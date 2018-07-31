ນັກວິສະວະກອນ ປາກິສຖານ ພັດທະນາລໍ້ສະຫຼາດ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຄົນພິການ

ບັນດານັກສຶກສາ ຂະແໜງວິສະວະກຳຊາວ ປາກິສຖານ ກຸ່ມນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ພັດທະນາລໍ້ຄົນພິ

ການ ທີ່ປະຕິບັດງານດ້ວຍສຽງ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ພວກຜູ້ພິການ ທີ່ເພິ່ງພາອາໄສຕົນເອງ

ໃຫ້ໄດ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ. ລໍ້ດັ່ງກ່າວ ກຳລັງໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນ, ດັ່ງທີ່ເຮົາຈະໄດ້ເຫັນ

ໃນລາຍງານນີ້ ຈາກທ້າວ ຊາມານ ຄານ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ລາຮໍ, ປະເທດ ປາກິສຖານ,

ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເວົ້າວ່າ ຄວາມຈຳເປັນແມ່ນແມ່ຂອງການປະດິດ ຄິດສ້າງແລະ ຄຳເວົ້າ

ນີ້ແມ່ນບໍ່ສາມາດເປັນຄວາມຈິງໄປຫຼາຍກວ່ານີ້ໄດ້ ສຳລັບທ້າວ ຟາອິສ ອາບັບ.

ທ້າວ ຟາອິສ ອາບັບ ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍລິສັດ ອາເຢໂຄ (Ayeco) ກ່າວວ່າ “ຕອນທີ່ແມ່ເຖົ້າ

ຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າລົ້ມ ຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງນໍ້າ ແລະ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດ ເຈັບນັ້ນ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຄິດເຫັນ

ເຖິງຕອນທີ່ລາວຊ່ອຍຕົນເອງບໍ່ໄດ້ເລີຍ ແລະ ລາວຕ້ອງເພິ່ງພາອາໄສຄົນອື່ນ. ສະນັ້ນ,

ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງໄດ້ຄິດກັບຕົນເອງວ່າ, ຖ້າມີລໍ້ນັ່ງ ທີ່ສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ລາວເປັນອິດສະຫຼະ

ເດ້, ມັນຈະເປັນແນວໃດ?”

ທ້າວ ອາບັບ ແມ່ນນັກສຶກສາວິສະວະກຳທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ວິທະຍາສາດການຈັດ

ການ ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ລາຮໍ. ລາວໄດ້ສະເໜີຄວາມຄິດຂອງລາວ ຕໍ່ສູນພັດທະນາທຸລະ

ກິດແຫ່ງຊາດ ແລະ ກໍກຽມພ້ອມ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນເກີດຂຶ້ນ ດ້ວຍການຊ່ວຍ

ເຫຼືອ ໂດຍກຸ່ມຂອງລາວ.

ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ສ້າງລໍ້ຄົນພິການທີ່ມີຊື່ວ່າ ໂກບີ (Gobee) ທີ່ “ເຂົ້າໃຈ” ສຽງຂອງການບັງ

ຄັບ.

ທ້າວ ຟາອິສ ອາບັບ ກ່າວວ່າ “ນີ້ແມ່ນລໍ້ຄົນພິການທີ່ປະຕິບັດງານດ້ວຍສຽງອັນທຳອິດ

ໃນໂລກ. ນີ້ແມ່ນລໍ້ຄົນພິການສະຫຼາດ. ມັນມີໄລຍະຂອງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຢູ່ 30 ແມັດ

ຫຼື 100 ຟີທ໌.”

ທ້າວ ໂມຮຳມັດ ອາມາສ ນາເຊຍ, ສະມາຊິກຂອງກຸ່ມ ອາເຢໂຄ (Ayeco) ກ່າວວ່າ

“ຄົນໄຂ້ຢູ່ເທິງຕຽງຕ້ອງການຄົນໃດຄົນນຶ່ງ ນຳເອົາລໍ້ໄປ ໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງລໍ້

ໄຟຟ້າ. ແຕ່ອັນນີ້ ມັນຈະລົບລ້າງການເພິ່ງພາອາໄສຄົນໄປເລີຍ.”

