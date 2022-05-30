ຊາກ​ຫັກ​ພັງ​ຂອງ​ເຮືອ​ບິນທີ່​ບັນ​ທຸກ​ຜູ້​ໂດຍ​ສານ​ແລະ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ 22 ຄົນ ທີ່​ຫາຍ​ສາບ​ສູນ​ໄປ ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ພູ​ຜາ​ຂອງປະ​ທດ​ເນ​ປານ ໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັນແລ້​ວ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້​ນີ້​ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ຊາກຫັກ​ພັງ ໄດ້​ກະ​ຈັດກະ​ຈາຍ​ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ເ​ຈີ້ຍພູ ​ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງກອງ​ທັບ. ບໍ່ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບຜູ້​ຜູ້​ລອດ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ມາ​ໄດ້ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ.

ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ສອງ​ໝາກ​ປິ່ນ Tara Air turboprop Twin Otter ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖ້ຽວ​ບິນ​ 20 ​ນາທີ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດວານນີ້ ເວ​ລາ​ໄດ້​ຂາດ​ການ​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ກັບ​ຫໍ​ຄອຍ​ຢູ່​ເດີ່ນ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ບິນເຂົ້າ​ເລິກ​ໄປ​ ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຮ່​ອມ​ພູທີ່ມີ​ແມ່​ນ້ຳເລິກ

ແລະ​ພູ​ສູງ​ກ່ອນ​ມີກຳ​ນົດ​ທີ່ຈະ​ລົງຈອດ.

​ກອງ​ທັບກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ສົບ​ອຸ​ບັດ​ຕິ​ເຫດ​ຕົກ ໃນບໍ​ລິ​ເວນ​ໂຊ​ໂນ​ສ​ແວ​ຣ Sonosware ຂອງ​ເຂດມາ​ສ​ແຕງ (Mastang) ໃກ້​ກັບ​ເມືອງ​ພູ​ຜາ​ໂຈ​ມ​ຊົມ (Jomsom) ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ມຸ້ງ​ໜ້າ​ໄປ​ ລຸນຫລັງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້ບິນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຈາກ​ເມືອງຕາກ​ອາ​ກາດ ​ປົກ​ຄາ​ຣາ (Pokhara) 200 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ ຢູ່ທາງ​ພາ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ກັດ​ມັນ​ດູ (Khatmandu)

ຮູບ​ພາບຖ່າຍຈາກ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ ທີ່​ທາງກອງ​ທັບ​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ອອກ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບບ່ອນ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ຕົກ ​ໄດ້​ສະແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ຊິ້ນ​ສ່ວນ​ຂອງ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ທີ່​ຫັກ​ພັກ​ພັງຢັ່ງ​ຢາຍກະ​ຈັດ​ກະ​ຈາຍ ​ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ເຂດ​ຈ້າຍ​ພູ.

ບໍ່​ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດອື່ນໃດ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການບອກ​ໃຫ້​ຊາບ.

ການ​ຊອ​ກ​ຫາ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ເນື່ອງ​ຈາກ​ອາ​ກາດ​ບໍ່​ດີ ແລະຄວາມ​ມືດ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ຄ່ຳ​ຂອງວັ​ນ​ອາ​ທິດ ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຄືນ​ອີກ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້​ນີ້.

The wreckage of a plane carrying 22 people that disappeared in Nepal’s mountains was found Monday scattered on a mountainside, the army said. There was no word on survivors.

The Tara Air turboprop Twin Otter was on a 20-minute flight Sunday when it lost contact with the airport tower while flying in an area of deep river gorges and mountaintops just before it was scheduled to land.

The army said the plane crashed in Sanosware in Mustang district close to the mountain town of Jomsom where it was heading after taking off from the resort town of Pokhara, 200 kilometers west of Kathmandu.

An aerial photo the army posted on Twitter of the crash site showed parts of the aircraft scattered around the mountainside.

No other details were given.