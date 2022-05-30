ຊາກຫັກພັງຂອງເຮືອບິນທີ່ບັນທຸກຜູ້ໂດຍສານແລະພະນັກງານ 22 ຄົນ ທີ່ຫາຍສາບສູນໄປ ໃນເຂດພູຜາຂອງປະທດເນປານ ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນແລ້ວ ໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ໂດຍທີ່ຊາກຫັກພັງ ໄດ້ກະຈັດກະຈາຍຢູ່ຕາມເຈີ້ຍພູ ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງກອງທັບ. ບໍ່ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບຜູ້ຜູ້ລອດຊີວິດມາໄດ້ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.
ເຮືອບິນສອງໝາກປິ່ນ Tara Air turboprop Twin Otter ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນຖ້ຽວບິນ 20 ນາທີ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ເວລາໄດ້ຂາດການຕິດຕໍ່ກັບຫໍຄອຍຢູ່ເດີ່ນເຮືອບິນ ຂະນະທີ່ບິນເຂົ້າເລິກໄປ ໃນເຂດຮ່ອມພູທີ່ມີແມ່ນ້ຳເລິກ
ແລະພູສູງກ່ອນມີກຳນົດທີ່ຈະລົງຈອດ.
ກອງທັບກ່າວວ່າ ເຮືອບິນໄດ້ປະສົບອຸບັດຕິເຫດຕົກ ໃນບໍລິເວນໂຊໂນສແວຣ Sonosware ຂອງເຂດມາສແຕງ (Mastang) ໃກ້ກັບເມືອງພູຜາໂຈມຊົມ (Jomsom) ບ່ອນທີ່ໄດ້ມຸ້ງໜ້າໄປ ລຸນຫລັງທີ່ໄດ້ບິນຂຶ້ນຈາກເມືອງຕາກອາກາດ ປົກຄາຣາ (Pokhara) 200 ກິໂລແມັດ ຢູ່ທາງພາຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງນະຄອນກັດມັນດູ (Khatmandu)
ຮູບພາບຖ່າຍຈາກເຮືອບິນ ທີ່ທາງກອງທັບໄດ້ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ຢູ່ໃນທວິດເຕີກ່ຽວກັບບ່ອນເຮືອບິນຕົກ ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຊິ້ນສ່ວນຂອງເຮືອບິນທີ່ຫັກພັກພັງຢັ່ງຢາຍກະຈັດກະຈາຍ ຢູ່ຕາມເຂດຈ້າຍພູ.
ບໍ່ມີລາຍລະອຽດອື່ນໃດ ທີ່ໄດ້ມີການບອກໃຫ້ຊາບ.
ການຊອກຫາເຮືອບິນໄດ້ຖືກຍົກເລີກເນື່ອງຈາກອາກາດບໍ່ດີ ແລະຄວາມມືດໃນຕອນຄ່ຳຂອງວັນອາທິດ ແຕ່ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຄືນອີກ ໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້.
The wreckage of a plane carrying 22 people that disappeared in Nepal’s mountains was found Monday scattered on a mountainside, the army said. There was no word on survivors.
The Tara Air turboprop Twin Otter was on a 20-minute flight Sunday when it lost contact with the airport tower while flying in an area of deep river gorges and mountaintops just before it was scheduled to land.
The army said the plane crashed in Sanosware in Mustang district close to the mountain town of Jomsom where it was heading after taking off from the resort town of Pokhara, 200 kilometers west of Kathmandu.
An aerial photo the army posted on Twitter of the crash site showed parts of the aircraft scattered around the mountainside.
No other details were given.