ປີ 2018 ໄດ້​ພິ​ສູດ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ເປັນປີ​ນຶ່ງ​ ໃນ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງດ້ານ​ການເມຶອງຂອງ​

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັ​ດ. ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະຄືນ ທັງ​ໄດ້ຮັບການ​ຄວບ

​ຄຸມສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ກາງ​ສະ​ໄມ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພະ​ຈິກ ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ ແລະ​ນັ້ນ​ຈະ

​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ ໃນ​ອີກ 2 ປີຕໍ່​ໜ້າ ໃນໜ້າ​ທີ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຂອງທ່ານ

ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ນັກ​ຂ່າວແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ຂອງວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ ​ຈິມ ມາ​ໂລນ ມີ​ລາຍລະ​ອຽດ​ເພີ້​ມ​ຕື່ມ

ຊຶ່ງວັນ​ນະ​ສອນ ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ຜູ້​ນຳພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແນນ​ຊີ ເ​ປ​ໂລ​ຊີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

“ຍ້ອນ​ພວກ​ທ່ານ​ນັ້ນ​ແຫຼະ, ມື້​ອື່ນ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ວັນ​ໃໝ່ ໃນ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ!”

ຜູ້​ນຳພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແນນ​ຊີ ເ​ປ​ໂລ​ຊີ ພາ​ກັນ​ສະ​ເຫຼີມ​ສະ​ຫຼອງ​ຜົນ​ຂອງ​

ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ກາງ​ສະ​ໄໝ ທີ່​ຈະ​ກັບ​ຄືນມາ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ .

ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ໄດ້ຮັບ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຕື່ມ ​ດ້ວຍ​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ ຈາກ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ ຄືປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນລ ທ​ຣຳ ໂດຍ​ມີ​ການເພີ້ມພະລັງຈາກ​ພວກລົງຄະແນນສຽງ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​

ແລະ​ພວກ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ ໃຫ້ພັກ progressive ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ຈາກ​ລັດ​ແມັ​ສ​ຊາ

​ຈູ​ແຊັ​ສ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ອາ​ຢັນ​ນາ ແພ​ຣັ​ຊ​ລີ.”

ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ​ທ່ານ​ນາງແພ​ຣັ​ຊ​ລີ ລັດ​ແມັ​ສ​ຊາ​ຈູ​ແຊັ​ສ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ມັນ​ອາດ​ຈະເປັນເວລາມືມົນໃນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ​ຂອງ​ຊາດ​

ເຮົາ​ທີ່ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມັນ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ ແລະ​ແທນ​ທີ່ຈະ​ເປັນ​ເຊັ່ນ​ນັ້ນ, ພວກ​ເຮົາ

ຈະ​ຄົ້ນ​ຫາ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ, ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ຄວາມ​ກົວ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.”

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້​ປະ​ເຊີນ ກັບ​ການ​ຊັກ​ຊ້າທາງກົດໝາຍຂອງ​ເພິ່ນ

ແລະການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ຫຼາຍ​ຢ່າງ ໂດຍ​ພັກເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດໃນສະພາຕໍ່າ.

ແຕ່​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ກໍຍັງ​ຂັດຄ້ານ​ຢູ່.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ກ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຫຍັງ ສູນ. ເຈົ້າ​ຮູ້​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ?

ຍ້ອນ​ວ່າ​ມັນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຫຍັງ. ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຫຼິ້ນ​ເກ​ມໄດ້, ແຕ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​

ຈະ​ຫຼິ້ນໄດ້​ດີກວ່າ​ນັ້ນ​.”

ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ແລະ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ພັກເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ແ​ມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ງົບ​

ປະ​ມານ​ຂອງ​ກຳ​ແພງ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ, ເປັນ​ການ​ລອງເບິ່ງ ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ຂອງພັກທີ່​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ,

ຊຶ່ງ​ນັກ​ວິ​ໄຈ ຈອນ ໂຟ​ທີ​ເອ ກ່າວ​ໄວ້.

ທ່ານຈອນ ໂຟ​ທີ​ເອ ນັກ​ວິ​ໄຈ ຈາກ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ສອງ​ພັກ ກ່າ​ວວ່າ “​ພັກເດ​ໂມ

​ແຄ​ຣັດແມ່ນ​ແນ່ນອນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ສຽງ​ສ່ວນ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ຕົນ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເນັ້ນ​ເຖິງ

ຄວາມ​ແຕກ​ຕ່າງກັບ​ທ່ານ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ແລະ​ຈະ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານທ​ຣຳ

ແລະ​ພ​ວກ​ເຮົາເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ປີ 2020, ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ປີ​ແຫ່ງ​

ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ.”

ຖ້າຫາກບໍ່ໄດ້​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ໂດຍພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັນ, ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ອາດ​ຈະຕັດ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ

​ກັບ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານ​ຈິມ ແຄັຊເລີ ກ່າວ​ໄວ້.

ທ່ານ​ຈິມ ແຄັຊເລີ ຈາກ ທາງ​ທີ່​ສາມ ຫຼື Third Way ກ່າວ​ໄວ້ “ມາ​ຈົນ​ເຖິງດຽວ​ນີ້ ພວກ​

ເຮົາ ຍັງ​ບໍ່ທັນ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ວ່າ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ກັບ​ພວກ

ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ເພື່ອ​ຕັດຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ໃດໃ​ໝ່ ໃນ 2 ປີ ທຳ​ອິດ. ສະ​ນັ້ນ ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງ​ໜັງ​ສື Art

of the Deal ຫຼື​ສິນ​ລະ​ປະ​ຂອງ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ລອງ ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ ຂາດ​ເຂີນ ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​

ກໍ​ຈະ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ຖ້າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ເຫັນ ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ນີ້.”

