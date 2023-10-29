ອາສາສະໝັກໃຫ້ວັກຊີນ ຫວັງໃຫ້ອັຟການິສຖານ ປອດພະຍາດໂປລີໂອ

ທ້າວ ອິນາຢັດ ອາມຣານ (Inayat Amran), ປະຊາຊົນແຂວງໂຄສທ໌ (Khost) ຕາເວັນ ອອກຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ, ເຮັດວຽກເປັນອາສາສະຫມັກໃຫ້ວັກຊີນປ້ອງກັນພະຍາດ ໂປລິໂອ ໃນໄລຍະສາມປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ພະຍາດໂປລີໂອຍັງແຜ່ລະບາດຢູ່ໃນສອງປະເທດ ໃນໂລກຄື: ອັຟການິສຖານ ແລະປາກີສຖານ. ໂມເນຍຣ໌ ບາຮາຣ໌ (Monir Bahar) ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຈາກ ມານໂດຊາຍີ (Mandozayi), ແຂວງໂຄສທ໌ (Khost), ເຊິ່ງອາດນາສັກ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ.

ທ້າວ ອິນາຢັດ ອາມຣານ (Inayat Amran), ອາຍຸ 26 ປີ, ກໍາລັງອອກໄປຕາມບ້ານ ແຕ່ລະຫຼັງ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ແນ່ໃຈວ່າເດັກນ້ອຍທຸກຄົນໃນພື້ນທີ່ ໄດ້ຮັບການຢອດ​ຢາວັກຊີນປ້ອງ ກັນພະຍາດໂປລິໂອ.

ທ້າວອາມຣານ (Arman), ເຊິ່ງເປັນອາສາສະຫມັກໃນການໃຫ້ວັກຊີນໂປລີໂອ ໃນໄລຍະ ສາມປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາໃນເມືອງ ມານໂດຊາຍີ (Mandozayi), ເຊິ່ງຮູຸ້ຈັກກັນໃນຊື່ ອິສເມລ ເຄລ (Ismail Khel), ໃນແຂວງ ໂຄສທ໌ (Khost), ກໍາລັງພະຍາຍາມໃຫ້ແນ່ໃຈວ່າລາວໄດ້ເຂົ້າ ເຖິງທຸກໆຄົນໃນພາກພື້ນນີ້, ໂດຍລາວໄດ້ກ່າວເປັນພາສາພາຊໂທ (Pashto) ວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາເລີ່ມຕົ້ນການໂຄສະນາປູກຈິດສໍານຶກສອງມື້ ກ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະເຂົ້າໄປໃນພື້ນທີ່. ພວກເຮົາແຈ້ງໃຫ້ຄອບຄົວຮັບຮູ້ ກ່ຽວກັບການໂຄສະນາເພື່ອໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເອົາລູກຂອງພວກ ເຂົາໄວ້ຢູ່ເຮືອນ.”

ຢ່າງໃດກໍຕາມ, ທ້າວ ອາມຣານ (Arman) ຍອມຮັບວ່າມີ ຄອບຄົວ "ຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ" ທີ່ບໍ່ເຕັມໃຈທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ເດັກນ້ອຍຂອງພວກເຂົາໄດ້ຮັບ​ຢາວັກຊີນ.

ທ້າວອິນາຢັດ ອາມຣານ (Inayat Amran):

“ໃນເຂດທີ່ຂ້ອຍໃຫ້ຢາວັກຊີນ, ມີຄອບຄົວຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ, ປະມານສີ່ຫາຫ້າຄອບຄົວ, ປະຕິ ເສດທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ວັກຊີນແກ່ລູກຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ສ່ວນທີ່ເຫຼືອ, ປະມານ 122 ຄອບຄົວ, ໃຫ້ຄວາມຮ່ວມມື ແລະນໍາລູກຫຼານຂອງພວກເຂົາໄປຮັບຢາກັນພະຍາດ.”

ອັຟກາ​ນິສຖານ ​ແລະ​ປາ​ກິ​ສຖານ ເຊິ່ງເປັນປະເທດບ້ານ​ໃກ້​ເຮືອນ​ຄຽງ ​ເປັນພຽງ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດໃນ​ໂລກ ​ທີ່​ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ​ມີ​ການ​ຕິດ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັສ​ໂປ​ລີ​ໂອ​ປະເພດທີນຶ່ງ.

