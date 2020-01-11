ໂຄ​ສົກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແນນ​ຊີ ເພໂລ​ຊີ (Nancy Pelosi) ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຈະ​ເອົາ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ເພື່ອ​ສົ່ງມາດ​ຕາ​ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້ ສິ້​ນ​ສຸດ​ການ​ບໍ່​ໄປ​ບໍ່​ມາ​ກັບ ການ​ນຳ​ພາ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ ​ບ​ລິ​ກັນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ດານ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍດີດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣໍາ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແນນ​ຊີ ເພ​ໂລ​ຊີ ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໜັງ​ສື​ໄປ​ຫາ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເພື່ອນ​ຮ່ວມ​ງານສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງວ່າ “​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຮ້ອງ​ຂໍ​ ປະ​ທານຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ ທ່ານ​ແຈ​ຣີ ແນັດ​ເລີ (Jerry Nedler) ໃຫ້​ກະ​ກຽມ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສູ່ສະ​ພາ​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບມະ​ຕິເພື່ອ​ແຕ່ງ​ຕັ້ງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ ແລະ​ສົ່ງ​ມາດ​ຕາ​ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ສ​ະ​ພາ​ສູງ.”

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເພ​ໂລ​ຊີ ແລະ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງສຽງ​ສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ທ່ານ​ມິດ ແມັກ​ຄໍ​ແນ​ລ ທີ່​ບໍ່​ໄປ​ບໍ່​ມາ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໄດ້​ກິນ​ເວ​ລາ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຢູ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ສາມ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ຫຼັງ​ຈ​າກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ໄດ້​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ ທ​ຣຳ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເພ​ໂລ​ຊີ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ວັນ​ຂອງ​ການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ຕໍ່​ມະ​ຕິ ແຕ່​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໜັງ​ສື​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຈະ “​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ໄປ​ໜ້າ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ” ຢູ່​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ອາ​ທິດ​ຂອງກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ.

ທ່ານ​ແມັກ​ຄໍ​ແນ​ລ ອາດ​ເລີ້ມ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີ​ນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ບໍ່​ນານ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ມາດ​ຕາ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ໄດ້​ລົງ​ຄະ​ນ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ຕາ​ມ​ເສັ້ນ​ສາຍ​ຂອງ​ພັກໃນ​ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ ເພື່ອ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ​ມີ​ທີ່ໃຊ້​ອຳ​ນາດ​ຂອງ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ ແລະ​ຂັດ​ຂວາງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຄົນ​ທີ​ສາມໃນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ ທີ່​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບ​ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຈະ​ຍ້າຍ​ອອກ​ຈາກຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ.

ຈຸດ​ກາງ​ຂອງ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຕ້ານ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ກໍ​ຄື​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ໃຫ້​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນສືບ​ສວນ​ຄູ່​ແຂ່ງ​ການ​ເມືອງ ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ອະ​ດີດ​ຮອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ແລະ​ນຳ​ໜ້າ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ແລະ​ລູກ​ຊາຍຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ​ຄື ທ່ານ​ຮັນ​ເຕີ ແລະໄດ້ລ້າ​ຊ້າ​ກີດ​ກັ້ນ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນັ້ນ.’



U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday she will take steps to send articles of impeachment to the Senate next week, ending an impasse with the Republican-led Senate over President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.



"I have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate," Pelosi said in a letter to her House Democratic colleagues.



Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have been deadlocked over the issue that has consumed lawmakers on Capitol Hill more than three weeks after the House impeached Trump.



Pelosi did not announce a date for the House vote on the resolution but she said in the letter she would "discuss how to proceed further" at the weekly meeting of the House Democratic Caucus.



McConnell could begin the impeachment trial shortly after he receives the articles.



The House of Representatives voted along party lines last month to impeach Trump on abuse of office and obstruction of justice, making him the third American president in history to face the threat of removal from office.



The central allegation against Trump is that he tried to pressure Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden, a former vice president and a leading Democratic presidential hopeful, and Biden's son, Hunter, and then hampered congressional investigations into those actions.