ນາຍົກ ປາກິສຖານ ຢ້ານເກີດສົງຄາມ ກັບອິນເດຍ ຍ້ອນແຄວ້ນແຄັສເມຍ

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີປາກິສຖານໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ປະຊາຄົມສາກົນ ເຂົ້າ
ໄປແຊກແຊງຢູ່ໃນເຂດທີ່ອິນເດຍຄວບຄຸມໃນແຄວ້ນແຄັສເມຍ ແລະຊ່ວຍປ້ອງກັນບໍ່ໃຫ້
ມີສົງຄາມເກີດຂຶ້ນ ລະຫວ່າງອິເດຍຊຶ່ງເປັນປະເທດເພື່ອນ ບ້ານທີ່ມີອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍນັ້ນ
ກັບປາກິສຖານ.
"ຈະມີຫຍັງເກີດຂຶ້ນ ເມື່ອກົດລະບຽບຫ້າມອອກເຮືອນ ຖືກຍົກເລີກ ກັບກາຍໄປເປັນການ
ນອງເລືອດ," ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານອິມຣານ ຄານ (Imran Khan) ທີ່ກ່າວຕໍ່ສະມັດຊາ
ໃຫຍ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ກ່ຽວກັບສະພາບການຢູ່ໃນແຄວ້ນແຄັສເມຍ ທີ່ຢູ່ພາຍ
ໃຕ້ລະບຽບການຫ້າມອອກເຮືອນຂອງອິນ ເດຍ ແລະການຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີການຕິດຕໍ່ສື່ສານ
ກັນ ນັບແຕ່ວັນທີ 5 ສິງຫາເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.
ສະພາບການນັ້ນແມ່ນເກີດຂຶນເມື່ອອິນເດຍໄດ້ລົບລ້າງມາດຕາທີ 370 ຂອງລັດຖະທຳ
ມະນູນ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ສະຖານະພາບພິເສດຂອງເຂດຈາມມູ ແລະແຄວ້ນແຄັສເມຍ ສິ້ນ
ສຸດລົງ. ການທັບມ້າງໃນດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ຕໍ່ດິນແດນທີ່ມີຊາວ ມຸສລິມສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ດັ່ງ
ກ່າວ ໄດ້ພາໃຫ້ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດທີ່ເປັນເພື່ອນບ້ານກັນນັ້ນ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນແບບເປັນອັນຕະລາຍ.
ທ່ານຄານໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ຊາວແຄັສເມຍຈະບໍ່ຍອມຮັບເອົາຊະຕາກຳໃໝ່ຂອງຕົນ, ຊຶ່ງມີ
ຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ວ່າຈະດຶງເອົາສອງປະເທດທີ່ເປັນເພື່ອນບ້ານກັນນັ້ນເຂົ້າໄປສູ່ການ
ເຮັດສົງຄາມຕໍ່ກັນ.
“ຖ້າສິ່ງນີ້ຫາກເກີດຂຶ້ນ, ທ່ານຫວັງໃນທາງທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດວ່າຈະຫລີກລ້ຽງໄດ້ ແຕ່ວ່າ ກໍໃຫ້
ກຽມພ້ອມຮັບມືກັບສິ່ງທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ສຸດຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ," ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ມີນ້ຳສຽງທີ່ເຕັມ
ໄປດ້ວຍອາລົມຂອງທ່ານຄານ ທີ່ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຄຳປາໄສທີ່ດຳເນີນໄປ ເປັນເວລາ 1 ຊົ່ວ
ໂມງຕໍ່ກອງປະຊຸມສະມັດຊາໃຫຍ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ.
ທ່ານກ່າວອີກວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ນາບຂູ່ວ່າຈະເຮັດສົງຄາມ ແຕ່ວ່າໂລກຕ້ອງໄດ້ຖືຢ່າງຈິງ
ຈັງວ່າມັນອາດເກີດຂຶ້ນໄດ້ ຖ້າປາກິສຖານຫາກຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ເລືອກເອົາວ່າ "ຍອມຈຳ
ນົນ" ຫລືວ່າຈະ "ຕໍ່ສູ້ເພື່ອສິດເສລີພາບ."
ໂດຍການກ່າວສັ້ນໆ ກ່ອນຄູ່ຮ່ວມຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານຈາກປາກິສຖານ ຈະຂຶ້ນ ກ່າວນັ້ນ,
ທ່ານ ນາເຣນດາ ໂມດີ (Narendra Modi), ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງອິນເດຍ ບໍ່ໄດ້
ກ່າວເຖິງສະພາບການຢູ່ໃນແຄວ້ນແຄັສເມຍເລີຍແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດ ແຕ່ທ່ານກໍໄດ້ເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ.
"ມັນເປັນສິ່ງສຳຄັນທີ່ສຸດ ທີ່ຄົນທັງໂລກສາມັກຄີກັນຕ້ານກັບການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ແລະ
ມັນກໍເປັນສິ່ງສຳຄັນທີ່ສຸດ ທີ່ຄົນທັງໂລກພາກັນເປັນນ້ຳນຶ່ງໃຈດຽວກັນ ຕ້ານກັບການ
ກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ," ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານ ໂມດີ ທີ່ກ່າວຕໍ່ກອງປະຊຸມສະມັດຊາໃຫຍ່ອົງ
ການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ.
ເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດທີ່ທ່ານ ໂມດີ ໄປປາກົດໂຕຢູ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ລັດ
ຖະບານຂອງທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃຫ້ສືບຕໍ່ດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງເປັນສະ
ໄໝທີສອງ ໃນເດືອນພຶດສະພາເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.
Pakistan's prime minister urged the international community Friday to intervene in Indian-controlled Kashmir and prevent a war between nuclear neighbors India and Pakistan.
"What is going to happen when the curfew is lifted will be a bloodbath," Imran Khan told the U.N. General Assembly of the situation in Kashmir, which has been under an Indian-imposed curfew and communications blackout since August 5.
That is when India revoked Article 370 of its constitution, ending the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The security crackdown on the Muslim-majority territory has led to a dangerous escalation between the neighbors.
Khan warned that Kashmiris will not accept their new fate, potentially drawing the neighbors into war.
"If this goes wrong, you hope for the best, but be prepared for the worst," Khan said in an at times impassioned hourlong address to the assembly.
He said he is not threatening a war, but the world must take seriously that it could be a possibility if Pakistan is forced to either "surrender" or "fight for freedom."
Speaking a short time before his Pakistani counterpart, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made no mention of the situation in Kashmir, but he did speak about terrorism.
"It is absolutely imperative, that the world unites against terrorism, and that the world stands as one against terrorism," Modi told the assembly.
Modi's U.N. appearance is his first since his government won a second term in May.