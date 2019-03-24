ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສຸກ​ເສີນ​ໄດ້​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ຜູ້​ໂດຍ​ສານ 1,300 ຄົນ ແລະ ລູກ​ເຮືອ​ດ້ວຍ

ເຮລິຄັອບເຕີ ຈາກເຮືອສຳລານ ຢູ່ນອກຊາຍຝັ່ງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງປະເທດ ນໍເວ.

ກັບ​ຕັນ ກຳ​ປັ່ນ Viking Sky ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ສັນ​ຍານ​ແຈ້ງ​ເຫດ​ຮ້າຍ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ໄດ້​

ສູນເສຍໄຟຟ້າ ແລະ ເລີ່ມທີ່ຈະໄຫຼໄປມາໃນຕອນບ່າຍຂອງວັນເສົາວານນີ້.

ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ AP ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ການ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ໄດ້​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ໄປ “ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ

ການທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກເປັນຢ່າງຍິ່ງ” ພ້ອມກັບລົມພັດກະທັນຫັນເຖິງ 70 ກິໂລແມັດຕໍ່ຊົ່ວ

ໂມງ ແລະ ມີຄື້ນສູງກວ່າ 8 ແມັດ.

ນາງ ຈາ​ແນັດ ເຈ​ຄັອບ, ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ຜູ້​ໂດຍ​ສານ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ເຮ​ລິ​ຄັອບ​ເຕີ​ຍົກ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​

ວິທະຍຸ NRK ຂອງລັດຖະບານ ນໍເວ ວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢ້ານ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ເຄີຍພົບ

ຫຍັງທີ່ເປັນຕາຢ້ານແນວນີ້ຈັກເທື່ອ.”

ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Viking Ocean Cruises ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ເວັບ​ໄຊ້​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ວ່າ

“ການອົບພະຍົບແມ່ນກຳລັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ ດ້ວຍຄວາມລະມັດລະວັງທີ່ຈຳເປັນທຸກຢ່າງ.”

ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຕິດ​ຈັກ​ສີ່​ໜ່ວຍ​ຂອງ​ມັນ​ໄດ້​ຄືນ ແລະ ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​

ເຄື່ອນຢ່າງຊ້າໆໄປສູ່ທ່າເຮືອ, ເຊິ່ງຕິດຕາມໂດຍກຳປັັ່ນລາກ. ແຕ່ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ

ການອົບພະບຜູ້ໂດຍສານກໍໄດ້ດຳເນີນຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຜູ້​ໂດຍ​ສານ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ຢູ່​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ແມ່​ນ​ຊາວ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ແລະ ອັງ​ກິດ.

Emergency workers are evacuating 1,300 passengers and crew by helicopters from a disabled cruise ship off Norway's western coast.



The captain of the Viking Sky issued a distress call after the ship lost power and started drifting Saturday afternoon.



The Associated Press reports that the evacuation was done "under extremely difficult circumstances" with wind gusts up to 70 kilometers per hour and waves over 8 meters.



"I was afraid,"Janet Jacob, one of the first passengers to be air-lifted, told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK."I've never experienced anything so scary."



"The evacuation is proceeding with all necessary caution," operator Viking Ocean Cruises said on its website.



The ship has been able to restart three of its four engines and is able to move slowly toward a port, escorted by a tugboat.However, the passenger evacuation is continuing.



Most of the passengers on the ship were American and British nationals.