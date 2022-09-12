ຜູ້ປົກຄອງເກາະໂອກິນາວາ ທີ່ຄັດຄ້ານຕໍ່ການຍົກຍ້າຍຖານທັບຂອງທະຫານມາຣິນສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ກຳລັງຢູ່ ຊຶ່ງຖືກບັງຄັບໂດຍລັດຖະບານກາງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ແລະຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຫລຸດກອງທະຫານຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຢູ່ເກາະພາກໃນໃຕ້ຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນເພື່ອໃຫ້ໄດ້ຮັບການເລືອກຕັ້ງຄືນໃໝ່ຂອງທ່ານ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າມີ ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ລະຫວ່າງຈີນ ແລະໄຕ້ຫວັນ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໄກ້ນັ້ນກໍຕາມ.
ຜູ້ປົກຄອງເກາະໂອກີນາວາ ທ່ານແດນນີ ຕາມາກິ ຜູ້ທີ່ໜູນຫລັງຈາກບັນດາພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ເປັນທີ່ແນ່ນອນວ່າ ຈະຊະນະສະໄໝທີສອງ ສີ່ປີຂອງທ່ານ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງຜູ້ປ່ອນບັດ ໂດຍສື່ມວນຊົນທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ຮວມ ທັງໂທລະພາບແຫ່ງຊາດ NHK ແລະອົງການຂ່າວກຽວໂດ. ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງໄດ້ຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ກ່ອນສິ້ນສຸດສະໄໝການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ ສີ່ປີໃນທ້າຍເດືອນຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.
ທ່ານທາຕາມາກິ ແລະບັນດາຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນໄດ້ປະກາດໄຊຊະນະ ແລະສະຫລອງດ້ວຍການຮ້ອງເພງບານໄຊ “Bansai” ບໍ່ດົນຫລັງຈາກຜົນການປ່ອນບັດ ທີ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າທ່ານໄດ້ໄຊຊະນະຜູ້ເຂົ້າແຂ່ງຂັນສອງຄົນ ອັດຊູຊິ ຊາມິກະ ໜູນຫລັງໂດຍນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຟູມີໂອະ ກິຊິດະ ພັກລັດຖະບານທີ່ກຳລັງປົກຄອງປະເທດຢູ່ນັ້ນ ແລະອີກຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ທີ່ໜູນຫລັງໂດຍຜູ້ສະໝັກ ທ່ານມິກິໂອະ ຊິໂມຈິ. ການນັບຄະແນນສຽງປ່ອນບັດຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍ ຄາດວ່າຈະມີຂຶ້ນໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້.
ໄຊຊະນະຂອງທ່ານຕາມາກິ ອາດເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນລະຫວ່າງເກາະໂອກິນາວາ ແລະລັດຖະບານກາງ.
ແຜນການທີ່ຈະຍ້າຍຖານທັບອາກາດຂອງທະຫານມາຣີນສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ຟູເຕັນມາ ຈາກຄູ້ມບ້ານທີ່ແອອັດ ໄປຢູ່ເຂດທີ່ບໍ່ມີພົນລະເມືອງຫລາຍຢູ່ເກາະນັ້ນໄດ້ຖືກລ້າຊ້າ ເປັນເວລາຫລາຍປີ. ຊາວໂອກິນາຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີການກໍ່ສ້າງສະ
ໜາມບິນໃໝ່ ແທນທີ່ຈະແມ່ນການຍົກຍ້າຍ ແລະຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ຖານທັບຟູເຕັນມາປິດລົງ ແລະຍ້າຍອອກໄປຈາກເກາະ.
ທ່ານຕາມິກະ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍການແກ້ໄຂຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຕໍ່ບັນຫາຖານທັບສະຫະລັດ ເພື່ອອະນາຄົດຂອງເກາະໂອກິນາວາ ທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍສັ່ນຄອນ” ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຈະສືບຕໍ່ສະແດງຄວາມໄຝ່ຝັນຂອງທ່ານເພື່ອຄວາມປາດຖະໜາຂອງຊາວໂອກິນາວາ ໄປຍັງລັດຖະບານກາງ.
ລະຫວ່າງການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ ທ່ານຕາມິກະ ຍັງໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາ ທີ່ຈະປັບປຸງເສດຖະກິດການທ່ອງທ່ຽວຂອງໂອກິນາວາ ສຳລັບເກາະທີ່ມີອາກາດເຄິ່ງ
ຮ້ອນ ທີ່ຮູ້ກັນດີໃນເລື້ອງຫີນປະກາລັງ ແລະປະເພນີແຕກຕ່າງ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຈາກໂຣກລະບາດໂຄວິດ.
Okinawa’s incumbent governor who opposes an ongoing U.S. Marine base relocation forced by Japan's central government and calls for a further reduction of American troops on the southern island secured his reelection Sunday despite concerns of escalating tensions between China and nearby Taiwan.
Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki, who is backed by opposition parties, was certain to win his second four-year term, according to exit polls by major Japanese media, including NHK national television and Kyodo News agency. Polls were held Sunday before his first four-year term is to end later this month.
Tamaki and his supporters declared his victory and celebrated with the chants of “banzai” soon after the exit poll results showed he beat two contenders — Atsushi Sakima, backed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's governing bloc, and another opposition-backed candidate Mikio Shimoji. Final vote counts are expected early Monday.
Tamaki's victory could deepen tensions between Okinawa and the central government.
The plan to move U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from a crowded neighborhood to a less populated area on the island has already been delayed for years. Okinawans call it a new construction rather than a relocation and want the Futenma base closed and removed from the island.
“My commitment to resolve the U.S. military base problem for the future of Okinawa has never been shaken,” Tamaki said. He said he will continue his endeavor to convey Okinawans’ will to the central government.
During the campaign, Tamaki also vowed to do more to improve Okinawa's economy. Tourism on the semitropical island known for its corals, marine life and unique culture —was badly hurt by the pandemic.