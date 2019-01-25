ສະຫະລັດກຳລັງຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດ ລະບຽບການໃໝ່ ໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ ເພື່ອດຳເນີນເອກະສານສຳລັບອົບພະຍົບບາງຄົນ ທີ່ພະຍາຍາມເຂົ້າມາໃນປະເທດຜ່ານທາງ ດ່ານຊາຍແດນ ແຊນ ອີຊີໂດຣ (San Ysidro) ຈາກເມັກຊິໂກ.
ກະຊວງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພພາຍໃນຂອງສະຫະລັດເວົ້າວ່າ ລະບຽບການປົກປ້ອງຊາວອົບພະຍົບ ຫລື MPP ຈະໃຫ້ພວກຂໍລີ້ໄພບາງຄົນ ໃຫ້ກັບອອກໄປລໍຖ້າຢູ່ເມັກຊິໂກເສຍກ່ອນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເອກະສານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າກຳລັງຖືກນຳໄປພິຈາລະນາ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ. ຄຳປະກາດດັ່ງກ່າວເວົ້າວ່າ ເມັກຊິໂກຈະສະໜອງການປົກປ້ອງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳທີ່ເໝາະສົມທຸກຢ່າງໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກອົບພະຍົບ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າລໍຖ້າຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ.
ກະຊວງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພພາຍໃນ ຍັງເວົ້າອີກວ່າ ສະຫະລັດກຳລັງ "ປະເຊີນກັບວິກິດການດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ ແລະມະນຸດສະທຳ ຢູ່ຊາຍແດນພາກໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດ” ແລະເພາະສະນັ້ນ ກະຊວງດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈຶ່ງຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດ MPP “ເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂວິກິດການ ແລະດຳເນີນພາລະກິດຂອງພວກເຮົາໃນການປ້ອງກັນຄວາມປອດໄພໃນເຂດຊາຍແດນ, ປະຕິບັດກົດໝາຍດ້ານຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ແລະພາສີ, ອຳນວນຄວາມສະດວກດ້ານການຄ້າ ແລະການເດີນທາງທີ່ຖືກກົດໝາຍ, ຕ້ານພວກຄ້າມະນຸດ, ການຄ້າເຖື່ອນ ແລະອົງການກໍ່ອາດຊະຍາກຳຂ້າມຊາດ, ແລະ ຫ້າມການຄ້າຂາຍຢາເສບຕິດ ແລະສິ່ງທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ."
“ບັນດາຄອບຄົວ ແລະບຸກຄົນທັງຫລາຍທີ່ເດີນທາງມາເຖິງຊາຍແດນບໍ່ແມ່ນວິກິດການດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ງຊາດ" ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານນາງ ມາກາເຣັດ ຮ່ວງ (Margaret Huang), ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການບໍລິຫານ ຂອງອົງການນີລະໂທດກຳສາກົນປະຈຳຫະລັດຫລື Amnesty International USA. ທ່ານນາງກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ "ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເປັນຄົນຄືເຈົ້າ ກັບຂ້ອຍ, ເວັ້ນເສຍແຕ່ວ່າ ຫລາຍຄົນໃນນັ້ນ ພາກັນໜີຈາກບ້ານເກີດຂອງຕົນ ເພື່ອມາຊອກຫາການປົກປ້ອງ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຖືກຂົ່ມເຫັງ ແລະການກໍ່ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ. ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຕ້ອງຖິ້ມປະພວກທີ່ສູນເສຍທຸກສິ່ງ ທຸກຢ່າງ ແລະພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະມາສ້າງຊີວິດໃໝ່ຄືນອີກ.”
ທ່ານນາງ ຮ່ວງ ແມ່ນສະມາຊິກຄົນນຶ່ງຂອງຄະນະຜູ້ແທນສາກົນທີ່ເດີນທາງໄປຊາຍແດນຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກັບເມັກຊິໂກ ເພື່ອສັງເກດການເບິ່ງຜົນກະທົບຂອງນະໂຍບາຍສະຫະລັດຕໍ່ພວກອົບພະຍົບ.
ກະຊວງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພພາຍໃນເວົ້າອີກວ່າ MPP ຈະ "ເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ຄົນບໍ່ຢາກຈະພະຍາຍາມເຂົ້າມາໃນປະເທດຢ່າງຜິດກົດໝາຍ ແລະເວົ້າຕົວະເພື່ອໃຫ້ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ແລະເພື່ອໃຫ້ມີການຈັດສັນຊັບພະຍາກອນຕ່າງໆ ໃຫ້ສະເພາະແຕ່ບຸກຄົນທີ່ມີຄຸນລັກສະນະທີ່ເໝາະສົມ ໄດ້ຮັບການລີ້ໄພຢ່າງຖືກຕ້ອງ."
ກະຊວງດັ່ງກ່າວເວົ້າວ່າ ຕົນກຳລັງ "ເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດ" ກັບກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ “ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ຂັ້ນຕອນຕ່າງໆກະທັດຮັດລົງ." ກະຊວງນີ້ຍັງກ່າວຕື່ມອີກວ່າ ຕົນກຳລັງຫາທາງທີ່ຈະ “ເຮັດໃຫ້ການດຳເນີນຂັ້ນຕອນການເອົາຄົນອອກໄປຄືນສຳເລັດໄວ ເທົ່າທີ່ຈະໄວໄດ້."
The U.S. is implementing new protocols Friday for processing some migrants who attempt to enter the country at the San Ysidro border crossing with Mexico.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said the Migrant Protection Protocols will return some asylum seekers to Mexico as they wait for their cases to be processed in the U.S. The announcement said Mexico will provide the migrants will all appropriate humanitarian protections for the duration of their stay.
DHS said the U.S. is "facing a security and humanitarian crisis on the Southern Border" and that is why it has implemented the MPP "to address the crisis and execute our missions to secure the border, enforce immigration and customs laws, facilitate legal trade and travel, counter traffickers, smugglers and transnational criminal organizations, and interdict drugs and illegal contraband."
"Families and individuals traveling to the border are not a national security crisis," said Margaret Huang, executive director of Amnesty International USA, "They are people like you and me, except that many have left their home to seek protection form persecution and violence. We must not abandon those who have lost everything and are trying to rebuild their lives."
Huang is a member of an international delegation traveling to the the U.S. - Mexico border to observe the impact of the U.S. policy on migrants.
DHS said MPP will "discourage individuals from attempting illegal entry and making false claims to stay in the U.S., and allow more resources to be dedicated to individuals who legitimately qualify for asylum."
DHS said it is "working closely" with the Justice Department "to streamline the process." The agency added that it is also looking to "conclude removal proceedings as expeditiously as possible."
"This could have lasting repercussions for Mexican border cities," Rafael Fernandez de Castro, director of the University of California, San Diego's Center for U.S.-Mexico Studies, told The Washington Post. He said Mexico has not been fully appraised of how many migrants are expected to wait out their U.S. cases in Mexican border towns. "We don't have that assessment," Castro told the newspaper.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