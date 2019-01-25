ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ ລະ​ບຽບ​ການ​ໃໝ່ ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກມື້ນີ້ ເພື່ອ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ເອ​ກະ​ສານ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ບາງ​ຄົນ ​ທີ່​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ໃນປະ​ເທດ​ຜ່ານ​ທາງ ດ່ານຊາຍ​ແດນ ແຊນ ອີ​ຊີ​ໂດ​ຣ (San Ysidro) ຈາກ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ.

ກະ​ຊວງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ລະ​ບຽບ​ການ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ຊາວ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ ຫລື MPP ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ຂໍ​ລີ້​ໄພ​ບາງ​ຄົນ ​ໃຫ້​ກັບ​ອອກໄປ​ລໍ​ຖ້າຢູ່​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກເສຍ​ກ່ອນ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ເອ​ກະ​ສານ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າກຳ​ລັງ​ຖືກ​ນຳ​ໄປ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ. ຄຳ​ປະ​ກາດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ​ຈະ​ສະ​ໜອງ​ການ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ດ້ານມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ​ທີ່​ເໝາະ​ສົມ​ທຸກ​ຢ່າງ​ໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ລໍ​ຖ້າ​ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ.

ກະ​ຊວງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ພາຍ​ໃນ ຍັງ​ເວົ້າ​ອີກວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດກຳ​ລັງ "ປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບ​ວິ​ກິດ​ການ​ດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ແລະມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ ຢູ່​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ” ແລະ​ເພາະ​ສະ​ນັ້ນ ກະ​ຊວງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຈຶ່ງ​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ MPP “ເພື່ອ​ແກ້​ໄຂວິ​ກິດ​ການ ແລະດຳ​ເນີນ​ພາ​ລະ​ກິດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໃນ​ການ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ, ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ດ້ານ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ ແລະ​ພາ​ສີ, ອຳ​ນວນ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ດວກ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ຄ້າ ແລະ​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ, ຕ້ານ​ພວກ​ຄ້າ​ມະ​ນຸດ, ການຄ້າ​ເຖື່ອນ ແລະ​ອົງ​ການກໍ່​ອາດ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ຂ້າມ​ຊາດ, ແລະ ຫ້າມ​ການຄ້າ​ຂາຍ​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ ແລະ​ສິ່ງທີ່​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ."



“​ບັນ​ດາຄອບ​ຄົວ ແລະ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍທີ່​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ມາ​ເຖິງຊາຍ​ແດນບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ວິ​ກິດ​ການ​ດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ" ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ ມາ​ກາ​ເຣັດ ຮ່ວງ (Margaret Huang), ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ ຂອງ​ອົງ​ກາ​ນນີ​ລະ​ໂທດ​ກຳ​ສາ​ກົນ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ຫະ​ລັດຫລື Amnesty International USA. ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ອີກວ່າ "ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ຄື​ເຈົ້າ ​ກັບ​ຂ້ອຍ, ເວັ້ນເສຍ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ ຫລາຍ​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ນັ້ນ ພາ​ກັນ​ໜີ​ຈາກ​ບ້ານ​ເກີດ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ເພື່ອມາ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ການ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ ບໍ່​ໃຫ້ຖືກຂົ່ມ​ເຫັງ ແລະ​ການກໍ່ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່ຕ້ອງ​ຖິ້ມ​ປະ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ທຸກ​ສິ່ງ ທຸກ​ຢ່າງ ແລະ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະມາ​ສ້າງ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໃໝ່​ຄືນ​ອີກ.”

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ຮ່ວງ ແມ່ນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ຄະ​ນະຜູ້​ແທນ​ສາ​ກົນທີ່​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກັບ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ ເພື່ອສັງ​ເກດ​ການເບິ່ງ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຂອງ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດຕໍ່ພວກ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົ​ບ.

ກະ​ຊວງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ພາຍ​ໃນເວົ້າ​ອີກວ່າ MPP ຈະ "ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ບໍ່​ຢາກ​ຈະ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ໃນປະ​ເທດ​ຢ່າງ​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ແລະ​ເວົ້າ​ຕົວະເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ຈັດ​ສັນຊັບ​ພະ​ຍາ​ກອນ​ຕ່າງໆ ໃຫ້ສະ​ເພາະ​ແຕ່ບຸກ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄຸນ​ລັກ​ສະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເໝາະ​ສົມ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ລີ້​ໄພ​ຢ່າງ​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ."

ກະ​ຊວງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ຕົນກຳ​ລັງ "ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຢ່າງ​ໃກ້​ຊິດ" ກັບ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ “ເພື່ອ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ຕ່າງໆກະ​ທັດ​ຮັດ​ລົງ." ກະ​ຊວງນີ້​ຍັງ​ກ່າວ​ຕື່ມ​ອີກວ່າ ຕົນ​ກຳ​ລັງຫາ​ທາງ​ທີ່​ຈະ “ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ການ​ເອົາ​ຄົນ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ຄືນສຳ​ເລັດ​ໄວ ເທົ່າທີ່​ຈະ​ໄວ​ໄດ້."

The U.S. is implementing new protocols Friday for processing some migrants who attempt to enter the country at the San Ysidro border crossing with Mexico.



The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said the Migrant Protection Protocols will return some asylum seekers to Mexico as they wait for their cases to be processed in the U.S. The announcement said Mexico will provide the migrants will all appropriate humanitarian protections for the duration of their stay.



DHS said the U.S. is "facing a security and humanitarian crisis on the Southern Border" and that is why it has implemented the MPP "to address the crisis and execute our missions to secure the border, enforce immigration and customs laws, facilitate legal trade and travel, counter traffickers, smugglers and transnational criminal organizations, and interdict drugs and illegal contraband."



"Families and individuals traveling to the border are not a national security crisis," said Margaret Huang, executive director of Amnesty International USA, "They are people like you and me, except that many have left their home to seek protection form persecution and violence. We must not abandon those who have lost everything and are trying to rebuild their lives."



Huang is a member of an international delegation traveling to the the U.S. - Mexico border to observe the impact of the U.S. policy on migrants.



DHS said MPP will "discourage individuals from attempting illegal entry and making false claims to stay in the U.S., and allow more resources to be dedicated to individuals who legitimately qualify for asylum."



DHS said it is "working closely" with the Justice Department "to streamline the process." The agency added that it is also looking to "conclude removal proceedings as expeditiously as possible."



"This could have lasting repercussions for Mexican border cities," Rafael Fernandez de Castro, director of the University of California, San Diego's Center for U.S.-Mexico Studies, told The Washington Post. He said Mexico has not been fully appraised of how many migrants are expected to wait out their U.S. cases in Mexican border towns. "We don't have that assessment," Castro told the newspaper.