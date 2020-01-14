ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກຳ​ລັງວາງ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ໃໝ່​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ແລະ ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອາ​ວຸ​ໂສ 8 ຄົນ​ຂອງ ອີ​ຣ່ານ, ເພື່ອ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້ ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດ້ວຍ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂອງ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ຕໍ່​ຖານ​ທັບ​ຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່​ມີ​ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ພັກ​ເຊົາ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ອີ​ຣັກ. ໃນ​ການ​ຖືກ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ໂດຍ​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຢູ່​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ຂອງ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ທີ່​ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໃສ່​ການ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ນາຍ​ພົນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ສູງ​ຂອງ​ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ເມື່ອ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ນັ້ນ, ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ທ່ານ ໄມ​ຄ໌ ພອມ​ພ​ຽວ ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັດ​ວ່າ ນາຍ​ພົນ ກາ​ສ​ເຊັມ ໂຊ​ເລ​ມາ​ນີ ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ວາງ​ແຜນ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໃສ່​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ຕ່າງໆ​ຂອງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ລວມ​ທັງ ສະ​ຖາ​ທູດ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ. ທ່ານ ພອມ​ພຽວ ພົບ​ວ່າ​ ທ່ານໄດ້​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ຕໍ່​ໜ້າ ແລະ ໃຈ​ກາງວິ​ກິດ​ການ​ພາກຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງ ​ໃນ​ປັ​ດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້, ໃນຖາ​ນະ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ປຶກ​ສາ​ດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ທີ່​ມີ​ອຳ​ນາດ ແລະ ອິດ​ທິ​ພົນຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ການ​ທູດຂອງ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ຊິນ​ດີ ເຊນ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຈາກ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດ​ທະ​ສອນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.



ການ​ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ນາຍ​ພົນ​ລະ​ດັນ​ສູງ​ຂອງ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ໄດ້​ກະ​ຕຸ້ນໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ໃນ​ພາກຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງ​ທະ​ວີ​ແຮງ​ຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ໃນ​ການຫຍັບເຂົ້າໃກ້ການ​ເຮັດ​ສົງ​ຄາມກັນ. ຢູ່​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ທ່ານ ໄມ​ຄ໌ ພອມ​ພຽວ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ໂດຍ​ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ​ອີກ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ຈຶ່ງ​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ຂ້າ​ນາຍ​ພົນ​ ອີ​ຣ່ານ. ທ່ານ ພອມ​ພຽວ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ, ໂດຍ​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບ​ “ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ທີ່​ໃກ້​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ.”

ທ່ານ ໄມ​ຄ໌ ພອມ​ພຽວ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຮູ້​ແນ່ນອນ​ວ່າ​ແມ່ນ​ນາ​ທີ​ໃດ​ແທ້, ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ຮູ້​ແນ່ນອນ​ວ່າ​ມ​ັນ​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນມື້​ໃດ, ແຕ່​ມັນ​ເຫັນ​ໄດ້​ຢ່າງ​ຊັດ​ເຈນ​ວ່າ, ທ່ານ ກາ​ສ​ເຊັມ ໂຊ​ເລ​ມາ​ນີ ເອງ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ວາງ​ແຜນ​ໃນ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ, ທຳ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຢ່າງກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ​ຕໍ່​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ຂອງ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ, ແລະ ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ນັ້ນ​ກໍ​ໃກ້​ຈະ​ເກີດ.”

ທ່ານ ພອມ​ພຽວ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ອີກວ່າ ທ່ານ ແລະ ທີ່​ປຶກ​ສາ​ອາ​ວຸ​ໂສ​ຄົນ​ອື່​ນ​ໆ​ໄດ້​ແນະ​ນຳ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທ່ານ ໂຊ​ເລ​ມາ​ນີ ຕໍ່​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ, ໂດຍ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ຈະເປັນ​ “ການບໍ່​ເອົາ​ໃຈ​ໃສ່ ທີ່​ສົມ​ຄວນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຕິ​ຕຽນ” ຖ້າບໍ່​ແນະ​ນຳ​ມັນ​ໄດ້​ທ່ານ. ທ່ານ ພອມ​ພຽວ ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ສັງ​ຫານ​ນັ້ນ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ, ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ປາ​ກົດ​ຕົວ​ໃນ​ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ທ່ານ ມາກ ເອັ​ສ​ເປີ. ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ດ້ານ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ ພອມ​ພຽວ ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ແຮງກ​ະ​ຕຸ້ນ​ຢູ່​ເບື້ອງຫຼັງ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຂອງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຕໍ່ ອີ​ຣ່ານ.

