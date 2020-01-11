ໂຄສົກສະພາຕ່ຳ ທ່ານນາງແນນຊີ ເພໂລຊີ (Nancy Pelosi) ກ່າວໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານນາງຈະເອົາບາດກ້າວເພື່ອສົ່ງມາດຕາການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງໄປຫາສະພາສູງໃນອາທິດໜ້ານີ້ ສິ້ນສຸດການບໍ່ໄປບໍ່ມາກັບ ການນຳພາສະພາສູງພັກຣີພັບ ບລິກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບດານດຳເນີນຄະດີຟ້ອງຮ້ອງປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ.
ທ່ານນາງແນນຊີ ເພໂລຊີ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນໜັງສືໄປຫາບັນດາເພື່ອນຮ່ວມງານສະມາຊິກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດຂອງທ່ານນາງວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮ້ອງຂໍ ປະທານຄະນະກຳມະການຍຸຕິທຳ ທ່ານແຈຣີ ແນັດເລີ (Jerry Nedler) ໃຫ້ກະກຽມນຳມາສູ່ສະພາໃນອາທິດໜ້ານີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບມະຕິເພື່ອແຕ່ງຕັ້ງບັນດາຫົວໜ້າ ແລະສົ່ງມາດຕາການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງໄປຫາສະພາສູງ.”
ທ່ານນາງເພໂລຊີ ແລະຜູ້ນຳສະພາສູງສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ທ່ານມິດ ແມັກຄໍແນລ ທີ່ບໍ່ໄປບໍ່ມາກ່ຽວກັບບັນຫາດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ກິນເວລາບັນດາສະມາຊິກຢູ່ລັດຖະສະພາ ຫຼາຍກວ່າສາມອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຫຼັງຈາກສະພາຕ່ຳໄດ້ຟ້ອງຮ້ອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ.
ທ່ານນາງເພໂລຊີ ບໍ່ໄດ້ປະກາດວັນຂອງການລົງຄະແນນສຽງຕໍ່ມະຕິ ແຕ່ທ່ານນາງກ່າວຢູ່ໃນໜັງສືວ່າ ທ່ານນາງຈະ “ສົນທະນາວ່າຈະດຳເນີນໄປໜ້າຢ່າງໃດ” ຢູ່ກອງປະຊຸມປະຈຳອາທິດຂອງກອງປະຊຸມສະພາຕ່ຳພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ.
ທ່ານແມັກຄໍແນລ ອາດເລີ້ມການດຳເນີນຄະດີຟ້ອງຮ້ອງບໍ່ນານຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຮັບມາດຕາ.
ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳໄດ້ລົງຄະນແນນສຽງຕາມເສັ້ນສາຍຂອງພັກໃນເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ເພື່ອຟ້ອງຮ້ອງປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳມີທີ່ໃຊ້ອຳນາດຂອງຕຳແໜ່ງ ແລະຂັດຂວາງຍຸຕິທຳ ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດຄົນທີສາມໃນປະຫວັດສາດ ທີ່ປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບການຂົ່ມຂູ່ຈະຍ້າຍອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ.
ຈຸດກາງຂອງການກ່າວຫາຕ້ານ ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ກໍຄືທ່ານໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມກົດດັນໃຫ້ຢູເຄຣນສືບສວນຄູ່ແຂ່ງການເມືອງ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແລະນຳໜ້າຜູ້ສະໝັກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ແລະລູກຊາຍຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຄື ທ່ານຮັນເຕີ ແລະໄດ້ລ້າຊ້າກີດກັ້ນການສືບສວນຂອງສະພາເຂົ້າສູ່ການປະຕິບັດເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ.’
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday she will take steps to send articles of impeachment to the Senate next week, ending an impasse with the Republican-led Senate over President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
"I have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate," Pelosi said in a letter to her House Democratic colleagues.
Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have been deadlocked over the issue that has consumed lawmakers on Capitol Hill more than three weeks after the House impeached Trump.
Pelosi did not announce a date for the House vote on the resolution but she said in the letter she would "discuss how to proceed further" at the weekly meeting of the House Democratic Caucus.
McConnell could begin the impeachment trial shortly after he receives the articles.
The House of Representatives voted along party lines last month to impeach Trump on abuse of office and obstruction of justice, making him the third American president in history to face the threat of removal from office.
The central allegation against Trump is that he tried to pressure Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden, a former vice president and a leading Democratic presidential hopeful, and Biden's son, Hunter, and then hampered congressional investigations into those actions.