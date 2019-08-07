ຟິ​ລິບ​ປິນ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ພາ​ວະ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການ​ລະ​ບາດຂອງ​ໄຂ້​ເລືອດ

​ອອກ ​ໂດຍກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ພະ​ຍາດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຍຸງ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ຫະ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດແລ້ວ

ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 622 ຄົນ ເທົ່າ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ໃນ​ປີ​ນີ້.

​ມີ​ຜູ້​ຕິດ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄຂ້​ເລືອດ​ອອກ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 146,000 ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ ນັບ​ແຕ່ເດືອນ​ມັງ​ກອນ ຫາ​

ວັນ​ທີ 20 ​ກໍ​ລະ​ກົດ ປີ​ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ 98 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ​ຈາກ​ໄລ​ຍະນຶ່ງປີ​ກ່ອນ ອີງ​ຕາມ

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີກະ​ຊວງສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ ທ່ານ​ແຟ​ຣນ​ຊິ​ສ​ໂກດຸເກ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ລາຍງານ

ຜ່ານທາງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄ​ານ​ວານ​ນີ້.

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ປະ​ກາດ​ຈະ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​ດາລັດ​ຖ​ະ​ບານ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ ໃຊ້​ທຶນ​ສຸກ

​ເສີນ​ເພື່ອຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ພະ​ຍາດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ໄຂ້​ເລືອດ​ອອກ ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ອາ​ການ​ຄ້າຍຄື​ກັບ​ໄຂ້​ຫວັດທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ເຈັບ​ຂໍ້​ຕໍ່ ວິນ

​ຫົວ​ຢາກ​ຮາກ ອອກ​ຕຸ່ມ ແລະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ໃນ​ການ​ຫາຍ​ໃຈ ເລືອດ​ອອກ ແລະ​ອະ

​ໄວ​ຍະ​ວະ​ລົ້ມ​ແຫຼວ ​ໃນກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ.

ມັກ​ຈະພົບ​ເຫັນໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດເຂດ​ຮ້ອນຢູ່​ໃນທົ່ວ​ໂລກ.

ຟິ​ລິບ​ປີນ​ໄດ້​ດິ້ນ​ລົນ​ເພື່ອ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ການ​ລະ​ບາດ​ຂອງ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ໄດ້

ຢຸດ​ການສັກ​ຢາ​ວັກ​ຊິນ Dengvaxia ໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ປີ 2017 ສອງ​ປີ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທີ່ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ ໄດ້​

ກາຍ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ທຳ​ອິດ ທີ່​ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດ​ໃຫ້​ຂາຍ​ຢາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້.

ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປີ 2016 ແລະ 2017 ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຈາກຢາໃຫ້​ແກ່​ພວກ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ເກືອບ​

ນຶ່ງ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນ ຜ່ານໂຄງ​ການສັກ​ຢາ​ຢູ່ໂຮງ​ຮ​ຽນ ແຕ່ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ໂຈະຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ 14

ຄົນ ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ.

ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຢາ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ Sanofi ທີ່​ໄດ້​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ວັກ​ຊິນນີ້ ແຕ່​ນັ້ນ​ມາ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ ຄົນ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​

ປະຫວັດ​ຕິ​ດ​ເຊື້ອ​ພະ​ຍາດ​ໄຂ້​ເລືອດ​ອອກ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ ອາດ​ສາ​ມາດ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ

ຊະ​ນີດ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງຂອງ​ພະ​ຍາດນີ້​ໄດ້.

ກະ​ຊວງ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ​ຟິ​ລິບ​ປິນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕົນຈະ​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ​ໃສ່​ການ​ຊອກ​ຫາ ແລະ​

ທຳ​ລາຍບ່ອນ​ອອກ​ແມ່​ແຜ່​ລູກຂອງ​ຍຸງ​ລາຍ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອື່ນໆ​ໃນ​ເອ​ເຊຍ ​ກໍ​ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ການ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຂອງ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ໄຂ້​ເລືອດ​ອອກ​

ໃນ​ປີ​ນີ້ ອີງ​ຕາມອົງ​ການ​ອະ​ນາ​ໄມ​ໂລກ ຫຼື WHO. ມາ​ເລ​ເຊຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມີຜູ້​ຕິດ​ເຊື້ອ 62,

421 ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ ​ມາເຖິງ​ວັນ​ທີ 29 ມິ​ຖຸ​ນາ ຮວມ​ທັງ 93 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ປຽບ​ທຽບ​ໃສ່​

32,425 ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ ກັບ 53 ​ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ຂອງ​ປີ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້. ຫວຽດ​ນາມ

​ໄດ້​ມີ 81,132 ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ ​ໂດຍ​ມີລາຍ​ງານ​ສີ່​ຄົນ​ ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ປຽບທຽບ​ໃສ່ 26,201 ກໍ​ລະ​

ນີ ຮວມ​ທັງຫົກ​ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິ ດໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ປີ 2018.



Philippines has declared a national dengue epidemic, saying the mosquito-borne disease has killed at least 622 people so far this year.



More than 146,000 cases were recorded from January to July 20 this year, a 98% jump from a year ago, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said in a televised briefing Tuesday.



He said the declaration will allow local governments to use emergency funds to combat the disease.



Dengue can cause severe flu-like symptoms, including joint pain, nausea, rash and can cause breathing problems, hemorrhaging and organ failure in severe cases.



It is commonly found in tropical countries worldwide.



Philippines has struggled to contain the virus since it stopped using the vaccine Dengvaxia in late 2017, two years after becoming the first Asian country to approve it for commercial sale.



Between 2016 and 2017, was distributed to almost a million children through a school immunization program. It was halted after 14 children died.



The French drug company Sanofi, which developed the vaccine has since admitted that people with no prior history of dengue infection could develop a more severe form of the disease.



The Philippines heath department said it will focus on finding and destroying mosquito breeding sites.



Other Southeast Asian countries have also reported an upsurge in dengue cases this year, according to the World Health Organization. Malaysia has registered 62,421 cases through June 29, including 93 deaths, compared to 32,425 cases with 53 deaths for the same period last year. Vietnam had 81,132 cases with four deaths reported, compared to 26,201 cases including six deaths over the same period in 2018.