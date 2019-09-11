ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່​ກັບ​ອິນ​ເດຍ ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​

ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ຈາກ​ເຂດຊ​າຍ​ແດນຕິດກັບ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ສິ​ສ​ຖານໄປ​ຫາ​ເສັ້ນ​ຊາຍແດນ​ທີ່​ຕິດ​ກັບ​

ອິນ​ເດຍ (LOC) ​ໂດຍ​ປະ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ໄວ້​ພຽງ​ເລັກ​ນ້ອຍເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ການ​ແຊກຊຶມຂ້າມ​ຊາຍ

ແດນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ຢູ່​ຕາ​ມ​ຊາຍ​ແດນອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ​ຕິດ​ກັບປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ​ອີງ

​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອະ​ວຸ​ໂສ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານຂອງປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ. ​

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ທ່ານນີ້ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໂດຍ​ບໍ່​ຂໍບອກ​ຊື່ ເພາະ​ວ່າ​ ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ກ່າວ

​ຕໍ່​ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ ຍ້ອນ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ ​ທີ່ຫຼໍ່​ແຫຼມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ ໂດຍ​ເວົ້າວ່າ​ “ແຕ່​ລະ​ເທື່ອທີ່ມີ​ຄວາມ​

ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນກັບ​ອິນ​ເດຍ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ຖອນກຳ​ລັງ ​ໄປ​ຈາກ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ທີ່​ເຕັມ​ໄປ

​ດ້ວຍ​ບ່ອນ​ເຂົ້າ​ອອກ​ຢ່າງ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍກັບ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ.”

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ທະ​ຫານ​ທ່ານນີ້​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້​ມ​ອີກວ່າ “ກຳ​ລັງ​ຂອງ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍຢູ່ເຂດຊາຍ ​

ແດນປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ແລະ​ອິນ​ເດຍ ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ຕຽມ​ພ້ອມ​ຢ່າງ​ສູງ ​ນັບ​ແຕ່​ເດືອນ​ກຸມ

​ພາ​ປີ​ນີ້​ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກພວກ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ ໄດ້​ໂຈມ​ຕີ ​ເມືອງພູນ​ວາ​ມາ (Pulwama)

ທີ່​ເປັນເມືອງ​ໃນແຄວ້ນ​ແຄັ​ສ​ເມຍຂອງ​ອິນ​ເດຍ ​ຊຶ່ງໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານ​ທະ​ຫານ​ອິນ​ເດຍ

40 ຄົນ.

ອິນ​ເດຍ​ໄດ້​ຖິ້ມ​ໂທດ​ໃສ່​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີນີ້ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ມີ​ການ​ຕ​ຽມ​ພ້ອມຢ່າງ

ສູງຢູ່​ທັງ​ສອງ​ເບື້ອງ​ຂອງ​ຊາ​ຍ​ແດນ. ໃນຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ ​ຖີບ​ຂຶ້​ນ​ສູ່​ລະ​ດັບ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​

ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ສິງ​ຫາປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເພີ້ມ​ເຕີມ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ.

ທ່ານ​ອາ​ຊີ​ຟ ກາ​ຟົວ ໂຄ​ສົກ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ກ່າວ​ໃນລະ​ຫວ່າງກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ນັກ​

ຂ່າວ​ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ອິ​ສ​ລາ​ມາ​ບັ​ດ ​ໃນອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ວ່າ “ແຄັ​ສ​ເມຍ​ແມ່ນ​ເສັ້ນ​ເລືອດ

ໃຫຍ່​ລ້ຽງ​ລຳ​ຄໍ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະປົກ​ປັກ​ຮັ​ກ​ສາ​ຢ່າງ​ເຕັມ​ທີ່​.”

​ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ເຖິງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ດີ ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖ​ານ​ວ່າ​ພະ​ຍາມ​ຢາກໃຫ້

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ສົນ​ໃຈ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ໃນ​ແຄວ້ນແຄັ​ສ​ເມຍ.

​ທ່າ​ນ​ຊູ​ຈາ ນາ​ວາ​ສ (Shuja Nawaz) ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຂອງ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ

ສະ​ພາ​ອັດ​ລັນ​ຕິກ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ວ່າ “ທ​ະ​ຫານ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ຢາກສະ​ແດງ

​ໃຫ້​ຝ່າຍອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາເຫັນ​ວ່າ ກຳ​ລັງ​ຂອງ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ​ ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ຢູ່​ຫ່າງ​ໄກ​ຈາກ​ເສັ້ນ​ແບ່ງ​

ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ກັບ​ອິນ​ເດຍ​ເລີຍ.”



The renewed tension with India has pushed Pakistan to move some of its troops from the border region with Afghanistan to the Indian Line of Control (LOC), leaving fewer resources to contain the cross-border infiltration of militants along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, a senior Pakistani army official tells VOA.



"Each time there is an escalation of tension with India, we have to pull away troops from our fully porous border with Afghanistan," said the army official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media given the sensitive nature of the topic.



"Forces on both sides [of the Pakistan-India border region] are on high alert since February this year after the Pulwama attack," the army official added.



The Pakistan army redeployed paramilitary forces to the LOC in February after a terror attack in Pulwama (Indian-administered Kashmir) killed 40 Indian troops.



India blamed Pakistan for the attack, triggering a high alert on both sides of the border. As tensions peaked in August, Pakistan deployed additional troops along the border as well.



Asif Ghafoor, a Pakistan army spokesperson, said during a press conference in Islamabad last week that "Kashmir is our jugular vein and we will go to any lengths to protect it."



Some experts, however, charge that Pakistan is simply trying to get the United States' attention about the Kashmir issue.



"Pakistan's army is simply making a point with the Americans," Shuja Nawaz, a fellow at the Atlantic Council's South Asia Center, told VOA. "Pakistan's troops are never too far away from India's LOC."