ລໍ້ ໂກບີ ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ມີລາ 800 ໂດລາ, ແຕ່ທ້າວ ອາບັບ ຫວັງວ່າລາຄາຈະຖືກລົງ.

ທ້າວ ຟາອິສ ອາບັບ ກ່າວວ່າ “ກ້າວໄປຢ່າງຊ້າໆແຕ່ແນ່ນອນ, ພວກເຮົາຫວັງວ່າລາ

ຄາຈະຫຼຸດລົງ ເວລາທີ່ເຮົາທຳການຜະລິດອອກມາຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ.”

ລໍ້ ໂກບີ ມາພ້ອມກັບແອັບພລີເຄຊັ້ນ ແລະ ຍັງສາມາດປະຕິບັດການໄດ້ດ້ວຍການໃຊ້

ໂທລະສັບສະຫຼາດ. ລໍ້ຄົນພິການລຸ້ນໃໝ່ນີ້ໄດ້ເປີດຕົວໃນຕະຫຼາດເມື່ອເດືອນມິຖຸນາທີ່

ຜ່ານມາ ແລະ ຫຼາຍບໍລິສັດ ກໍໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມສົນໃຈໃນເທັກໂນໂລຈີຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ແລ້ວ.

ທ້າວ ຟາອິສ ອາບັບ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຍັງໄດ້ຮັບໂທລະສັບຈາກປະເທດ ຈີນ ແລະ

ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ເພື່ອຈຳໜ່າຍເທັກໂນໂລຈີນີ້ໃນປະເທດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ພວກເຮົາຫວັງວ່າ ຈະໄດ້

ຮັບການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ແລະ ການສະໜັບສະໜູນຈາກລັດຖະບານຂອງພວກເຮົາ ເພື່ອ

ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາສາມາດນຳເອົາລໍ້ຄົນພິການນີ້ ໄປໃຫ້ລູກຄ້າຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ທ້າວ ຟາອິສ ອາບັບ ເວົ້າວ່າ ໂຄງການນີ້ ຈະບໍ່ສິ້ນສຸດແຕ່ກັບລໍ້ຄົນພິການຊະນິດນີ້ເທົ່າ

ນັ້ນ. ຕໍ່ໄປ, ລາວຈະຫັນຄວາມສົນໃຈ ໄປຫາການເຮັດໃຫ້ທົ່ວປະເທດຂອງລາວເປັນ

ມິດກັບຄົນພິການທັງຫຼາຍ.

A group of Pakistani engineering students has developed a voice-operated wheelchair to help those disabled achieve more self-reliance.The chair is getting some traction, as we see in this report from Saman Khan in Lahore, narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.



They say necessity is the mother of invention' and this couldn't have been more true for Faaiz Arbab.



"When my grandmother fell in the bathroom and injured herself, I thought of how helpless she was and that she had to depend on others. So, I thought to myself: what if there is a wheelchair that can make her independent?"



Arbab is an engineering student at Lahore University of Management Sciences. He presented his idea to the National Incubation Center and then set about making it happen with the help of his team.



They built a wheelchair named Gobee' that "understands" voice commands.



"This is the first voice-operated wheelchair in the world. This is the smart wheelchair. It has a range of 100 feet."



"A patient in bed needs someone to bring the wheelchair to them, even if the wheelchair is an electric one. This eliminates being dependent on anyone."



Gobee' currently costs around $800 dollars, but Arbab is hoping the cost will go down.



"Slowly but surely, we are hoping that the price will drop once we start mass-producing."



Gobee' comes with an app and can also be operated using a smart phone. The state-of-the-art wheelchair was launched in the market in June and other companies have already showed interest in its technology.



"We are also receiving phone calls from China and Japan to sell this technology. We are hoping to get assistance and support from our government to help us get these wheelchairs to our customers."



Faaiz Arbab says this project will not end with this wheelchair. Next, he'll turn his attention to making his entire country disabled-friendly.