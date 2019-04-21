ພະສັນຕະປາປາ ຟຣານຊິສ ຜູ້ນຳສາສໜາໂຣແມນໂຕລິກຂອງໂລກ ໄດ້ຊັກຊວນໃຫ້
ປວງຊົນ ພາກັນຊອກຫາຄວາມໝາຍຂອງຊີວິດໃນ “ສິ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ຕາຍໄປ.”
ໃນການກ່າວທີ່ການສະຫຼອງບຸນ ອີສເຕີ ໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ ຢູ່ໂບດໃຫຍ່ ເຊັ້ນ ປີເຕີສ໌
ນັ້ນ, ພະສັນຕະປາ ຟຣານຊິສ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເວລາມີສິ່ງບໍ່ດີເກີດຂຶ້ນ “ພວກເຮົາເສຍໃຈ
ແລະ ເກີດມີການເຊື່ອກັນວ່າ ການຕາຍນັ້ນແມ່ນເຂັ້ມແຂງກວ່າການມີຊີວິດຢູ່.”
ພະສັນຕະປາປາຖາມບັນດາຝູງຊົນທີ່ໜາແໜ້ນວ່າ “ເປັນຫຍັງບໍ່ເລືອກເອົາພະເຍຊູ,
ແສງສະຫວ່າງທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ, ເພື່ອເປັ່ງປະກາຍຄວາມຮັ່ງມີ, ອາຊີບ, ຄວາມພູມໃຈ ແລະ
ຄວາມປິຕິຍິນດີ.”
ວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້ ພະສັນຕະປາປາແຟຣນຊິສ ໄດ້ສະຫຼອງບຸນອີສເຕີ ແລະ ກ່າວຄຳປາ
ໄສ Urbi et Orbi ປະຈຳປີ ຫຼື ຄຳປາໄສຕໍ່ເມືອງ ແລະ ຕໍ່ໂລກ.
ຊາວ ຄຣິສຕຽນ ຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກໄດ້ພາກັນສະຫຼອງບຸນອີສເຕີ ໃນວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້ ເປັນມື້ທີ່
ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຊື່ອວ່າ ພະເຍຊູລຸກຂຶ້ນມາຈາກການຕາຍ. ເປັນມື້ສັກສິດທີ່ສຸດຂອງປະຕິທິນ
ຄຣິສຕຽນ.
ບຸນອີສເຕີ ເປັນຂີດໝາຍການສິ້ນສຸດອາທິດສັກສິດ ຊຶ່ງເປັນອາທິດກ່ອນວັນບຸນອິສເຕີ
ແລະຮ່ວມທັງວັນພະຫັດ Maundy ເປັນມື້ທີ່ພະເຍຊູຮັບປະທານອາຫານເທື່ອສຸດທ້າຍ
ກັບຄະນະຂອງພະອົງ. ອາທິດສັກສິດຍັງຮວມມີວັນ Good Friday ເປັນມື້ທີ່ພະເຍຊູ
ໄດ້ຖືກແຂວນໃສ່ໄມ້ກາງເຂນ.
ໂບດ Eastern Othodox ຈະສະຫຼອງບຸນອິສເຕີໃນວັນອາທິດໜ້າ, ວັນທີ 28 ເມສາ.
ທັງສອງບຸນອິສເຕີ ມັກຈະຢູ່ນຶ່ງອາທິດຫ່າງກັນກັບໂບດ ຄຣິສຕຽນ ຕາເວັນຕົກ ລຸນຫຼັງ
ປະຕິທິນ Gregorian, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໂບດ ອໍໂຕດັອກສ໌ ຕາເວັນອອກ ຈະໃຊ້ປະຕິທິນ
Julain ທີ່ເກົ່າແກ່ກວ່າ.
Pope Francis, the leader of the world's Roman Catholics, has urged people to avoid seeking the meaning of life in "things that pass away."
Speaking at an Easter vigil Saturday at Saint Peter's Basilica, Francis said when things go badly, "we lose heart and come to believe that death is stronger than life."
"Why not prefer Jesus, the true light, to the glitter of wealth, career, pride and pleasure," the pope asked the Easter crowd.
Sunday, Pope Francis celebrates Easter Mass and delivers the annual Urbi et Orbi, or to the City and to the World, address.
Christians around the world Sunday are celebrating Easter - the day they believe Jesus arose from the dead. It is the holiest day of the Christian calendar.
Easter marks the end of Holy Week, which is the week before Easter and includes Maundy Thursday, the day of Jesus' last supper with his disciples. Holy Week also includes Good Friday, the day Jesus was crucified.
The Eastern Orthodox church celebrates Easter next Sunday, April 28.
The two Easters are usually weeks apart with the Western Christian church following the Gregorian calendar, while the Eastern Orthodox church uses the older Julian calendar.
