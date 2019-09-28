ນາຍົກ ປາກິສຖານ ຢ້ານເກີດສົງຄາມ ກັບອິນເດຍ ຍ້ອນແຄວ້ນແຄັສເມຍ

ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານນີ້ ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ​ສາ​ກົນ​ ເຂົ້າ

​ໄປ​ແຊກ​ແຊງຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ທີ່​ອິນ​ເດຍ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ໃນ​ແຄວ້ນ​ແຄັ​ສ​ເມຍ ແລະ​ຊ່ວຍ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້

​ມີ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ອິ​ເດຍຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເພື່ອນ ບ້ານທີ່​ມີ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍນັ້ນ

ກັບ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ.

"ຈະ​ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ເມື່ອກົດລະ​ບຽບ​ຫ້າມ​ອອກ​ເຮືອນ ​ຖືກ​ຍົກ​ເລີກ ກັບ​ກາຍ​ໄປເປັນ​ການ

ນອງ​ເລືອດ," ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານອິມ​ຣານ ຄານ (Imran Khan) ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ສະ​ມັດ​ຊາ

​ໃຫຍ່​ອົງ​ການສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ສະ​ພາບ​ການ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ແຄວ້ນ​ແຄັ​ສ​ເມຍ ທີ່​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​

ໃຕ້ລະ​ບຽບການ​ຫ້າມ​ອອກ​ເຮືອນຂອງ​ອິ​ນ ເດຍ ແລະການ​ຫ້າມບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ສື່​ສານ

​ກັນ ​ນັບ​ແຕ່​ວັນ​ທີ 5 ສິງ​ຫາ​ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ.



ສະ​ພາບການນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນເກີດ​ຂຶນ​ເມື່ອ​ອິນ​ເດຍ​ໄດ້​ລົບ​ລ້າງ​ມາດ​ຕາທີ 370 ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທຳ

​ມະ​ນູນ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ພາບ​ພິ​ເສດ​ຂອງ​ເຂດຈາມ​ມູ ແລະ​ແຄວ້ນ​ແຄັ​ສ​ເມຍ ​ສິ້ນ

​ສຸດ​ລົງ. ການ​ທັບ​ມ້າງ​ໃນ​ດ້ານຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ ຕໍ່ດິນ​ແດນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຊາວ​ ມຸ​ສ​ລິມ​ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ດັ່ງ​

ກ່າວ ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ໃຫ້ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສອງປະ​ເທດທີ່​ເປັນ​ເພື່ອນ​ບ້ານກັນ​ນັ້ນ ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນແບບເປັນ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ.

ທ່ານ​ຄານ​ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ ຊາວ​ແຄັ​ສ​ເມຍຈະ​ບໍ່​ຍອມ​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ຊະຕາ​ກຳ​ໃໝ່​ຂອງ​ຕົນ, ຊຶ່ງ​ມີ​

ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ດຶງ​ເອົາສອງປະ​ເທດທີ່​ເປັນ​ເພື່ອນ​ບ້ານກັນນັ້ນເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ການ

​ເຮັດ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ຕໍ່​ກັນ.

“ຖ້າ​ສິ່ງນີ້ຫາກ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ, ທ່ານ​ຫວັງໃນ​ທາງທີ່​ດີ​ທີ່​ສຸດວ່າຈະ​ຫລີກ​ລ້ຽງ​ໄດ້ ແຕ່​ວ່າ ກໍ​ໃຫ້

ກຽມ​ພ້ອມ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ສຸດຈະ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ," ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າທີ່ມີ​ນ້ຳ​ສຽງ​ທີ່ເຕັມ​

ໄປ​ດ້ວຍ​ອາ​ລົມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຄານ ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສທີ່ດຳເນີນ​ໄປ ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ 1 ຊົ່ວ​

ໂມງຕໍ່ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສະ​ມັດ​ຊາ​ໃຫຍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ.

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ອີກວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່​ໄດ້​ນາບ​ຂູ່​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ສົງ​ຄາມ ແຕ່​ວ່າໂລກ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ຖື​ຢ່າງ​ຈິງ​

ຈັງ​ວ່າມັນ​ອາດ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໄດ້ ຖ້າ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ​ຫາກ​ຖືກ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້ເລືອກ​ເອົາ​ວ່າ "ຍອມ​ຈຳ​

ນົນ" ຫລື​ວ່າຈະ "ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ເພື່ອ​ສິດ​ເສ​ລີ​ພາບ."



ໂດຍ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ສັ້ນໆ ກ່ອນ​ຄູ່​ຮ່ວມ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຈາກ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ​ ຈະ​ຂຶ້ນ ກ່າວນັ້ນ,

ທ່ານ ນາ​ເຣນ​ດາ ໂມ​ດີ (Narendra Modi), ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຂອງ​ອິນ​ເດຍ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​

ກ່າວ​ເຖິງ​ສະ​ພາບ​ການ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ແຄວ້ນ​ແຄັສ​ເມຍ​ເລີຍແຕ່​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ ແຕ່​ທ່ານ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບເລື້ອງການກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ.



"ມັນ​ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ​ທີ່​ຄົນທັງ​ໂລກສາ​ມັກ​ຄີກັນ​ຕ້ານ​ກັບ​ການກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ ແລະ

ມັນກໍ​ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ທີ່​ຄົນ​ທັງ​ໂລກ​ພາ​ກັນ​ເປັນ​ນ້ຳ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃຈ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ​ຕ້ານ​ກັບ​ການ

ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ," ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ໂມ​ດີ ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສະ​ມັດ​ຊາ​ໃຫຍ່​ອົງ

ການສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ.

ເປັນ​ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດທີ່​ທ່ານ ໂມ​ດີ ໄປປາ​ກົດ​ໂຕ​ຢູ່​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ລັດ

​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ​ໃນການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຫ້​ສືບ​ຕໍ່ດຳ​ລົງ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງເປັນ​ສະ

​ໄໝ​ທີ​ສອງ ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພຶດ​ສະ​ພາ​ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ.



Pakistan's prime minister urged the international community Friday to intervene in Indian-controlled Kashmir and prevent a war between nuclear neighbors India and Pakistan.



"What is going to happen when the curfew is lifted will be a bloodbath," Imran Khan told the U.N. General Assembly of the situation in Kashmir, which has been under an Indian-imposed curfew and communications blackout since August 5.



That is when India revoked Article 370 of its constitution, ending the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The security crackdown on the Muslim-majority territory has led to a dangerous escalation between the neighbors.



Khan warned that Kashmiris will not accept their new fate, potentially drawing the neighbors into war.



"If this goes wrong, you hope for the best, but be prepared for the worst," Khan said in an at times impassioned hourlong address to the assembly.



He said he is not threatening a war, but the world must take seriously that it could be a possibility if Pakistan is forced to either "surrender" or "fight for freedom."



Speaking a short time before his Pakistani counterpart, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made no mention of the situation in Kashmir, but he did speak about terrorism.



"It is absolutely imperative, that the world unites against terrorism, and that the world stands as one against terrorism," Modi told the assembly.



Modi's U.N. appearance is his first since his government won a second term in May.