເພື່ອໃຫ້​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ລຶ້ງ​ເຄີຍ​ກັບ​ລະ​ບົບ​ນີ້.”

Pro-Beijing candidates swept to victory in an overhauled "patriots"-only legislative election in Hong Kong that was deemed regressive by critics, with turnout hitting a record low amid a crackdown on the city's freedoms by China.

The turnout of 30.2%, was almost half that of the previous legislative poll in 2016, with the latest results showing almost all of the seats being taken by pro-Beijing and pro-establishment candidates.

Some of these candidates cheered on stage at the central vote counting center and chanted "guaranteed win."

Starry Lee, the head of the pro-Beijing The Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB) party, dismissed criticism that her party lacked a public mandate, and stressed the electoral revamp to ensure only "patriots" administer the city would improve governance.

"I do not believe this (the low turnout) is directly related to citizens not agreeing with this electoral system. I believe it needs some time for people to get adapted to this system,” she told reporters at the vote counting center.