ປີ 2018 ໄດ້ພິສູດໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ເປັນປີນຶ່ງ ໃນການປ່ຽນແປງດ້ານການເມຶອງຂອງ
ສະຫະລັດ. ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະຄືນ ທັງໄດ້ຮັບການຄວບ
ຄຸມສະພາຕ່ຳ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງກາງສະໄມ ໃນເດືອນພະຈິກ ຜ່ານມາ ແລະນັ້ນຈະ
ເປັນຜົນກະທົບຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ ໃນອີກ 2 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ ໃນໜ້າທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຂອງທ່ານ
ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ນັກຂ່າວແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງວີໂອເອ ຈິມ ມາໂລນ ມີລາຍລະອຽດເພີ້ມຕື່ມ
ຊຶ່ງວັນນະສອນ ຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳ ຜູ້ນຳພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານນາງແນນຊີ ເປໂລຊີ ກ່າວວ່າ
“ຍ້ອນພວກທ່ານນັ້ນແຫຼະ, ມື້ອື່ນຈະເປັນວັນໃໝ່ ໃນອາເມຣິກາ!”
ຜູ້ນຳພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານນາງແນນຊີ ເປໂລຊີ ພາກັນສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງຜົນຂອງ
ການເລືອກຕັ້ງກາງສະໄໝ ທີ່ຈະກັບຄືນມາຄວບຄຸມສະພາຕ່ຳ .
ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້ຮັບກຳລັງຕື່ມ ດ້ວຍໄຊຊະນະ ຈາກຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ຄືປະທານາທິບໍດີ
ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໂດຍມີການເພີ້ມພະລັງຈາກພວກລົງຄະແນນສຽງແມ່ຍິງ
ແລະພວກປ່ອນບັດ ໃຫ້ພັກ progressive ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຈາກລັດແມັສຊາ
ຈູແຊັສ ທ່ານນາງອາຢັນນາ ແພຣັຊລີ.”
ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳ ທ່ານນາງແພຣັຊລີ ລັດແມັສຊາຈູແຊັສ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມັນອາດຈະເປັນເວລາມືມົນໃນປະຫວັດສາດຂອງຊາດ
ເຮົາທີ່ວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນເກີດຂຶ້ນ ແລະແທນທີ່ຈະເປັນເຊັ່ນນັ້ນ, ພວກເຮົາ
ຈະຄົ້ນຫາຄວາມຫວັງຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ບໍ່ແມ່ນຄວາມກົວຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ປະເຊີນ ກັບການຊັກຊ້າທາງກົດໝາຍຂອງເພິ່ນ
ແລະການສືບສວນຫຼາຍຢ່າງ ໂດຍພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດໃນສະພາຕໍ່າ.
ແຕ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ກໍຍັງຂັດຄ້ານຢູ່.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີກດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ມີຫຍັງ ສູນ. ເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ່ເປັນຫຍັງ?
ຍ້ອນວ່າມັນບໍ່ມີຫຍັງ. ແຕ່ວ່າພວກເຂົາສາມາດຫຼິ້ນເກມໄດ້, ແຕ່ພວກເຮົາສາມາດທີ່
ຈະຫຼິ້ນໄດ້ດີກວ່ານັ້ນ.”
ທ່ານທຣຳ ແລະຜູ້ນຳຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ແມ່ນກຳລັງປະເຊີນໜ້າກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບງົບ
ປະມານຂອງກຳແພງຊາຍແດນ, ເປັນການລອງເບິ່ງ ການຕໍ່ສູ້ຂອງພັກທີ່ແບ່ງແຍກ,
ຊຶ່ງນັກວິໄຈ ຈອນ ໂຟທີເອ ກ່າວໄວ້.
ທ່ານຈອນ ໂຟທີເອ ນັກວິໄຈ ຈາກສູນກາງນະໂຍບາຍສອງພັກ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພັກເດໂມ
ແຄຣັດແມ່ນແນ່ນອນທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍຂອງພວກຕົນ ທີ່ຈະເນັ້ນເຖິງ
ຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງກັບທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແລະຈະສືບສວນລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ
ແລະພວກເຮົາເຂົ້າໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ປີ 2020, ສະນັ້ນແມ່ນປີແຫ່ງ
ການປ່ຽນແປງ.”
ຖ້າຫາກບໍ່ໄດ້ຄວບຄຸມສະພາສູງໂດຍພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ, ທ່ານທຣຳ ອາດຈະຕັດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ
ກັບພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານຈິມ ແຄັຊເລີ ກ່າວໄວ້.
ທ່ານຈິມ ແຄັຊເລີ ຈາກ ທາງທີ່ສາມ ຫຼື Third Way ກ່າວໄວ້ “ມາຈົນເຖິງດຽວນີ້ ພວກ
ເຮົາ ຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ເຫັນທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ວ່າມີຄວາມສາມາດທີ່ຈະເຮັດວຽກກັບພວກ
ເດໂມແຄຣັດ ເພື່ອຕັດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງໃດໃໝ່ ໃນ 2 ປີ ທຳອິດ. ສະນັ້ນ ເຈົ້າຂອງໜັງສື Art
of the Deal ຫຼືສິນລະປະຂອງການຕໍ່ລອງ ນັ້ນແມ່ນ ຂາດເຂີນ ແລະພວກເຮົາ
ກໍຈະເຫັນວ່າ ຖ້າພວກເຮົາຈະເຫັນ ຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ ໃນເວລານີ້.”
