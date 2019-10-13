ປະ​ເທດ​ ໂປ​ແລນ ໄດ້​ຈັດ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ສະ​ພາ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ມື້ນີ້ ສຳ​ລັບ​ສະ

​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ 460 ຄົນ ໃນ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ແລະ 100 ໃນ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ,

ເພື່ອ​ການ​ດຳ​ລົງ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ 4 ປີ.

ຜູ້​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ພັກ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຫົວ​ອະ​ນຸ​ລັກ​ນິ​ຍົມ Law and Justice ຫຼື ກົດ​ໝາຍ ແລະ

ຄວາມ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ, ເຊິ່ງ​ມີ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ນຳ​ໜ້າ​ໃນ​ການ​ສຳຫຼວດ​ຄວາມ​ຄິດ​ເຫັນ​ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​

ຈາ​ການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ ​ດັ່ງ​ກັບ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຮັກ​ສາຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ທາງ​ສັງ​ຄົມຫຼາຍ​

ເດືອນ ເຊິ່ງ​ມັນ​ໄດ້​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ຖານ​ການ​ດຳ​ລົງ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ທ້າວ ມາ​ເຣັກ ປາ​ຊີ​ໂອ​ເຣັກ ຜູ້​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ດີ​ໃຈ​ເພາະ​ວ່າ​

ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ, ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຖືກ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ໂດຍ​ພັກ​ຄອມ​ມູ​ນິ​ສຫຼາຍ​ປີ, ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ລັດ​

ຖະ​ບານ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ມື​ອາ​ຊີບ​ຢ່າງ​ແທ້​ຈິງ. ມັນ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນການ​ເລືອກ​ເອົາ​ຄົນ​ສຸມ​ສີ່​ສຸມ​ຫ້າ​ເຂົ້າ​

ມາ​ໃນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານອີກ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ ແລະ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຮູ້​ຈັກ​ຊິ​ເຮັດ​ຫຍັງ, ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ແຜນ​ການ.

ມັນ​ມີ​ແຜນ​ການ, ແຜນ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ​ເພື່ອ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ, ເວົ້າ​ແທ້.”

ຜູ້​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນຍັງ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ດ້ວຍ​ກັບ​ທິດ​ທາງ ທີ່​ພັກ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້ຂີດ​ໝາຍ​ອະ​ນຸ​ລັກ

​ນິ​ຍົມ ຕໍ່​ປະ​ເທດ ໃນ​ຊ່ວງ​ເວ​ລາ​ຂອງ​ອິດ​ທິ​ພົນການ​ເປີດ​ເສ​ລີ ແລະ ບໍ່​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ສາ​ສະ​

ໜາ​ຈາກປະ​ເທດຕ​າ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ.

ແນວ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ, ນັກ​ວິ​ຈານ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ພັກ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຢ່າງບໍ່​ລົດ​ລະ​ຕໍ່​

ລະ​ບຽບ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທຳ​ມະ​ນູນ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ທ້າວ ພາ​ແວ​ລ ຜູ້​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້​າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ມາ​ເພື່ອ​ເອົາ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ

​ມາ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອ​ບ, ເອົາ​ນັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ ແລະ ຄຳ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມາ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ.

ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ພໍ​ໃຈກັບ​ແງ່​ມຸມ​ບາງ​ຢ່າງ, ແຕ່​ໃນ​ແງ່​ມຸມ​ບາງ​ຢ່າງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍ​ບໍ່​ພໍ​ໃຈ. ທຸກ

​ຢ່າງ​ແມ່ນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ຄິດ​ເຫັນ​ສ່ວນ​ຕົວ.”

ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໄດ້​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ​ໃສ່​ການ​ປັບ​ປຸງ​ໃໝ່​ລະ​ບົບ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ ທີ່​ ຖື​ກ​

ກ່າວ​ປະ​ນາມ​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ ຢູ​ໂຣບ ແລະ ອົງ​ການ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ຕ່າງໆ.

ບາງ​ຄົນ​ຢ້ານ​ວ່າ ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ຢ່າງບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​

ນຳ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາ​ໄດ້ ຖ້າ​ພັກ​ອະ​ນຸ​ລັກ​ນິ​ຍົມ​ໄດ້​ຊະ​ນະ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ອີກ​ສີ່​ປີ.

ການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ມື້ນີ້ ຖືກຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ

​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ ໂປ​ແລນ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ການ​ລົ້ມ​ລະ​ລາຍ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ທິ​ຄອມ​ມູ​ນິ​ສ​ເມື່ອ 30

ປີ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

Poland is holding parliamentary elections Sunday for 460 lawmakers in the lower house of parliament, the Sejm, and for 100 in the Senate, for four-year terms.



Supporters of the ruling conservative Law and Justice party, which is far ahead in the polls, see the vote as a chance to maintain generous monthly social benefits that have raised their living standards.



"I'm happy because finally, after so many years of communist captivity, we have real professionals in the government. It's not random people coming (into the government) anymore and they don't know what to do, that they don't have a plan. There is a plan, an action plan for the future, so exact."



Supporters also approve of the way the ruling party has put a conservative mark on the nation at a time of liberalizing and secularizing influences from the West.



Critics, however, say the party has carried out a relentless attack on the country's constitutional order.



"(I came) To hold the government accountable, hold the politicians and their promises accountable. I am satisfied with some aspects, with some aspects I am not satisfied. Everything depends on the point of view."



The most serious accusation focuses on an overhaul of the justice system that has also been condemned by the European Union and human rights organizations.



Some fear the country's democracy will be irreparably damaged if the conservatives win another four-year mandate.



Sunday's vote is considered by many to be the most momentous election in Poland since the fall of communism 30 years ago.