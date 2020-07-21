ປາກິສຖານ ຄົ້ນສະຖານທີ່ ຫຼັງຈາກພົບເຫັນ ການທຳລາຍ ພະພຸດທະຮູບ

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ປາກິສຖານກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າ ນັກທໍລະນີສາດທັງຫລາຍໄດ້

ເລີ້ມຊອກຫາຊາກຫັກພັງ ທີ່ຫລົງເຫລືອຂອງພະພຸດທະຮູບທີ່ມີຂະໜາດເທົ່າ ກັນກັບ

ຄົນໃນສັດຕະວັດທີ 3 ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກພົບ ແລະທໍາລາຍໂດຍກຸ່ມກໍາມະກອນ ທີ່ມີຫົວອະນຸ

ລັກນິຍົມທາງສາສະໜາ ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງ ມາດານ ທີ່ຢູ່ທາງຕາເວັນຕົກ ສຽງເໜືອຂອງ

ປະເທດ.

ການທໍາລາຍຮູບປັ້ນຂອງພະພຸດທະເຈົ້າທີ່ຫາຍາກແມ່ນເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນບ້ານແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ຢູ່

ໃກ້ ຕາດ-ອິ-ບາຮີ (Takht-i-Bahi), ຊຶ່ງແປວ່າ ບັນລັງຂອງຕົ້ນກໍາເນີດ ທີ່ ໄດ້ຖືກ

ບັນທຶກໄວ້ໃນບັນຊີຂອງອົງການຢູແນສໂກ (UNESCO) ວ່າເປັນສະຖານ ທີ່ມໍລະດົກ

ໂລກສໍາລັບເປັນສັນຍາລັກຂອງຄວາມຮຸ່ງເຮືອງສີວິໄລຂອງສາສະໜາພຸດສະໄໝ

ບູຮານ.

ຕໍາຫລວດຢູ່ໃນແຂວງໄຄເບີ ປັກຕຸງຄະວາ (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) ທີ່ເປັນບ່ອນ

ສະຖານທີ່ດັ່ງກ່າວຕັ້ງຢູ່ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຈັບກຸມຜູ້ຊາຍ 4 ຄົນ ໃນວັນເສົາຜ່ານມາ ພາຍຫລັງທີ່

ວີດິໂອໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າທຸບພະພຸດທະຮູບຖິ້ມ ດ້ວຍ ຄ້ອນຕີນັ້ນ ໄດ້

ສາຍໄປທົ່ວໃນສື່ສັງຄົມອອນລາຍ.

“ການອອກແບບ ຫລືສິນລະປະໃນການຄວັດພະພຸດທະຮູບນີ້ ໄດ້ກັບໄປຫາສະໄໝ

ສັດຕະວັດທີ 2 ຫລືທີ 3 ຫລັງພະເຢຊູເກີດ ສະນັ້ນມັນໄດ້ປະມານ 1,700 ປີ, ນັ້ນຄື

ຄໍາເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານ ບາດ ມູຮໍາມາດ (Bakht Muhammad), ເຈົ້າໜ້າ ທີ່ດ້ານຄົ້ນຄວ້າ

ຜູ້ນຶ່ງຢູ່ທີ່ຄະນະກໍາມະການແຂວງດ້ານທໍລະນີສາດ ແລະຫໍພິພິດ ທະພັນ ທີ່ກ່າວຕໍ່

ວີໂອເອ.

ທ່ານ ມູຮໍາມັດ ກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະບານຂອງແຂວງ ໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ທີມງານຂອງນັກ ຊ່ຽວຊານ

ທໍາການສໍາຫລວດຢ່າງທີ່ຖ້ວນອີກດ້ວຍເລີ້ມແຕ່ວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ເພື່ອ ຊອກຫາວ່າມີ

ວັດຖຸບູຮານອັນອື່ນໆ ຢູ່ໃນ ແລະຢູ່ເຂດອ້ອມແອ້ມບ້ານນັ້ນຫລືບໍ່. ທ່ານໄດ້ເນັ້ນວ່າ

ເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວໃນເມື່ອກ່ອນບໍ່ຖືກບັນທຶກເຂົ້າໃນບັນຊີວ່າເປັນເຂດ ສະຫງວນ.

Pakistani authorities said Monday that archeologists have begun searching for the remains of a third-century, life-size Buddha statue that was found and destroyed by a group of religiously conservative laborers in the northwestern town of Mardan.



The destruction of the rare idol occurred in a village near Takht-i-Bahi (Throne of Origins), which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site for being an icon of the ancient Buddhist civilization.



Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where the site is located arrested four men Saturday after a video showing them vandalizing a Buddha statue with a hammer went viral on social media.



“This design or art of sculpting the Buddha dates back to the second or third century A.D., so, it is around 1,700 years old,” Bakht Muhammad, a research officer at the provincial Directorate of Archeology and Museums, told VOA.



Muhammad said the provincial government has directed a team of archeological experts to also conduct a comprehensive survey starting Tuesday into whether more antiquities are in and around the village. He stressed that the area previously has not been listed as a conserved site.