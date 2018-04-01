ຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນທີ່ ຝັງສົບ ຄົນທີ່ຖືກທະຫານ ອິສຣາແອລ ຂ້າຕາຍ, ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທຳການ ແກ້ແຄ້ນ

ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກີດກັ້ນຍັດຕິສະບັບນຶ່ງຂອງ ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາ

ຊາດ ທີ່ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທຳການສືບສວນສອບສວນ ການໃຊ້ລູກປືນແທ້ຍິງປະຊາຊົນ

ປາແລັສໄຕນ ໂດຍ ອິສຣາແອລ ເຊິ່ງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນການປະທ້ວງຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່

ຕາມເຂດ ກາຊາ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງນັກການທູດສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້

ຄຳເຫັນຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວ ຝຣັ່ງ.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ປາແລັສໄຕນ ກ່າວວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 15 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ

ໂດຍກອງກຳລັງ ອິສຣາແອລ ແລະ ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 750 ຄົນ ຖືກຍິງໂດຍລູກປືນ

ແທ້.



ຊາວ ປາແລັສໄຕນ ໄດ້ຝັງສົບຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້, ດ້ວຍຜູ້ໄວ້ທຸກພາກັນ

ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທຳການ “ແກ້ແຄ້ນ.”

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ອິສຣາແອລ ທ່ານ ເບັນຈາມິນ ເນທັນຢາຮູ ໄດ້ຍ້ອງຍໍກອງກຳລັງ

ອິສຣາແອລ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຍິງປືນໃສ່ຊາວ ປາແລັສໄຕນ ນັ້ນ. ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີໄດ້ກ່າວໃນ

ຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງວ່າ “ເຮັດໄດ້ດີຫຼາຍທະຫານຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ອິສຣາແອລ ຈະ

ປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ຢ່າງເຂັ້ມແຂງ ແລະ ດ້ວຍຄວາມມຸ່ງໝັ້ນ ເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງອຳນາດອະທິ

ປະໄຕຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະ ຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງປະຊາຊົນຂອງຕົນ.”

ຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ ໄດ້ຈັດວັນໄວ້ອາໄລແຫ່ງຊາດໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້.

ອົງການຂ່າວ AP ໄດ້ລາຍງານໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ວ່າ ນຶ່ງໃນບັນດານັກຂ່າວຂອງເຂົາ

ເຈົ້າໄດ້ສັງເກດວ່າຜູ້ຊາຍ ປາແລັສໄຕນ ສອງຄົນ, ໃນສອງເຫດການແຕກຕ່າງກັນ,

ໄດ້ຍ່າງເຂົ້າໄປໃກ້ຮົ້ວຊາຍແດນເຂດ ກາຊາ ທີ່ແບ່ງແຍກ ອິສຣາແອລ ອອກຈາກ

ປາແລັສໄຕນ. ນັກຂ່າວຄົນນັ້ນເວົ້າວ່າ ຜູ້ຊາຍສອງຄົນດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຖືກຍິງໃສ່ຂາໂດຍ

ທະຫານ ອິສຣາແອລ.

ໃນອີກເຫດການນຶ່ງ, ເດັກຊາຍອາຍຸ 16 ປີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວ AP ວ່າລາວໄດ້ຍິງ

ກະຖຸນໃສ່ຮົ້ວໃນວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແລະ ລາວກໍຖືກປືນຍິງໃສ່ຂາສອງຂ້າງ. ເດັກຊາຍ

ຄົນນັ້ນແມ່ນກຳລັງຖືກຮັກສາຕົວຢູ່ໂຮງໝໍ ຊຶ່ງຂາຂອງລາວຖືກພັນດ້ວຍຜ້າຕິດບາດ

ແລະ ຂາອີກເບື້ອງນຶ່ງຖືກໂອບແປ້ງ. ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ AP.

The United States blocked a U.N. Security Council motion Saturday calling for an investigation into Israel's use of live ammunition against Palestinians participating in a mass protest along the Gaza Strip, according to a Security Council diplomat who told the French News Agency.



Palestinian authorities say at least 15 people were killed Friday by Israeli forces and more than 750 were hit by live rounds.



Palestinians buried their dead Saturday, with mourners calling for "revenge."



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated the Israeli forces who fired at the Palestinians."Well done to our soldiers," the prime minister said in a statement."Israel acts vigorously and with determination to protect its sovereignty and the security of its citizens."



Palestinians observed a national day of mourning Saturday.



The Associated Press reports that on Saturday one of its reporters observed two Palestinian men, in two separate incidents, who walked close to the Gaza Strip border fence that separates Israel from the Palestinians.The two men were shot in the legs by the Israeli soldiers, the reporter said.



In another incident, a 16-year-old boy told AP he had thrown stones with a slingshot at the fence Friday and was shot in both legs.The boy was recovering in a hospital with one leg wrapped in bandages and the other in a cast with metal fixtures, the news agency said.