ແຕ່​ວ່າ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຍັງ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ ກັບ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ຂອງຣັດ​ເຊຍ ຊຶ່ງ​ອາດ​ຈະ

​ສະ​ຫຼຸບ​ລົງ​ໄດ້ ໃນ​ອີກ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ເດືອນ​ຂ້າງ​ໜ້າ​ນັ້ນ.

ນັກ​ວິ​ໄຈການ​ເມືອງ​ສິດ​ເກົ່າ ທ່ານ ທອມ​ດີ​ແຟ​ຣງ.

ທ່ານ​ດີ​ແຟ​ຣງ ຈາກວາ​ລະ​ສານ National Journal ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ປີສັນ​ປັນ​ນ້ຳ

ຫຼື​ແບ່ງ​ເຂດ ໃນ​ຕໍ່​ໜ້າ ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ, ທ່ານ​ແມ່ນ​ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​

ໜ້າ​ກັບ​ຫຍັງ​ກໍ​ໄດ້ ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໂຣ​ເບີ​ຣ໌ດ ມັ​ລ​ເລີ ກ່າວ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ ຫຼື ການ​ກ່າວ​

ຫາ​ທັງ​ໝົດ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ປີ​ທີ່​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກ ສຳ​ລັບ​ເພິ່ນ.”

“ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ​ແມ່ນຈະ​ເພີ້ມ​ຄວາມ​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັ່ງ​ໃສ່​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຄັ້ງ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ,

ແຕ່​ວ່າ ມັນ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຄະ​ແນນຂອງ​ພັກເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ທີ່​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ຊະ​ນະ​ທ່ານ,”

ຊຶ່ງ ທ່ານກຸຍ​ອ​ຽນ ແມັກ​ຄີ (Guian McKee) ກ່າວ​ໄວ້.

​ທ່ານ ທ່ານກຸຍ​ອ​ຽນ ແມັກ​ຄີ ຈາກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ແຫ່ງ​ລັດ​ເວີ​ຈີ​ເນຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

“ທ່ານ​ຮູ້​ແລ້ວ, ຊ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ຄວາມ​ຈິງ ແມ່ນວ່າ ການ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງປີ 2020

ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ແລ້ວ. ມັນ​ແມ່ນເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ເຂົ້າ​ຂ້າງ, ແຕ່ວ່າ ມັນ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ການ

​ຈັດ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮູບຂອງ​ທຸກ​ສິ່ງ​ຢ່າງ ໃນ​ຕໍ່​ໜ້າ.”

ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ ໃນ​ປີ 2019 ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ໄກ ທີ່​ຕະ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໄດ້​ວ່າ​ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ

ແມ່ນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ສະ​ໄໝ​ດຽວ ຫຼື ສອງ​ສະ​ໄໝ.

The year 2018 proved to be one of change in U.S. politics.Opposition Democrats won back control of the House of Representatives in the November midterm elections, and that could have a profound impact on the next two years of Donald Trump's presidency.VOA National Correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington.]]



Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Democratic leader

"Thanks to you, tomorrow will be a new day in America!"



Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi celebrating the midterm results that returned the House to Democratic control.



Democrats fueled their victory with opposition to President Donald Trump spurred by a strong turnout of women and progressive voters on behalf of candidates like Massachusetts Democrat Ayanna Pressley.



Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Democrat

"We have affirmed that while this could go down as the darkest time in our history, we will not let it be.And instead, we will be defined by our hopes, not our fears."



President Trump now faces the prospect of a stalled legislative agenda and numerous oversight investigations launched by House Democrats.



But Trump remains defiant.



President Donald Trump

"They have got nothing.Zero.You know why?Because there is nothing.But they can play that game, but we can play it better."



Trump and Democratic leaders have already clashed over funding for his border wall, a preview of the partisan fights to come, says analyst John Fortier.



John Fortier, Bipartisan Policy Center

"Democrats will certainly use their majority to highlight some differences with Donald Trump and to investigate the Trump administration.And then we will be spending this year leading into the presidential election of 2020, so it is a transition year."



Without full Republican control of Congress, Trump may be looking to cut some deals with Democrats, says Jim Kessler.



Jim Kessler, Third Way

"At this point we have not seen Donald Trump really have the ability to work with Democrats to cut any sort of deal in the first two years.So, Mr. Art of the Deal' has really fallen short and we will see if that is possible this time."



But the president will also have to deal with the Russia investigation, which may be moving toward a conclusion in the coming months.



Veteran political analyst Tom DeFrank.



Tom DeFrank, National Journal

"This is a watershed year coming up for President Trump.I mean, he is going to have to confront whatever it is that Robert Mueller says about him or alleges. And I think it is going to be a difficult year for him."





Trump will be increasingly focused on the next presidential election, but so will scores of Democrats who hope to defeat him, says Guian McKee.



Guian McKee, University of Virginia

"You know, I think the reality is that the 2020 campaign has begun.That is probably unfortunate, but that shapes everything going forward."



What happens in 2019 could go a long way to determining whether Donald Trump is a one-term or two-term president.