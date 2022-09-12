ຜູ້ປົກ​ຄອງ​ເກ​າະ​ໂອ​ກິ​ນາ​ວາ ທີ່​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານຕໍ່​ການ​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖານ​ທັບ​ຂອງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ມາ​ຣິນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທີ່ກຳ​ລັງ​ຢູ່​ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ຖືກ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໂດຍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ແລະ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ຫລຸດ​ກອງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທີ່​ຢູ່​ເກາະ​ພາກໃນໃຕ້ຂອງ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນເພື່ອໃຫ້​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິ​ດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ມີ​ ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ຈີນ ແລະ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ​ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່​ໄກ້​ນັ້ນກໍ​ຕາມ.

​ຜູ້​ປົ​ກ​ຄອງ​ເກາະ​ໂອ​ກີ​ນາ​ວາ ທ່ານ​ແດນ​ນີ ຕາ​ມາ​ກິ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໜູນ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກບັນ​ດາພັກ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ ເປັນ​ທີ່​ແນ່ນອນ​ວ່າ ​ຈະ​ຊະ​ນະ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ທີ​ສອງ ​ສີ່​ປີ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ອີງ​ຕາ​ມ​ລາຍງ​ານ​ການ​ຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງຜູ້ປ່ອນ​ບັດ ໂດຍ​ສື່​ມວນ​ຊົນ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ຮວມ ​ທັງໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ NHK ​ແລະ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວກຽວ​ໂດ. ການ​ຢັ່ງຫາງ​ສຽງ​ໄດ້​ຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິ​ດວານ​ນີ້ ​ກ່ອນສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ການ​ດຳ​ລົງ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ ​ສີ່​ປີ​ໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ເດືອນ​ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ນີ້.

​ທ່ານ​ທາ​ຕາ​ມາ​ກິ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ ແລະ​ສະ​ຫລອງ​ດ້​ວຍ​ການ​ຮ້ອງ​ເພງບານ​ໄຊ “Bansai” ​ບໍ່​ດົນຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ຜົນ​ການ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ ທີ່​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະຜູ້​ເຂົ້າ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນສອງ​ຄົນ ອັດ​ຊູ​ຊິ ຊາ​ມິ​ກະ ໜູນ​ຫລັງ​ໂດຍ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີຟູ​ມີ​ໂອະ ກິ​ຊິ​ດະ ພັກລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຢູ່​ນັ້ນ ແລະ​ອີກ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ ທີ່​ໜູນ​ຫລັງ​ໂດຍ​ຜູ້​ສະໝັກ ທ່ານ​ມິ​ກິ​ໂອະ ຊິ​ໂມ​ຈິ. ​ການ​ນັບ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ປ່ອນບັດຂັ້ນ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້​ນີ້.

​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຕາ​ມາ​ກິ ອາດ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງຕຶງ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງເກາະ​ໂອ​ກິ​ນາ​ວາ ແລະລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ.

ແຜນ​ການ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖານ​ທັບ​ອາ​ກາດຂອງ​ທະ​ຫານມາ​ຣີນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ຟູ​ເຕັນ​ມາ ຈາກ​ຄູ້ມ​ບ້ານ​ທີ່​ແອ​ອັດ ​ໄປ​ຢູ່​ເຂດ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເມືອງ​ຫລາຍຢູ່​ເກາະ​ນັ້ນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ລ້າ​ຊ້າ ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຫລາຍ​ປີ. ຊາວ​ໂອ​ກິ​ນາຮຽກ​ຮ້ອ​ງໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ກໍ່​ສ້າງ​ສະ

ໜາມ​ບິນ​ໃໝ່ ແທນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ ແລະ​ຕ້ອ​ງ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ຖານ​ທັບ​ຟູ​ເຕັນ​ມາ​ປິດ​ລົງ ​ແລະ​ຍ້າຍອອກໄປ​ຈາກ​ເກາະ.

​ທ່ານ​ຕາ​ມິ​ກະ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ໝາຍ​ການ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຖານ​ທັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ເພື່ອ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ​ຂອງ​ເກາະ​ໂອ​ກິ​ນາ​ວາ ທີ່​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ສັ່ນ​ຄອນ” ​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ສະ​ແດງຄວາມ​ໄຝ່​ຝັນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ເພື່ອ​ຄວາມ​ປາດ​ຖະ​ໜາຂອງຊາວ​ໂອ​ກິ​ນາ​ວາ ໄປ​ຍັງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ​.

​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ ທ່ານ​ຕາ​ມິ​ກະ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້​ນສັນຍາ ​ທີ່​ຈະປັບ​ປຸງ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດກ​ານ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວຂອງ​ໂອ​ກິ​ນາ​ວາ ສຳ​ລັບ​ເກາະ​ທີ່​ມີ​ອາ​ກາດ​ເຄິ່ງ

ຮ້ອນ ທີ່​ຮູ້​ກັນ​ດີ​ໃນ​ເລື້ອງ​ຫີນ​ປະ​ກາ​ລັງ ແລະ​ປະ​ເພ​ນີ​ແຕກ​ຕ່າງ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ຈາກ​ໂຣກ​ລະ​ບາດ​ໂຄວິດ.

Okinawa’s incumbent governor who opposes an ongoing U.S. Marine base relocation forced by Japan's central government and calls for a further reduction of American troops on the southern island secured his reelection Sunday despite concerns of escalating tensions between China and nearby Taiwan.

Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki, who is backed by opposition parties, was certain to win his second four-year term, according to exit polls by major Japanese media, including NHK national television and Kyodo News agency. Polls were held Sunday before his first four-year term is to end later this month.

Tamaki and his supporters declared his victory and celebrated with the chants of “banzai” soon after the exit poll results showed he beat two contenders — Atsushi Sakima, backed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's governing bloc, and another opposition-backed candidate Mikio Shimoji. Final vote counts are expected early Monday.

Tamaki's victory could deepen tensions between Okinawa and the central government.

The plan to move U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from a crowded neighborhood to a less populated area on the island has already been delayed for years. Okinawans call it a new construction rather than a relocation and want the Futenma base closed and removed from the island.

“My commitment to resolve the U.S. military base problem for the future of Okinawa has never been shaken,” Tamaki said. He said he will continue his endeavor to convey Okinawans’ will to the central government.

During the campaign, Tamaki also vowed to do more to improve Okinawa's economy. Tourism on the semitropical island known for its corals, marine life and unique culture —was badly hurt by the pandemic.