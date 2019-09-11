ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງຄືນໃໝ່ກັບອິນເດຍ ເຮັດໃຫ້ປາກິສຖານ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ຍົກຍ້າຍກຳລັງຂອງຕົນ
ຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ຈາກເຂດຊາຍແດນຕິດກັບອັຟກາສິສຖານໄປຫາເສັ້ນຊາຍແດນທີ່ຕິດກັບ
ອິນເດຍ (LOC) ໂດຍປະກຳລັງໄວ້ພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນການແຊກຊຶມຂ້າມຊາຍ
ແດນຂອງພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງ ຢູ່ຕາມຊາຍແດນອັຟການິສຖານ ຕິດກັບປາກິສຖານ ອີງ
ຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອະວຸໂສທາງທະຫານຂອງປາກິສຖານ ທີ່ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທ່ານນີ້ ໄດ້ກ່າວໂດຍບໍ່ຂໍບອກຊື່ ເພາະວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ກ່າວ
ຕໍ່ສື່ມວນຊົນ ຍ້ອນເປັນເລື້ອງ ທີ່ຫຼໍ່ແຫຼມສຳຄັນ ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ “ແຕ່ລະເທື່ອທີ່ມີຄວາມ
ເຄັ່ງຕຶງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນກັບອິນເດຍ ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງຖອນກຳລັງ ໄປຈາກຊາຍແດນທີ່ເຕັມໄປ
ດ້ວຍບ່ອນເຂົ້າອອກຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍກັບອັຟການິສຖານ.”
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທະຫານທ່ານນີ້ກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ “ກຳລັງຂອງທັງສອງຝ່າຍຢູ່ເຂດຊາຍ
ແດນປາກິສຖານ ແລະອິນເດຍ ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນການຕຽມພ້ອມຢ່າງສູງ ນັບແຕ່ເດືອນກຸມ
ພາປີນີ້ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ ຫຼັງຈາກພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ໄດ້ໂຈມຕີ ເມືອງພູນວາມາ (Pulwama)
ທີ່ເປັນເມືອງໃນແຄວ້ນແຄັສເມຍຂອງອິນເດຍ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ສັງຫານທະຫານອິນເດຍ
40 ຄົນ.
ອິນເດຍໄດ້ຖິ້ມໂທດໃສ່ປາກິສຖານຕໍ່ການໂຈມຕີນີ້ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການຕຽມພ້ອມຢ່າງ
ສູງຢູ່ທັງສອງເບື້ອງຂອງຊາຍແດນ. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງ ຖີບຂຶ້ນສູ່ລະດັບສູງສຸດ
ໃນເດືອນສິງຫາປາກິສຖານກໍໄດ້ສົ່ງກຳລັງເພີ້ມເຕີມໄປຍັງເຂດຊາຍແດນເຊັ່ນກັນ.
ທ່ານອາຊີຟ ກາຟົວ ໂຄສົກກອງທັບປາກິສຖານ ກ່າວໃນລະຫວ່າງກອງປະຊຸມນັກ
ຂ່າວຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງອິສລາມາບັດ ໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ວ່າ “ແຄັສເມຍແມ່ນເສັ້ນເລືອດ
ໃຫຍ່ລ້ຽງລຳຄໍຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະພວກເຮົາຈະປົກປັກຮັກສາຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່.”
ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍດີ ກ່າວຫາປາກິສຖານວ່າພະຍາມຢາກໃຫ້
ສະຫະລັດເກີດຄວາມສົນໃຈກ່ຽວກັບບັນຫາໃນແຄວ້ນແຄັສເມຍ.
ທ່ານຊູຈາ ນາວາສ (Shuja Nawaz) ສະມາຊິກຂອງສູນກາງເອເຊຍໃຕ້ຂອງ
ສະພາອັດລັນຕິກ ກ່າວຕໍ່ ວີໂອເອ ວ່າ “ທະຫານປາກິສຖານ ພຽງແຕ່ຢາກສະແດງ
ໃຫ້ຝ່າຍອາເມຣິກາເຫັນວ່າ ກຳລັງຂອງປາກິສຖານ ບໍ່ເຄີຍຢູ່ຫ່າງໄກຈາກເສັ້ນແບ່ງ
ຊາຍແດນກັບອິນເດຍເລີຍ.”
The renewed tension with India has pushed Pakistan to move some of its troops from the border region with Afghanistan to the Indian Line of Control (LOC), leaving fewer resources to contain the cross-border infiltration of militants along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, a senior Pakistani army official tells VOA.
"Each time there is an escalation of tension with India, we have to pull away troops from our fully porous border with Afghanistan," said the army official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media given the sensitive nature of the topic.
"Forces on both sides [of the Pakistan-India border region] are on high alert since February this year after the Pulwama attack," the army official added.
The Pakistan army redeployed paramilitary forces to the LOC in February after a terror attack in Pulwama (Indian-administered Kashmir) killed 40 Indian troops.
India blamed Pakistan for the attack, triggering a high alert on both sides of the border. As tensions peaked in August, Pakistan deployed additional troops along the border as well.
Asif Ghafoor, a Pakistan army spokesperson, said during a press conference in Islamabad last week that "Kashmir is our jugular vein and we will go to any lengths to protect it."
Some experts, however, charge that Pakistan is simply trying to get the United States' attention about the Kashmir issue.
"Pakistan's army is simply making a point with the Americans," Shuja Nawaz, a fellow at the Atlantic Council's South Asia Center, told VOA. "Pakistan's troops are never too far away from India's LOC."