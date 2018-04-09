ບົດຮຽນຄຳສັບໃນວົງການຂ່າວ: participate

310 Participate

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words.

The Winter Olympic Games begin February 9 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

PARTICIPATE

Officials from North and South Korea held talks for the first time since 2015 in January. They agreed that 22 North Korean athletes as well as musical and other performers would participate in the PyeogChang Winter Olympics.

Participate means to be involved with others in doing something or to take part in an event with others. Participate is a verb and is usually followed by the word “in.”

For example. they want to participate in the Olympic Games.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ໃນລາຍການຄຳສັບໃນວົງການຂ່າວຂອງເຮົາມື້ນີ້ ເຮົາຈະຮຽນຄຳວ່າ:

PARTICIPATE

The Winter Olympic Games begin February 9 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

ກິລາໂອແລັມປິກລະດູໜາວ ເຣີ່ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນ ໃນວັນທີ 9 ກຸມພາ ທີ່ Pyeongchang ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້.

Officials from North and South Korea held talks for the first time since 2015 in January.

ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອກັບເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໄດ້ພົບປະໂອ້ລົມກັນ ເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ເດືອນມັງກອນ ປີ 2015 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.

They agreed that 22 North Korean athletes as well as musical and other performers would participate in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຕົກລົງເຫັນດີນຳກັນວ່າ ນັກກິລາ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍນັກດົນຕີແລະ ນັກສະແດງອື່ນໆ 22 ຄົນ ຈະໄປຮ່ວມ ໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນກິລາໂອແລັມປິກລະດູໜາວທີ່ PyeongChang.

Participate means to be involved with others in doing something or to take part in an event with others.

ຄຳວ່າ Participate ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ມີສ່ວນກັບຄົນອື່ນໆ ໃນການກະທຳອັນໃດອັນນຶ່ງ ຫຼືປະກອບສ່ວນໃນເຫດການອັນໃດອັນນຶ່ງກັບຄົນອື່ນ.

Participate is a verb and is usually followed by the word “in.”

ຄຳວ່າ Participate

ເປັນຄຳກິຣິຍາ ແລະມັນມັກຈະຕິດຕາມຫຼັງມາ ດ້ວຍຄຳວ່າ “in.” i…n.

For example. They want to participate in the Olympic Games.

ຍົກຕົວຢ່າງເຊັ່ນ ໃນປໂຍກ They want to participate in the Olympic Games.

ໃນປໂຍກດັັ່ງກ່າວ ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ in ຢູ່ຕາມຫຼັງຄຳວ່າ participate

ຊຶ່ງປໂຍກນັ້ນແປວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຢາກເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ຫຼື ປະກອບສ່ວນ ໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນກິລາໂອແລັມປິກຄັ້ງນັ້ນ.

Participate