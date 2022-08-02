ປາກິສຖານກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າ ເຮືອບິນເຮລິຄອບເຕີ ທະຫານລຳນຶ່ງ ທີ່ບັນທຸກ 6 ຄົນ ຮວມທັງນາຍ ພົນຊັ້ນສູງຄົນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ຫາຍສາບສູນໃນລະຫວ່າງການປະຕິບັດງານບັນເທົາທຸກໄພນໍ້າຖ້ວມ ໃນແຂວງບາລູຈິສຖານ (Baluchistan) ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດ.
ກອງທັບໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງ ໃນຕອນແລງຂອງວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າ ເຮືອບິນເຮລິຄອບເຕີລຳນີ້ ກຳລັງຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວບັນເທົາທຸກຢູ່ເມືອງລາສເບລາ (Lasbela) ຊຶ່ງຕັ້ງຢູ່ປະມານ 500 ກິໂລແມັດໄປທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງນະຄອນແຄວດຕາ (Quetta) ໃນເວລາທີ່ມັນຂາດການຕິດຕໍ່ກັບໜ່ວຍຄວບຄຸມການຈະລາຈອນທາງອາກາດ.
ພົນໂທ ຊາຟຣາສ ອາລີ (Sarfraz Ali) ຜູ້ບັນຊາການກອງກຳລັງພາກພື້ນ, ແລະ ພົນເອກອາມາດ ຮານິຟ ຊັດຕີ (Amjad Hanif Satti), ຜູ້ບັນຊາການໃຫຍ່ຂອງກອງຍາມຝັ່ງທະເລປາກິສຖານ ແມ່ນນອນຢູ່ໃນຜູ້ທີ່ຂີ່ເຮືອບິນທີ່ຫາຍສາບສູນລຳນັ້ນ, ຕາມການລາຍງານຂອງກອງທັບ ແລະສື່ມວນຊົນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ.
ກອງທັບກ່າວວ່າ ໄດ້ດຳເນີນການຊອກຄົ້ນຫາ ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ເວົ້າເຖິງລາຍລະອຽດໃຫ້ຮູ້ເພີ້ມເຕີມອີກ.
ຫຼາຍອາທິດທີ່ມີຝົນຕົກໜັກທີ່ຜິດປົກກະຕິ ໃນລະດູມໍລະສຸມ ແລະໄພນ້ຳຖ້ວມທີ່ ຕາມມາ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ 136 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະໄດ້ທຳລາຍບ້ານເຮືອນນັບເປັນຫລາຍພັນຫຼັງໃນທົ່ວລັດບາລູຈິສຖານ, ອີງຕາມອົງການຄຸ້ມຄອງໄພພິບັດແຫ່ງຊາດ ຫລື NDMA.
ຄວາມເສຍຫາຍດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທະຫານ ແລະກອງທັບເຮືອປາກິສຖານ ລະດົມກຳລັງ ແລະຊັບສິນຂອງຕົນ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍໃນການປະຕິບັດງານບັນເທົາທຸກ ຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນໃນແຂວງດັ່ງກ່າວ ໂດຍໄດ້ອົບພະຍົບປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຕົກຄ້າງຢູ່ໃນກາງນ້ຳ ແລະໄດ້ຈັດສົ່ງສະບຽງອາຫານ ແລະສິ່ງຂອງທີ່ຈຳ ເປັນອື່ນໆໃຫ້ແກ່ຄອບຄົວຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນທົ່ວປະເທດຈາກອຸປະຕິເຫດທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບຝົນຕົກໃນທົ່ວປາກິສຖານໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນເປັນ 478 ຄົນ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ເດືອນມິຖຸນາເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.
ຝົນລົມມໍລະສຸມຢູ່ໃນປາກິສຖານປົກກະຕິແລ້ວ ແມ່ນເລີ້ມຕັ້ງແຕ່ເດືອນ ກໍລະກົດ ຫາເດືອນກັນຍາ.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້:
Pakistan said Monday that a military helicopter carrying six people, including a top general, went missing during a flood relief operation in southwestern Baluchistan province.
The military said in a late-night statement that the aviation helicopter was supervising relief activities in Lasbela district, about 500 kilometers south of the provincial capital, Quetta, when it lost contact with air traffic control.
Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, regional corps commander, and Brigadier Amjad Hanif Satti, director general of the Pakistan coast guard, were among those on board the missing aircraft, the army and local media reported.
The army said a search operation was underway but shared no further details.
Weeks of unusually heavy seasonal monsoon rains and subsequent flooding have killed 136 people and destroyed thousands of homes across Baluchistan, according to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).
The devastation has prompted the military and the Pakistan navy to mobilize their personnel and assets to assist in civilian relief operations in the province, evacuating thousands of marooned people and delivering food and other necessary items to victim families.
Authorities said Monday the nationwide death toll from rain-related incidents across Pakistan had risen to 478 since June.
Monsoon rains in Pakistan usually run from July through September.