ທ່ານ ແອ​ຣອນ ເດ​ວິດ ມິ​ລ​ເລີ, ຈາກສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ວິ​ໄຈ ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ເພື່ອ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ ສາ​ກົນ ຄາ​ເນ​ກີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ການ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ທຸກ​ຢ່າງ​ໄດ້ບອກ​ໃຫ້​ຮູ້​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ມັນ, ສັນ​ຊາດ​ຕະ​ຍານ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຂອງ​ລາວໄດ້ຊີ້​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນມັນ, ວິ​ໄສ​ທັດ​ທີ່​ກະ​ຫາຍ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ໄດ້​ບົ່ງ​ບອກ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນມັນ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຄິດ​ວ່າ​ມັນ​ມີ​ຂໍ້​ສົງ​ໄສ​ອັນ​ໃດ. ເພາະ​ວ່າ​ຖ້າ​ເຈົ້າ​ເບິ່ງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ທີ່​ປຶກ​ສາ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ອ້ອມ​ຮອບ​ທ່ານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ນັ້ນ, ລາວ​ມີ​ອິດ​ທິ​ພົນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ.”

ທ່ານ ໄມ​ເກິ​ລ ຟັດ​ຈ໌ ຈາກ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ເພື່ອ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ແມ່ນ ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ວິ​ໄສ​ທັດ​ທີ່​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຫຼາຍ ແລະ ດຸ​ຮ້າຍ​ຕໍ່ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ຢ້ອນ​ກັບ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ເປັນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຂອ​ງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ, ປະ​ກອບ​ກັບ​ເລື່ອງ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຕ້ອ​ງ​ສົງ​ໄສ​ເລີຍ​ວ່າ, ລາວ​ເປັນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຄະ​ນະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ​ທີ່​ມີ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ​ທີ່​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້, ແລະ ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ລອດ​ໃນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທ່ານ​ ທ​ຣຳ.”

ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ແບັກ​ແດດ ປະ​ເທດ ອີ​ຣັກ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ແຊກ​ແຊງ​ຂອງ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ແລະ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ນັ້ນ, ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຂອງ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ທ່ານ ອາ​ແດ​ລ ອັບ​ດຸ​ລ-ມາ​ດີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້​ຂໍ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ ພອມ​ພຽວ ສົ່ງ​ຄະ​ນະ​ຜູ້​ແທນ​ໄປ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ກົນ​ໄກ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ຖອນກອງ​ທະ​ຫານ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ອອກ​ຈາກ ອີ​ຣັກ. ເມື່ອ​ຖືກ​ຖາມ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ​ມັນ ທ່ານ ພອມ​ພຽວ ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແມ່ນ​ຍິນ​ດີ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ກັບ​ ອີ​ຣັກ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ໂຄງ​ຮ່າງ​ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທີ່​ເໝາະ​ສົມ, ແລະ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຈະ​ຈັດ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ ​ອົງ​ການ NATO ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ບົດ​ບາດ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງ.

The United States is hitting Iranian companies and eight senior officials with new sanctions, as a response to Iranian missile attacks against bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq. Pressed by reporters at the White House about the rationale for America's targeted killing of a top Iranian general last week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted General Quassem Soleimani was plotting attacks on U.S. facilities, including American embassies. Pompeo finds himself front and center of the current Middle East crisis, as President Donald Trump's most powerful and influential national security adviser. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from the State Department.



The targeted killing of a top Iranian general has inflamed tensions in the Middle East and brought the U.S. and Iran perilously close to war. At the White House Friday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo again was pressed by reporters to explain why President Donald Trump ordered the killing. Pompeo defended the strike, insisting the U.S. was facing "imminent threats."



"I don't know exactly which minute, you don't know exactly which day it would have been executed, but it was very clear: Qassem Soleimani himself was plotting a broad, large-scale attack against American interests, and those attacks were imminent."



Pompeo also said that he and other senior advisers recommended the strike against Soleimani to Trump, saying it would have been "culpably negligent" not to recommend it. Pompeo has been the public face of the Trump administration since the killing, with far more media appearances than Defense Secretary Mark Esper. A number of prominent foreign policy experts say Pompeo has been the driving force behind the U.S.military escalation against Iran.



"All the reporting suggests it,his instincts suggests it,his hawkish views on Iran suggest it. I don't think there's any doubt. Because if you look at the advisers surrounding the president, he has the most influence."



[What we have seen here is] "...a secretary of state who has long held very radical and aggressive views towards Iran dating back to his days as a member of Congress, combined with the fact that he is without a doubt, the most powerful Cabinet member dealing with foreign policy right now, and is a survivor in the Trump administration...."



Amid street protests in Baghdad Friday against interference by both Iran and the United States, Iraq's Prime Minster Adel Abdul-Mahdi said he has asked Pompeo to send a delegation to work on a mechanism for withdrawing U.S. troops from Iraq. Asked about it , Pompeo said the U.S. is happy to continue a conversation with Iraqis about an appropriate force structure, and said the U.S. is holding talks with its NATO allies about an increasing role for the alliance in the Middle East.