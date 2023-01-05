ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຟິ​ລິບ​ປິນ ທ່ານ​ເຟິ​ດີ​ນັນ ມ​າໂກ​ສ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ​ ທ່ານ​ຫວັງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ສາຍ​ສຳ​ພັນໃຫ້​ແໜ້ນ​ແຟ້ນ​ກັບ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ໃນ​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ AFP.

ຈີນ ແລະ​ຟິ​ລິບ​ປີນ ພວມ​ເກີດ​ການ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ໂຕ້​ຖຽງ​ທີ່​ຝົດ​ເດືອດຢູ່​ທະ​ເລ​ຈີນ​ໃຕ້ ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ມາ​ໂກ​ສ ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ ​ຈະ​ເຊັນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ກັບ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້ ເພື່ອສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງການ​ສື່​ສານ​ໂດຍກົງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ຫາທາງ​ທະ​ເລ​.

ມະ​ນີ​ລາ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ວ່າ “ທີ່​ເປັນສິ່ງ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ຕໍ ເພື່ອຈະ​ເສີມ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ຈີນ ແລະ​ຟິ​ລິບ​ປິນ” ທ່​ານ​ມາ​ໂກ​ສ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່ໃນກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ກັບ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກສະ​ພາ​ນິ​ຕິ​ບັນ​ຢັດ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ ທ່ານ​ລີ ຊານ​ຈູ.

ທ່ານ​ມາ​ໂກ​ສ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຄາດ​ວ່າຈະ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ ປະ​ທານ​ປະ​ເທ​ດ​ຈີນ ທ່ານ​ສີ ​ຈິ້ນ​ຜິງ ​ໂດຍກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຫວັງ​ທີ່​ຈະ “ເປັນ​ເພື່ອນ​ຮ່ວມ​ງານ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ທຸ່ນ​ທ່ຽງ ແລະ​ເສີມ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ທັງ​ໝົດ.”

ມີ​ຫຼາຍ​ເຖິງ 14 ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງສອງ​ຝ່າຍ ​ທີ່​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ເຊັນ ໃນລະ​ຫວ່າງກ​ານ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາ​ມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ມາ​ໂກ​ສ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເສັດ​ສິ້ນ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດມື້ນີ້.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຟິ​ລິບ​ປີນ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ໃນອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ ​ຈະເຊັນຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ສື່​ສານຄົມ​ມະ​ນາ​ຄົມ​ເພື່ອ “ຫລີກ​ລ່ຽງ​ການ​ຄາດ​ຄະ​ເນ​ທີ່​ຜິດ​ພາດ ແລະ​ການ​ສື່​ສານ​ຢູ່​ທະ​ເລ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ຂອງຟິ​ລິບ​ປີນ” ຊຶ່ງ​ໝາຍ​ເຖິງ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ທະ​ເລ​ຈີນ​ໃຕ້​ທີ່​ຟີ​ລິ​ບ​ປິນ​ອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ກຳ​ມະ​ສິດ.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said Wednesday he hoped to strengthen ties with Beijing on his first state visit to China since taking office.

China and the Philippines are at odds over the hotly disputed South China Sea, with Marcos expected to sign a deal in Beijing this week to establish direct communication on maritime issues.

Manila considers it "of primary importance to... strengthen the relationship between China and the Philippines", Marcos said in a meeting on Wednesday with top Chinese legislator Li Zhanshu.

Marcos, who is also expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, said he hoped for "partnerships that will stabilize and strengthen all of our economies".

Up to 14 bilateral agreements are expected to be signed during Marcos's visit, which ends on Thursday.

The Philippine government said last week both sides would sign a communication agreement to "avoid miscalculation and miscommunication in the West Philippine Sea", referring to the part of the South China Sea that it claims.