ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ, ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນກ່າວວ່າ ສາຍ​ພັນ​ໃໝ່ຂອງພະ​ຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ​ທີ່​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ຕິດ​ເຊື້ອສູງ ທີ່ມີຊື່ວ່າ ໂອ​ໄມ​ຄ​ຣອນ (omicron) ນັ້ນ ເປັນສາເຫດທີ່ພາໃຫ້​ມີ "ຄວາມເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ, ບໍ່ແມ່ນສາ​ເຫດ​ທີ່​ພາໃຫ້ແຕກຕື່ນ" ແລະກ່າວປົກປ້ອງການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງ​ທ່ານທີ່ຖືກວິພາກວິຈານຫຼາຍໃນເລື້ອງ ການຈໍາກັດການເດີນທາງຂອງ​ຄົນ ຈາກພາກໃຕ້ຂອງທະ​ວີບອາ ຟຣິກາ, ບ່ອນທີ່ມີລາຍງານວ່າໄດ້​ພົບ​ສາຍ​ພັນ​ດັ່​ງກ່າວ​ເປັນຄັ້ງທໍາອິດນັ້ນເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ປະ​ເທດ. Anita Powell ນັກ​ຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອມີລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້ ມາຈາກທຳ ນຽບຂາວ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ສັດຕູແມ່ນມີຊື່ໃຫມ່, ແລະມັນແມ່ນສາຍ​ພັນ​ ໂອ​ໄມ​ຄ​ຣອນ (omicron). ໄວຣັສ ໂຄ​ໂຣ​ນາ​ໃໝ່ທີ່ແຜ່​ເຊື້ອໄດ້ສູງອັນນີ້ໄດ້ຖືກລະບຸເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດໂດຍນັກວິທະຍາ ສາດຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ແລະຕັ້ງຊື່ມັນຕາມຕົວອັກສອນທີ 15 ຂອງຕົວ ອັກສອນກຣີສ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຈໄບ​ເດັນກ່າວ​ດັ່ງ​ນີ້:

“ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສສາຍພັນນີ້ ເປັນສາເຫດທີ່ພາໃຫ້ມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ, ບໍ່ແມ່ນສາເຫດ ທີ່ພາໃຫ້ແຕກຕື່ນ. ພວກເຮົາມີວັກຊີນທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ, ຢາທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດ, ນັກວິທະ ຍາສາດທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດ, ແລະພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງຮຽນຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບມັນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນທຸກມື້, ແລະ ພວກເຮົາຈະຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບສາຍພັນນີ້ ດ້ວຍການກະທໍາທີ່ມີວິທະຍາສາດ ແລະມີຄວາມຮູ້ ແລະດ້ວຍຄວາມໄວ, ບໍ່ແມ່ນດ້ວຍຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກວຸ້ນວາຍ ແລະສັບສົນ."

ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ປະກາດວ່າ ​ມີ​ສາຍ​ພັນໃໝ່ອັນ​ນີ້​ບໍ່​ດົນພໍ​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນກໍ​ໄດ້​ວາງ​ຂໍ້​ຈຳກັດ​ການ​ເດີນທາງ​ຂອງ​ຄົນມາ​ຈາກ​ຫຼາຍ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງທະ​ວີບ​ອາ​ຟຣິກາ. ສິ່ງນັ້ນ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ໃຫ້ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ໂກດ​ເຄືອງ ໃນ​ທັນທີທັນ ​ໃດຈາກປະທາ ນາທິບໍດີ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດອາ​ຟຣິກາ​ໃຕ້, ທ່ານໄຊຣິລ ຣາມາໂຟຊາ (Cyril Ramaphosa).

ທ່ານໄຊຣິລ ຣາມາໂຟຊາ (Cyril Ramaphosa) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

"ຂໍ້ຈໍາກັດເຫຼົ່ານີ້ແມ່ນການຈຳແນກທີ່ບໍ່ມີເຫດຜົນ ແລະບໍ່ຍຸຕິທໍາຫຍັງເລີຍຕໍ່ປະ ເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະຕໍ່ບັນດາປະເທດພີ່ນ້ອງໃນຂົງເຂດອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ການຫ້າມເດີນທາງ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກແຈ້ງ ໃຫ້ເຮັດໂດຍທາງວິທະຍາສາດ, ແລະມັນກໍຍັງບໍ່ມີປະສິດທິຜົນອີກ ໃນການປ້ອງກັນການແຜ່ຜາຍຂອງສາຍພັນ ໃໝ່ນີ້."

