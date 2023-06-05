ເຮືອບິນສ່ວນຕົວ ໄດ້ຕົກຢູ່ໃນລັດເວີຈີເນຍ ຫຼັງຈາກ ທີ່ໄດ້ກະຕຸ້ນສັນຍານເຕືອນໄພ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສືບສວນຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງສະຫະລັດ ຈະພະຍາຍາມລະບຸສະຖານະການ ທີ່ພົວພັນກັບເຮືອບິນສ່ວນຕົວລຳນຶ່ງ ໂດຍທີ່ນັກບິນບໍ່ໄດ້ຕິດຕໍ່ສື່ສານກັບທາງການນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງຢູ່ໃນລັດເວີຈີເນຍ ເມື່ອວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ບິນຢູ່ເທິງນ່ານຟ້ານະຄອນຫຼວງຂອງປະເທດ ແລະໄດ້ກະຕຸ້ນໃຫ້ກອງ ທັບ ສົ່ງເຮືອບິນລົບອາພົ່ນສອງລຳ ຂຶ້ນໄປສະກັດກັ້ນ.

ຕຳຫຼວດຂອງລັດເວີຈີເນຍ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກນັກກູ້ໄພໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປເຖິງ ສະ ຖານທີ່ເຮືອບິນຕົກ ດ້ວຍການຍ່າງຂຶ້ນໄປເມື່ອຕອນແລງວັນອາທິດ ແລະບໍ່ພົບເຫັນຜູ້ລອດຊີວິດເລີຍ.

ເຮືອບິນລຳດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ບິນຂຶ້ນຈາກເດີ່ນເຮືອບິນ ໃນລັດເທນເນັສຊີ ແລະບິນເກືອບຮອດຈຸດໝາຍປາຍທາງໃນລັດນິວຢອກ ທີ່ໄດ້ວາງແຜນເອົາໄວ້ນັ້ນ ເມື່ອມັນໄດ້ລ້ຽວກັບຄືນແລະມຸ້ງໜ້າໄປໃນທິດຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງໃຕ້. ອົງການ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງການບິນຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງຫຼື FAA ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເຮືອບິນໄດ້ຕົກລົງຢູ່ໃນພື້ນທີ່ເປັນພູ ໃກ້ກັບເມືອງມອນເຕແບລໂລ ຂອງລັດເວີຈີເນຍ ປະມານ 200 ກິໂລ ແມັດຫ່າງຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ດີ ຊີ ໄປ​ທາງກ້ຳຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງໃຕ້.

ທັງອົງການ FAA ແລະອົງການດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພໃນການຂົນສົ່ງແຫ່ງຊາດ ຫຼື NTSB ກຳລັງທຳເດີນການສືບສວນສອບສວນ ເຫດການດັ່ງກ່າວຢູ່.

ສ່ວນກອງບັນຊາການປ້ອງກັນການບິນແລະອະວະກາດຂອງອາເມຣິການເໜືອ ຫຼື NORAD ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຮືອບິນລົບອາຍພົ່ນ ໄດ້ “ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ບິນດ້ວຍຄວາມໄວເໜືອສຽງ ຫຼື supersonic ແລະໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດສຽງໂຊນິກບູມ ດັງຂຶ້ນ ທີ່ອາດຈະໄດ້ຍິນໂດຍພົນລະເມືອງຂອງຂົງເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ.” ພວກເຮືອບິນລົບອາຍພົ່ນນັ້ນ ຍັງໄດ້ຍິງລູກໄຟ ເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມດຶງດູດຄວາມສົນໃຈຂອງນັກບິນ ເຮືອບິນສ່ວນຕົວ Cessna ລຸ້ນ Citation V 560, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວ ຂອງອົງ​ການ NORAD ໃນຖະແຫລງການ.

ທຳນຽບຂາວ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ໄປຕີກັອຟ ຢູ່ໃນຖານທັບຮ່ວມ Andrews ໃນຊ່ວງເວລາດັ່ງກ່າວ, “ໄດ້ຮັບການແຈ້ງໃຫ້ຊາບກ່ຽວ​ກັບເຫດການນັ້ນ” ແລະວ່າ ສຽງຂອງໂຊນິກບູມ ອາດໄດ້ຍິນຄ່ອຍໆຢູ່ໃນຖານທັບແຫ່ງນັ້ນ.

U.S. federal investigators will try to determine the circumstances surrounding a private plane with an unresponsive pilot that crashed Sunday in the state of Virginia after flying over the nation's capital and prompting the military to scramble two jet fighters.

Virginia State Police said rescuers arrived at the crash site by foot late Sunday and found no survivors.

The plane had taken off from an airport in Tennessee and was nearly at its planned destination in New York when it turned around and headed back to the southwest. The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane crashed in a mountainous area near Montebello, Virginia, about 200 kilometers southwest of Washington.

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

The North American Air Defense Command (NORAD) said the fighter jets were "authorized to travel at supersonic speeds and a sonic boom may have been heard by residents of the region." The jets also fired flares to try to get the attention of the pilot of the Cessna 560 Citation V aircraft, NORAD said in a statement.

The White House said President Joe Biden, who was playing golf at Joint Base Andrews around that time, "was briefed on the incident" and that the sound of the sonic boom could be faintly heard at the base.