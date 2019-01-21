ທີມ​ຟຸດບອ​ລເພທຣີອອ​ຕ໌​ສ ຂອງ​ລັດ ນິວ ອິງ​ແລນ ກັບ​ທີ​ມ​ແຣມ ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ລອ​ສ ເເອນ​

ເຈີ​ລິ​ສ ຈະແຂ່ງ​ຂັນກັນ​ຊີງ​ຊະ​ນະ​ເລີ​ດ​ຂອງ​ຟຸດບອ​ລລະ​ດັບ​ຊາດ ທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ Super Bowl

ນັ້ນ.

ແຕ່​ລະ​ທີມ ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ເວ​ລາ​ເພີ້ມ ເພື່ອ​ຈະ​ຊະ​ນະ​ສາ​ຂາ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​

ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ກ່ອນ ຈະເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນຊະ​ນະ​ເລີດ​ໃນວັນ​ທີ 3 ເດືອນ​ກຸມ​ພາ

ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ນີ້ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ອັດ​ແລນ​ຕາ.

ທອມ ແບ​ຣັດ​ດີ ມື​ສົ່ງ ຫຼືຄົວເຕີແບັກ ​ຂອງທີມ​ຟຸດບອ​ລເພທຣີອອ​ຕ໌​ສ ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ 9

ຂອງ​ລາວ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ Super Bowl ໃນ​ອາຊີບຂອງ​ລາວ ແລະ​ເປັນ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ 4

ໃນ​ຮອບ 5 ລະ​ດູການກິ​ລາ.



​ສ່ວນ​ທີ​ມແຣມ ແມ່ນບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຫຼິ້ນ​ຊີງ​ຮອບ​ຊະ​ນະ​ເລີດ Super Bowl ມາ ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ປີ 2002

ຕອນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ປາໄຊ​ໃຫ້ແກ່ ທີມເພທຣີອອ​ຕ໌​ສ ທີ່​ນຳ​ພາ​ໂດຍ ແບ​ຣັດ​ດີ ນັ້ນ.



ແກມ​ນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ແກມ ທີ່​ມີ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ ເບິ່ງ​ຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດທາງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຊຶ່ງ​ດຶງ​ດູດ

​ເອົາ 103 ລ້ານ​ຄົນເຂົ້າມາຊົມ ໃນ​ປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້. ຄວາມ​ນິ​ຍົມ​ຊົມ​ຊອບ​ນີ້ ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ

ພວກໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ສິນຄ້າແມ່ນ​ຕ້​ອງໄດ້ຈ່າຍ​ເງິນ

​ຄ່າອອກອາກາດຢ່​າງ​ມະ​ຫາ​ສານເພື່ອ​ຈ່າຍ​ຊົ່ວໂມງ​ອອກ​ອາ​ກາດ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ CBS

ຈະ​ເກັບ​ຄ່າ​ອອກ​ອາ​ກາດ 5 ລ້ານໂດລາ ສຳລັບ​ການ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ 30 ວິ​ນາ​ທີ​ ໃນລະຫວ່າງ

​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນປີ​ນີ້.

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will play in the National Football League's Super Bowl.



Each team needed overtime to win their respective conference championship games Sunday to advance to the February 3 game in Atlanta.



For New England quarterback Tom Brady, it will be the ninth Super Bowl appearance of his career and his fourth in the past five seasons.



The Rams have not played in the Super Bowl since 2002 when they lost to the Brady-led Patriots.



The game is one of the most-watched television programs in the United States, drawing last year 103 million viewers last year. That popularity means advertisers have to pay big money for airtime. Broadcaster CBS is charging $5 million for a 30-second ad during this year's game.