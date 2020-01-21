ເປັນພຽງຄັ້ງທີສາມໃນປະຫວັດສາດຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ທີ່ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຈະໄດ້ຕັດສິນວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ເຮັດຫຍັງຜິດຫຼືບໍ່ແລະ ຕັດສິນວ່າ ມັນມີຫຼັກຖານຫຼາຍພໍຫຼືບໍ່ ທີ່ຈະປົດທ່ານອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ. ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳແມ່ນເປັນຜູ້ຮັບຜິດຊອບ ສຳລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈຕ່າງໆຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ດ້ວຍສື່ມວນຊົນທີ່ເສລີຖາມຄຳຖາມທີ່ຍາກ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການກະທຳຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ແຕ່ດັ່ງນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອປະຈຳລັດຖະສະພາຂອງວີໂອເອ ແຄັດເທີຣິນ ກິບສັນ ລາຍງານຈາກຫໍລັດຖະສະພາແຄັບປິຕອລນັ້ນ, ກົດລະບຽບໃໝ່ສຳລັບການດຳເນີນຄະດີຟ້ອງຮ້ອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ອາດປ່ຽນແປງຂະບວນການດຳເນີນຄະດີດັ່ງກ່າວ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ມັນແມ່ນກົດລະບຽບທີ່ມີເປັນພື້ນຖານ ທີ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ບັນດານັກຂ່າວຖາມຄຳຖາມຕ່າງໆຕໍ່ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ສະຫະລັດ.
ແລະສຳລັບບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາເພື່ອອະທິບາຍ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການກະທຳຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຜ່ານສື່ມວນຊົນ. ບໍ່ຄືກັບ ທຳນຽບຂາວ, ທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ແລະ ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ, ຫໍລັດຖະສະພາແຄັບປິຕອລ ມີປະເພນີທີ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ນັກຂ່າວທີ່ໜ້າເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ ທຳການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ.
ທ່ານ ອາລ ຮັອບກິນສ໌, ຈາກສະຖາບັນ ພອຍເຕີ (Poynter Institute), ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຄວາມສວຍງາຍຂອງນະໂຍບາຍຕ່າງໆທີ່ເຮົາມີໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ພວກເຮົາສາມາດທີ່ຈະປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໆຖືກເລືອກ ແລະ ບໍ່ຢ້ານກ່ຽວກັບການຖືກຈັບເຂົ້າຄຸກ, ທີ່ເຮົາສາມາດເຂົ້າຫາບັນດາຜູ້ທຳການຕັດສິນໃຈ ແລະ ຖາມພວກເພິ່ນວ່າປະຕິບັດຕົນແນວ ໃດໃນສະຖານະການທີ່ເປັນບັນຫາ ຫຼື ບໍ່ສະດວກສະບາຍ.”
ແຕ່ນັ້ນແມ່ນກຳລັງປ່ຽນແປງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການດຳເນີນຄະດີຟ້ອງຮ້ອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ໃນສະພາສູງດຳເນີນຂຶ້ນ.
ການປະທ້ວງໃນຕຶກສະພາສູງໃນລະຫວ່າງ ຂັ້ນຕອນການຮັບຮອງເອົາຜູ້ພິພາກສາສານສູງສຸດ ທ່ານ ເບຣັດ ຄາວານໍ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຕຳຫຼວດຫໍລັດຖະສະພາແຄັບປິຕອລ ແລະ ສະພາສູງທີ່ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນກຳສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າ ບາງຢ່າງທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນອາດເກີດຂຶ້ນ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການດຳເນີນຄະດີປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ.
ທ່ານ ອາລ ຮັອບກິນສ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນມີຄົນທີ່ຢູ່ໃນຫໍ້ໂຖງດຽວກັນທີ່ເປັນພວກປະທ້ວງ, ຍົກຕົວຢ່າງ, ແລະ ຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງກໍມີຢູ່ວ່າ ມັນອາດເປັນພວກປະທ້ວງທີ່ມາຈາກຊັ້ນລຸ່ມໃນເທື່ອນີ້, ເຊິ່ງບໍ່ປາກົດວ່າຈະເປັນບັນຫາ, ແລະ ສະນັ້ນການສະແດງປະຕິກິລິຍາເກີນເຫດຕໍ່ມັນນັ້ນ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເພີ່ມການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ທີ່ມັນຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ບັນດານັກຂ່າວບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະເຮັດວຽກຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້.”
ນັ້ນກໍໝາຍເຖິງຈຸດຈົບຊົ່ວຄາວຂອງນັກຂ່າວ ສຳລັບການເຂົ້າໄປໃນຕຶກຫໍລັດຖະສະພາ ແຄັບປິຕອລ ຮິລ ເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມຕາມໃຫ້ທັນບັນດາບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ທີ່ກຳລັງຍ່າງໄປຫ້ອງສະພາສູງນັ້ນ.
ຫຼືນັ່ງຢູ່ນອກຫ້ອງການສະພາສູງພ້ອມກັບກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບ, ແລະ ຖາມຄຳຖາມເຖິງແມ່ນບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງບໍ່ຢາກຕອບກໍຕາມ.
