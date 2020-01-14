ສະຫະລັດ ກຳລັງວາງມາດຕະການລົງໂທດໃໝ່ຕໍ່ບັນດາບໍລິສັດ ແລະ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອາວຸໂສ 8 ຄົນຂອງ ອີຣ່ານ, ເພື່ອເປັນການຕອບໂຕ້ ຕໍ່ການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍລູກສອນໄຟຂອງ ອີຣ່ານ ຕໍ່ຖານທັບຕ່າງໆທີ່ມີກອງກຳລັງ ສະຫະລັດ ພັກເຊົາຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ອີຣັກ. ໃນການຖືກກົດດັນໂດຍບັນດານັກຂ່າວຢູ່ທຳນຽບຂາວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເຫດຜົນຂອງ ອາເມຣິກາ ທີ່ແນເປົ້າໃສ່ການສັງຫານນາຍພົນລະດັບສູງຂອງ ອີຣ່ານ ເມື່ອອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມານັ້ນ, ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ພອມພຽວ ໄດ້ຢືນຢັດວ່າ ນາຍພົນ ກາສເຊັມ ໂຊເລມານີ ແມ່ນກຳລັງວາງແຜນໂຈມຕີໃສ່ສະຖານທີ່ຕ່າງໆຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ລວມທັງ ສະຖາທູດ ອາເມຣິກາ. ທ່ານ ພອມພຽວ ພົບວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຕົກຢູ່ຕໍ່ໜ້າ ແລະ ໃຈກາງວິກິດການພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ໃນຖານະເປັນທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພທີ່ມີອຳນາດ ແລະ ອິດທິພົນຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ. ນັກຂ່າວການທູດຂອງ ວີໂອເອ ຊິນດີ ເຊນ ມີລາຍງານຈາກກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ການແນເປົ້າສັງຫານນາຍພົນລະດັນສູງຂອງ ອີຣ່ານ ໄດ້ກະຕຸ້ນໃຫ້ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງທະວີແຮງຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ເຮັດໃຫ້ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ອີຣ່ານ ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງໃນການຫຍັບເຂົ້າໃກ້ການເຮັດສົງຄາມກັນ. ຢູ່ທຳນຽບຂາວໃນວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ພອມພຽວ ໄດ້ຖືກກົດດັນໂດຍສື່ມວນຊົນອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ອະທິບາຍວ່າເປັນຫຍັງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຈຶ່ງສັ່ງໃຫ້ຂ້ານາຍພົນ ອີຣ່ານ. ທ່ານ ພອມພຽວ ໄດ້ກ່າວປ້ອງກັນການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວ, ໂດຍຢືນຢັນວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນກຳລັງປະເຊີນກັບ “ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ທີ່ໃກ້ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ.”
ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ພອມພຽວ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຮູ້ແນ່ນອນວ່າແມ່ນນາທີໃດແທ້, ເຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ຮູ້ແນ່ນອນວ່າມັນຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນມື້ໃດ, ແຕ່ມັນເຫັນໄດ້ຢ່າງຊັດເຈນວ່າ, ທ່ານ ກາສເຊັມ ໂຊເລມານີ ເອງແມ່ນໄດ້ວາງແຜນໃນຕ່າງປະເທດ, ທຳການໂຈມຕີຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງຕໍ່ຜົນປະໂຫຍດຂອງ ອາເມຣິກາ, ແລະ ການໂຈມຕີທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນກໍໃກ້ຈະເກີດ.”
ທ່ານ ພອມພຽວ ຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວອີກວ່າ ທ່ານ ແລະ ທີ່ປຶກສາອາວຸໂສຄົນອື່ນໆໄດ້ແນະນຳການໂຈມຕີທ່ານ ໂຊເລມານີ ຕໍ່ທ່ານ ທຣຳ, ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ ມັນຈະເປັນ “ການບໍ່ເອົາໃຈໃສ່ ທີ່ສົມຄວນໄດ້ຮັບການຕິຕຽນ” ຖ້າບໍ່ແນະນຳມັນໄດ້ທ່ານ. ທ່ານ ພອມພຽວ ໄດ້ເປັນໂຄສົກຂອງລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ທຣຳ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ສັງຫານນັ້ນໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ, ດ້ວຍການປາກົດຕົວໃນສື່ມວນຊົນຫຼາຍກວ່າລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ທ່ານ ມາກ ເອັສເປີ. ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານນະໂຍບາຍຕ່າງປະເທດທີ່ສຳຄັນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງເວົ້າວ່າ ທ່ານ ພອມພຽວ ໄດ້ເປັນແຮງກະຕຸ້ນຢູ່ເບື້ອງຫຼັງຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງທາງທະຫານຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ຕໍ່ ອີຣ່ານ.
