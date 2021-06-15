ໂນວາແວັກສ໌ ລາຍງານວ່າ ຢາວັກຊີນຂອງຕົນ ໄດ້ຜົນ 90 ເປີເຊັນ ແຕ່ບັນຫາການຈັດສົ່ງ ຍັງເປັນຄຳຖາມ

ຢາວັກຊີນທີ່ໄດ້ຜົນສູງອີກຊະນິດນຶ່ງ ກຳລັງຈະຖືກນຳອອກມາໃຊ້ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ການຕໍ່ສູ້

ຕ້ານໂຄວິດ-19. ແຕ່ວ່າການສະໜອງຢາວັກຊີນດັ່ງກ່າວອາດຈະມີບັນ ຫາ ຍ້ອນບໍລິສັດ

ເຮັດຢາວັກຊີນນີ້ ຄາດວ່າຈະໄປຜະລິດຢາສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດອິນເດຍ ບ່ອນທີ່ລັດຖະ

ບານໄດ້ຫ້າມ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ສົ່ງຢາວັກຊີນອອກນອກປະເທດນັ້ນ.

ບໍລິສັດໄບໂອເທັກ ໂນວາແວັກສ໌ (Novavax) ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າ ຢາວັກຊີນ

ຂອງຕົນໄດ້ຜົນ100 ເປີເຊັນໃນການປ້ອງກັນກໍລະນີທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຂອງ ໂຄວິດ-19 ແລະ 90

ເປີເຊັນໃນການປ້ອງກັນຕໍ່ທຸກຮູບແບບຂອງພະຍາດ ຢູ່ ຫ້ອງທົດລອງ ໃນສະຫະລັດ ແລະເມັກຊິກໂກ. https://ir.novavax.com/news-releases/news-release-details/novavax-covid-19-vaccine-demonstrates-90-overall-efficacy-and

ບໍລິສັດນີ້ ໄດ້ມີຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ຈະຂາຍຢາວັກຊີນ 350 ລ້ານໂດສ ໃຫ້ແກ່ອົງການໂຄແວກສ໌ ຊຶ່ງ

ເປັນໂຄງການທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນຈາກອະນາໄມໂລກ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ປະເທດຕ່າງໆໃນ

ໂລກສາມາດເຂົ້າຫາວັກຊີນໄດ້ເທົ່າທຽມກັນ. ຢາວັກ ຊີນນີ້ ຄາດວ່າຈະເລີ້ມມີການສັກໃນ

ໄຕມາດທີສາມຂອງປີ 2021 ໂດຍລໍຖ້າ ການອະນຸມັດຈາກບັນດາຜູ້ອອກກົດລະບຽບຢູ່.

ຫົວໜ້າບໍລິຫານໂນວາແວກສ໌ ທ່ານສະແຕນເລ ເອີກ ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວ ເອພີ

(Associated Press) ວ່າ“ຢາຈະທຳອິດຂອງພວກເຮົາຈະຖືກໄປ ໃຫ້ບັນດາປະເທດທີີ່ມີ

ລາຍໄດ້ຕໍ່າ ຫາປານກາງ ແລະນັ້ນແມ່ນເປົ້າໝາຍທີ່ຈະເລີ້ມ.”

ຢາວັກຊີນນີ້ບໍ່ຈຳເປັນທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງມີຫ້ອງເຢັນພິເສດເພື່ອເກັບຮັກສາ ຄືກັນກັບຟາຍເຊີ-ໄບ

ໂອແອນເທັກ (Ffizer-BioNTech) ຫຼື ໂມເດີນາ (Moderna.)

ນັ້ນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ບັນດາປະເທດທີີ່ມີລາຍໄດ້ຕໍ່າ ຫາປານກາງ “ສາມາດໃຊ້ ຫ້ອງເຢັນທີ່

ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີໄວ້ຢູ່ແລ້ວນັ້ນ ສຳລັບຢາວັກຊີນ ໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານ

ວິລລຽມ ມັອສ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການບໍລິຫານສູນກາງເຂົ້າຫາ ຢາວັກຊິນສາກົນ ຂອງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຈອນສ໌ ຮັອບກິນສ໌ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໄວ້ ແລະທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມ “ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ຕ້ອງການທີ່

ຈະເຮັດການປ່ຽນແປງ ໃນການຮັບ ມືກັບຫ້ອງເຢັນທີ່ຕ້ອງການສຳລັບຢາວັກຊີນຟາຍເຊີ

ແລະໂມເດີນານັ້ນ.

Another highly effective vaccine is poised to join the fight against COVID-19.

But its impact may be blunted by supply issues. The manufacturer expected to produce the bulk of the doses is in India, where the government has banned vaccine exports.

Biotech company Novavax announced Monday that its vaccine was 100% effective in preventing severe cases of COVID-19 and 90% effective in preventing any form of the disease in a clinical trial in the United States and Mexico. https://ir.novavax.com/news-releases/news-release-details/novavax-covid-19-vaccine-demonstrates-90-overall-efficacy-and

The company has an agreement to sell 350 million doses to COVAX, the World Health Organization-backed program to improve equitable vaccine access globally. It expects to start delivering shots in the third quarter of 2021, pending approval from regulators.

"Many of our first doses will go to … low- and middle-income countries, and that was the goal to begin with," Novavax CEO Stanley Erck told The Associated Press.

The vaccine does not have the special cold storage requirements of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.

That means low- and middle-income countries "can use the cold chain that they have already set up for routine childhood vaccines," said William Moss, executive director of the Johns Hopkins University International Vaccine Access Center. "They don't need to make modifications to handle the cold chain requirements" of the Pfizer and Moderna shots.