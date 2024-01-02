ການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງປາກິສຖານ ທີ່ໃກ້ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການກວດກາ ທ່າມກາງການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງລ່ວງໜ້າ ທີ່ກ່າວຫາວ່າ ມີການສໍ້ໂກງ

ບັນດາກຸ່ມ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດ ແລະບັນດາຜູ້ສັງເກດການອິດສະຫຼະ ທີ່ຕິດ ຕາມການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນປາກິສຖານ ສະແດງຄວາມບໍ່ເຊື່ອໝັ້ນໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ຕໍ່ຄວາມສັດຊື່ ແລະຄວາມເຊື່ອຖື ຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງສະມາຊິກສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດ ໃນວັນທີ 8 ກຸມພາ ໂດຍອ້າງເຖິງການປາບປາມຂອງລັດຖະບານທີ່ກອງທັບສະໜັບສະໜຸດ ຕໍ່ພັກການເມືອງຕົ້ນຕໍ ແລະການຫວງຫ້າມສື່ມວນຊົນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.

ການປາມປາມດັ່ງກ່າວ ແນໃສ່ການຄຸມຂັງອະດີດນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ອິມຣານ ຄານ ຂອງພັກເຕຣີກ-ອີ-ອິນຊາຟ ຂອງປາກິສຖານ ຫຼື PTI ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຈັດອັນດັບໃຫ້ເປັນພັກການເມືອງໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງປະເທດ ອີງຕາມການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງມະຫາຊົນ.

“ຢູ່ໃນຊ່ວງນີ້ ມີຫຼັກຖານພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍ ທີ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ໃກ້ເຂົ້າມາຢູ່ນີ້ ຈະເປັນແບບເຊລີ, ເປັນທຳ ຫຼື ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້” ທ່ານນາງ ມູນີເສ ຈາຮານເກຍ ຄູ່ຮ່ວມເປັນປະທານຂອງຄະນະກຳມາທິການສິດທິມະນຸດຂອງປາກິສຖານທີ່ເປັນອິດສະຫຼະ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງຂ່າວ ໃນນະຄອນ ຫຼວງ ອິສລາມາບັດ.

“ສິ່ງສຳຄັນສຸດ ຄືການບິດເບືອນພື້ນທີ່ຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງຢ່າງຈະແຈ້ງ ໂດຍພັກການເມືອງນຶ່ງ ພາຍໃນພັກອື່ນໆ ໄດ້ຖືກແຍກອອກຈາກກັນຢ່າງເປັນລະບົບ” ທ່ານນາງກ່າວຖະແຫລງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ອ້າງອີງເຖິງສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານນາງ ໄດ້ກ່າວປະນາມວ່າ ເປັນການປາບປາມທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍຕໍ່ພັກ PTI ນັ້ນ.

Human rights groups and independent monitors in Pakistan cast aspersions Monday on the integrity and credibility of the February 8 parliamentary elections, citing a military-backed government crackdown on a mainstream political party and increased media censorship.

The crackdown is targeted at jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, rated as the country's largest political party, according to public polls.

"At this point, there is little evidence to show that the upcoming elections will be free, fair or credible," Munizae Jahangir, the co-chairperson of the independent Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, told a news conference in Islamabad.

"Foremost is the blatant manipulation of the electoral landscape in which one political party, among others, has been singled out for systematic dismemberment," she stated while referring to what she denounced as the unlawful crackdown on the PTI.