ທ່ານ ແອຣອນ ເດວິດ ມິລເລີ, ຈາກສະຖາບັນວິໄຈ ນະໂຍບາຍຕ່າງປະເທດ ເພື່ອສັນຕິພາບ ສາກົນ ຄາເນກີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ການລາຍງານທຸກຢ່າງໄດ້ບອກໃຫ້ຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບມັນ, ສັນຊາດຕະຍານຕ່າງໆຂອງລາວໄດ້ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນມັນ, ວິໄສທັດທີ່ກະຫາຍສົງຄາມຂອງລາວໄດ້ບົ່ງບອກໃຫ້ເຫັນມັນ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຄິດວ່າມັນມີຂໍ້ສົງໄສອັນໃດ. ເພາະວ່າຖ້າເຈົ້າເບິ່ງບັນດາທີ່ປຶກສາທີ່ຢູ່ອ້ອມຮອບທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີນັ້ນ, ລາວມີອິດທິພົນທີ່ສຸດ.”
ທ່ານ ໄມເກິລ ຟັດຈ໌ ຈາກສູນກາງເພື່ອຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າ ອາເມຣິກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນແມ່ນ ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ມີວິໄສທັດທີ່ຮຸນແຮງຫຼາຍ ແລະ ດຸຮ້າຍຕໍ່ ອີຣ່ານ ຢ້ອນກັບໄປໃນວັນທີ່ທ່ານເປັນສະມາຊິກຂອງລັດຖະສະພາ, ປະກອບກັບເລື່ອງທີ່ບໍ່ຕ້ອງສົງໄສເລີຍວ່າ, ລາວເປັນສະມາຊິກຄະນະລັດຖະມົນຕີ ທີ່ມີອຳນາດທີ່ສຸດ ທີ່ຮັບມືກັບນະໂຍບາຍການຕ່າງປະເທດໃນເວລານີ້, ແລະ ເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ລອດໃນລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ທຣຳ.”
ທ່າມກາງການປະທ້ວງໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ແບັກແດດ ປະເທດ ອີຣັກ ເມື່ອວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາຕໍ່ການແຊກແຊງຂອງ ອີຣ່ານ ແລະ ສະຫະລັດ ນັ້ນ, ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງ ອີຣ່ານ ທ່ານ ອາແດລ ອັບດຸລ-ມາດີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຂໍໃຫ້ທ່ານ ພອມພຽວ ສົ່ງຄະນະຜູ້ແທນໄປເຮັດວຽກ ກ່ຽວກັບ ກົນໄກສຳລັບການຖອນກອງທະຫານ ສະຫະລັດ ອອກຈາກ ອີຣັກ. ເມື່ອຖືກຖາມ ກ່ຽວກັບ ມັນ ທ່ານ ພອມພຽວ ໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນຍິນດີທີ່ຈະສືບຕໍ່ການສົນທະນາກັບ ອີຣັກ ກ່ຽວກັບ ໂຄງຮ່າງກອງກຳລັງທີ່ເໝາະສົມ, ແລະ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ຈະຈັດການເຈລະຈາກັບບັນດາປະເທດພັນທະມິດ ອົງການ NATO ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຂະຫຍາຍບົດບາດສຳລັບພັນທະມິດໃນເຂດຕາເວັນອອກກາງ.
The United States is hitting Iranian companies and eight senior officials with new sanctions, as a response to Iranian missile attacks against bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq. Pressed by reporters at the White House about the rationale for America's targeted killing of a top Iranian general last week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted General Quassem Soleimani was plotting attacks on U.S. facilities, including American embassies. Pompeo finds himself front and center of the current Middle East crisis, as President Donald Trump's most powerful and influential national security adviser. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from the State Department.
The targeted killing of a top Iranian general has inflamed tensions in the Middle East and brought the U.S. and Iran perilously close to war. At the White House Friday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo again was pressed by reporters to explain why President Donald Trump ordered the killing. Pompeo defended the strike, insisting the U.S. was facing "imminent threats."
"I don't know exactly which minute, you don't know exactly which day it would have been executed, but it was very clear: Qassem Soleimani himself was plotting a broad, large-scale attack against American interests, and those attacks were imminent."
Pompeo also said that he and other senior advisers recommended the strike against Soleimani to Trump, saying it would have been "culpably negligent" not to recommend it. Pompeo has been the public face of the Trump administration since the killing, with far more media appearances than Defense Secretary Mark Esper. A number of prominent foreign policy experts say Pompeo has been the driving force behind the U.S.military escalation against Iran.
"All the reporting suggests it,his instincts suggests it,his hawkish views on Iran suggest it. I don't think there's any doubt. Because if you look at the advisers surrounding the president, he has the most influence."
[What we have seen here is] "...a secretary of state who has long held very radical and aggressive views towards Iran dating back to his days as a member of Congress, combined with the fact that he is without a doubt, the most powerful Cabinet member dealing with foreign policy right now, and is a survivor in the Trump administration...."
Amid street protests in Baghdad Friday against interference by both Iran and the United States, Iraq's Prime Minster Adel Abdul-Mahdi said he has asked Pompeo to send a delegation to work on a mechanism for withdrawing U.S. troops from Iraq. Asked about it , Pompeo said the U.S. is happy to continue a conversation with Iraqis about an appropriate force structure, and said the U.S. is holding talks with its NATO allies about an increasing role for the alliance in the Middle East.
