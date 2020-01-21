ເປັນ​ພຽງ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ​ສາມ​ໃນປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ​ຂອງ​ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ, ທີ່ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ຈະ​ໄດ້ຕັດ​ສິນ​ວ່າ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ຫຍັງ​ຜິດຫຼືບໍ່ແລະ ຕັດ​ສິນ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ມີຫຼັກ​ຖານຫຼາຍ​ພໍຫຼືບໍ່​ ທີ່​ຈະ​ປົດ​ທ່ານ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ. ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ດ້ວຍສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ​ທີ່​ເສ​ລີ​ຖາມ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ທີ່​ຍາກ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຂ​ອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. ແຕ່ດັ່ງ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ​ຂອງວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ແຄັດ​ເທີ​ຣິນ ກິບ​ສັນ ລາຍ​ງານ​ຈາກ​ຫໍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ​ແຄັບ​ປິ​ຕອ​ລ​ນັ້ນ, ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ໃໝ່​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອ​ງ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ອາດ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຂະ​ບວນການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ, ເຊິ່ງ​ ພຸດ​ທະ​ສອນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.





ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບທີ່​ມີ​ເປັນ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ ​ທີ່​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຖາມ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ແລະ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ເພື່ອ​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ຜ່ານ​ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ. ບໍ່​ຄື​ກັບ ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ, ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຫ້າ​ແຈ ແລະ ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ, ຫໍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ​ແຄັບ​ປິ​ຕອ​ລ ມີ​ປະ​ເພ​ນີ​ທີ່​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ເຊື່ອ​ຖື​ໄດ້ ທຳ​ການ​ເຄື່ອ​ນ​ໄຫວຢ່າງກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ.

ທ່ານ ອາ​ລ ຮັອບ​ກິນ​ສ໌, ຈາກ​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ ພອຍ​ເຕີ (Poynter Institute), ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຄວາມ​ສວຍ​ງາຍ​ຂອງ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ຕ່າງ​ໆ​ທີ່​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ໃນ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ໆ​ຖືກ​ເລືອກ ແລະ ບໍ່​ຢ້ານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ເຂົ້າ​ຄຸກ, ທີ່​ເຮົາ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຂົ້າ​ຫາ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ທຳ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ ແລະ ຖາມ​ພວກ​ເພິ່ນ​ວ່າປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຕົນ​ແນວ​ ໃດ​ໃນ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ບັນ​ຫາ ຫຼື ບໍ່​ສະ​ດວກ​ສະ​ບາຍ.”

ແຕ່​ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທ​ຣຳ ​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງດຳ​ເນີນ​ຂຶ້ນ.

ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໃນ​ຕຶກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ການ​ຮັບ​ຮອງ​ເອົາ​ຜູ້​ພິ​ພາກ​ສາ​ສານ​ສູງ​ສຸດ ທ່ານ ເບ​ຣັດ ຄາ​ວາ​ນໍ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຕຳຫຼວດ​ຫໍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສ​ະ​ພາ​ແຄັບ​ປິ​ຕອ​ລ ແລະ ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ທີ່​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັນ​ກຳ​ສຽງ​ສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງວ່າ ບາງ​ຢ່າງ​ທີ່​ຄ້າຍ​ຄື​ກັນ​ອາດ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທ​ຣຳ.

ທ່ານ ອາ​ລ ຮັອບ​ກິນ​ສ໌ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ມີ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫໍ້​ໂຖງ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ, ຍົກຕົວ​ຢ່າງ, ແລະ ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ກໍ​ມີ​ຢູ່​ວ່າ ມັນ​ອາດ​ເປັນ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ທີ່​ມາ​ຈາກ​ຊັ້ນ​ລຸ່ມ​ໃນ​ເທື່ອນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ​ບໍ່​ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ​ຈະເປັນ​ບັນຫາ, ແລະ ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ການ​ສະ​ແດງ​ປະ​ຕິ​ກິ​ລິ​ຍາ​ເກີນ​ເຫດຕໍ່​ມັນ​ນັ້ນ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ເພີ່ມ​ການ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ​ ທີ່ມັນ​ຈະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າໄດ້.”

ນັ້ນ​ກໍ​ໝາຍເຖິງ​ຈຸດ​ຈົບ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວຂອງ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນຕຶກ​ຫໍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ ແຄັບ​ປິ​ຕອ​ລ ຮິ​ລ ເພື່ອພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມຕາມໃຫ້ທັນບັນ​ດາ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຍ່າງ​ໄປ​ຫ້ອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ນັ້ນ.

ຫຼື​ນັ່ງ​ຢູ່ນອກ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ກ້ອງ​ຖ່າຍ​ຮູບ, ແລະ ຖາມ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງບໍ່​ຢາກ​ຕອບ​ກໍ​ຕາມ.

ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ໃໝ່​ໄດ້​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ການ​ຕຳ​ໜິ​ວິ​ຈານ​ຈາກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັນ​ບາງ​ຄົນ.

ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັ​ນ ​ທ່ານ ຈອນ ເຄັ​ນ​ເນ​ດີ ໄດ້​ກ່າ​ວວ່າ “ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ຄວາມ​ໂງ່​ເຂົ້າ​ກະ​ດູກ​ດຳ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ດີກັບ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ແມ່ນ​ຜູ້​ໃຫຍ່ແລ້ວ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຮູ້​ຈັກ​ວິ​ທີ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ບໍ່. ບໍ່​ຂ້ອຍບໍ່​ຢາກ​ຕອບ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ນັ້ນ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້. ຂ້ອຍ​ບໍ່​ພ້ອມເທື່ອ. ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າບໍ່​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈຶ່ງ​ເຮັດ​ແນວນີ້.”

ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ​ວ່າ ແມ່ນ​ກະ​ທັ້ງ​ຂະ​ບວນການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ຢູ່​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ ກໍ​ອາດ​ຫ້າມການ​ໃຊ້​ກ້ອງ​ຕ່າງໆ​ໃນ​ຈຸດ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ.

ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ນ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ທ່ານ ໂຣ​ເບີດ ເມ​ເນັນ​ເດັ​ສ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຄວນ​ຖືກ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່ຕອນ​ເລີ່ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ຈົນ​ຈົບ, ແລະ ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ມັນ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ແນວ​ນັ້ນ. ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັນ, ແນ່ນອນ, ສາ​ມາດ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ເພື່ອ​ປິດ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ຕ່າງໆ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ໄດ້ ເພາະ​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ສ່ວນຫຼາຍ. ແລະ ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນນີ້, ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ສ່ວນຫຼາຍ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຕົວ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ຕ້ອງ​ຮູ້​ຈັກວ່າ​ມັນ​ຍັງ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ນີ້.”

ເດີມ​ພັນ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ສູງ​ໄປ​ກວ່ານີ້ ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ທີ່​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ແຈ້ງ​ໃຫ້​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ຊາບ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ, ມັນ​ເປັນ​ການ​ທົດ​ສອບ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ຂອງ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ຊົ່ວ​ອາ​ຍຸ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ. ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຕ່າງໆ​ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ ​ເພື່ອ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ເອົາ​ຂ່າວໃນທຸກໆ​ເຫດ​ການ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ນັ້ນ.



For just the third time in U.S. history, senators will sit in judgment of a U.S. president and decide if there is enough evidence to remove him from office. Members of Congress are held to account for their decisions by a free press asking tough questions about their actions. But as VOA's congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports from Capitol Hill, new rules for Trump's impeachment trial may change that process.



….It's the underlying principle that allows journalists to ask U.S. lawmakers questions….



….And for lawmakers to explain their actions through the news media. Unlike the White House, Pentagon and U.S. State Department, Capitol Hill has traditionally allowed credentialed journalists a relatively wide range of movement.



"The beauty of the policies that we have in the United States is that we can in fact confront elected officials and not fear being put in jail, that we can in fact, get access to decision makers and ask them how they stand on even controversy or uncomfortable situations."



But that's changing as the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump gets underway.



Protests in Senate buildings during Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation process have Capitol Police and the Senate Republican Majority concerned something similar may happen during the trial of President Trump.



"There were people that were in that same hallway that were protesters, for example, and the concern came that there might be protesters coming into the bottom floor this time, which is not an unlikely concern, and so is an overreaction to that they, they just really added so much security that it makes it untenable for journalists to be able to do their jobs."



That means a temporary end to Capitol Hill reporters catching senators on their way to the Senate floor…



Or sitting outside senators' offices with cameras, asking questions even if the senators don't want to answer….



The new rules have drawn criticism from some Republicans.



"It's bone deep stupid I don't agree with itsenators are grown women and grown men. We know how to say No comment. No, I don't want to answer that question right now. I'm not ready.' So I don't understand why we're doing this."



And many Senate Democrats fear even the impeachment proceedings on the Senate floor could be closed off from cameras at key points in the trial.



"We believe the proceedings should be an open from the beginning to the end, and will be my hope that that's the way it will be. Republicans, of course, can vote to close the proceedings at anytime because they have a majority vote. And under this process, the majority vote decides the process. [[WHITE FLASH TO JOIN BITES]] I think the American people need to know what happened here."



The stakes couldn't be higher for journalists trying to inform the public about the impeachment of a US presidenta once in a generation test to American democracy. News organizations still working to negotiate that all-important access.