ແຕ່ທ່ານໄບ​ເດັນກໍ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້ໂຕ້ແຍ້ງວ່າ ທ່ານໃຊ້ຂໍ້ຈຳກັດກໍ​ເພື່ອທ່ວງ​ເວ​ລາໄວ້ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນໄປຮັບຢາວັກຊີນ ແລະໃຊ້ມາດຕະການປ້ອງກັນອື່ນໆ ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີໄບ​ເດັນກ່າວ​ດັ່ງ​ນີ້:

"ໃນມື້ທີ່ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກໄດ້ລະ​ບຸ​ວ່າ​ມີສາຍ​ພັນ​ໃໝ່, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ປະຕິ ບັດການ​ໃນທັນທີ ເພື່ອຈໍາກັດການເດີນທາງຈາກປະເທດໃນພາກໃຕ້ຂອງ ອາ ຟຣິກາ. ແຕ່ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ພວກເຮົາ (ຮູ້) ແລ້ວວ່າ ຂໍ້ຈໍາກັດໃນການເດີນທາງ ສາ ມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມໄວໃນ​ການ​ແຜ່​ຜາຍຂອງສາຍ​ພັນໂອ​ໄມ​ຄ​ຣອນ (omicron) ຊັກຊ້າລົງໄດ້ ແຕ່ຈະບໍ່ສາມາດປ້ອງກັນມັນໄດ້. ແຕ່ວ່ານີ້ຄືສິ່ງທີ່ ມັນເຮັດໄດ້. ມັນເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາມີເວລາ. ມັນໃຫ້ເວ​ລາ​ແກ່ພວກເຮົາໃນ​ການ​ເອົາ​ບາດ​ກ້າວເພີ້ມເຕີມ."

ດຣ.ໄທ​ສັນ ແບ​ລ (Taison Bell), ຜູ້ຊ່ວຍສາດສະດາຈານດ້ານແພດສາດ ຂອງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລລັດ​ເວີ​ຈີ​ເນຍກ່າວວ່າ ມີຫລາຍ​ສິ່ງຫຼາຍຢ່າງທີ່ນັກວິທະ ຍາສາດບໍ່ຮູ້ ກ່ຽວກັບສາຍ​ພັນ​ໃໝ່ນີ້ - ສໍາລັບດ້ານນຶ່ງ ກໍ​ຄື​ວ່າມັນຈະເປັນອັນ ຕະລາຍຫລາຍກວ່າ​ເກົ່າຫລື​ບໍ່. ໂດຍທີ່ບໍ່ຮູ້ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້, ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ, ມັນ ເປັນການຍາກທີ່ຈະຮູ້ໄດ້ວ່າ ວິທີການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ແນວ​ໃດ ຈະ​ເປັນ​ວິ​ທີທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດ.

ດຣ. ແບ​ລ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລລັດ​ເວີ​ຈີ​ເນຍກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ ZOOM ວ່າ:

“ທັງສອງຝ່າຍຢູ່ໃນການໂຕ້ແຍ້ງນີ້ ລ້ວນແຕ່ມີເຫດຜົນຂອງໃຜລາວ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຄິດວ່າ ຖ້າທ່ານເບິ່ງບ່ອນທີ່ມີເຊື້ອໄວຣັສທີ່ຖືກແຍກອອກໃຫ້ຢູ່ຕ່າງຫາກໃນປັດຈຸ ບັນນີ້, ສາຍພັນໂອໄມຄຣອນ (omicron) ແມ່ນມີຢູ່ໃນຫຼາຍປະເທດ, ດຽວນີ້ ຫຼາຍປະເທດໃນຢູໂຣບ, ແລະໃນນັ້ນລວມທັງຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ມີສາຍພົວພັນໂດຍກົງກັບ ພາກໃຕ້ຂອງອາຟຣິກາ ຫຼື ປະເທດອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ເລີຍ. ແລະສະນັ້ນແຫລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າເບິ່ງໃນແງ່ມຸມນີ້ ກໍຄືວ່າມັນມີການຈໍາແນກ - ທ່ານຮູ້ບໍ່, ມັນກໍມີການຈຳແນກແທ້. ບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ຢູ່ໃນບັນຊີລາຍຊື່ທີ່ຖືກຫ້າມນັ້ນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ມີຊື່ ທັບກັນກັບທຸກປະເທດທີ່ມີກໍລະນີຂອງສາຍພັນນີ້ທີ່ຖືກແຍກໃຫ້ຢູ່ໂດດດ່ຽວຕ່າງຫາກ. ແລະສະນັ້ນ, ໃນທາງກົງກັນ ຂ້າມ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍຄິດວ່າ ຄະນະລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ, ດຣ. ແອນໂທນີ ຟາວຈິ (Anthony Fauci) ແລະ ຄົນອື່ນໆ ພວກເພິ່ນກຳລັງພະຍາຍາມຈະຄວບຄຸມການແຜ່ລະບາດ ແລະ ທ່ວງ ເວລາໃຫ້ໄດ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ."

