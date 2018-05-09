ລມຕ ພອມພີໂອ ເດີນທາງຮອດ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ເພື່ອກະກຽມ ການພົບປະສຸດຍອດ

ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ພອມພີໂອ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປເຖິງ

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອແລ້ວ ເພື່ອກະກຽມການພົບປະສຸດຍອດຄັ້ງຈະມາ ລະຫວ່າງ ປະທານາທິ

ບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແລະຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ກ່າວທີ່ທຳນຽບຂາວ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ “ມີການເຮັດແຜນ

ການ ມີການສ້າງຄວາມສຳພັນ ຫວັງວ່າ ການຕົກລົງກັນຄົງຈະມີຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ຍ້ອນ

ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຂອງຈີນ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແລະຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ອະນາຄົດ ທີ່ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍ ຄວາມ

ອຸດົມຮັ່ງມີ ອັນຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ ແລະຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ກໍຈະສາມາດບັນລຸການຕົກລົງກັນ

ສຳລັບທຸກໆຝ່າຍ.”

ການເດີນທາງໄປເຖິງ ນະຄອນຫຼວງພຽງຢາງ ຂອງທ່ານພອມພີໂອ ໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້

ບັງເອີນ ມີຂຶ້ນພ້ອມໆກັນ ກັບການພົບປະ 3 ຝ່າຍທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງໂຕກຽວ ລະຫວ່າງ

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ທ່ານຊິນໂຊ ອາເບະ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຫຼີ ເກີ້ ຈຽງ ຂອງຈີນ

ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີ ມູນ ແຈ ອິນ ແຫ່ງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ເພື່ອຫາລື ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມສຳພັນ

ທາງດ້ານການທູດທີ່ເພີ້ມທະວີຂຶ້ນ ລະຫວ່າງ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ແລະ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໂດຍ

ສະເພາະ ແມ່ນການພົບປະສຸດຍອດ ຄັ້ງປະຫວັດສາດ ລະຫວ່າງ ທ່ານມູນ ແລະ

ທ່ານກິມ ໃນເດືອນແລ້ວ ຢູ່ທີ່ເຂດປອດທະຫານ ທີ່ແບ່ງແຍກປະເທດທັງສອງ ອອກ

ຈາກກັນນັ້ນ.

ອົງການຂ່າວຢອນຮັບຂອງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ພວກຜູ້ນຳທັງ 3 ໄດ້ອອກຖະແຫຼງ

ການສະບັບນຶ່ງ ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ຕໍ່ການໃຫ້ຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍໂດຍຜູ້ນຳ ຂອງ

ເກົາຫຼີທັງສອງ ທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ແຫຼມເກົາຫຼີ ເປັນເຂດປອດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ແລະ ໃຫ້

ການຢືນຢັນອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ ຕໍ່ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ຂອງປະເທດທັງ 2 ໄປສູ່ການສ້າງຄວາມ

ໝັ້ນໃຈ ໃຫ້ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ປະຖິ້ມໂຄງການອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ຂອງຕົນ.

ນອກນັ້ນແລ້ວ ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ຍັງຢູ່ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການ

ປະຕິບັດງານ ໂດຍຫວັງວ່າພຽງຢາງຈະປ່ອຍຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ 3 ຄົນ ທີ່ຍັງຖືກຄຸມຂັງ

ຢູ່ທີ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ.

ທ່ານພອມພິໂອກ່າວໃນລະຫວ່າງການເດີນທາງໄປເກົາຫຼີເໜືອວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຂໍຮ້ອງ

ໃຫ້ປ່ອຍໂຕ ຜູ້ຖືກຄຸມຂັງທັງ 3 ມາໄດ້ 17 ເດືອນແລ້ວ. ພວກເຮົາຈະຍົກເອົາເລື້ອງນີ້

ຂຶ້ນມາເວົ້າອີກ. ມັນຈະເປັນການສະແດງອອກ ທີ່ສຳຄັນຖ້າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຕົກລົງຈະ

ເຮັດແບບນັ້ນ.”

ມີຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ 3 ຄົນ ກຳລັງຖືກຄຸມຂັງຢູ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ. ທ່ານໂທ​ນີ ກິມ ​ແລະ​ທ່ານ ກິມ

ຮັກ ຊອງ ​ໃນ​ເວລາ​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ນັ້ນ ກໍາລັງ​ສອນໜັງສື ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ມະຫວິທະຍາ ​ໄລ​ວິທະຍາສາດ

ແລະ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ ພຽງຢາງ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ມະຫາວິທະຍາ​ໄລ​ເອກະ​ຊົນ​ພຽງ​ແຫ່ງ​ດຽວຢູ່​ໃນ​

ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ. ພວກ​ເພິ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ໃນ​ເວລາທີ່​ຕ່າງ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ປີ 2017 ​ແລະ​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​

ຫາ​ວ່າ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວ​ມກິດຈະ​ກໍາ ​ທີ່ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ລັດຖະບານ ​ແລະ​ພະຍາຍາມ​ໂຄ່ນ​ລົ້ມລັດຖະບານ.

ຜູ້​ຖືກຄຸມຂັງ​ຄົນທີ 3 ທ່ານ ກິມ ດອງ ຈຸລ ຖືກຈັບທີ່ເມືອງແຣສັນ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກ

ສຽງເໜືອ ສຸດຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ເມື່ອເດືອນຕຸລາປີ 2015. ທ່ານຖືກຕັດສິນຈຳຄຸກ 10 ປີ

ພ້ອມທັງອອກແຮງງານໜັກ ໃນປີ 2016​ ຫລັງຈາກ ຖືກພົບເຫັນວ່າມີຄວາມຜິດ ໃນຖານ

ຈາລະກຳ.

ການເດີນທາງໄປເກົາຫຼີເໜືອເທື່ອຫລ້າສຸດຂອງທ່ານພອມພິໂອນີ້ ແມ່ນມີຂຶ້ນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດ

ອາທິດ ຫຼັງຈາກທ່ານໄດ້ພົບປະກັບທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in North Korea to prepare for the upcoming meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un.



"Plans are being made.Relationships are building.Hopefully, a deal will happen and, with the help of China, South Korea, and Japan, a future of great prosperity and security can be achieved for everyone," said Trump on Tuesday at the White House.



Pompeo's arrival in Pyongyang Wednesday coincided with a trilateral summit in Tokyo between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Moon Jae-in to discuss the escalating diplomatic rapport between North and South Korea, highlighted by last month's historic summit between Moon and Kim at the Demilitarized Zone separating the two rivals.



South Korea's Yonhap news agency says the three leaders issued a statement expressing support for the commitment made by the two Korean leaders to denuclearize the Korean peninsula, and reaffirmed their joint efforts towards convincing North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons program.



The chief U.S. diplomat is also on a mission, hoping to secure the release of three Americans detained by Pyongyang.



"We've been asking for the release of these detainees for 17 months," said Pompeo en route to North Korea. "We'll talk about it again. It'd be a great gesture if they'd agree to do so."



Three Korean-Americans currently are imprisoned in North Korea. Tony Kim and Kim Hak Song were teaching at the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology. They were separately detained in 2017, and accused of participating in anti-state activities and trying to overthrow the government.



The third detainee, Kim Dong Chul, was arrested in Rason on the northeast tip of North Korea in October 2015. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labor in 2016 after being convicted of espionage.



Pompeo's latest trip to North Korea came just weeks after he met with Kim.

