ພິທີເປີດການແຂ່ງຂັນກິລາໂອລິມປິກ ຖືກປິດແກ່ບັນດານັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວ ທ່າມກາງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງຝຣັ່ງ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ພວກນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວ ຈະບໍ່ສາມາດຊົມພິທີເປີດກິ​ລ​າໂອລິມປິກຂອງປາຣີ ໄດ້ອີກຕໍ່ໄປ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະ ເທດຊາດ ຍັງຄົງເຝົ້າລະວັງໃນຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ຂອງໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ດ້ານຄວາມປອດ ໄພໃນລະຫວ່າງງານແຂ່ງຂັນດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ທ່ານເຈີຣອລດ໌ ດາຣມາແນງ ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງພາຍໃນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງ ຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພທີ່ສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງໄດ້ຖືກລະບຸ ແລ້ວ ແຕ່ວ່າມີໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ທີ່ອາດເກີດຂຶ້ນໄດ້ໃນຫຼາຍປະເພດ ຕັ້ງແຕ່ການໂຈມຕີ ຈາກກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງຕ່າງໆ ແລະພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ຈົນເຖິງການໂຈມຕີທາງ ໄຊເບີຂອງຣັດເຊຍ.

ຕະຫຼອດໄລຍະນຶ່ງທົດສະວັດຜ່ານມາ ຝຣັ່ງ ໄດ້ຕົກເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍຊ້ຳແລ້ວຊ້ຳ ອີກຂອງພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງອິສລາມ ແລະເມື່ອເດືອນຕຸລາປີກາຍນີ້ ປະເທດນີ້ ໄດ້ຖືກກຳນົດໃຫ້ຢູ່ໃນລະດັບການເຝົ້າລະວັງສຳລັບການໂຈມຕີກໍ່ການຮ້າຍທີ່ສູງທີ່ສຸດ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສຫົວຮຸນແຮງອິສລາມຄົນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປໃນໂຮງ ຮຽນ ແລ້ວແທງນາຍຄູຜູ້ນຶ່ງ.

ເມື່ອອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ຊາຍຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ລັກເອົາແຜນການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພສຳ ລັບການແຂ່ງຂັນກິລາໂອລິມປິກຂອງປາຣີ ຈາກຫໍປະຊຸມຂອງນະຄອນປາຣີ. ຜູ້ກ່ຽວ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ນັ້ນມາໄດ້ຖືກຂັງຄຸກເປັນເວລາເຈັດເດືອນສຳລັບການລັກ ຂະໂມຍ ແລະຝຣັ່ງຍັງຄົງຢູ່ໃນຄວາມເຝົ້າລະວັງໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ ອື່ນໆຕະຫຼອດມາ.

ນະໂຍບາຍການເຂົ້າຊົມເປັນຂີດໝາຍໃນການປ່ຽນແປງໄປສູ່ອັນທີ່ຝຣັ່ງໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນ.

ພິທີການເປີດນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຖືກຄາດກັນວ່າຈະຕ້ອນຮັບຜູ້ເຂົ້າຊົມຫຼາຍເຖິງ 600,000 ຄົນ ລວມທັງພວກນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວຫຼາຍໆຄົນ ໂດຍສ່ວນຫຼາຍພວກທີ່ເຂົ້າຊົມນັ້ນ ຈະບໍ່ເສຍຄ່າຊົມເລີຍ.

ດຽວນີ້ມີ 222,000 ບຸກຄົນທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຄັດເລືອກ ໂດຍການພິຈາລະນາຈາກໂຄຕ້າ ແລະຄັດເລືອກຈາກຈຳພວກທີ່ອາໄສ ແລະເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ໃນຕົວເມືອງຕ່າງໆທີ່ເປັນ ເຈົ້າພາບຈັດງານແຂ່ງຂັນກິລາໂອລິມປິກນັ້ນ ຈະສາມາດຊົມພິທີເປີດໂດຍບໍ່ ຕ້ອງຈ່າຍຫຍັງເລີຍ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກະຊວງພາຍໃນໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການຕັດສິນໃຈຄັ້ງນີ້ ຈະຊ່ອຍຮັບປະກັນຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງງານ ແລະພວກຜູ້ຊົມທີ່ຫຼາກຫຼາຍ.

French authorities said Tuesday that tourists will no longer be able to watch the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics as the nation remains alert for potential security threats during the event.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Tuesday that a specific security threat has not been identified but that there are multiple potential threats, ranging from attacks from extremist groups and activists to Russian cyberattacks.

Over the past decade, France has been targeted repeatedly by Islamic extremists, and last October the country was placed on the highest alert level for terror attacks after a suspected Islamist extremist entered a school and stabbed a teacher.

Last week, a man stole security plans for the Paris Olympics from a Paris town hall worker. He has since been jailed for seven months for the theft, and France remains on high alert for other security threats.

The attendance policy marks a change to what France had initially promised.

The ceremony was expected to host as many as 600,000 spectators, including many tourists, with most attending free of charge.

Now, 222,000 selected individuals, determined by quotas and selected from those who live and work in towns hosting Olympic events, will be able to watch the ceremony for free.

Interior Ministry officials have said that this decision will help ensure event security and diversify the audience.