ປາກິສຖານ ກ່າວອ້າງວ່າ ມີການປ່ອຍຕົວພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ບາໂລຈ ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍແຕ່ກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວ ວ່າ ມີຫຼາຍຄົນຍັງຖືກຂັງຢູ່

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລັດຖະບານກາງຢູ່ປາກິສຖານ ໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ປ່ອຍຕົວພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ 290 ຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບກຸມ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງອິສລາມາບັດ ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວໃນກຸ່ມນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນເວລາຕໍ່ມາວ່າ ຍັງມີຜູ້ຖືກຂັງຄຸກຢູ່ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ຄົນ ໂດຍ “ບາງຄົນກໍຍັງຫາຍສາບສູນໄປ”.

“ການປະທ້ວງຢ່າງສັນຕິ ແມ່ນສິດທິຂອງໝົດທຸກຄົນ ແຕ່ບໍ່ມີຜູ້ໃດ ສາມາດເອົາກົດໝາຍມາ​ໄວ້ຢູ່ໃນກຳມືຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງ” ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງພາຍໃນຂອງປາກິສຖານ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫລງການທີ່ຖືກນຳລົງໃນ ແອັກສ໌ ທີ່ເຄີຍຮູ້ ຈັກກັນໃນ​ຊື່ ທວີດເຕີນັ້ນ ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ກໍປະກາດວ່າ ມີການປ່ອຍຕົວພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ບາໂລຈ (Baloch) ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ.

ໃນເວລາຕໍ່ມາ ຄະນະກຳມະການສາມັກຄີບາໂລຈ ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ ພາສາເອີດູ ວ່າ ພວກປະທ້ວງຫຼາຍກວ່າ 160 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກປ່ອຍຕົວ ແຕ່ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ຄົນຍັງຖືກຕຳຫຼວດຄວບຄຸມຕົວຢູ່ “ແລະບາງຄົນຍັງຫາຍສາບສູນຢູ່” ແລະວ່າຕຳຫຼວດອິສລາມາບັດ “ບໍ່ໄດ້ສະໜອງຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ ໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະສື່ມວນຊົນ.”

ພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວບາໂລຈ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງມານະຄອນຫຼວງ ໂດຍຂະບວນລົດເພື່ອປະທ້ວງທີ່ກ່າວຫາວ່າ ມີການສັງຫານແບບຮວບຮັດຕັດຕອນ ແລະການບັງຄັບໃຫ້ຫາຍສາບສູນ ຢູ່ຖິ່ນຖານບ້ານເກີດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນແຂວງບາລູຈິສຖານ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດ.

Federal authorities in Pakistan claimed on Monday they had freed 290 activists arrested in Islamabad, while an activist group later said more than 100 remained jailed, with “some of them missing.”

“Peaceful protest is everyone's right, but no one can take the law into their own hands,” said a Pakistani interior ministry statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, while announcing the mass release of Baloch activists.

Later, the Baloch Solidarity Committee told VOA Urdu that more than 160 of the protesters had been released, but more than 100 were still in police custody “and some of them are missing,” and that the Islamabad police were “not providing correct information to us and the media.

The Baloch activists had traveled to the capital by convoy to protest alleged extrajudicial killings and forced disappearances in their native southwestern Baluchistan province.