ປາກິສຖານກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າ ເຮືອບິນເຮລິຄອບເຕີ ທະຫານລຳນຶ່ງ ທີ່ບັນທຸກ 6 ຄົນ ຮວມທັງນາຍ ພົນຊັ້ນສູງຄົນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ຫາຍສາບສູນໃນລະຫວ່າງການປະຕິບັດງານບັນເທົາທຸກໄພນໍ້າຖ້ວມ ໃນແຂວງບາ​ລູ​ຈິ​ສ​ຖານ (Baluchistan) ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງໃຕ້ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ກອງ​ທັບ​ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງການສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງ​ຂອງ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ເຮ​ລິ​ຄອບ​ເຕີ​ລຳ​ນີ້ ​ກຳລັງ​ຕິດຕາມ​ເບິ່ງ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ບັນເທົາ​ທຸກ​ຢູ່​ເມືອງລ​າ​ສ​ເບ​ລາ (Lasbela) ຊຶ່ງ​ຕັ້ງຢູ່ປະມານ 500 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ​ໄປທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ນະຄອນແຄວ​ດ​ຕາ (Quetta) ​ໃນ​ເວລາ​ທີ່​ມັນ​ຂາດ​ການ​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ກັບ​ໜ່ວຍ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ການ​ຈະລາຈອນ​ທາງ​ອາກາດ.

ພົນ​ໂທ ຊາ​ຟ​ຣ​າ​ສ ອາ​ລີ (Sarfraz Ali) ຜູ້​ບັນຊາ​ການ​ກອງ​ກຳລັງ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ, ​ແລະ ​ພົນ​ເອກອາ​ມາດ ຮາ​ນິ​ຟ ຊັດ​ຕີ (Amjad Hanif Satti), ຜູ້​ບັນຊາ​ການ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງກອງ​ຍາມ​ຝັ່ງ​ທະ​ເລ​ປາ​ກິສຖານ ແມ່ນ​ນອນ​ຢູ່ໃນຜູ້​ທີ່​ຂີ່ເຮືອບິນ​ທີ່​ຫາຍ​ສາບ​ສູນລຳ​ນັ້ນ, ຕາມ​ການ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງກອງທັບ ​ແລະສື່​ມວນ​ຊົນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ​.

ກອງທັບ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ໄດ້​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ຊອກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຫາ ​ແຕ່​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ໃຫ້​ຮູ້ເພີ້ມ​ເຕີມ​ອີກ.

​ຫຼາຍອາທິດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຝົນຕົກ​ໜັກທີ່​ຜິດ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ​ ໃນ​ລະດູ​ມໍ​ລະ​ສຸມ ​ແລະ​ໄພ​ນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມທີ່ ຕາມ​ມາ​ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ 136 ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ ​ແລະ​ໄດ້​ທຳລາຍ​ບ້ານ​ເຮືອນ​ນັບເປັນ​ຫລາຍ​ພັນ​ຫຼັງ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວລັດບາ​ລູ​ຈິ​ສ​ຖານ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ອົງການ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງ​ໄພພິບັດ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ຫລື NDMA.

ຄວາມເສຍຫາຍດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທະຫານ ແລະກອງທັບເຮືອປາກິສຖານ ລະດົມກຳລັງ ແລະຊັບສິນຂອງຕົນ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍໃນການປະຕິບັດງານບັນເທົາທຸກ ຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນໃນແຂວງດັ່ງກ່າວ ໂດຍ​ໄດ້ອົບພະຍົບປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຕົກຄ້າງຢູ່ໃນກາງ​ນ້ຳ ແລະໄດ້ຈັດສົ່ງສະບຽງອາຫານ ແລະສິ່ງຂອງທີ່ຈຳ ເປັນອື່ນໆໃຫ້ແກ່ຄອບຄົວຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍ.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້​ນີ້​ວ່າ ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈາກ​ອຸ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເຫດ​ທີ່​ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງ​ກັບ​ຝົນ​ຕົກ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານໄດ້​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເປັນ 478 ຄົນ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ເດືອນ​ມິ​ຖຸ​ນາ​ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ.

ຝົນລົມມໍລະສຸມຢູ່ໃນປາກິສຖານປົກກະຕິແລ້ວ ແມ່ນເລີ້ມຕັ້ງແຕ່ເດືອນ ກໍລະກົດ ຫາເດືອນກັນຍາ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້:

Pakistan said Monday that a military helicopter carrying six people, including a top general, went missing during a flood relief operation in southwestern Baluchistan province.



The military said in a late-night statement that the aviation helicopter was supervising relief activities in Lasbela district, about 500 kilometers south of the provincial capital, Quetta, when it lost contact with air traffic control.



Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, regional corps commander, and Brigadier Amjad Hanif Satti, director general of the Pakistan coast guard, were among those on board the missing aircraft, the army and local media reported.



The army said a search operation was underway but shared no further details.



Weeks of unusually heavy seasonal monsoon rains and subsequent flooding have killed 136 people and destroyed thousands of homes across Baluchistan, according to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).



The devastation has prompted the military and the Pakistan navy to mobilize their personnel and assets to assist in civilian relief operations in the province, evacuating thousands of marooned people and delivering food and other necessary items to victim families.



Authorities said Monday the nationwide death toll from rain-related incidents across Pakistan had risen to 478 since June.



Monsoon rains in Pakistan usually run from July through September.