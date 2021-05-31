ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ກ່າວວ່າ ພະນັກງານການແພດ ທີ່ຕ້ອງການ ສໍາລັບການແຂ່ງຂັນ ໂອລິມປິກ ແມ່ນມີໄວ້ພ້ອມແລ້ວ

ອີງຕາມສໍາໜັກຂ່າວ ຣອຍເຕີ້ ທີ່ນະຄອນຫລວງ ໂຕກຽວ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 31 ພຶດສະພາ, ຜູ້ຈັດງານໂອລິມປິກໂຕກຽວໄດ້ຢັ້ງຢືນແນ່ນອນແລ້ວໃນການກະກຽມເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທີ່ຈໍາເປັນທາງການແພດປະມານ 80 ເປີເຊັນ ເພື່ອຄວາມພ້ອມໃນການຈັດການແຂ່ງຂັນກິລາ, ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລະດັບສູງຂອງກິລາໂອລິມປິກ ໄດ້ກ່າວກັບສໍາໜັກຂ່າວ ຣອຍເຕີ້ ໃນມື້ວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ທ່າມກາງຄວາມກັງວົນໃຈຂອງເລື່ອງການຕິດເຊື້ອ ແລະການສັກຢາວັກຊີນທີ່ຊ້າລົງໃນເມືອງຫລວງຂອງ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ.

ທ່ານ ໂຕຊິອາກິ ເອນໂດ (Toshiaki Endo) ຮອງປະທານຈັດງານແຂ່ງຂັນກິລາກ່າວວ່າ: ຜູ້ຊົມໃນປະເທດບາງຄົນອາດຈະໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດເຂົ້າໄປໃນສະຖານທີ່ເພື່ອປະໂຫຍດຂອງນັກກິລາ, ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າໂດຍສ່ວນຕົວແລ້ວ ທ່ານເລືອກທີ່ຈະຫ້າມການເຂົ້າຊົມທັງໝົດ ເພື່ອສ້າງຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈໃຫ້ກັບສາທາລະນະຊົນ ທ່າມກາງການຕໍ່ຕ້ານຢ່າງກ້ວາງຂວາງຕໍ່ການແຂ່ງຂັນ.

ຈໍານວນເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທາງການແພດທີ່ຈໍາເປັນໃນການໃຫ້ບໍລິການທີ່ການແຂ່ງຂັນກິລາ ລວມເຖິງແພດພະຍາບານ ແລະນັກກາຍະພາບບໍາບັດ ໄດ້ລົດລົງເຖິງໜຶ່ງໃນສາມຈາກເປົ້າໝາຍເດີມທີ່ 10,000 ຄົນ ແລະ 80 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງຈໍານວນໃໝ່ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຮັບການຮັບຮອງທີ່ແນ່ນອນແລ້ວ.

ທ່ານ ເອນໂດ (Endo) ເຊິ່ງເປັນໜຶ່ງໃນເຈັດຂອງຄະນະກໍາມະການຈັດການແຂ່ງຂັນ ແລະເປັນອະດີດລັດຖະມົນຕີວ່າການກະຊວງໂອລິມປິກໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ເຮົາໄດ້ຮັບໃບສະໝັກຈາກແພດກິລາເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເປັນສອງເທົ່າ ເມື່ອເຮົາຂໍຄວາມຮ່ວມມື”.

ບັນດາຜູ້ຈັດງານກໍາລັງເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບໂຮງໝໍ 10 ແຫ່ງໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໂຕກຽວ ແລະ 20 ແຫ່ງຢູ່ນອກເມືອງ ເພື່ອຕອບສະໜອງຕໍ່ເຫດການສຸກເສີນ.

ແພດໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ: ການແຂ່ງຂັນກິລາໂອລິມປິກຈະກົດດັນລະບົບສາທາລະນະສຸກເຊິ່ງຢູ່ໃນພາວະເຄັ່ງຕຶງ ເນື່ອງຈາກ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ພົບຜູ້ປ່ວຍ COVID-19 ຈໍານວນຫລາຍເປັນປະຫວັດການ, ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າການຕິດເຊື້ອລາຍໃໝ່ຈະຊະລໍໂຕລົງກໍ່ຕາມ. ມີປະຊາຊົນພຽງແຕ່ 2,4 ເປີເຊັນ ເທົ່ານັ້ນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສັກຢາວັກຊີນຄົບຖ້ວນ. ອີງຕາມການລາຍງານຂອງສໍາໜັກຂ່າວ ຣອຍເຕີ້ (Reuters).

ທ່ານ ເອັນໂດ ກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ຈັດງານກໍາລັງເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບສະມາຄົມພະຍາບານ ເພື່ອລະດົມເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ລວມເຖິງຄົນທີ່ມີພື້ນຖານຄົບຖ້ວນ ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບເຂົ້າເຮັດວຽກເປັນພະຍາບານປະຈໍາ.

ອີງຕາມການສໍາຫລວດໄດ້ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ຄົນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ໃນ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ບໍ່ເຫັນດີນໍາກັບການຈັດການແຂ່ງຂັນ ໂດຍມີຄວາມກັງວົນກ່ຽວກັບນັກກິລາ, ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ແລະສື່ມວນຊົນຫລາຍໝື່ນຄົນເຂົ້າມາໃນປະເທດ, ເຊິ່ງເມື່ອອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາໄດ້ປະກາດພາວະສຸກເສີນໃນ ໂຕກຽວ ແລະພື້ນທີ່ອື່ນໆຈົນເຖິງວັນທີ່ 20 ມິຖຸນາ.

The organizers of the Tokyo Olympics have secured about 80% of the medical staff needed to stage the Games, a top Olympic official told Reuters on Monday, amid worries over infections and the slow rollout of vaccinations in the Japanese capital.

Toshiaki Endo, vice president of the Games organizing committee, said some domestic spectators could be allowed into venues for the benefit of athletes, although he personally preferred a total ban on attendance in order to reassure the public amid widespread opposition to the event.

The number of medical staff necessary to service the Games, including doctors, nurses and physical therapists, had been lowered by about a third from the original target of 10,000 and 80% of that new number had been secured.

"We've received double the number of expected applications from sports doctors when we asked for cooperation," said Endo, one of seven vice presidents on the board of the organizing committee and a former Olympics minister.

Organizers were working with 10 hospitals in Tokyo and 20 outside the city to respond to emergencies.

Doctors have warned the Olympics would pressure the healthcare system which is already under strain as Japan sees record numbers of COVID-19 patients in critical condition, although the pace of new infections has slowed. Only 2.4% of the public have completed their inoculations, a Reuters tracker shows.

Endo said the organizers were working with the association of nurses to mobilize staff, including people who had the qualifications but did not work as nurses on a regular basis.

Polls show most people in Japan are opposed to holding the Games, concerned about tens of thousands of athletes, officials and media descending on the country, where last week a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas was extended to June 20.