ປະທານາທິບໍດີໄບ​ເດັນ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສັກຢາ ປ້ອງກັນພະ​ຍາດນີ້, ແລະໃຫ້ພວກ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບການສັກຢາແລ້ວ ກໍ​ໃຫ້​ໄປ​ຮັບການ​ສັກ​ຢາ​ເພີ້ມທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ booster, ຖ້າມີສິດເໝາະ​ສົມໄດ້ຮັບການ​ສັກ​ຢານີ້. ນັ້ນແມ່ນຄໍາແນະນໍາທາງວິທະຍາສາດທີ່ດີ, ອີງ​ຕາມຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ ດຣ. ແບ​ລ- ແລະການ​ເຮັດ​ແນວນັ້ນ ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ແຕ່ເປັນ​ການດີ ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

ດຣ. ແບ​ລ​ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ ZOOM ວ່າ:

"ອັນນີ້ກໍ່ຄວນຈະເປັນການເຕືອນໃຫ້ຮູ້ເມື່ອແທ້ໆວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ ຫຼາຍເທົ່າທີ່ຈະຫລາຍໄດ້ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນທົ່ວໂລກໄດ້ຮັບການສັກຢາກັນພະ ຍາດ, ເພາະວ່າໃນທີ່ສຸດ, ຖ້າມີຫຼາຍສາຍພັນ ທີ່ສາມາດຈະເລີນເຕີບໂຕໄດ້ ຍ້ອນວ່າໄວຣັສກຳລັງແຜ່ລາມຢູ່ໃນລະດັບສູງ, ທ່ານຮູ້ບໍ- ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງໄດ້ແກ້ໄຂມັນໂດຍຜ່ານການສັກຢາປ້ອງກັນທີ່ມີປະສິດທິພາບ ແລະເອົາມັນອອກໄປ."



ຂະນະທີ່ສາຍພັນໃໝ່ຕ່າງໆ ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ປາກົດຕົວຂຶ້ນມາຢູ່ນີ້ ບັນດາທ່ານໝໍຍັງສືບ ຕໍ່ກັບຄືນມາຫາຂໍ້ຄວາມອັນດຽວ ສໍາລັບທຸກຄົນ - ທັງແກ່ ແລະຫນຸ່ມ, ຊາວອາ ເມຣິກັນທັງຫລາຍ ແລະຄົນອື່ນໆ: ໃຫ້ໃສ່ຫນ້າກາກ, ຮັກສາໄລຍະຫ່າງ ແລະ ໄປຮັບການສັກຢາວັກຊີນ.

U.S. President Joe Biden says a highly transmissible COVID-19 variant, dubbed omicron, is a cause for “concern, not panic” and defended his much-criticized decision to restrict travel from the southern African region, where it was first reported. VOA's Anita Powell reports from the White House.

The enemy has a new name, and it is omicron. The highly transmissible new coronavirus variant was first identified by South African scientists and named for the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.

President Joe Biden:

“This variant is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic. We have the best vaccine in the world, the best medicines, the best scientists, and we're learning more every single day, and we’ll fight this variant with scientific and knowledgeable actions and speed, not chaos and confusion.”

Shortly after the new variant was announced, Biden imposed travel restrictions on several southern African nations. That drew the immediate ire of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Cyril Ramaphosa, South African President:

"These restrictions are completely unjustified and unfairly discriminate against our country and our southern African sister countries. The prohibition of travel is not informed by science, nor will it be effective in preventing the spread of this variant."

But Biden argues that he’s using the restrictions to buy time for more Americans to get vaccinated and take other preventive measures.

President Joe Biden:

“The very day the World Health Organization identified the new variant, I took immediate steps to restrict travel from countries in southern Africa. But while we (know) that travel restrictions can slow the speed of omicron, it cannot prevent it. But here's what it does. It gives us time. It gives us time to take more actions.”

Dr. Taison Bell, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Virginia, said there’s a lot that scientists don’t know about this new variant — for one, whether it’s more dangerous. Without knowing that, he said, it’s hard to know what the best course of action is.

Dr. Taison Bell, University of Virginia via ZOOM :

“Both sides of this argument have good points. I think that if you look at where the virus has been isolated now, the omicron variant, it's in many more countries, now several countries in Europe, and that includes people who do not have direct ties to southern Africa or South Africa. And so I think the point that this seems discriminatory – you know, it does. The countries that are on the restricted list do not overlap with all the countries that now have isolated cases. And so, on the other end, I think that Biden administration, Dr. (Anthony) Fauci and others, they're trying to contain the spread and buy more time.”

President Biden urged unvaccinated Americans to get vaccinated, and for the vaccinated to get booster shots if eligible. That’s sound scientific advice, Dr. Bell said — and not just for Americans.

Dr. Taison Bell, University of Virginia via ZOOM:

“This really should be a wake-up call that we need to do as much as we can to get the global population vaccinated, because ultimately, if more variants are able to thrive because virus is circulating at high levels, you know — we have to fix that through effective vaccination and getting it out.”

As variants continue to pop up, doctors keep coming back to the same messages for everyone — old, young, American and otherwise: Mask, distance and vaccinate.