ແຕ່ວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຍັງຈະມີຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ກັບການສືບສວນຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ຊຶ່ງອາດຈະ
ສະຫຼຸບລົງໄດ້ ໃນອີກບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດເດືອນຂ້າງໜ້ານັ້ນ.
ນັກວິໄຈການເມືອງສິດເກົ່າ ທ່ານ ທອມດີແຟຣງ.
ທ່ານດີແຟຣງ ຈາກວາລະສານ National Journal ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນແມ່ນປີສັນປັນນ້ຳ
ຫຼືແບ່ງເຂດ ໃນຕໍ່ໜ້າ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ, ທ່ານແມ່ນຈະຕ້ອງປະເຊີນ
ໜ້າກັບຫຍັງກໍໄດ້ ທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໂຣເບີຣ໌ດ ມັລເລີ ກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບທ່ານ ຫຼື ການກ່າວ
ຫາທັງໝົດ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ມັນຈະເປັນປີທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ ສຳລັບເພິ່ນ.”
“ທ່ານທຣຳ ແມ່ນຈະເພີ້ມຄວາມເພັ່ງເລັ່ງໃສ່ການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີຄັ້ງຕໍ່ໄປ,
ແຕ່ວ່າ ມັນຈະໄດ້ຄະແນນຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທີ່ຫວັງວ່າຈະຊະນະທ່ານ,”
ຊຶ່ງ ທ່ານກຸຍອຽນ ແມັກຄີ (Guian McKee) ກ່າວໄວ້.
ທ່ານ ທ່ານກຸຍອຽນ ແມັກຄີ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ແຫ່ງລັດເວີຈີເນຍ ກ່າວວ່າ
“ທ່ານຮູ້ແລ້ວ, ຊ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ຄວາມຈິງ ແມ່ນວ່າ ການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງປີ 2020
ແມ່ນໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນແລ້ວ. ມັນແມ່ນເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ບໍ່ເຂົ້າຂ້າງ, ແຕ່ວ່າ ມັນຈະເປັນການ
ຈັດເຂົ້າຮູບຂອງທຸກສິ່ງຢ່າງ ໃນຕໍ່ໜ້າ.”
ສິ່ງທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ໃນປີ 2019 ສາມາດທີ່ຈະໄປໄດ້ໄກ ທີ່ຕະຕັດສິນໄດ້ວ່າທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ
ແມ່ນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະໄໝດຽວ ຫຼື ສອງສະໄໝ.
The year 2018 proved to be one of change in U.S. politics.Opposition Democrats won back control of the House of Representatives in the November midterm elections, and that could have a profound impact on the next two years of Donald Trump's presidency.VOA National Correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington.]]
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Democratic leader
"Thanks to you, tomorrow will be a new day in America!"
Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi celebrating the midterm results that returned the House to Democratic control.
Democrats fueled their victory with opposition to President Donald Trump spurred by a strong turnout of women and progressive voters on behalf of candidates like Massachusetts Democrat Ayanna Pressley.
Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Democrat
"We have affirmed that while this could go down as the darkest time in our history, we will not let it be.And instead, we will be defined by our hopes, not our fears."
President Trump now faces the prospect of a stalled legislative agenda and numerous oversight investigations launched by House Democrats.
But Trump remains defiant.
President Donald Trump
"They have got nothing.Zero.You know why?Because there is nothing.But they can play that game, but we can play it better."
Trump and Democratic leaders have already clashed over funding for his border wall, a preview of the partisan fights to come, says analyst John Fortier.
John Fortier, Bipartisan Policy Center
"Democrats will certainly use their majority to highlight some differences with Donald Trump and to investigate the Trump administration.And then we will be spending this year leading into the presidential election of 2020, so it is a transition year."
Without full Republican control of Congress, Trump may be looking to cut some deals with Democrats, says Jim Kessler.
Jim Kessler, Third Way
"At this point we have not seen Donald Trump really have the ability to work with Democrats to cut any sort of deal in the first two years.So, Mr. Art of the Deal' has really fallen short and we will see if that is possible this time."
But the president will also have to deal with the Russia investigation, which may be moving toward a conclusion in the coming months.
Veteran political analyst Tom DeFrank.
Tom DeFrank, National Journal
"This is a watershed year coming up for President Trump.I mean, he is going to have to confront whatever it is that Robert Mueller says about him or alleges. And I think it is going to be a difficult year for him."
Trump will be increasingly focused on the next presidential election, but so will scores of Democrats who hope to defeat him, says Guian McKee.
Guian McKee, University of Virginia
"You know, I think the reality is that the 2020 campaign has begun.That is probably unfortunate, but that shapes everything going forward."
What happens in 2019 could go a long way to determining whether Donald Trump is a one-term or two-term president.
