ທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ງຽບ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຂໍ້ຄວາມຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ທີ່ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຖອນ ກຳລັງ ສະຫະລັດ ອອກຈາກ ອັຟການິສຖານ ພາຍໃນວັນທີ 25 ທັນວາ

ທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ລາຍລະອຽດເພີ່ມເຕີມໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້, ນຶ່ງວັນຫຼັງຈາກປະທານາທິບໍ ດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຂຽນຂໍ້ຄວາມໃນທວິດເຕີວ່າ ກອງກຳລັງ ສະຫະລັດ ທັງໝົດໃນ ອັຟການິສຖານເຊິ່ງເປັນປະເທດທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນເຂດເອເຊຍໃຕ້ ຄວນກັບຄືນບ້ານກ່ອນທ້າຍປີນີ້.

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຂຽນຂໍ້ຄວາມໃນທວິດເຕີກ່ອນການໂຕ້ວາທີຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນຄືນວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມາວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຄວນນຳເອົາທະຫານຊາຍ ແລະ ຍິງທີ່ ກ້າຫານຈຳນວນນ້ອຍທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອຢູ່ໃນ ອັຟການິສຖານ ກັບບ້ານໃນວັນຄຣິສມັສ.”

ໂຄສົກສຳລັບລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ທ່ານ ມາກ ເອັສເປີ, ປະທານຂອງເສນາທິການຮ່ວມ ນາຍພົນ ມາກ ມິລລີ ແລະ ສູນກາງບັນຊາການສະຫະລັດ, ເຊິ່ງຄວບຄຸມການປະຕິບັດການທະ ຫານ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ, ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ຄຳເຫັນ ແລະ ໄດ້ສະເໜີວີໂອເອໃຫ້ທຳນຽບຂາວ. ທ່ານ ເອັສເປີ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຕອບຄຳຖາມ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຖອນກຳລັງອອກຈາກ ອັຟການິສຖານ ໃນລະ ຫວ່າງພິທີນຶ່ງທີ່ຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນທຳນຽບຫ້າໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກອງທັບທ່ານນຶ່ງ, ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອໂດຍຂໍບໍ່ອອກຊື່ວ່າ ຂໍ້ຄວາມໃນ ທວິດເຕີ ຂອງທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີແມ່ນ “ຄຳເວົ້າທຳອິດ” ທີ່ທຸກຄົນໄດ້ເຫັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຕາຕະລາງການຖອນກຳລັງອອກຈາກ ອັຟການິສຖານ, ແລະ ຫ້ອງການຂອງທ່ານແມ່ນ “ກຳລັງລໍຖ້າຄຳແນະນຳຕ່າງໆ” ຈາກທີມນະໂຍບາຍຂອງ ທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ “ເພື່ອສະໜອງແນວທາງເພີ່ມເຕີມ.”

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ເອີ້ນການຕໍ່ສູ້ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນຕ່າງປະເທດວ່າ “ບໍ່ມີເຫດຜົນ, ໂງ່, ບໍ່ມີວັນສິ້ນ ສຸດ, ສົງຄາມຕ່າງປະເທດ,” ແລະ ຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ທ່ານຂຽນໃນທວິດເຕີເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຖ້າໄດ້ມີການປະຕິບັດ, ມັນຈະບັນລຸຄຳສັນຍາການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທີ່ມີມາດົນນານ ເພື່ອເອົາ ສະຫະລັດ ອອກຈາກ ອັຟການິສຖານ. ປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ສ່ວນຫຼາຍແມ່ນໄດ້ສະໜັບສະ ໜູນ ການນຳເອົາກຳລັງ ສະຫະລັດ ກັບບ້ານ.

ຂໍ້ຄວາມໃນທວິດເຕີຂອງທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີໄດ້ກະຕຸ້ນໃຫ້ມີແຜນອອກມາຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ, ເຊິ່ງຖືກເຜີຍແຜ່ໂດຍທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ຊາດຂອງທ່ານ, ທ່ານ ໂຣເບີດ ໂອບຣາຍອັນ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວຫຼາຍຊົ່ວໂມງກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ມີຈຸດປະສົງທີ່ຈະຫຼຸດຜ່ອນລະດັບກຳລັງທະຫານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນ ອັຟການິສຖານ ຈາກ 5,000 ຄົນລົງມາເປັນ 2,500 ຄົນພາຍ ໃນຕົ້ນປີ 2021.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ພອມພຽວ ກໍໄດ້ສະແດງຕາຕະລາງ ທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນກັບທ່ານ ໂອບຣາຍອັນ ໃນກາງເດືອນກັນຍາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າກອງທັບແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນບາດກ້າວທີ່ຈະຖອນກຳລັງອອກຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່ພາຍໃນລະດູບານໃໝ່ປີ 2021.

The Pentagon offered no additional details on Afghanistan Thursday, a day after President Donald Trump tweeted that all U.S. forces in the South Asian nation should return home before the end of the year.

“We should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas!” Trump tweeted shortly before the vice-presidential debate Wednesday night.

Spokespersons for Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees military operations in the Middle East, declined comment and referred VOA to the White House. Esper did not answer questions on an Afghan withdrawal during a Pentagon event Thursday.

One military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told VOA the president’s tweet was the “first word” anyone had seen about an accelerated withdrawal timeline in Afghanistan, and his office was “awaiting instructions” from the Pentagon’s policy team to “provide more guidance.”

Trump has called U.S. combat engagements overseas “ridiculous, stupid, endless, foreign wars,” and his recent tweet, if implemented, would fulfill his long-held campaign promise to get the United States out of Afghanistan. Most Americans also support bringing U.S. forces home.

The president’s tweet drastically accelerates plans released by his national security advisor, Robert O’Brien, who said hours earlier the United States intended to reduce its troop levels in Afghanistan from 5,000 to 2,500 by early 2021.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has expressed a similar timeline to O’Brien in mid-September, saying the military was on pace for a full pullout by spring of 2021.