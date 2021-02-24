ບໍລິສັດ Pfizer ແລະ Moderna ສັນຍາຈະຂະຫຍາຍ ການສະໜອງ ຢາວັກຊີຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່

ຫຼັງຈາກການເລີ່ມຕົ້ນທີ່ຊ້າຢ່າງໜ້າຜິດຫວັງ, ບັນດາຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໃຫຍ່ຂອງບໍລິສັດຜະລິດຢາໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ລັດຖະສະພາໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາເບື້ອງຕົ້ນ ແລະ ຄາດວ່າຈະນຳສົ່ງຢາວັກຊີທີ່ພຽງພໍ ເພື່ອສັກໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນ 300 ລ້ານຄົນໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ພາຍໃນທ້າຍເດືອນກໍລະກົດ.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ບໍລິສັດ Moderna ແລະ Pfizer ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ຄະນະກຳມະການ ພະລັງງານ ແລະ ການຄ້າສະພາຕໍ່າວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຂະຫຍາຍຈຳນວນການຜະລິດອອກຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ແລະ ຢູ່ໃນຊ່ອງທາງທີ່ຈະນຳສົ່ງຢາເພີ່ມເຕີມທີ່ລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊື້ໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນນີ້.

ປະທານບໍລິສັດ Moderna ທ່ານ ສະເຕເຟັນ ຮອດຈ໌ ໄດ້ກ່່າວໃນຄຳໃຫ້ການຂຽນວ່າ ບໍລິສັດດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຂະຫຍາຍການນຳສົ່ງຂຶ້ນເປັນສອງເທົ່າ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ທ້າຍປີ 2020 ແລະ ຄາດວ່າຈະເພີ່ມມັນຂຶ້ນອີກສອງເທົ່າພາຍໃນເດືອນ ເມສາ ເປັນ 40 ລ້ານໂດສຕໍ່ເດືອນ. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າບໍລິສັດຄາດ ວ່າຈະນຳສົ່ງຢາ 100 ລ້ານໂດສ ພາຍໃນທ້າຍເດືອນມີນາ.

ບໍລິສັດທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນໄດ້ມີບັນຫາເພື່ອນຳສົ່ງຢາໃຫ້ທັນຕາຕະລາງ ຍ້ອນພາວະທີ່ລຳບາກຢູ່ໂຮງງານບັນ ຈຸຢາ. ທ່ານ ຮອດຈ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ບໍລິສັດດັ່ງກ່າວຈະເພີ່ມໂຮງງານຂຶ້ນອີກແຫ່ງນຶ່ງເພື່ອເລັ່ງການຜະ ລິດ.

ດ້ວຍຈຳນວນທີ່ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ, ບໍລິສັດ Moderna ແມ່ນກຳລັງເລັ່ງແຜນການນຳສົ່ງຢາ 100 ລ້ານໂດສຕໍ່ໄປຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຈາກທ້າຍເດືອນມິຖຸນາ ຫາ ທ້າຍເດືອນພຶດສະພາ, ແລະ ນຶ່ງສ່ວນສາມຂອງຢາ 100 ລ້ານໂດສຈາກທ້າຍ ເດືອນກັນຍາ ຫາທ້າຍເດືອນກໍລະກົດ.

ບໍລິສັດ Pfizer ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນອີກບໍລິສັດນຶ່ງທີ່ຢາວັກຊີນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືກນຳສົ່ງໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ນັ້ນ, ກໍໄດ້ທຳການລົງທຶນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍເຊັ່ນກັນ ໃນສະຖານທີ່ຜະລິດຢາຢູ່ ສະຫະລັດ ຂອງພວກເຮົາ,” ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງຫົວໜ້າເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ທຸລະກິດ ທ່ານ ຈອນ ຢັງ ໃນຄຳໃຫ້ການຂຽນ.

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ບໍລິສັດດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເພີ່ມສາຍການຜະລິດ, ຂະຫຍາຍຂະໜາດຂອງຈຳນວນຢາ, ຂະຫຍາຍການຜະລິດຢາ ແລະ ເລັ່ງການທົດລອງຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງທົດລອງ.

ດັ່ງຜົນທີ່ອອກມາ, ບໍລິສັດ Pfizer ຄາດວ່າຈະນຳສົ່ງຢາ 13 ລ້ານໂດສຕໍ່ອາທິດໃນກາງເດືອນມີນາ, ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຈາກສີ່ ຫາ 5 ລ້ານໂດສໃນຕອນເລີ່ມຕົ້ນຂອງເດືອນກຸມພາ.

After a disappointingly slow start, drug company executives told Congress Tuesday that they have ironed out startup problems and expect to deliver enough vaccines to immunize 300 million people in the United States by the end of July.

Moderna and Pfizer officials told the House Energy and Commerce Committee that they had greatly expanded manufacturing capacity and were on track to deliver additional doses that the Biden administration purchased earlier this month. [[https://www.hhs.gov/about/news/2021/02/11/biden-administration-purchases-additional-doses-covid-19-vaccines-from-pfizer-and-moderna.html ]]

Moderna President Stephen Hoge said in written testimony that the company had doubled deliveries since late 2020 and expects to double them again by April to 40 million doses per month. He said the company expects to deliver 100 million doses by the end of March.

The company had run into problems meeting delivery schedules because of a bottleneck at a vial-filling plant. Hoge said the company is adding another plant to speed up production.

With increased capacity, Moderna is moving up the delivery schedule of its next 100 million doses from the end of June to the end of May, and a third 100 million from the end of September to the end of July.

Pfizer, the other company with a vaccine being delivered in the United States, has also made "significant (emphasis in the original) investments in our U.S. manufacturing sites," Chief Business Officer John Young said in written testimony.

The company has added production lines, doubled batch sizes, increased batch yields and sped up lab tests, he said.

As a result, Pfizer expects to deliver 13 million doses per week by the middle of March, up from four to five million at the beginning of February.