ໃນປີ 2023, ມີລາຍງານ ພະຍາດໂປລິໂອປະເພດທີນຶ່ງ 6 ກໍລະນີ ຢູ່ໃນແຂວງ ນານກາຮາ (Nangarhar) ແລະ ຄູນາ (Kunar) ຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ, ແຕ່ບໍ່ມີການ ລາຍງານກໍລະນີພະຍາດໂປລິໂອໃນແຂວງໂຄສທ໌ (Khost) ຕາເວັນອອກ.

ຄົນໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນຍອມຮັບວ່າການປະສານງານລະຫວ່າງຄົນໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ແລະຜູ້ສະໜອງຢາ ວັກຊີນ ແລະການເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງຫນັກຂອງອາສາສະຫມັກ ໃຫ້ຜົນທີ່ຄຸ້ມຄ່າ.

ຜູ້ນໍາຊົນເຜົ່າໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ທ່ານຮາຈິ ຄາລີລ (Haji Khalil) ກໍສະຫນັບສະຫນູນພາລະກິດ ນີ້ເຊັ່ນກັນ, ໂດຍໄດ້ກ່າວເປັນພາສາພາຊໂທ (Pashto) ວ່າ:

“ບັນດາອາສາສະໝັກ ຮັບໃຊ້ປະເທດຊາດ. ພວກເຂົາກໍາລັງດູແລເບິ່ງແຍງເດັກນ້ອຍ. ພວກເຂົາກຳລັງໃຫ້ຢາວັກຊີນກັນພະຍາດໃຫ້ແກ່ເດັກນ້ອຍ. ເມື່ອເດັກນ້ອຍບໍ່ໄດ້ມາຮັບວັກ ຊີນ, ພວກອາສາສະໝັກຈະມາຫາພວກເຮົາ, ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າຈະຜ່ານໄປສາມມື້ແລ້ວ, ແລະ ບອກພວກເຮົາວ່າ "ໃຫ້ເອົາເດັກນ້ອຍມາເພື່ອພວກເຮົາຈະໃຫ້ຢາວັກຊີນ."

ທ້າວອາມຣານ (Arman) ກ່າວວ່າມັນເປັນສິ່ງສໍາຄັນທີ່ເດັກນ້ອຍທຸກຄົນຄວນໄດ້ຮັບ​ຢາວັກຊີນປ້ອງກັນພະຍາດໂປລິໂອເພື່ອກໍາຈັດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໃຫ້ໝົດໄປ.

ລາວຫວັງ​ວ່າ​ອັຟກາ​ນີສຖານ​ຈະ​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ປອດ​ໂປ​ລີ​ໂອ​ໃນ​ໄວໆ​ນີ້.

ອ່ານລາຍງານນີ້ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້:

Inayat Amran, a resident of eastern Khost province in Afghanistan, has been working as a poliovirus vaccination volunteer for the past three years. Polio remains endemic in only two countries in the world: Afghanistan and Pakistan. VOA’s Monir Bahar reports from Mandozayi, Khostn. Bezhan Hamdard narrates.

26-year-old, Inayat Arman is going door to door to make sure that every child in the area receives drops of poliovirus vaccination.

Arman, who has volunteered for Polio vaccination for the last three years in his native district of Mandozayi, also known Ismail Khel, in Khost province, is trying to make sure he reaches everyone in the region.

Inayat Arman, Polio Vaccination Volunteer said in Pashto:

“We start an awareness campaign two days before we go to an area. We inform families about the campaign so they can keep their children at home.”

Arman, however, accepts there are “a few” families who are just unwilling to give their children their vaccine.

Inayat Arman, Polio Vaccination Volunteer, in Pashto:

“In the area that I administer the vaccine, there are a few families, like about four to five, refusing [to give vaccination to their children]. The rest, about 122 families, cooperate and bring their children for vaccination.”

Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan are the only two countries in the world where wild poliovirus type 1 is reported.

In 2023, six cases of poliovirus type 1 were reported in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar and Kunar provinces, but no positive poliovirus cases were reported in the eastern province of Khost.

Locals credit the coordination between locals and vaccinators and the hard work of volunteers paid off.

Local tribal leader Haji Khalil also supports the mission.

Haji Khalil, Local Tribal Leader, said in Pashto:

“They [volunteers] serve the country. They are taking care of the children. They are giving them vaccinations. When children miss vaccination, they come to us, even after three days, telling us “Bring the children so we give the vaccination.”

Arman says that it is important that every child receive the poliovirus vaccination in order to eradicate the virus.

He hopes that Afghanistan will become a polio-free country soon.