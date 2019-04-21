ພະ​ສັນ​ຕະ​ປາ​ປາ​ ຟ​ຣານ​ຊິ​ສ ຜູ້​ນຳ​ສາ​ສ​ໜາໂຣ​ແມນໂຕ​ລິກຂອງ​ໂລກ ໄດ້​ຊັກ​ຊວນ​ໃຫ້

​ປວ​ງ​ຊົນ ພາ​ກັນ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຄວາມໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໃນ “ສິ່ງ​ທີ່ໄດ້ຕາຍ​ໄປ.”

​ໃນ​ການກ່າວ​ທີ່​ການ​ສະຫຼອງ​ບຸນ ​ອີ​ສ​ເຕີ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານ​ນີ້ ຢູ່​ໂບດ​ໃຫຍ່ ເຊັ້ນ ປີ​ເຕີ​ສ໌

ນັ້ນ, ພະ​ສັນ​ຕະ​ປາ ​ຟ​ຣານ​ຊິ​ສ ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເວ​ລາມີ​ສິ່ງບໍ່​ດີ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ “​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເສຍ​ໃຈ

ແລະ​ ເກີດ​ມີ​ການ​ເຊື່ອ​ກັນວ່າ ການ​ຕາ​ຍ​ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງກວ່າ​ການ​ມີ​ຊີ​ວິດຢູ່.”

ພະ​ສັນ​ຕະ​ປາ​ປາ​ຖາມ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຝູງ​ຊົນທີ່​ໜາ​ແໜ້ນວ່າ “ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ​ບໍ່​ເລືອກ​ເອົາ​ພະ​ເຍ​ຊູ,

ແສງ​ສະ​ຫວ່າງ​ທີ່​ແທ້​ຈິງ, ເພື່ອ​ເປັ່ງປະ​ກາຍຄວາມ​ຮັ່ງ​ມີ, ອ​າ​ຊີບ, ຄວາມ​ພູມ​ໃຈ ແລະ

​ ຄວາມ​ປິ​ຕິ​ຍິນ​ດີ.”

ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ມື້​ນີ້ ພະ​ສັນ​ຕະ​ປາ​ປາ​ແຟ​ຣນ​ຊິ​ສ ​ໄດ້ສະ​ຫຼອງບຸນ​ອີ​ສ​ເຕີ ແລະ ກ່າວ​ຄຳ​ປາ​

ໄສ Urbi et Orbi ປະ​ຈຳ​ປີ ຫຼື ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ຕໍ່​ເມືອງ ແລະ ຕໍ່​ໂລກ.

ຊາວ ຄຣິ​ສຕຽນ ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນສະ​ຫຼອງ​ບຸນ​ອີສ​ເຕີ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ມື້​ນີ້ ເປັນ​ມື້​ທີ່

​ເຂົ​າ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ​ ພະ​ເຍ​ຊູ​ລຸກ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຕາຍ. ເປັນ​ມື້​ສັກ​ສິດ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຕິ​ທິນ

ຄຣິ​ສຕຽນ.

ບຸນອີ​ສ​ເຕີ ​ເປັນ​ຂີດ​ໝາຍ​ການ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດອາ​ທິດສັກ​ສິດ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ກ່ອນ​ວັນ​ບຸນ​ອິ​ສ​ເຕີ

ແລະ​ຮ່ວມ​ທັງ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ Maundy ເປັນ​ມື້​ທີ່​ພະ​ເຍ​ຊູ​ຮັບ​ປະ​ທານ​ອາ​ຫານ​ເທື່ອ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ

ກັບ​ຄະ​ນະ​ຂອງ​ພະ​ອົງ. ອາ​ທິດ​ສັກ​ສິດ​ຍັງ​ຮວມ​ມີ​ວັນ Good Friday ເປັນ​ມື້​ທີ່​ພະ​ເຍ​ຊູ

​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ແຂວນ​ໃສ່​ໄມ້​ກາງ​ເຂນ.

ໂບດ Eastern Othodox ຈະສະ​ຫຼອງ​ບຸນ​ອິ​ສ​ເຕີ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ໜ້າ, ວັນ​ທີ 28 ເມ​ສາ.

ທັງ​ສອງ​ບຸນ​ອິ​ສ​ເຕີ ​ມັກ​ຈະ​ຢູ່​ນຶ່ງ​ອາ​ທິດ​ຫ່າງ​ກັນ​ກັບ​ໂບດ ຄຣິ​ສ​ຕຽນ ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ລຸນຫຼັງ

ປະ​ຕິ​ທິນ Gregorian, ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ໂບດ ອໍ​ໂຕ​ດັອກ​ສ໌ ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ ຈະໃຊ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ທິນ

Julain ທີ່​ເກົ່າ​ແກ່ກວ່າ.



Pope Francis, the leader of the world's Roman Catholics, has urged people to avoid seeking the meaning of life in "things that pass away."



Speaking at an Easter vigil Saturday at Saint Peter's Basilica, Francis said when things go badly, "we lose heart and come to believe that death is stronger than life."



"Why not prefer Jesus, the true light, to the glitter of wealth, career, pride and pleasure," the pope asked the Easter crowd.



Sunday, Pope Francis celebrates Easter Mass and delivers the annual Urbi et Orbi, or to the City and to the World, address.



Christians around the world Sunday are celebrating Easter - the day they believe Jesus arose from the dead. It is the holiest day of the Christian calendar.



Easter marks the end of Holy Week, which is the week before Easter and includes Maundy Thursday, the day of Jesus' last supper with his disciples. Holy Week also includes Good Friday, the day Jesus was crucified.



The Eastern Orthodox church celebrates Easter next Sunday, April 28.



The two Easters are usually weeks apart with the Western Christian church following the Gregorian calendar, while the Eastern Orthodox church uses the older Julian calendar.

