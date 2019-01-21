ທີມຟຸດບອລເພທຣີອອຕ໌ສ ຂອງລັດ ນິວ ອິງແລນ ກັບທີມແຣມ ຂອງນະຄອນລອສ ເເອນ
ເຈີລິສ ຈະແຂ່ງຂັນກັນຊີງຊະນະເລີດຂອງຟຸດບອລລະດັບຊາດ ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ Super Bowl
ນັ້ນ.
ແຕ່ລະທີມ ຈຳເປັນທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງການເວລາເພີ້ມ ເພື່ອຈະຊະນະສາຂາຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ
ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ກ່ອນ ຈະເຂົ້າໄປແຂ່ງຂັນຊະນະເລີດໃນວັນທີ 3 ເດືອນກຸມພາ
ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ໃນນະຄອນອັດແລນຕາ.
ທອມ ແບຣັດດີ ມືສົ່ງ ຫຼືຄົວເຕີແບັກ ຂອງທີມຟຸດບອລເພທຣີອອຕ໌ສ ຈະເປັນຄັ້ງທີ 9
ຂອງລາວ ທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າແຂ່ງຂັນ Super Bowl ໃນອາຊີບຂອງລາວ ແລະເປັນຄັ້ງທີ 4
ໃນຮອບ 5 ລະດູການກິລາ.
ສ່ວນທີມແຣມ ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ຫຼິ້ນຊີງຮອບຊະນະເລີດ Super Bowl ມາ ຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີ 2002
ຕອນທີ່ໄດ້ປາໄຊໃຫ້ແກ່ ທີມເພທຣີອອຕ໌ສ ທີ່ນຳພາໂດຍ ແບຣັດດີ ນັ້ນ.
ແກມນີ້ ແມ່ນແກມ ທີ່ມີຜູ້ຄົນ ເບິ່ງຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດທາງໂທລະພາບ ໃນສະຫະລັດ ຊຶ່ງດຶງດູດ
ເອົາ 103 ລ້ານຄົນເຂົ້າມາຊົມ ໃນປີກາຍນີ້. ຄວາມນິຍົມຊົມຊອບນີ້ ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ
ພວກໂຄສະນາສິນຄ້າແມ່ນຕ້ອງໄດ້ຈ່າຍເງິນ
ຄ່າອອກອາກາດຢ່າງມະຫາສານເພື່ອຈ່າຍຊົ່ວໂມງອອກອາກາດ. ນັກຂ່າວ CBS
ຈະເກັບຄ່າອອກອາກາດ 5 ລ້ານໂດລາ ສຳລັບການໂຄສະນາ 30 ວິນາທີ ໃນລະຫວ່າງ
ການແຂ່ງຂັນປີນີ້.
The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will play in the National Football League's Super Bowl.
Each team needed overtime to win their respective conference championship games Sunday to advance to the February 3 game in Atlanta.
For New England quarterback Tom Brady, it will be the ninth Super Bowl appearance of his career and his fourth in the past five seasons.
The Rams have not played in the Super Bowl since 2002 when they lost to the Brady-led Patriots.
The game is one of the most-watched television programs in the United States, drawing last year 103 million viewers last year. That popularity means advertisers have to pay big money for airtime. Broadcaster CBS is charging $5 million for a 30-second ad during this year's game.
