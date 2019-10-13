ປະເທດ ໂປແລນ ໄດ້ຈັດການເລືອກຕັ້ງສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດໃນວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້ ສຳລັບສະ
ມາຊິກສະພາ 460 ຄົນ ໃນສະພາຕ່ຳ ແລະ 100 ໃນສະພາສູງຂອງສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດ,
ເພື່ອການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ 4 ປີ.
ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນພັກປົກຄອງຫົວອະນຸລັກນິຍົມ Law and Justice ຫຼື ກົດໝາຍ ແລະ
ຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳ, ເຊິ່ງມີຄະແນນນຳໜ້າໃນການສຳຫຼວດຄວາມຄິດເຫັນນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ພິຈາລະ
ຈາການລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ດັ່ງກັບໂອກາດທີ່ຈະຮັກສາຜົນປະໂຫຍດທາງສັງຄົມຫຼາຍ
ເດືອນ ເຊິ່ງມັນໄດ້ຂະຫຍາຍມາດຕະຖານການດຳລົງຊີວິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ທ້າວ ມາເຣັກ ປາຊີໂອເຣັກ ຜູ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າດີໃຈເພາະວ່າ
ໃນທີ່ສຸດ, ຫຼັງຈາກການຖືກຄວບຄຸມໂດຍພັກຄອມມູນິສຫຼາຍປີ, ພວກເຮົາກໍໄດ້ມີລັດ
ຖະບານທີ່ເປັນມືອາຊີບຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງ. ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນການເລືອກເອົາຄົນສຸມສີ່ສຸມຫ້າເຂົ້າ
ມາໃນລັດຖະບານອີກຕໍ່ໄປ ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ຮູ້ຈັກຊິເຮັດຫຍັງ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ມີແຜນການ.
ມັນມີແຜນການ, ແຜນປະຕິບັດການເພື່ອອະນາຄົດ, ເວົ້າແທ້.”
ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນຍັງໄດ້ເຫັນດ້ວຍກັບທິດທາງ ທີ່ພັກປົກຄອງໄດ້ໃຊ້ຂີດໝາຍອະນຸລັກ
ນິຍົມ ຕໍ່ປະເທດ ໃນຊ່ວງເວລາຂອງອິດທິພົນການເປີດເສລີ ແລະ ບໍ່ກ່ຽວກັບສາສະ
ໜາຈາກປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ.
ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ, ນັກວິຈານໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ພັກດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ທຳການໂຈມຕີຢ່າງບໍ່ລົດລະຕໍ່
ລະບຽບລັດຖະທຳມະນູນຂອງປະເທດ.
ທ້າວ ພາແວລ ຜູ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ມາເພື່ອເອົາລັດຖະບານ
ມາຮັບຜິດຊອບ, ເອົານັກການເມືອງ ແລະ ຄຳສັນຍາຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າມາຮັບຜິດຊອບ.
ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າພໍໃຈກັບແງ່ມຸມບາງຢ່າງ, ແຕ່ໃນແງ່ມຸມບາງຢ່າງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍບໍ່ພໍໃຈ. ທຸກ
ຢ່າງແມ່ນຂຶ້ນກັບຄວາມຄິດເຫັນສ່ວນຕົວ.”
ການກ່າວຫາທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ສຸດໄດ້ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ການປັບປຸງໃໝ່ລະບົບຍຸຕິທຳ ທີ່ ຖືກ
ກ່າວປະນາມໂດຍສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ ແລະ ອົງການສິດທິມະນຸດຕ່າງໆ.
ບາງຄົນຢ້ານວ່າ ປະຊາທິປະໄຕຂອງປະເທດຈະໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຢ່າງບໍ່ສາມາດ
ນຳກັບຄືນມາໄດ້ ຖ້າພັກອະນຸລັກນິຍົມໄດ້ຊະນະການປົກຄອງອີກສີ່ປີ.
ການລົງຄະແນນສຽງໃນວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້ ຖືກຫຼາຍຄົນພິຈາລະນາວ່າເປັນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ
ທີ່ສຳຄັນທີ່ສຸດໃນ ໂປແລນ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ການລົ້ມລະລາຍຂອງລັດທິຄອມມູນິສເມື່ອ 30
ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
Poland is holding parliamentary elections Sunday for 460 lawmakers in the lower house of parliament, the Sejm, and for 100 in the Senate, for four-year terms.
Supporters of the ruling conservative Law and Justice party, which is far ahead in the polls, see the vote as a chance to maintain generous monthly social benefits that have raised their living standards.
"I'm happy because finally, after so many years of communist captivity, we have real professionals in the government. It's not random people coming (into the government) anymore and they don't know what to do, that they don't have a plan. There is a plan, an action plan for the future, so exact."
Supporters also approve of the way the ruling party has put a conservative mark on the nation at a time of liberalizing and secularizing influences from the West.
Critics, however, say the party has carried out a relentless attack on the country's constitutional order.
"(I came) To hold the government accountable, hold the politicians and their promises accountable. I am satisfied with some aspects, with some aspects I am not satisfied. Everything depends on the point of view."
The most serious accusation focuses on an overhaul of the justice system that has also been condemned by the European Union and human rights organizations.
Some fear the country's democracy will be irreparably damaged if the conservatives win another four-year mandate.
Sunday's vote is considered by many to be the most momentous election in Poland since the fall of communism 30 years ago.