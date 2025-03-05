ພະຍຸຮຸນແຮງຫຼາຍຫົວ ພັດຖະລົ່ມ ໃນສະຫະລັດ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີ 2 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ

ພາຍຸຮຸນແຮງໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ມີຄົນເສຍຊີວິດໄປແລ້ວ 2 ຄົນ ໃນລັດ ມິສຊິສຊິບປີ (Mississippi), ພັດເອົາຫຼັງຄາອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕຶກ ອາພາດເມັ້ນ ແລະ ບ້ານພັກຜູ້ ເຖົ້າໃນເມືຶອງນ້ອຍໆແຫ່ງນຶ່ງໃນລັດ ໂອກລາໂຮມາ ແລະຄຸກຄາມຊຸມຊົນອື່ນໆ ທົ່ວປະເທດໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ດ້ວຍສະພາບອາກາດທີ່ປັ່ນປ່ວນ.

ລະບົບພະຍຸຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຍັງນໍາເອົາພະຍຸຂີ້ຝຸ່ນຮຸນແຮງມາສູ່ພາກຕາເວນຕົກ ສຽງໃຕ້ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ, ພະຍຸຫິມະທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດສະພາບສີຂາວໄປສູ່ ພາກຕາ ເວັນອອກ​ຕອນກາງ ແລະ ຄວາມຢ້ານຕໍ່ໄຟປ່າໃນບ່ອນອື່ນໆ.

ໃນເມືອງ ເອີຣວິງ ລັດເທັກຊັສ ພາຍຸ ທໍນາໂດທີ່ຄວາມໄວລົມເຖິງ 177 ກິໂລແມັດຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ ພັດຖະ​ຫລົ່ມ ຂະນະທີ່ພະຍຸທໍນາໂດໜ່ວຍອື່ນພັດຖະ​ຫລົ່ມເມືອງ ອາດາ ລັດໂອກລາໂຮມາ ຊຶ່ງມີປະຊາກອນອາໄສຢູ່ 16,000 ຄົນ ຕາມຂໍ້ມູນເບື້ອງຕົ້່ນຈາກການບໍລິການອຸຕຸນິຍົມວິທະຍາແຫ່ງຊາດ. ນອກຈາກນີ້ ຍັງມີພະຍຸທໍນາໂດ 2 ໜ່ວຍໃນເຂດ ແຄດໂດ ທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງ ລັດຫຼຸຍເຊຍນາ ແລະ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 5 ໜ່ວຍໃນລັດ ໂອກລາໂຮມາ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກ.

ລົມແຮງເຮັດໃຫ້ຕ້ອງມີການປ່ຽນແປງບາງຢ່າງສຳລັບເທດສະການ ມາດີ ກຣາ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ ນິວ ອໍລີນສ໌ ຊຶ່ງເຄື່ອນຕົວຂຶ້ນແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ຂະບວນແຫ່ສອງ ຂະບວນທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດສັ້ນລົງ ເພື່ອຍຸຕິຂະບວນແຫ່ກ່ອນທີ່ສະພາບອາກາດຮ້າຍ ແຮງຈະເຂົ້າມາ.

ສະພາບອາກາດບໍ່ໄດ້ຢຸດຢັ້ງນາງ ຊາລາສກາ ໂຈນສ໌ ແລະ ລູກສາວອາຍຸ 2 ປີ ຂອງລາວຈາກການໂບກມືໃຫ້ຂະບວນແຫ່ ມາດີ ກຣາ ແລະຫວັງວ່າຈະຮັບ​ເອົາ​ເຂົ້າ​ໜົມໝາກພ້າວທີ່ຖືກໂຍນລົງໄປຫາຝູງຊົນ.

“ພວກເຮົາພ້ອມແລ້ວບໍ່ວ່າຝົນຈະຕົກ ໝາກເຫັບ ຫຼື ຫິມະຕົກກໍ​ຕາມ,” ນາງ ໂຈນສ໌ກ່າວ

ສະພາບອາກາດທີ່ໜ້າຕົກໃຈນີ້ອາດເປັນນຶ່ງໃນການທົດສອບຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ຄັ້ງທຳອິດສຳລັບບໍລິການອຸຕຸນິຍົມວິທະຍາແຫ່ງຊາດຫຼັງຈາກນັກພະຍາກອນອາກາດຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນຖືກໄລ່ອອກເມື່ອອາທິດຜ່ານມາ ຊຶ່ງເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງການເຄື່ອນ ໄຫວຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ໃນການຫຼຸດຂະໜາດຂອງລັດຖະ ບານກາງ. ອະດີດພະນັກງານກ່າວວ່າການໄລ່ນັກອຸຕຸນິຍົມວິທະຍາ ທີ່​ທຳ ການພະຍາກອນອາກາດທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນທົ່ວປະເທດອອກ ອາດສົ່ງຜົນໃຫ້ ຊີວິດຕົກຢູ່ໃນຄວາມສ່ຽງ ເຖິງວ່າຈະຍັງໄວເກີນໄປທີ່ຈະຮູ້ຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການພະ ຍາກອນອາກາດ ແລະ ຄຳເຕືອນສຳລັບພາຍຸໜ່ວຍນີ້ກໍຕາມ.

ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຈາກພາຍຸຮຸນແຮງ 2 ຄົນ, ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ ມິສຊິສຊິບປີ ທ່ານ ເທຕ ຣີຟ ໂພສຂໍ້ຄວາມໃນສື່ສັງຄົມ ເອັກສ໌ ໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ລາຍລະອຽດ.

ສະຖານີໂທລະພາບ WAPT-TV ລາຍງານວ່າ ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ 1 ຄົນ ຈາກສາຍໄຟຟ້າທີ່ຕົກລົງມາໃນເມືອງ ເມດີສັນ ຂະນະທີ່ຄົນຂັບລົດໃນ ເມືອງດຽວກັນເສຍຊີວິດຈາກຕົ້ນໄມ້ທີ່ຫັກລົງມາທັບລົດຂອງລາວ.

ພາຍຸທີ່ພັດຖະຫລົ່ມ ລັດເທັກຊັສ ແລະ ໂອກຣາໂຮມາ ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດລົມແຮງ ແລະຝົນຕົກໜັກ, ເຮັດໃຫ້ລົດບັນທຸກພິກຂວັ້ມ ແລະ ຫຼັງຄາບ້ານໄດ້ຮັບ ຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ, ລູກຄ້າກ່ວາ 178,000 ຄົນ ບໍ່ມີໄຟຟ້າໃຊ້ໃນລັດ ເທັກຊັສ, ປະມານ 23,000 ຄົນໃນລັດ ຫຼຸຍເຊຍນາ, ອີກ 18,000 ຄົນ ໃນລັດ ມິສຊິສຊິບປີ. ປະມານ 88,000 ຄົນ ໃນລັດ ອາລາບາມາ, ຫຼາຍກ່ວາ 16,000 ຄົນໃນລັດ ໂອກຣາໂຮມາ ແລະ ຫຼາຍກ່ວາ 23,000 ຄົນ ໃນລັດ ເທັນເນັສຊີ ຕາມການລາຍງານຂອງເວັບ​ໄຊ້ PowerOutage.us.

ຄາດວ່າຈະມີໄຟຟ້າດັບເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນອີກເນື່ອງຈາກພະຍຸຫຼາຍໜ່ວຍເຄື່ອນຕົວຜ່ານ ລັດມິສຊິສຊິບປີ ແລະ ຫຼຸດເຊຍນາ ແລະ ມຸ້ງໜ້າສູ່ ລັດ ອາລາບາມາ ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດລົມພັດແຮງ 113 ກິໂລແມັດຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ ກົມອຸຕຸນິຍົມວິທະຍາ ລາຍງານ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

Powerful storms killed two people in Mississippi, tore the roofs off an apartment building and a nursing home in a small town in Oklahoma and threatened more communities across the nation Tuesday with wide-ranging weather.

The large storm system also brought blinding dust storms to the Southwest, blizzards with whiteout conditions to the Midwest and fears of wildfires elsewhere.

In Irving, Texas, a tornado with winds up to 177 kph struck, while another touched down in the 16,000-resident city of Ada, Oklahoma, according to preliminary information from the National Weather Service. There were also two tornadoes in Louisiana’s northern Caddo Parish and at least five in eastern Oklahoma.

High winds forced some changes to Mardi Gras in New Orleans, which moved up and shortened the two biggest parades, to wrap them up before the bad weather moved in.

The weather didn't stop Shalaska Jones and her 2-year-old daughter from waving at passing Mardi Gras floats and hoping to catch one of the coveted coconuts thrown to the crowd.

“We was coming out, rain, sleet or snow,” Jones said.

The alarming weather could be one of the first big tests for the National Weather Service after hundreds of forecasters were fired last week as part of President Donald Trump's moves to slash the size of the federal government. Former employees said the firing of meteorologists who make crucial local forecasts nationwide could put lives at risk, though it was too soon to know the impact on forecasts and warnings for this storm.

Deaths from storms in Mississippi

Two people died due to the severe weather, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves posted on the social platform X, without going into detail.

WAPT-TV reported that one person died from a falling power line in Madison County, while a driver in the same county was killed by a tree falling on his car.

Hundreds of thousands left without power

Storms that swept through Texas and Oklahoma brought high winds and rain, overturning tractor-trailers and damaging roofs. More than 178,000 customers were without power in Texas, about 23,000 in Louisiana, another 18,000 in Mississippi, about 88,000 in Alabama, more than 16,000 in Oklahoma and more than 23,000 in Tennessee, according to PowerOutage.us.

More outages were expected as a line of storms raced across Mississippi and Louisiana and headed for Alabama, producing gusts of 113 kph, the weather service said.

Central Plains and Midwest brace for blizzard conditions

Blizzard conditions were forecast that could make travel treacherous