ກົດລະບຽບໃໝ່ໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດການຕຳໜິວິຈານຈາກບັນດາສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນບາງຄົນ.
ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ທ່ານ ຈອນ ເຄັນເນດີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນແມ່ນຄວາມໂງ່ເຂົ້າກະດູກດຳ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ເຫັນດີກັບເຂົາເຈົ້າ ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງແມ່ນຜູ້ໃຫຍ່ແລ້ວ. ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ຈັກວິທີເວົ້າວ່າ ບໍ່. ບໍ່ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ຢາກຕອບຄຳຖາມນັ້ນໃນເວລານີ້. ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ພ້ອມເທື່ອ. ສະນັ້ນຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ເຂົ້າໃຈວ່າເປັນຫຍັງພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງເຮັດແນວນີ້.”
ສະມາຊິກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດໃນສະພາສູງ ມີຄວາມຢ້ານກົວວ່າ ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງຂະບວນການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງຢູ່ສະພາສູງ ກໍອາດຫ້າມການໃຊ້ກ້ອງຕ່າງໆໃນຈຸດທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງການດຳເນີນຄະດີ.
ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງສັງກັດພັກນເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານ ໂຣເບີດ ເມເນັນເດັສ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາເຊື່ອວ່າຂັ້ນຕອນຕ່າງໆຄວນຖືກເປີດເຜີຍຕັ້ງແຕ່ຕອນເລີ່ມຕົ້ນຈົນຈົບ, ແລະ ຄວາມຫວັງຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍແມ່ນວ່າມັນຈະເປັນແນວນັ້ນ. ສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ, ແນ່ນອນ, ສາມາດລົງຄະແນນສຽງເພື່ອປິດຂັ້ນຕອນຕ່າງໆໃນເວລາໃດກໍໄດ້ ເພາະວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າມີຄະແນນສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍ. ແລະ ພາຍໃຕ້ຂັ້ນຕອນນີ້, ຄະແນນສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍຈະເປັນຕົວຕັດສິນຂັ້ນຕອນດັ່ງກ່າວ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ຕ້ອງຮູ້ຈັກວ່າມັນຍັງເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້.”
ເດີມພັນຈະບໍ່ສູງໄປກວ່ານີ້ ສຳລັບບັນດານັກຂ່າວທີ່ພະຍາຍາມແຈ້ງໃຫ້ສາທາລະນະຊາບ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ, ມັນເປັນການທົດສອບປະຊາທິປະໄຕຂອງ ອາເມຣິກາ ຄັ້ງນຶ່ງໃນຊົ່ວອາຍຸຄົນນຶ່ງ. ອົງການຂ່າວຕ່າງໆແມ່ນກຳລັງເຮັດວຽກ ເພື່ອເຈລະຈາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເຂົ້າໄປເອົາຂ່າວໃນທຸກໆເຫດການທີ່ສຳຄັນນັ້ນ.
For just the third time in U.S. history, senators will sit in judgment of a U.S. president and decide if there is enough evidence to remove him from office. Members of Congress are held to account for their decisions by a free press asking tough questions about their actions. But as VOA's congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports from Capitol Hill, new rules for Trump's impeachment trial may change that process.
….It's the underlying principle that allows journalists to ask U.S. lawmakers questions….
….And for lawmakers to explain their actions through the news media. Unlike the White House, Pentagon and U.S. State Department, Capitol Hill has traditionally allowed credentialed journalists a relatively wide range of movement.
"The beauty of the policies that we have in the United States is that we can in fact confront elected officials and not fear being put in jail, that we can in fact, get access to decision makers and ask them how they stand on even controversy or uncomfortable situations."
But that's changing as the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump gets underway.
Protests in Senate buildings during Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation process have Capitol Police and the Senate Republican Majority concerned something similar may happen during the trial of President Trump.
"There were people that were in that same hallway that were protesters, for example, and the concern came that there might be protesters coming into the bottom floor this time, which is not an unlikely concern, and so is an overreaction to that they, they just really added so much security that it makes it untenable for journalists to be able to do their jobs."
That means a temporary end to Capitol Hill reporters catching senators on their way to the Senate floor…
Or sitting outside senators' offices with cameras, asking questions even if the senators don't want to answer….
The new rules have drawn criticism from some Republicans.
"It's bone deep stupid I don't agree with itsenators are grown women and grown men. We know how to say No comment. No, I don't want to answer that question right now. I'm not ready.' So I don't understand why we're doing this."
And many Senate Democrats fear even the impeachment proceedings on the Senate floor could be closed off from cameras at key points in the trial.
"We believe the proceedings should be an open from the beginning to the end, and will be my hope that that's the way it will be. Republicans, of course, can vote to close the proceedings at anytime because they have a majority vote. And under this process, the majority vote decides the process. [[WHITE FLASH TO JOIN BITES]] I think the American people need to know what happened here."
The stakes couldn't be higher for journalists trying to inform the public about the impeachment of a US presidenta once in a generation test to American democracy. News organizations still working to negotiate that all-important access.
