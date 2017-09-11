ການປະພາດ ໂຄລອມເບຍຂອງອົງສັນຕະປາໆ ແຟຣນຊິສ ໄດ້ເສັດສິ້ນລົງດ້ວຍຄວາມບໍ່ສຳເລັດຢ່າງໜ້າພໍໃຈ

ພະສັນຕະປາປາ ແຟຣນຊິສ ຊົງຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຍຸຕິຄວາມຮຸນແຮງດ້ານການເມືອງ ຢູ່ໃນ

ເວເນຊູເອລາ ແລະ ຊົງວິ້ງວອນ ໃຫ້ຍຸຕິລະບົບຂ້າທາດແບບໃໝ່ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພະອົງ ມ້ວນທ້າຍການປະພາດໄປຍັງປະເທດໂຄລົມເບຍຢູ່ນັ້ນ.

ວັນສຸດທ້າຍຂອງພະອົງ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດທີ່ອ້ອມຮອບໄປດ້ວຍພູເຂົາ Andes ໃນເມືອງ

Cartagena ຂອງປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ໄດ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນ ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍດີປານໃດ ໃນເວລາ

ພະອົງເສຍຫລັກ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ຂີ່ລົດປະຈຳຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງພະອົງຢູ່ນັ້ນ ແລະ ໄດ້ຮັບ

ຄວາມບອບຊ້ຳ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຕາເບື້ອງຊ້າຍຂອງພະອົງ ດຳຊ້ຳ ແລະ ຄິ້ວແຕກໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ

ທີ່ໄດ້ມີເລືອດຍ້ອຍໃສ່ຜ້າຄຸມ ສີຂາວຂອງພະອົງ.



ພະອົງໄດ້ເວົ້າ ຢອກລໍ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພະອົງປະພາດອອກໄປຈາກ ເຮືອນຫລັງນຶ່ງໃນຄຸ້ມ

San Francisco ທີ່ທຸກຍາກທີ່ສຸດ ວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ຖືກຊົກ ແຕ່ກໍບໍ່ເປັນຫຍັງ.”

ວັງວາຕິກັງ ກ່າວວ່າ ພະອົງໄດ້ຮັບການຮັກສາດ້ວຍນ້ຳກ້ອນ ແລະ ພະອົງກໍສະບາຍດີຢູ່.

ພະສັນຕະປາປາ ໄດ້ປະພາດໄປຍັງໂບດ St. Peter Claver ບ່ອນທີ່ພະອົງ ຊົງຍົກຍ້ອງ

ຄຸນພໍ່ Claver ທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ເຜີຍແຜ່ສາສະໜາ ໃນຍຸກສະໄໝ ສັດຕະວັດທີນຶ່ງ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຍອມ

ຮັບຮູ້ ເຖິງກຽດສັກສີທີ່ຕິດພັນມາກັບພວກຂ້າທາດ.

ຄຸນພໍ່ Claver ໄດ້ສະຖາປະນາຕົນເອງ ວ່າ “ເປັນຂ້າທາດຂອງພວກຂ້າທາດຕະຫຼອດ

ໄປ” ໄດ້ຮັບການເຄົາລົບນັບຖື ໂດຍ ພວກກຸ່ມສະມາຊິກຂອງສາສະໜາ ທີ່ນັບຖືພະເຍຊູ

ບັນດາພະສັນຕະປາປາ ແລະ ບັນດານັກຕໍ່ສູ້ ເພື່ອສິດທິມະນຸດ ທັງຫຼາຍ ສຳລັບ ການມີ

ຄວາມໜັກແໜ້ນ ຕໍ່ການປະພຶດຕໍ່ພວກຂ້າທາດ ເປັນຄືກັນກັບ ພວກລູກເຕົ້າຂອງພະເຈົ້າ

ແລະ ສົມຄວນຈະໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມຮັກແພງ ໃນເມື່ອພວກຄົນອື່ນໆ ນັ້ນ ເຫັນພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ວ່າ ເປັນພຽງສິ່ງຂອງ ທີ່ຊື້ຂາຍໄດ້ເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

ພະສັນຕະປາປາ ໄດ້ຊົງກ່າວໃນຄຳໂອວາດ ຂອງພະອົງ ວ່າ ຄຸນພໍ່ Claver ໄດ້ປະເຊີນ

ກັບການຄັດຄ້ານ ຈາກພວກຜູ້ທີ່ຢ້ານກົວວ່າ ການສິດສອນຂອງເພິ່ນນັນ ຈະເປັນບ່ອນ

ທຳລາຍ ການຄ້າຂາຍຂ້າທາດ ທີ່ມີກຳໄລງາມ.

ພະສັນຕະປາປາ ຍັງຊົງໄດ້ ກ່າວຕໍ່ຕ້ານ ການຄ້າຂ້າທາດແບບໃໝ່ ນຳ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

Pope Francis called for an end to political violence in Venezuela and appealed for an end to modern forms of slavery as he wrapped up his trip to Colombia.



His last day in the Andean country got off to a rocky start in Cartagena when he lost his balance while riding in the popemobile and suffered a bruised, black left eye and a cut on his eyebrow that dripped blood onto his white cassock.



"I was punched. I am fine," he joked as he left a house in the desperately poor neighborhood of San Francisco.



The Vatican said he received ice treatment and was fine.



The pope visited the St. Peter Claver church where he praised Claver, the 1st century missionary who recognized the inherent dignity of slaves.



Claver, the self-described "slave of the slaves forever,'' has been revered by Jesuits, popes and human rights campaigners for having insisted on treating slaves as children of God and worthy of love when others considered them mere merchandise to be bought and sold.



The pope said in his remarks, that Claver faced opposition from those who feared that his ministry would undermine the lucrative slave trade.



The pontiff also spoke out against modern-day slavery.



"Here in Colombia, and in the world, millions of people are still being sold as slaves; they either beg for some expression of humanity, moments of tenderness, or they flee by sea or land because they have lost everything, primarily their dignity and their rights," he said.



Francis prayed at Claver's tomb after laying the foundation for new residences for homeless people in Cartagena, a city famous for its UNESCO-awarded colonial center but also home to slums and shanties.



At the end of the day, the pope celebrated Mass for hundreds of thousands of people in Cartagena's port before departing for Rome.